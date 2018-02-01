₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,958,518 members, 4,075,255 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 February 2018 at 12:08 AM

Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress (13004 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by Mashido(m): 4:08pm On Feb 09
Actress Yvonne Jegede has jaws dropping over her new photo on IG. The beautiful actress wowed in a plunging sequin short dress and matching shoes as she struck a seductive pose.

Yvonne also made sure to add an extra ounce of sexy to this look by opting to go braless.

Stunning!

See more photos here: https://nigerianslifestyle.blogspot.com/2018/02/braless-yvonne-jegede-stuns-in-short.html

1 Like

Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by clerkent(m): 6:12pm On Feb 09
can she doo?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by mayweather145: 7:14pm On Feb 09
U are my African Queen D girl of my dream......

1 Like

Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by 1zynnvn(m): 10:24pm On Feb 09
This girl no dey shiit. Fine girls no dey shiit
Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by daewoorazer(m): 10:25pm On Feb 09
Averagely protruding stomach

Thick lips which equates to thick pûss lips

Round firm bôobs

Good height for a lady

Position advice: curl her up and nail from d top


Make sure ur room is sound proof

16 Likes

Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:25pm On Feb 09
No go born lipsrsealed
Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by ajiwo1: 10:25pm On Feb 09
Is a bae
Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by nnokwa042(m): 10:26pm On Feb 09
Okuko igbo angry

2 Likes

Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by buffalowings: 10:26pm On Feb 09
sad shocked shocked shocked shocked
Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by LordBaelish: 10:26pm On Feb 09
retired O
Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by EgunMogaji: 10:27pm On Feb 09
Black is for sure beautiful.
Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by ekensi01(m): 10:28pm On Feb 09
What's this for?


Please give yourself a break.

Go born

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by Ephhay(f): 10:29pm On Feb 09
I don't know why I like the way she smiles smiley
Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by juwoonn(m): 10:29pm On Feb 09
She looks good
Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by biggy26: 10:30pm On Feb 09
Since this lady married, her exposure no be here o. You would have thought she would slow down.

3 Likes

Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by njelrapheal: 10:30pm On Feb 09
daewoorazer:
Averagely protruding stomach

Thick lips which equates to thick pûss lips

Round firm bôobs

Good height for a lady

Position advice: curl her up and nail from d top


Make sure ur room is sound proof
you be carpenter?

14 Likes

Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by pointstores(m): 10:33pm On Feb 09
15-20hours powerbank available for rechargeablefans works with any fan also can charge phone and laptop dc / ac brand new fans available in stock 08166117634 2years warranty whatsup for pictures easy to use Repair discount sales of ups inverter battery rechargeable fans tired of fake battery try (Modify) (Quote) (Report) (Shar
Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by careytommy7(m): 10:34pm On Feb 09
undecided
Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by Luukasz(m): 10:35pm On Feb 09
Abeg wetin be the meaning of amu, I hear say na pant, na so?
Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by daewoorazer(m): 10:35pm On Feb 09
njelrapheal:
you be carpenter?

But bro, only a carpenter identifies another
Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by Idydarling(f): 10:35pm On Feb 09
Good looking chic
Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by Luukasz(m): 10:36pm On Feb 09
daewoorazer:
Averagely protruding stomach

Thick lips which equates to thick pûss lips

Round firm bôobs

Good height for a lady

Position advice: curl her up and nail from d top


Make sure ur room is sound proof
Na so una dey knack your mama so? chai
Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by Luukasz(m): 10:37pm On Feb 09
1zynnvn:
This girl no dey shiit. Fine girls no dey shiit
Una mama no ge poo for yansh?
Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by daewoorazer(m): 10:41pm On Feb 09
Luukasz:
Na so una dey knack your mama so? chai


Dissecting your brain in two, 2 things

1. There is nothing left on the right side of your brain

2. There is nothing right on what’s left of your brain

Useless son of a gun

17 Likes

Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by Luukasz(m): 10:47pm On Feb 09
daewoorazer:



Dissecting your brain in two, 2 things

1. There is nothing left on the right side of your brain

2. There is nothing right on what’s left of your brain

Useless son of a gun
Well done and good job my son, I thank you for dissecting una papa brain you be correct science student. You just made him proud.
But you have to stop knacking una mama this very moment
Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by TechPanda(m): 10:49pm On Feb 09
Regina Daniels even fine pass her. tongue tongue

grin

Btw, check out these 7 Things You Can Relate To If You Were Given FREE 100GB By Your Network Provider Just For 3 Days

Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by Malefactor: 10:50pm On Feb 09
Hmmmm.
Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by Awoo88: 10:50pm On Feb 09
With all this the husband will still be running after small girls.
Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by davodyguy: 10:50pm On Feb 09
And she's supposed to be married. Pathetic slut

1 Like

Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by dollarcoolcat(m): 10:51pm On Feb 09
Pretty looking mama






Meanwhile if you're confronting any health issues low sperm count, fibroid, ulcer, weak erection, typhoid, eye pain, tuberculosis etc. There's different herb cure for any of this 08173463630 call or whatsap. Ur privacy is guarantee
Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by kullozone(m): 11:02pm On Feb 09
njelrapheal:
you be carpenter?

Joseph the carpenter cheesy
Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by sirgalahad26(m): 11:08pm On Feb 09
my only wish is lucozade boost; 'the power to do you'!

(0) (1) (Reply)

Shocking Illuminati Scandal Photos Of Goldie Surface The Net / Some Nigerians Are Not Ready For Change - Don Jazzy / Kim Kardashian Blast Nigeria Girls!

Viewing this topic: TheEmerald(m), Alliteration, olutee360, emmanuelWord(m), golpen(m), hacktycoon(m), mysteriousD, chum(m), chinwemine(m), Taidi(m), enuelsmith, Dammytrager(m), vanilson(m), PicassoSaySo, rojay16(m), victor8269, Barthley, Accscholar, IBNgemini, Creamcustard, franklifted, dejavu20880, tuzle(m), purples25(f), dljbd1(m), Vas1, TomjoTM(m), Sammig1(m), sunbodan(f), HumanistMike(m), bidak(m), sagieramos(m), Wedeprince, nastyd(m) and 53 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.