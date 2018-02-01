₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by Faithway10: 10:39pm On Feb 08
Just like former Big Brother naija housemate, TBoss, Cee C has made a statement that has gotten Twitter Naija upset.
The housemates lost their wager this evening because of their 'unseriousness' and lack of entertainment.
Cee C while having a conversation with Bam Bam after this said N45 million is nothing and she can make that in one week after the house
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by Faithway10: 10:40pm On Feb 08
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by Faithway10: 10:41pm On Feb 08
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by dhope001(m): 10:57pm On Feb 08
Any body can make more than #45m in a moment, if only God pickup call...
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by scarletkinq(m): 10:57pm On Feb 08
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by pweshboi(m): 10:57pm On Feb 08
Yahoo + boiz waiting for her to leave the house... money don show 45m in one week. dat means to say 45m x 52weeks =
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by Micheezy7(m): 10:57pm On Feb 08
Abeg Wetin Barca Dey Play ?
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by Bigajeff(m): 10:58pm On Feb 08
Even if U have golden p*$$* 45m per week?
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by warlord24(m): 10:58pm On Feb 08
That girl in BBN must be high on ghana weeds
Thats btw
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by ejosh4(m): 10:58pm On Feb 08
If she fit earn DAT kind money, why she come Bbnaija to hustle 4 d same money she fit earn under 1 week....
Even Oloso work no fit pay dat kind money
In short she is MAD!!! but no one to tell her
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by cremedelacreme: 10:59pm On Feb 08
Barcelona 3-0 Chelsea
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by RagingWind: 11:00pm On Feb 08
Our country is dying, and this is the best we can come up with?
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by Boyooosa(m): 11:00pm On Feb 08
Some pple go just look at ur face n lie in there...
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by Xcelinteriors(f): 11:00pm On Feb 08
That girl na ode
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by spymills(m): 11:00pm On Feb 08
Micheezy7:.
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by PMWSpirit(m): 11:01pm On Feb 08
This one dey play her penalty go throw in
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by MorataFC: 11:01pm On Feb 08
She be Neymar?
Unless she is Neymar P. A.
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by Osanebi007(m): 11:01pm On Feb 08
Nonsense......then why are you waiting for 3 months compound piece of poo
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by phetto(m): 11:02pm On Feb 08
Nice 1
Am coming back to make coment
If you knw you knw
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by hedonistic: 11:02pm On Feb 08
This ugly, shapeless, short and MANNER LESS idiot. I don't blame her I blame the ikeja yahoo boys that were bleeping her and deceiving her before now. Yes she knows what I'm talking about.
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by abbaapple: 11:02pm On Feb 08
Hmmmm speechless! This ugly short devil with smelling Puna like NwaAmaikpe boxers
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by Ibrochaka: 11:02pm On Feb 08
Stupid statement from an advanced Olosho..... Watching BBNaija is the worst thing that will happen to a man
I think those watching this nonsense are more stupid than those participating in it!!!!
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by gerrardomendes(m): 11:02pm On Feb 08
Next week is Champions League
.But before then, arsenal and Tottenham must draw so that Liverpool can have breathing space.
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by Enemyofpeace: 11:03pm On Feb 08
All i know is that all liars will go to hell
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by pointstores(m): 11:03pm On Feb 08
fumble
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by echobazz: 11:03pm On Feb 08
Who get 2 sure odds
Dis weekend go bam
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by Enemyofpeace: 11:04pm On Feb 08
gerrardomendes:and Chelsea will be knocked out
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by Andrewgame42: 11:04pm On Feb 08
The annoying thing about this show is, they won't use poor people, people that are hungry and help change and affect lives...buh they will still pick all this well fed animals , now all of them are claiming they don't need the money
If I talk everything that's on my mind, this people will ban me on NL... So I'll just end here
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by Flamezzz: 11:04pm On Feb 08
Coutinho over good abeg!
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by Khonvicted(m): 11:04pm On Feb 08
So I should come and react too
Mtcheew RACCOONS!
|Re: #BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can Make N45 Million In One Week!" Nigerians React by Zaynabtemmy: 11:05pm On Feb 08
the girl get gut, she is so dumb, she can't contribute to anything in d house than following Tobi around
