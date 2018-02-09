₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by nghubs1(m): 10:39am
A customs official have been butchered while on duty in one of the creeks in Nigeria.
According to NGHUBS, the customs official was butchered while trying to stop a daredevil smuggler trying to smuggle a vehicle through one of the creeks.
A customs official told NGHUBS that this is one of the hazards of the duties of the customs officials, adding that some get wounded while some get killed.
See graphic photos as obtained by NGHUBS below
￼
http://nghubs.info/graphic-photo-customs-officer-butchered-while-trying-to-stop-smugglers/
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by nghubs1(m): 10:41am
Lalasticlala mynd44 more pics
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:44am
Thank God he's still alive.
2 Likes
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by horia: 10:52am
This story is incomplete. Do they not have security personnels?
1 Like
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by kelechi50: 10:54am
Please what stops this officer from running to save his life because this country is not what dieing for. Rip
9 Likes
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by Annnonymous: 11:09am
I swear doctors dey try
10 Likes
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by princeking2(m): 11:22am
It's a pity. Insecurity in this country is high.
God help us.
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by ebujany(m): 11:36am
Wow....the boys no gree settle
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by RealGucci: 11:40am
normally wen u see such
get a trained sniper
or lay ambush
no
na too dey shoot ak with no aims
wen u see wetin pass u
u nor go run for your life
men fuc
too graphic
1 Like
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by 12submarine(m): 11:44am
But is it not wrong to deploy customs officers to creeks without sufficient military backup? Because in my opinion, customs are just civilians even if they carry guns. They are not well trained in gun fighting. RIP though.
3 Likes
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 11:45am
Na stubborn housefly dey follow dead body enter grave - African proverb
4 Likes
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 11:45am
Na wao
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 11:45am
Get well soon.
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by freemanbubble: 11:46am
every work has its own hazard
these are the reason why hazard allowance should be paid on time.
but no they won't pay
working for Uniben since 2014 and still i haven't smell any hazard allowance
the money keep on piling up and the fucccking government keep on promising
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by Troublemaker007(m): 11:47am
This is disgusting. This country eh!
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by Ekiseme(m): 11:47am
Chai, thank God he's still alive
Was he alone or what? How come?
Safety first o, don't go and kill yaself on top any matter
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by Dayvhid(m): 11:47am
Shytehole
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by lastmaster(m): 11:47am
He's a learner.If it's me....
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by nwakibie3(m): 11:49am
Good for him.
those custom guys are more criminal than the smugglers.
I am talking out of experience
2 Likes
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by skales67: 11:49am
So someone cannot enjoy his Highlander which he bought with his hard earned money in peace?
3 Likes
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by BIXYBABE(f): 11:50am
Noted
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by quentin06: 11:50am
at least he stopped the smuggler, car is now water damaged, shud be auctioned for 200k
1 Like
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by 12submarine(m): 11:50am
nwakibie3:Why?
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by Ekiseme(m): 11:51am
skales67:you can, after paying the necessary duties
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by nwakibie3(m): 11:51am
skales67:
I tire ooo
1 Like
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 11:51am
"The tougher the job, the greater the reward"
E-money.
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by Guestlander: 11:52am
So, this old Highlander is worth a human life to some people.
1 Like
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by xcolanto(m): 11:52am
Fulani herds men again! Them and butchering na like Muslim and virgins
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by modelmike7(m): 11:52am
OH MY WORLD! !!
RIP GALANT OFFICER!
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by publicenemy(m): 11:53am
To those of you who keep saying he us not dead, there is no way that guy is alive after those injuries. He is dead.
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by survivalagro: 11:53am
Too bad
|Re: Customs Officer Butchered While Trying To Stop Smugglers (Graphic Photos) by Ekiseme(m): 11:53am
modelmike7:he's not dead mf
