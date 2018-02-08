₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by emmalezy(m): 7:07pm
Empress Njamah may not be on your TV screens as much as she used too, but she still manages to grab attention anytime she wants.
The businesswoman and fashion enthusiast released stunning new photos via her Instagram page to the delight of her fans.
The photos were released after Empress revealed in an interview that she gets a lot of male admirers both young and old alike.
She added that she feels awkward when a younger man makes advances at her.
“A lot of men in their twenties say they admire me and want to date me. I am sure most of them think I am really young. Sometimes, I find it annoying because if they know my actual age, they wouldn’t come close or show interest in me.”
She later went on to deny that she made such claims. See her photos below:
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/02/08/nollywood-actress-empress-njamah-dazzles-new-photos/
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by BruncleZuma: 10:16pm
Laps!!!!
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by yomibelle(f): 10:16pm
searching for the 'dazzle'....
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by Sunbassen(m): 10:16pm
Good!
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by Xinzu: 10:16pm
As I wan craze.. I wan involvu youuu for my f**king craze...
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by difference5050: 10:17pm
Second
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by ifymadu: 10:17pm
You need to see her in person to conclude.
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by smalline8(m): 10:18pm
She no fine reach my Ex sef
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by EXLOVER(m): 10:18pm
I can see timaya under her gown, timaya ex Toto!
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by thorpido(m): 10:18pm
This girl that used to be dark in complexion.
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by ufuosman(m): 10:19pm
Hot cake
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by ReneeNuttall(f): 10:19pm
How does this old NANA picture help me raise my apprenticeship fee?
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by Cinderella5(f): 10:19pm
Bleacher
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by edo3(m): 10:19pm
.
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 10:20pm
Apostle why
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by scarletkinq(m): 10:20pm
she is a bloody milf rubbish I hate wen all dis.
.....
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by Doerstech(m): 10:21pm
The guy above me sha.....
The one below me....what do you have to say?
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by free2ryhme: 10:21pm
emmalezy:
wetin this one still dey find
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 10:21pm
BruncleZuma:
See you admiring her laps that many big boys with plenty money have opened
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by ojun50(m): 10:22pm
Dazzles ko bomb blast ni
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by prinsam30(m): 10:22pm
my former babe, but things didn't work out
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by BruncleZuma: 10:23pm
LesbianBoy:
Burrow Pit!!!
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by money121(m): 10:25pm
OK
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by sunsewa16: 10:25pm
tey tey girl,she dey maintain wella,considering her issues with timaya almost 10yrs ago,she still dey represent, though timaya still dey blow dey go,both of dem still dey active,but finally na timaya carry first.
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by michael142(m): 10:25pm
BruncleZuma:
Boring
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by pointstores(m): 10:26pm
okk nw
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by Benblaq(m): 10:29pm
that's non of my business.. i wish i can go back to 1930 and give buhari's father condom
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by room089: 10:36pm
See wetin Timaya dey miss!
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by kbbanj10: 11:17pm
Love this bae any day
|Re: Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos by ikemesit4477: 11:28pm
Narldon:the last one got me laughing!
