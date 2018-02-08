Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Dazzles In New Photos (7121 Views)

Empress Njamah may not be on your TV screens as much as she used too, but she still manages to grab attention anytime she wants.



The businesswoman and fashion enthusiast released stunning new photos via her Instagram page to the delight of her fans.



The photos were released after Empress revealed in an interview that she gets a lot of male admirers both young and old alike.



She added that she feels awkward when a younger man makes advances at her.



“A lot of men in their twenties say they admire me and want to date me. I am sure most of them think I am really young. Sometimes, I find it annoying because if they know my actual age, they wouldn’t come close or show interest in me.”



She later went on to deny that she made such claims. See her photos below:









https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/02/08/nollywood-actress-empress-njamah-dazzles-new-photos/



Laps!!!!



2 Likes

searching for the 'dazzle'....

Good!

As I wan craze.. I wan involvu youuu for my f**king craze... 1 Like

Second

You need to see her in person to conclude.

She no fine reach my Ex sef

I can see timaya under her gown, timaya ex Toto! 3 Likes

This girl that used to be dark in complexion. 1 Like

Hot cake

How does this old NANA picture help me raise my apprenticeship fee?

Bleacher

.

Apostle why 1 Like

she is a bloody milf rubbish I hate wen all dis.



..... she is a bloody milf rubbish I hate wen all dis......

The guy above me sha.....



The one below me....what do you have to say?

wetin this one still dey find wetin this one still dey find 2 Likes

BruncleZuma:





Laps!!!!





See you admiring her laps that many big boys with plenty money have opened See you admiring her laps that many big boys with plenty money have opened 2 Likes

Dazzles ko bomb blast ni

my former babe, but things didn't work out

LesbianBoy:





See you admiring her laps that many big boys with plenty money have opened





Burrow Pit!!! 2 Likes

OK

tey tey girl,she dey maintain wella,considering her issues with timaya almost 10yrs ago,she still dey represent, though timaya still dey blow dey go,both of dem still dey active,but finally na timaya carry first.

BruncleZuma:





Laps!!!!





Boring Boring 1 Like

okk nw

that's non of my business.. i wish i can go back to 1930 and give buhari's father condom 2 Likes

See wetin Timaya dey miss!

Love this bae any day