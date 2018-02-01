₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Backs State, Community Police by Blue3k2: 6:36pm On Feb 08
By Henry Umoru
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/02/buhari-backs-state-community-police/
Front Page: lalasticlala
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by docadams: 6:37pm On Feb 08
Hmmmmmmm
Way to go
The man in the eyes of the storm. He is for nobody but for everybody, indeed.
Hate or like him. Only PMB can bring about any serious constitutional changes. He may be slow ,justifiably so but when he is good to go even a thousand OBJ can't stand up to look him in the eyes to say NO Mr President, you can't do this.
Even in the famed 1st republic there was no state police(correct me if I am wrong). From then to the present, there has been this persistent call for state police. Never was there anytime a President acknowledge the need for a state police talk less of actively clamouring for one. Even the ineffectual boastful empty vessel OBJ, couldn't even summon the courage to whisper it to his own ears for fear of his lords. Not even the NASS could muster the courage to debate it when it was tabled last year.in the HOR
At last Uhuru is close. The pieces of restructuring gradually falling in their rightful places.. It is unfortunate we had to go through thiis painful and regrettable incidence to have a chance at having a state police .God bless our President.
But first, Mr President, the menace must be stopped in its track. We can't afford to loose more lives. Also sir, keep a close eye on that snake in green grass, Saraki. He is up to no good. And for those profiteering in one way or the other by posting fake stories online, be assured that your portion lies in HADES.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by madridguy(m): 6:39pm On Feb 08
Ok
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by Perge(m): 6:49pm On Feb 08
Deception to buy 2019 votes.
If you like give Biafra independence tomorrow, I'll still travel to the nearest Nigerian hamlet to vote your limp-dick gulping arse out in 2019.
50 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by Blue3k2: 6:54pm On Feb 08
I cut the full speech btw. I do agree with this proposal of decentralized police. It's for the best considering it would spread cost among different tiers of government. Then it can gives ability for police to specialize. Assuming the legislature amends constitution the federal police can operate more like FBI if it wanted to.
The border needs to be secured like the vice president said. I don't think slot of these foreign herdsmen even come through authorized check points. The Naval lake chad base will be helpful.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by FarahAideed: 6:56pm On Feb 08
docadams:
Nonsense ..what do you mean only PMB can bring about any constitutional change ..
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by FarahAideed: 6:57pm On Feb 08
Yet he is going around disarming Benue state anti grazing frontier force ..Desperate herdsman trying to deceive those smarter than him .
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by docadams: 7:26pm On Feb 08
FarahAideed:
Beware of FFK Syndrome. Hate can give you cardiac problems.
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by Omeokachie: 8:17pm On Feb 08
Election gimmick.
You can only deceive some of the people some of the time, but not all the people all the time.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by Childofaking: 8:27pm On Feb 08
You know the right thing to do , but you are waiting to use it to score election point.
This Obasanjo's letter is working o.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by free2ryhme: 10:04pm On Feb 08
Blue3k2:
Nigeria is not ripe for state policing
They will become tool for politicians to harass opponents
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by deji17: 10:04pm On Feb 08
Nice move..
Sai Buhari!
Sai Baba
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by Aspiregreat: 10:05pm On Feb 08
.“ Four years are not enough to show what the President can offer . We believe that another four years will bring out the best in him . The first four years are a very difficult period , and we believe that as things are stabilising , he will take Nigeria to the next level.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by Flexherbal(m): 10:05pm On Feb 08
Saraki said, “What our country needs at this time is leadership that will work to douse the flames and reduce tension in the land. It is essential that we lower the barriers in our actions and rhetoric, and refrain from playing politics with a crisis situation in which Nigerian lives are being lost, tragically and needlessly, on a regular basis.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by nairavsdollars(f): 10:06pm On Feb 08
Reelection strategy. Only the gullible ones like Asiwaju will believe this
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by humbllesmith(m): 10:06pm On Feb 08
Zhou
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by Xinzu: 10:06pm On Feb 08
Mama mu afor mulu eze, chi gi ama nda...
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by AishaBuhari: 10:06pm On Feb 08
Saraki said, “What our country needs at this time is leadership that will work to douse the flames and reduce tension in the land. It is essential that we lower the barriers in our actions and rhetoric, and refrain from playing politics with a crisis situation in which Nigerian lives are being lost, tragically and needlessly, on a regular basis.Saraki indirectly blaming Buhari...
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by tetralogyfallot(m): 10:08pm On Feb 08
Good
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by Hespee93(m): 10:09pm On Feb 08
Very easy to say, bt difficult to execute.
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by NairaMaster1(m): 10:09pm On Feb 08
FarahAideed:
They don't even know the difference between constitutional change and 2019 graph.
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by Trexnemesis(m): 10:10pm On Feb 08
If they are serious, let them start tomorrow, the process of ammending the 1979 constitution that will clear the way for states to start raising their own police.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by biggy26: 10:10pm On Feb 08
h
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by NaijaMutant(f): 10:10pm On Feb 08
docadams:
Long Post
No sense
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by MONITZ: 10:10pm On Feb 08
Nonsense from the stables of the APC as usual,believe this @ your peril because it's simply a re-elections strategy and afterwards trash it like they did others..
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by biggy26: 10:11pm On Feb 08
The reality has finally dawned! One down, more to go. Other recommendations need to be looked into also.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by Eluwilussit(m): 10:11pm On Feb 08
Good move.
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by NairaMaster1(m): 10:11pm On Feb 08
Omeokachie:
Bob Marley rightly said so.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by omojeesu(m): 10:11pm On Feb 08
Good idea. But must be well managed to prevent abuse.
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by easyfem(m): 10:11pm On Feb 08
Then assent PCN bill na , they can work as state police too , what is all diz delay
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by thesicilian: 10:11pm On Feb 08
.
|Re: Buhari Backs State, Community Police by AbdulCLO: 10:11pm On Feb 08
Nice move.. it will increase job creation and also curtail security challenges
