₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,958,518 members, 4,075,255 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 February 2018 at 12:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress (13004 Views)
|Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by Mashido(m): 4:08pm On Feb 09
Actress Yvonne Jegede has jaws dropping over her new photo on IG. The beautiful actress wowed in a plunging sequin short dress and matching shoes as she struck a seductive pose.
Yvonne also made sure to add an extra ounce of sexy to this look by opting to go braless.
Stunning!
See more photos here: https://nigerianslifestyle.blogspot.com/2018/02/braless-yvonne-jegede-stuns-in-short.html
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by clerkent(m): 6:12pm On Feb 09
can she doo?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by mayweather145: 7:14pm On Feb 09
U are my African Queen D girl of my dream......
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by 1zynnvn(m): 10:24pm On Feb 09
This girl no dey shiit. Fine girls no dey shiit
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by daewoorazer(m): 10:25pm On Feb 09
Averagely protruding stomach
Thick lips which equates to thick pûss lips
Round firm bôobs
Good height for a lady
Position advice: curl her up and nail from d top
Make sure ur room is sound proof
16 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:25pm On Feb 09
No go born
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by ajiwo1: 10:25pm On Feb 09
Is a bae
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by nnokwa042(m): 10:26pm On Feb 09
Okuko igbo
2 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by buffalowings: 10:26pm On Feb 09
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by LordBaelish: 10:26pm On Feb 09
retired O
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by EgunMogaji: 10:27pm On Feb 09
Black is for sure beautiful.
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by ekensi01(m): 10:28pm On Feb 09
What's this for?
Please give yourself a break.
Go born
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by Ephhay(f): 10:29pm On Feb 09
I don't know why I like the way she smiles
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by juwoonn(m): 10:29pm On Feb 09
She looks good
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by biggy26: 10:30pm On Feb 09
Since this lady married, her exposure no be here o. You would have thought she would slow down.
3 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by njelrapheal: 10:30pm On Feb 09
daewoorazer:you be carpenter?
14 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by pointstores(m): 10:33pm On Feb 09
15-20hours powerbank available for rechargeablefans works with any fan also can charge phone and laptop dc / ac brand new fans available in stock 08166117634 2years warranty whatsup for pictures easy to use Repair discount sales of ups inverter battery rechargeable fans tired of fake battery try (Modify) (Quote) (Report) (Shar
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by careytommy7(m): 10:34pm On Feb 09
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by Luukasz(m): 10:35pm On Feb 09
Abeg wetin be the meaning of amu, I hear say na pant, na so?
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by daewoorazer(m): 10:35pm On Feb 09
njelrapheal:
But bro, only a carpenter identifies another
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by Idydarling(f): 10:35pm On Feb 09
Good looking chic
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by Luukasz(m): 10:36pm On Feb 09
daewoorazer:Na so una dey knack your mama so? chai
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by Luukasz(m): 10:37pm On Feb 09
1zynnvn:Una mama no ge poo for yansh?
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by daewoorazer(m): 10:41pm On Feb 09
Luukasz:
Dissecting your brain in two, 2 things
1. There is nothing left on the right side of your brain
2. There is nothing right on what’s left of your brain
Useless son of a gun
17 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by Luukasz(m): 10:47pm On Feb 09
daewoorazer:Well done and good job my son, I thank you for dissecting una papa brain you be correct science student. You just made him proud.
But you have to stop knacking una mama this very moment
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by TechPanda(m): 10:49pm On Feb 09
Regina Daniels even fine pass her.
Btw, check out these 7 Things You Can Relate To If You Were Given FREE 100GB By Your Network Provider Just For 3 Days
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by Malefactor: 10:50pm On Feb 09
Hmmmm.
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by Awoo88: 10:50pm On Feb 09
With all this the husband will still be running after small girls.
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by davodyguy: 10:50pm On Feb 09
And she's supposed to be married. Pathetic slut
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by dollarcoolcat(m): 10:51pm On Feb 09
Pretty looking mama
Meanwhile if you're confronting any health issues low sperm count, fibroid, ulcer, weak erection, typhoid, eye pain, tuberculosis etc. There's different herb cure for any of this 08173463630 call or whatsap. Ur privacy is guarantee
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by kullozone(m): 11:02pm On Feb 09
njelrapheal:
Joseph the carpenter
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Sexy In Plunging Sequin Short Dress by sirgalahad26(m): 11:08pm On Feb 09
my only wish is lucozade boost; 'the power to do you'!
Shocking Illuminati Scandal Photos Of Goldie Surface The Net / Some Nigerians Are Not Ready For Change - Don Jazzy / Kim Kardashian Blast Nigeria Girls!
Viewing this topic: TheEmerald(m), Alliteration, olutee360, emmanuelWord(m), golpen(m), hacktycoon(m), mysteriousD, chum(m), chinwemine(m), Taidi(m), enuelsmith, Dammytrager(m), vanilson(m), PicassoSaySo, rojay16(m), victor8269, Barthley, Accscholar, IBNgemini, Creamcustard, franklifted, dejavu20880, tuzle(m), purples25(f), dljbd1(m), Vas1, TomjoTM(m), Sammig1(m), sunbodan(f), HumanistMike(m), bidak(m), sagieramos(m), Wedeprince, nastyd(m) and 53 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16