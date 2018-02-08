₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by Islie: 7:23am
• Says economy is attracting huge interest from foreign investors
Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja, with agency report
The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, is proposing increased tariff for cigarette and alcohol.
Her proposal is in line with the implementation of the ECOWAS Common External Tariff (CET), one of the instruments of harmonising member states to strengthen its common market agreed upon on October 25, 2014.
In a memo sent to President Muhammadu Buhari and seen by TheCable, Adeosun suggested that a two-part tariff be approved for tobacco products.
A two-part imposes two types of import levies on the same item.
Adeosun suggested a 20 per cent “ad valorem” tariff and a specific tariff of N1 per stick be placed on cigarettes and tobacco products.
She also suggested that a specific tariff of 35 kobo per CL be placed on beer and stout, N1.50k per CL on wines, and N2 on spirits and other alcoholic beverages.
Ad valorem tariff is levied as a fixed percentage of the value of a commodity.
According to the minister, this was a recommendation made by the Tariff Technical Committee (TTC), which is chaired by the ministry of finance with members from ministries of industry, agriculture, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Office of the Secretary to the Government and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).
“Further to the request, the chief of staff to Mr President requested for my views on the matter. As a result of this, the TTC deliberated on the subject and recommended for an upward review of excise rate on tobacco and alcohol, taking into consideration their health implications and revenue potential,” she wrote.
“In addition, it also recommended the introduction of a specific rate of excise on alcohol including beers and a mixture of ad valorem and specific rate excise structure on tobacco products in ECOWAS member states.
“In line with the recommendations of the TTC, I wrote and requested your excellency’s consideration and approval for the proposed revised rates of excise on alcohol and tobacco, vide letters: FMF/OHMF/TA/1/2017, dated October 30, 2017 and FMF/PHMF/ALCOHOL/1/2017, dated November 8, 2017.”
In November, Adeosun told the ECOWAS financial council of ministers that the federal government was working on policies to increase taxes on tobacco and alcohol.
In 2017, the World Health Organisation (WHO) called for increased taxes on tobacco products to discourage its use.
Nigerians smoke about 20 billion sticks of cigarette yearly, according to Isaac Adewole, Minister of Health.
Nigeria is also said to be the highest alcohol-drinking country in the world.
Meanwhile, Adeosun yesterday also declared that the Nigerian economy is increasingly attracting huge interest from foreign investors, noting that the momentum was occasioned by huge spending on infrastructure by the government.
She noted that such interest would translate into massive investments, culminating in the creation of jobs and a reduction in the poverty level in the country.
The minister spoke at the headquarters of the ministry in Abuja while playing host to a delegation of about 20 investors drawn from various countries and continents who are in Nigeria to discuss investment opportunities.
She said the huge investment which the federal government is making on infrastructure projects across the country was attracting fresh investments into the country.
The minister told the delegation led by a one-time finance minister. Dr Shamsudeen Usman, that in 2017 alone, the sum of N1.2 trillion was released for capital projects.
According to her, one of the cardinal focus of the current was to address the infrastructure deficit in the country through targeted spendings at projects that would unlock the economic potential of the country.
The minister noted that it was an auspicious time for investors to be in the country.
In her words, “It’s a great time for investors to be in Nigeria. For us, it’s a more better time now than last year because finally we think that we are beginning to address through deliberate policies, some of the most stubborn problems that have held back Nigeria’s growth.
“We have gone through a very difficult adjustments but we are seeing that the macroeconomic fundamentals are much more positive and the outlook is that they will remain positive.
“The goodness is that the narrative that we have been adopting around the reason for our reliance on oil we have actually beginning to take steps in terms of reducing our benchmark price by keeping it low, allowing us to rebuild some of our buffers.
“Our budget is predicated on lower oil price, and for me, we are discussing on revenue because we think that is the missing part of the Nigeria jig-saw.
“We always want to increase our tax-to-GDP ratio from six per cent to an initial target of ten and the long term goal is to be around the 15 to 20 per cent range,” she said.
The economy, she added has started seeing the impact of the expanded budget of the federal government with massive infrastructure investments in power, roads, and rails.
“Our commitments in solving the infrastructure challenges in Nigeria is firm because we think that is what would unlock growth in agriculture, and solid minerals and make us move away from our over reliance on oil,” she stated.
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2018/02/08/cigarette-alcohol-prices-to-rise-as-adeosun-proposes-tariff-review/
lalasticlala
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by bounty007(m): 7:40am
Okay
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by Lipscomb: 7:47am
hope this new proposal will not increase the sale of alcoholic.
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:58am
pawpaw leaf smoking loading ...
3 Likes
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by AishaBuhari: 11:13am
Watch how some people will resort to smoking dry plantain leaves
2 Likes
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by tetralogyfallot(m): 11:14am
A very good and effective way to reduce their consumption. The only loophole with this method is that it will make smugglers richer.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by soberdrunk(m): 11:14am
We supported the APC government and despite all their shortcomings we have still given our support but if they 'play this rough play' WE WILL NOT TAKE IT LIGHTLY!!!!
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by modelmike7(m): 11:14am
Maybe it will help some people to STOP SMOKING!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by AishaBuhari: 11:15am
modelmike7:Story! Story!!!!!!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by mrvitalis(m): 11:16am
Ok
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by Tinocosta: 11:16am
At least e no affect IGBO price.
8 Likes
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by modelmike7(m): 11:17am
AishaBuhari:You can continue then Madam Aisha!
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by tetralogyfallot(m): 11:17am
SMOKING KILLS
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by ewebiodun: 11:18am
Make dem noh add money for my guineas stout o, if dem noh want problem.. Ah ah wetin,that's enough to start campaigning against Buhari
N400 a Bootle of stout is bad enough and we still dey drink for did recession.... Make dem stop rough play o....nuffin to enjoy for this naija again
Buhari self..
3 Likes
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by Bonaventura(m): 11:18am
E no mean. Erujeje and Sk to the rescue.
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by spartan50(m): 11:19am
The only thing that makes Nigerians happy you to increase it.. Are you mad?
17 Likes
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by Dosinspector(m): 11:19am
don't go near beer oooo ,what about tariff on gworo and kunu?
3 Likes
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by Flexherbal(m): 11:19am
AishaBuhari:
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by Desyner: 11:19am
What of condom and expensive handsets. Anything that isn't a pressing need but a want (status and leisure) should attract heavy tax.
1 Like
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by playboy19(m): 11:19am
tetralogyfallot:
Sorry to bust your bubble sir, but any economist will understand that these are inelastic products. Price change and tax increments don't affect their consumption or sales because they are addictive products people will always buy them regardless.
This tax increment method has been tried in every country of the world and it hasn't worked once. As a matter of fact, the cigarette and alcohol companies will transfer the new tax payment to the customers and they will happily pay up. So sales and consumptions won't be affected. Though, I must say that It is a good way for the government to generate additional revenue .
3 Likes
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by FreddyKruger: 11:20am
Every commodity is increasing in the dullards regime and the same incompetent idiotic president still has the guts to seek second term. Such a shameless man.
5 Likes
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by hotboz: 11:20am
Science Students won't like this
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by Stallion93(m): 11:20am
Islie:Una still no want people to smoke and drink away the Hardship una cause for them. This woman and tariff hike sef, Dem no dey see minimum wage? Dem no dey see USD/NAIRA rate? God dey vex o!
3 Likes
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by DonCandido: 11:20am
When are they going to increase the tariff on bleaching cream, Brazilian hair and jewellery?
1 Like
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by sunsewa16: 11:20am
the little happiness we use to console ourselves after much buhari suffer,na im dey won tamper.
1 Like
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by tayooluwole: 11:20am
They are only trying to increase the price of my only source of joy and inspiration...God no go give them do
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by Stallion93(m): 11:21am
Tinocosta:
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by AnodaIT(m): 11:21am
They won't work on creating a suitable environment for more beer and cigarettes industries, they want to tax the existing ones out of production
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by Y0ruba: 11:22am
These bastards want to make it difficult for an average man to afford his only source of succour & escape from Nigerian reality.
I’m thinking these APC’s harsh policies is them trying to push us to protest, seize the system and effect positive changes. If not then how does one explain the periodic hardship slapped into our faces on the regular since 2015?
Maybe this one go make mans eye clear.
Edit: thinking it over again, out of everything they could shoot its price up it had to be alcohol & cigarette. Would I be right to think it has Islam/Sharia undertone knowing how the Northerners who control Adeosun’s policies (like every other federal public office) feel about alcohol and cigarettes except gum, codeine, pills?
3 Likes
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by delikay4luv: 11:22am
We can't even drink and smoke in peace again.
They want to spoil another source of inspiration.
1 Like
|Re: Cigarette, Alcohol Prices To Rise As Adeosun Proposes Tariff Review by nonut: 11:23am
Apc seeking for better ways to make Nigerians miserable.
