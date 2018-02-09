Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) (6225 Views)

According to NGHUBS, the customs official was butchered while trying to stop a daredevil smuggler trying to smuggle a vehicle through one of the creeks.



A customs official told NGHUBS that this is one of the hazards of the duties of the customs officials, adding that some get wounded while some get killed.



See graphic photos as obtained by NGHUBS below

￼

Thank God he's still alive.

This story is incomplete. Do they not have security personnels? 1 Like

Please what stops this officer from running to save his life because this country is not what dieing for. Rip 9 Likes

I swear doctors dey try 10 Likes

It's a pity. Insecurity in this country is high.

God help us.

But is it not wrong to deploy customs officers to creeks without sufficient military backup? Because in my opinion, customs are just civilians even if they carry guns. They are not well trained in gun fighting. RIP though. 3 Likes

Na stubborn housefly dey follow dead body enter grave - African proverb 4 Likes

every work has its own hazard

these are the reason why hazard allowance should be paid on time.



but no they won't pay

working for Uniben since 2014 and still i haven't smell any hazard allowance



the money keep on piling up and the fucccking government keep on promising

This is disgusting. This country eh!

Chai, thank God he's still alive





Was he alone or what? How come?





Safety first o, don't go and kill yaself on top any matter























































those custom guys are more criminal than the smugglers.



I am talking out of experience 2 Likes

So someone cannot enjoy his Highlander which he bought with his hard earned money in peace? 3 Likes

at least he stopped the smuggler, car is now water damaged, shud be auctioned for 200k 1 Like

skales67:

So someone cannot enjoy his Highlander which he bought with his hard earned money in peace? you can, after paying the necessary duties you can, after paying the necessary duties

So someone cannot enjoy his Highlander which he bought with his hard earned money in peace?

"The tougher the job, the greater the reward"



So, this old Highlander is worth a human life to some people. 1 Like

Fulani herds men again! Them and butchering na like Muslim and virgins

To those of you who keep saying he us not dead, there is no way that guy is alive after those injuries. He is dead.

Too bad