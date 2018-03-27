₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by postbox: 5:43pm On Feb 09
Data from a new report series from the NBS, produced in collaboration with the CBN, reveal that 462 million transactions valued at N29trn were recorded on electronic payment channels in Q4 2017.
As expected, ATM transactions dominated with a volume of 240 million. Internet subscriptions directly correlated with electronic transactions stood at 98 million in December 2017, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission. This translates into a penetration of 53%.
Based on data from the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS), total active bank accounts as at February 2017 stood at 67 million, pointing to 36% exposure (of the country’s population) to electronic payment transactions. Financial inclusion is still far from its optimal level.
The volume of point-of-sale (PoS) transactions shows the impact of the cashless policy on the economy. The NBS data show that 47 million PoS transactions were recorded in Q4 2017, representing increases of 20% q/q and 113% y/y.
Meanwhile, mobile payments recorded 12 million transactions valued at N307bn (US$1bn) in Q4. The value of transactions grew by just 30% y/y and accounted for only 1.1% of total electronic transactions.
Mobile banking remains hugely untapped. Indeed, better synergy between telecommunication operators and banks would boost e-transactions. Kenya is the leader in this field through M-Pesa and other platforms. Ghana is worth a mention, too: its central bank has reported total mobile transactions in 2017 (12 months) of GHS156bn (US$35.9bn), compared with KES4.6trn (US$45.3bn) for the 12 months to June 2017.
SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/nigeria-mobile-payments-still-hugely-untapped/
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by BrandSpurNG: 7:09am On Feb 10
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by bigtt76(f): 1:57pm On Feb 10
This is because CBN is very confused as to what make up 'Mobile Payments' ....Mobile Money is not the same as Mobile Payments even though I can use my bank issued cards to make payments through my mobile, it does not equate to Mobile Money ...but they won't allow innovators to tap into this rather they would be giving all sort of requirements for mobile money license with ridiculous fees
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by rodeo0070(m): 7:08am On Feb 12
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by uzomagic(m): 3:03pm On Mar 26
The fact that the Central Bank is financing research in this area shows some improvements may be in the offing.
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by asplou: 5:32pm On Mar 26
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by Castleberry: 7:18am
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by dust144(m): 7:20am
What platform can we use to tap it?
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by Sarang: 7:20am
It's only in Nigeria that mobile banking is useless maka ndi thief
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by everlymoore86(m): 7:21am
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by talk2hb1(m): 7:23am
How do I get started tapping into this opportunity of mobile payment when investors are not their to help finance your project
Drop me 25million naira and see me develop my secret mobile payment solution and take it to market in less than six month
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by Doerstech(m): 7:24am
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by ZUBY77(m): 7:26am
How many percentage of your population is educated?
I understand Nigeria includes the same Vagabonds unleashing mayhem all over Southern and Middle belt Nigeria.
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by id4sho(m): 7:27am
MMM made it popular na, chai mavrodi don die with my money.
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by bhankhead: 7:28am
If jumia had paid some more attention to jumia pay, they wouldn't be where they are now, just try dominate the mobile payments market.
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by Pavore9: 7:31am
bigtt76:
They are really confused! Mobile Money is really independent of Banks just as we have the Mpesa here in Kenya . I receive international money transfers straight to my phone number and I go to the kiosk beside me selling grocery to cash the money...no bank involved.
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by Chuks9000: 7:41am
bigtt76:
What exactly do you mean?
Mobile banking, mobile money...
What is the difference aside being able to carry out transactions from your mobile phone?
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by HAH: 7:43am
bigtt76:so what is the mobile money ? I think mobile money is also a source of making payment in mobility hence the referral mobile payment, this is irrespective of whether cards are used or not
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by HAH: 7:50am
Pavore9:but there was payment involved, you see the term money does not only mean cash, money is anything exchanged for goods and services, whether it goes through the bank or not. Is very right for CBN to term mobile money as mobile payment
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by Cokoxtrablog: 7:51am
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by FarahAideed: 7:52am
The CBN messed up the mobile payment space years ago when it started interfering and shifting the goal post every other month till investors lost interest because they kept losing their investment every other week to a CBN mobile payment policy direction change .
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by OboOlora(f): 7:57am
I remember how one bank tried pay with capture, hahahaha it was DOA with all d money spent on adverts
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by Pavore9: 8:00am
HAH:
But our mobile payment is still tied to Banks as against the wider acknowledgement of what mobile money is known as. I need to comfortably send money to your phone number and you can cash it from an agent around you and without cashing it, use it to make payment for goods and services or even transfer it internationally......no bank is involved nor internet connection. Can you receive Western union or Moneygram transfer straight to your Nigerian phone number and go to the shop beside you and cash it?
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by san316(m): 8:01am
Nigerians are skeptical about mobile platforms, at least many Nigerians. Especially when you have experienced transferring money to a wrong person or you money gets trapped in settlement.
Anyway, implementing the cashless system will further push people to buy in.
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by bigtt76(f): 8:07am
Mobile payments basically is you having access to a bank issued debit/credit, other stored value cards or bank's mobile apps to process payments on the go. Here you have your funds stored and managed by your banks. With Mobile Money, this is actually monies semi-outside the banking systems. It is stored in wallets created on your mobile SIM cards by the telecos. With this funds, you can make payments to other users of the same system.
Chuks9000:
|Re: Nigeria: Mobile Payments Still Hugely Untapped by Chuks9000: 8:14am
OboOlora:PWC is like an advanced form of POS transaction.
Mobile banking/money is like a simplified form of branch banking. But this time, it uses the very basic form of tech available to the poorest. That is, USSD. Also, it is suppose to eradicate branch involvement (replacing it with bank or FinTech agents).
Just a form of banking that allows Iya Basira make or receive payments with her Nokia torchligh in a remote corner of the country.
