Have you ever been extorted, harassed or assaulted by a LASTMA official?
Anyway, below are steps necessary to report a LASTMA official to the supervising authorities.
1. Note the name of the errant LASTMA official. This can be obtained from the nametag on their uniforms.
2. Also, note the date, time and location of the assault, infringement on your right, harassment, etc. by the LASTMA official.
3. Write a detailed report that captures how the act was committed.
4. Get a witness/witnesses to the offence that you are reporting.
5. Get the witness to write a report too.
6. Attached as much information and evidences (e.g. videos, audios recordings, pictures, documents, witnesses, etc.) to support your
complaints.
7. E-mail the report to the LASTMA Command Center. The email addresses are: info@lastma.gov.ng, admin@lastma.gov.ng
8. You can also contact LASTMA via phone on: 01-4703325, 01-7743026, 08025876702, 08023403337, 08023131080, 08027LASTMA
9. Deliver the report in person at the Public Relations Unit, LSTC Building, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Illupeju,Lagos.
10. Make sure you obtain a confirmation of receipt of your complaints.
11. If you do not get a satisfactory feedback from the LASTMA authorities, the issue can also be referred to the Public Complaints Commission
(PCC). The Contact detail of the PCC is: Old National Assembly Complex, Gate Glass House, Tafawa Balewa Square, Race Course, Lagos
State, Nigeria. info@pcclagos.com, pcclag02.ls@gmail.com, 08162058603, 08077185945, 08055463554, 08033770139.
https://autojosh.com/file-complaint-lastma-official/
|Re: 11 Steps To File A Complaint Against A LASTMA Official by stefanweeks: 8:24am
What of FRSC?
|Re: 11 Steps To File A Complaint Against A LASTMA Official by IamDOracle: 11:50am
Please who is this person banning people upandan on nairaland
My friend has been banned for over five days now he unable to quote nor like comment
Please you else has experienced it and how did go about it.
|Re: 11 Steps To File A Complaint Against A LASTMA Official by Ekennedy: 11:51am
stefanweeks:
QUESTION. Not surprise when we live in a shithole country.
|Re: 11 Steps To File A Complaint Against A LASTMA Official by praiseneofingz(m): 11:51am
Lastma in my area no dey play at all dey no get joy.....that officer Titus skits are so real.
I heard Berger own worst.
before na VIO now na Lastma
|Re: 11 Steps To File A Complaint Against A LASTMA Official by Runaway: 11:52am
What of Police?
|Re: 11 Steps To File A Complaint Against A LASTMA Official by modelmike7(m): 11:53am
INSIGHTFUL AND INFORMATIVE THREAD.
THANKS FOR sharing OP.
|Re: 11 Steps To File A Complaint Against A LASTMA Official by IjeleNwa(m): 11:54am
I have done that severally "nah to dey"
It has no outcome,except if you go and meet Ambode in his parlour.
|Re: 11 Steps To File A Complaint Against A LASTMA Official by modelmike7(m): 11:54am
stefanweeks:
Runaway:
The OP has done his bit.
You guys can help us with that too.
Stop just talking.....DO THE DO!!
|Re: 11 Steps To File A Complaint Against A LASTMA Official by philip0906: 11:54am
Ideally this is a fantastic idea and is practiced in saner climes But once it involves the black man and Nigeria in particular, it becomes a joke.
|Re: 11 Steps To File A Complaint Against A LASTMA Official by JustMercy: 11:55am
Change any where you see LASTMA to FRSC.
stefanweeks:
|Re: 11 Steps To File A Complaint Against A LASTMA Official by Y0ruba: 11:56am
|Re: 11 Steps To File A Complaint Against A LASTMA Official by adekhingz(m): 11:58am
O.P, please can't we just move from step 1 to 2, to 11?
|Re: 11 Steps To File A Complaint Against A LASTMA Official by Daviestunech(m): 11:58am
What of SARS?
|Re: 11 Steps To File A Complaint Against A LASTMA Official by ipobarecriminals: 12:01pm
waste of time.
|Re: 11 Steps To File A Complaint Against A LASTMA Official by Kingpee2(m): 12:01pm
All this steps because of ordinary lastma officials ,Abeg when will revolution take place in this country ?
|Re: 11 Steps To File A Complaint Against A LASTMA Official by Alejoas(f): 12:02pm
Prevention rather than arrest
una hear?
|Re: 11 Steps To File A Complaint Against A LASTMA Official by DiabloGato: 12:02pm
IamDOracle:
dey banned my account too, just created this one.
I think it is because of bbnaija
|Re: 11 Steps To File A Complaint Against A LASTMA Official by Jephyard(m): 12:04pm
The best is to know the penalties committed so that you know the right amount to be paid so that you wouldn't be overly charge for an offence of N1000. It goes a long way to clip their wing.
