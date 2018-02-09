₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by Mrop(m): 7:46am
How cute is that?
Is that possible?
Gist from Praizeupdates
News source :: http://www.praizeupdates.com/see-this-adorable-photo-of-twins-who-got-married-to-twins-and-gave-birth-together/
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by Mrop(m): 7:46am
So cute
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by Ebios(m): 8:35am
interesting
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by dan9ice(m): 10:26am
They planned it 2gether... They went to mount zion the same day, fall down the wall of jerico the same day and finaly came out of egypt the same day... What a an adventrous family... Love
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by Tosinex(m): 11:57am
I hope the kids look desame lolzzz
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by boboLIL(m): 11:57am
Cute..
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by Ositajustice01: 11:57am
Cute!
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by modelmike7(m): 11:57am
AWWWWW
So adorable, lovely, cute and beautiful.
Dear father, all I want is just a set of this cuties.
Amen in Jesus name!
If you want , say this prayer also and believe.... but, get married first sha!!
Dont be a baby mama or baby Papa to twins!
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by freemanbubble: 11:57am
good for them though
but sometimes i begin to wonder at times between the Binis and Yoruba who give birth to twins most
because you hardly see a family in Benin City that have no twins
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by NoMoreTrolling: 11:57am
mirror family
need an xbox one controller check my siggy
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by Annnonymous: 11:57am
..and each set is identical sef.
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by modelmike7(m): 11:58am
Tosinex:some have eyes but they cannot see.....
lolzzzz too
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by mysticwarrior(m): 11:58am
lovely lovely
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by blackpanda: 11:58am
is this not abormination
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by bobaydavid(m): 11:58am
I so much love twins.. Lovely and adorable
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by FreshShavedBalls(m): 11:59am
Did you know that genetically speaking these two boys are brothers and not cousins?
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by Christie06(f): 11:59am
Wow.. This is cute
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by NoMoreTrolling: 11:59am
modelmike7:
some can see but have no food
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by adekhingz(m): 11:59am
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by gerrardomendes(m): 11:59am
Hol up hol up hol up hol up nigar.
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by koladebrainiac(m): 12:00pm
damn, i want this. imagine when you are tired of TAIYE, you will just Switch to KEHINDE. or we both sleep in the same bed dey do the couple swing
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by Sabadon(m): 12:00pm
why so cute, I need twins too
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by Asowari(m): 12:00pm
This is magical
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by Deejay777(m): 12:00pm
wow, nice one, i so much love twins
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by spongeisback: 12:01pm
I hate bloggers. Come this is just a photoshot, this girls aren't even married.
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by sisisioge: 12:01pm
Assually, the last set of twins aren't a pair of twins. Where are the remaining two? God bless all the new wins of this world
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by Ayoswit(f): 12:01pm
This is lovely
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by Thegents6: 12:01pm
That picture you'll see getting married will be "hungring" you! Chai! cute gan
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by goingape1: 12:01pm
Mrop:did the twins husbands fvck the twins wives the same day?
The two cannot conceive the same time!
Something is wrong somewhere!
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by wachevu: 12:02pm
NoMoreTrolling:thank God we have food n we can eat
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by tivta(m): 12:02pm
apart from fashion i see no other wowness of twins
|Re: Photo Of Twins Who Are Married To Twins And Gave Birth Together by Lanre4uonly(m): 12:03pm
Congrats to the family.
