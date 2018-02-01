Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Arms Supplier With Charms & Weapons Arrested By Soldiers In Nasarawa (Photos) (8792 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Suspect who gave his name as Mr Peter Iorlaha was apprehended with a bag containing 2 Locally made pistols, 1 locally made short gun, 2 rounds of 7.62mm (Special), 5 live cartridges, 2 torch lights, a screw driver, charms and a Tecno mobile handset.



During preliminary investigation, the suspect revealed that the weapons and other items were handed over to him by his uncle for safe keeping.



The suspect is currently under interrogation.



Source; Troops of Guards Brigade Nigerian Army, deployed at Mararaba, Nasarawa state for Internal Security Operations have arrested a man with arms and ammunitions during a stop and search operation at the checkpoint on Thursday 8th February 2018.The Suspect who gave his name as Mr Peter Iorlaha was apprehended with a bag containing 2 Locally made pistols, 1 locally made short gun, 2 rounds of 7.62mm (Special), 5 live cartridges, 2 torch lights, a screw driver, charms and a Tecno mobile handset.During preliminary investigation, the suspect revealed that the weapons and other items were handed over to him by his uncle for safe keeping.The suspect is currently under interrogation.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/troops-nab-arms-supplier-in-mararraba.html

PrettyCrystal:

cc; lalasticlala this could be a local arm rubber this could be a local arm rubber 3 Likes

dnawah:

this could be a local arm rubber

Clearly is. The fulani ones and the militants dont rely on such low grade weapons. Good thing he was caught anyway cos armed robbers do damage too. Clearly is. The fulani ones and the militants dont rely on such low grade weapons. Good thing he was caught anyway cos armed robbers do damage too. 4 Likes

Where the weapons ?? 1 Like

Not a herdsman.











http://www.nairaland.com/4279532/mint-like-new-samsung-galaxy Upon all their fake charms, they still get arrested. 1 Like

Is he from Libya? Cos audu ogbe said all the arms dealers are from Libya o

The Army or Police should employ him. l see no difference between him and them. He only needs a uniform, lying-against-the-innocent and brutalizing spirit to be complete.

lol

probably a low budget asss moda fuckingg criminal

Nice one Nigeria Army.

pls don't tell me that is the arms....hahahaha

The soldiers are there to make sure the people can't defend themselves 2 Likes







ARMS right now



Id this what you people have reduced us to



Arms and amunition ARMS right nowId this what you people have reduced us toArms and amunition 1 Like

He's an upcoming herdsman

Why dem spread the guy like this....

ok

Good for him...... I am waiting for fulanis with machines to be apprehended soon.

E get as this matter be o. Hmmm! The truth is,the part of World I come from is very dangerous and most times,we move with local weapons like these.

Lol..dis ones follow for arm ni?



Dis kind tin n suppose gomot as news

Where is the arms? Joke

see how he spread his legs

The Suspect who gave his name as Mr Peter Iorlaha was apprehended with a bag containing 2 Locally made pistols, 1 locally made short gun, 2 rounds of 7.62mm (Special), 5 live cartridges, 2 torch lights, a screw driver, charms and a Tecno mobile handset.





During preliminary investigation, the suspect revealed that the weapons and other items were handed over to him by his uncle for safe keeping.



The suspect is currently under interrogation.



Read d above carefully n see how terrible Nigeria is. Horrible police and law makers.





I am sure the people in pix on display were also caught wt arms n charms.



Silly forces. Unprofessional and junk security forces.

Where are the weapons, bcoz I can't see any weapon that can kill even a rabbit let alone human beings over there. 1 Like

Confusion , Anarchy and Unrest is prevalent in Nigeria now.



Lets all call a spade a spade.



It's not working, let every Zone go their way