He is out with another one. This time, he carved the legendary Fela's face on a client's head.



The client must be a Fela fan.



Booooooo you suck

Very creative a barber but inanimate object would have been better on a living head 1 Like 1 Share

This guy is good, honestly..



Very creative a barber but inanimate object would have been better on a living head

He cuts my hair at 7k per cut.

See them saying that I am lying.

Who una epp...

Waste of time and energy. 1 Like

Quite creative

Nigerians are Very Creative.

Oyibo man will go to school and spend four years before learning something like this. A Nigerian will only need Six months of apprenticeship.

An average Nigerian is a very Creative Person. 6 Likes

Fine Art 1 Like 1 Share

Dope!

See better barber unlike my own barber that will line someone's head and your head will come out looking like 504 station wagon gear 5 Likes

Creativity !

This will take more than an hour. 1 Like

G.O.A.T

He is a creative artist.

Nigerians are creatively creative..

THIS IS DOPE.



Same barber ( Davido's face)...



Great Guy.



TALENTED 1 Like 1 Share

No better way to tell him F*ck you Can u carve Buhari's face for my pubic hair??No better way to tell him F*ck you 6 Likes

This is lovely.



It looks like a tattoo. 1 Like

Exquisite

Bro, you mean say na once in a year you dey berb ? Bro, you mean say na once in a year you dey berb ? 1 Like

He tried sha but the nose ridge n the mouth is where is gaffed.

he tried

12K





Creativity at its peak



