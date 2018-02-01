₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by Tessyama1: 7:40am
Remember the creative Nigerian barber, @_fanyi who carved out Davido's face on his client's head?
He is out with another one. This time, he carved the legendary Fela's face on a client's head.
The client must be a Fela fan.
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by kobosmart(m): 7:41am
Booooooo you suck
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by Muckross1122(m): 7:55am
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by thesettingz(m): 8:02am
Very creative a barber but inanimate object would have been better on a living head
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by Partnerbiz: 8:02am
This guy is good, honestly..
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by Partnerbiz: 8:03am
thesettingz:
He cuts my hair at 7k per cut.
See them saying that I am lying.
Who una epp...
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by thesicilian: 8:17am
Waste of time and energy.
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by Benjom(m): 9:55am
Quite creative
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by Panshow(m): 11:15am
Nigerians are Very Creative.
Oyibo man will go to school and spend four years before learning something like this. A Nigerian will only need Six months of apprenticeship.
An average Nigerian is a very Creative Person.
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by Slimszy: 11:16am
Fine Art
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by yungcyrus(m): 11:16am
Zzzzzz
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by mayskit4luv(m): 11:17am
Dope!
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 11:17am
See better barber unlike my own barber that will line someone's head and your head will come out looking like 504 station wagon gear
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 11:17am
Creativity !
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by Geonigga: 11:17am
This will take more than an hour.
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by 9jariana: 11:18am
G.O.A.T
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by unitysheart(m): 11:18am
He is a creative artist.
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by hotboz: 11:18am
Nigerians are creatively creative..
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by modelmike7(m): 11:18am
THIS IS DOPE.
Same barber ( Davido's face)...
Great Guy.
TALENTED
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by tabisegroup(m): 11:18am
How much
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 11:19am
How much
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by yungcyrus(m): 11:19am
Can u carve Buhari's face for my pubic hair??
.
.
No better way to tell him F*ck you
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by Burger01(m): 11:19am
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by divinehand2003(m): 11:19am
This is lovely.
It looks like a tattoo.
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 11:19am
Exquisite
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by addikt(m): 11:19am
Partnerbiz:
Bro, you mean say na once in a year you dey berb ?
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by tetralogyfallot(m): 11:19am
He tried sha but the nose ridge n the mouth is where is gaffed.
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by BlackAdam55(m): 11:20am
he tried
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by modelmike7(m): 11:20am
tabisegroup:12K
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by Spectraz: 11:20am
Hei!!!
Creativity at its peak
Hei!!!
Creativity at its peak
Re: Barber Creates Fela's Face On Client's Head (photos) by holluwai(m): 11:20am
Na premium haircut or platinum haircut for 7k?
