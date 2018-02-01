₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 8:23am
Troops of Guards Brigade Nigerian Army, deployed at Mararaba, Nasarawa state for Internal Security Operations have arrested a man with arms and ammunitions during a stop and search operation at the checkpoint on Thursday 8th February 2018.
The Suspect who gave his name as Mr Peter Iorlaha was apprehended with a bag containing 2 Locally made pistols, 1 locally made short gun, 2 rounds of 7.62mm (Special), 5 live cartridges, 2 torch lights, a screw driver, charms and a Tecno mobile handset.
During preliminary investigation, the suspect revealed that the weapons and other items were handed over to him by his uncle for safe keeping.
The suspect is currently under interrogation.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/troops-nab-arms-supplier-in-mararraba.html
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by dnawah: 8:45am
PrettyCrystal:this could be a local arm rubber
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by delishpot: 9:04am
dnawah:
Clearly is. The fulani ones and the militants dont rely on such low grade weapons. Good thing he was caught anyway cos armed robbers do damage too.
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by PMWSpirit(m): 9:10am
Where the weapons ??
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by Omeokachie: 9:12am
Not a herdsman.
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by toluxa1(m): 10:55am
Upon all their fake charms, they still get arrested.
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by YelloweWest: 10:56am
Is he from Libya? Cos audu ogbe said all the arms dealers are from Libya o
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:56am
The Army or Police should employ him. l see no difference between him and them. He only needs a uniform, lying-against-the-innocent and brutalizing spirit to be complete.
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 10:56am
lol
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by freemanbubble: 10:57am
probably a low budget asss moda fuckingg criminal
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:57am
Nice one Nigeria Army.
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by nairalanduseles: 10:57am
pls don't tell me that is the arms....hahahaha
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by adisabarber(m): 10:58am
The soldiers are there to make sure the people can't defend themselves
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 10:58am
ARMS right now
Id this what you people have reduced us to
Arms and amunition
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by bjayx: 10:58am
He's an upcoming herdsman
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by kingjaja23(m): 10:58am
Why dem spread the guy like this....
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by Jaytecq(m): 10:58am
ok
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by Rebuke: 10:59am
Good for him...... I am waiting for fulanis with machines to be apprehended soon.
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by Josephjnr(m): 10:59am
E get as this matter be o. Hmmm! The truth is,the part of World I come from is very dangerous and most times,we move with local weapons like these.
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by anyimontana(m): 10:59am
Lol..dis ones follow for arm ni?
Dis kind tin n suppose gomot as news
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by hokafor(m): 10:59am
Where is the arms? Joke
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 11:00am
see how he spread his legs
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by Rebuke: 11:01am
Read d above carefully n see how terrible Nigeria is. Horrible police and law makers.
I am sure the people in pix on display were also caught wt arms n charms.
Silly forces. Unprofessional and junk security forces.
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by Ogbonocatchfire: 11:02am
Where are the weapons, bcoz I can't see any weapon that can kill even a rabbit let alone human beings over there.
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by Chiedu4Trump: 11:04am
Confusion , Anarchy and Unrest is prevalent in Nigeria now.
Lets all call a spade a spade.
It's not working, let every Zone go their way
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by olatade(m): 11:07am
see as e balance for ground,lol
|Re: Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) by Fukafuka: 11:08am
