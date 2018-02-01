Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Backs State, Community Police (7015 Views)

By Henry Umoru



ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday threw his weight behind state and community policing in the country if the present security challenge across the country must be addressed in all its ramifications.



Declaring open a two- day Summit on National Security Organised by the Senate in Abuja, President Buhari said that every Nigerian deserves the protection of his life and property.



Represented at the event by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, President Buhari who admitted that there were instances where security agencies failed to properly and urgently respond to security issues, however listed some basic challenges that are presently affecting a full secure Nigeria.



The Vice President who noted that the police as currently structured was too defective to address the growing insecurity in the country, said that there was the need for the number of Police personnel to be increased drastically, just as he cautioned stakeholders in the country not to allow the present insecurity challenge assume religious dimension.



Meanwhile, Senate President Bukola Saraki at he event said what was required at the moment to nip in the bud, cases of Killings, kidnappings, mayhem and general lawlessness by the Executive, was a leadership that would dounce the flames and reduce the tension in the land.



Saraki who noted that Nigeria needed a leadership with the political will, said that the Executive cannot solve the problems alone, adding that all hands must be on deck to address the problems, adding that Killings in the land are intolerable cycle of hell that must be broken and cannot be the new normal.



Saraki said, “What our country needs at this time is leadership that will work to douse the flames and reduce tension in the land. It is essential that we lower the barriers in our actions and rhetoric, and refrain from playing politics with a crisis situation in which Nigerian lives are being lost, tragically and needlessly, on a regular basis.



“To the Executive, I say this: you cannot do it alone – and this is why we are all here to join efforts. It is all hands on deck. No one person, organisation or arm of government can single-handedly tackle the hydra-headed monster of insecurity. The Constitution makes it clear that the safety of lives and property of citizens is the responsibility of government. We in government must therefore do everything in our power to ensure that Nigerians are safe from harm, and their livelihoods and belongings protected.



“Permit me to observe that those who are in this room have the capacity to bring about a change in this situation, to end the violence and bring succour. We have the capacity. But, do we have the political will? I daresay political will is what is required; and it is my hope that we shall marshal it as a legitimate instrument against this problem. Indeed, there is no reason why that should not be the case. This is not a Summit to trade blames – in no way is this a blame game. Neither is it convened so that any person or entity can take credit. We just want solutions. Solutions only. That is all Nigerians require of us.



“We are here because, in the face of escalating threats to the peace and security of our dear country, it becomes necessary to put heads together, share ideas and map out strategies to see us out of the current predicament.

“The coming together of the Executive and Legislative arms of government for this discussion about security, is a pointer to the seriousness of the situation, and our determination to tackle the problem. The Summit is also unique, because never before have we had such an inclusive platform for appraising security-related matters in this country.



“If I may provide some background: it will be recalled that the Senate had, on 30thof November 2017, inaugurated the Ad-Hoc Committee on Review of Security Infrastructure in the Country. This came about, because we were increasingly concerned at the spate of crises and insecurity in many parts of the country, and knew that we needed to do something about it. The Committee had a broad mandate; to look into the problem and prepare a report outlining a different approach for dealing with the issue.”



Speaking further Osinbajo said “The first is that the nature of our security challenges are complex and nuanced. Securing Nigeria’s over 923,768 square kilometers and its 180 million people, requires far more men and materials than we have at the moment. It also requires a continual re-engineering of our security architecture and strategies. This has to be a dynamic process. For a country our size to meet the 1 policeman to 400 persons UN prescribed ratio, would require nearly tripling our current police force, far more funding of the police, military and security agencies is required.



“Secondly, we cannot realistically police a country the size of Nigeria centrally from Abuja. State Police and other community policing methods are clearly the way to go.



“Thirdly, we must intensify existing collaboration with our neighbours in the Chad Basin, especially border communities to prevent the movement of small arms, and disarming armed pastoralists and bandits who go through our borders day after day.



“Lastly, we must avoid the dangers of allowing these conflicts to harden to religious or ethnic conflicts. This is the responsibility of political, religious and all other parts our leadership elite in Nigeria.”

Front Page: lalasticlala

Way to go

The man in the eyes of the storm. He is for nobody but for everybody, indeed.



Hate or like him. Only PMB can bring about any serious constitutional changes. He may be slow ,justifiably so but when he is good to go even a thousand OBJ can't stand up to look him in the eyes to say NO Mr President, you can't do this.



Even in the famed 1st republic there was no state police(correct me if I am wrong). From then to the present, there has been this persistent call for state police. Never was there anytime a President acknowledge the need for a state police talk less of actively clamouring for one. Even the ineffectual boastful empty vessel OBJ, couldn't even summon the courage to whisper it to his own ears for fear of his lords. Not even the NASS could muster the courage to debate it when it was tabled last year.in the HOR



At last Uhuru is close. The pieces of restructuring gradually falling in their rightful places.. It is unfortunate we had to go through thiis painful and regrettable incidence to have a chance at having a state police .God bless our President.



But first, Mr President, the menace must be stopped in its track. We can't afford to loose more lives. Also sir, keep a close eye on that snake in green grass, Saraki. He is up to no good. And for those profiteering in one way or the other by posting fake stories online, be assured that your portion lies in HADES. 19 Likes 1 Share

Deception to buy 2019 votes.



If you like give Biafra independence tomorrow, I'll still travel to the nearest Nigerian hamlet to vote your limp-dick gulping arse out in 2019. 50 Likes 3 Shares





The border needs to be secured like the vice president said. I don't think slot of these foreign herdsmen even come through authorized check points. The Naval lake chad base will be helpful. I cut the full speech btw. I do agree with this proposal of decentralized police. It's for the best considering it would spread cost among different tiers of government. Then it can gives ability for police to specialize. Assuming the legislature amends constitution the federal police can operate more like FBI if it wanted to.The border needs to be secured like the vice president said. I don't think slot of these foreign herdsmen even come through authorized check points. The Naval lake chad base will be helpful. 2 Likes

Hate or like him.Only PMB can bring about any serious constitutional changes.

Nonsense ..what do you mean only PMB can bring about any constitutional change .. Nonsense ..what do you mean only PMB can bring about any constitutional change .. 19 Likes 1 Share

Yet he is going around disarming Benue state anti grazing frontier force ..Desperate herdsman trying to deceive those smarter than him . 23 Likes 2 Shares

Beware of FFK Syndrome. Hate can give you cardiac problems. Beware of FFK Syndrome. Hate can give you cardiac problems. 4 Likes

Election gimmick.



You can only deceive some of the people some of the time, but not all the people all the time. 19 Likes 2 Shares

You know the right thing to do , but you are waiting to use it to score election point.



This Obasanjo's letter is working o. 13 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is not ripe for state policing



They will become tool for politicians to harass opponents Nigeria is not ripe for state policingThey will become tool for politicians to harass opponents 3 Likes

Nice move..



Sai Buhari!



Sai Baba 3 Likes 1 Share

.“ Four years are not enough to show what the President can offer . We believe that another four years will bring out the best in him . The first four years are a very difficult period , and we believe that as things are stabilising , he will take Nigeria to the next level. 2 Likes

Saraki said, “What our country needs at this time is leadership that will work to douse the flames and reduce tension in the land. It is essential that we lower the barriers in our actions and rhetoric, and refrain from playing politics with a crisis situation in which Nigerian lives are being lost, tragically and needlessly, on a regular basis. 1 Like

Reelection strategy. Only the gullible ones like Asiwaju will believe this 10 Likes 1 Share

Mama mu afor mulu eze, chi gi ama nda... 1 Like

Saraki said, “What our country needs at this time is leadership that will work to douse the flames and reduce tension in the land. It is essential that we lower the barriers in our actions and rhetoric, and refrain from playing politics with a crisis situation in which Nigerian lives are being lost, tragically and needlessly, on a regular basis. Saraki indirectly blaming Buhari... Saraki indirectly blaming Buhari... 5 Likes

Very easy to say, bt difficult to execute. 5 Likes

They don't even know the difference between constitutional change and 2019 graph. They don't even know the difference between constitutional change and 2019 graph. 4 Likes

If they are serious, let them start tomorrow, the process of ammending the 1979 constitution that will clear the way for states to start raising their own police. 3 Likes 1 Share

Nonsense from the stables of the APC as usual,believe this @ your peril because it's simply a re-elections strategy and afterwards trash it like they did others.. 4 Likes 2 Shares

The reality has finally dawned! One down, more to go. Other recommendations need to be looked into also. 2 Likes

Good move.

Omeokachie:

Election gimmick.



You can only deceive some of the people some of the time, but not all the people all the time.

Bob Marley rightly said so. Bob Marley rightly said so. 2 Likes

Good idea. But must be well managed to prevent abuse.

Then assent PCN bill na , they can work as state police too , what is all diz delay 3 Likes 1 Share

.