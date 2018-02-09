Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp (16675 Views)

A security scare occurred at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) in Lagos on Thursday night as burglars attacked Air Peace aircraft at the airport while it was taxiing to take off to Abuja.





The aircraft, a Boeing 737 was attacked at 7:35 pm by unknown bandits on the domestic runway of the airport.



A source close to the scene told our correspondent that suspected burglars opened cargo hold of Air Peace Flight 7138 taxiing for departure on Runway 18R (A1) of the Lagos Airport.



The Communications Manager, Air Peace, Mr. Chris Iwarah confirmed the incident and a passenger aboard the aircraft also tweeted about the incident.



The forced opening of the cargo of the aircraft led to delay in the departure of the aircraft for close to 2hours as security operatives attached to the airport carried out a comprehensive search on the airplane before being allowed to depart the airport.



Corporate Communications Manager of Air Peace, Iwarah said: “We are sincerely grateful to all our wonderful guests on board Flight 7138 for their support, patience and cooperation throughout the precautionary security checks conducted by Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) squad, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Aviation Security (AVSEC) and our security team after suspected thieves opened the cargo hold of our aircraft holding for departure on Runway 18R (A1) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at about 7.35pm on Thursday, February 08, 2018.



“Pilot-in-Command, Capt. Adesola Arasi had to contact control tower when he was alerted by the light that came on in the cockpit suggesting that the cargo hold was opened for about 15 seconds and immediately shut.



“In line with our high security standards and the huge value we place on the lives of our guests and crew, Capt. Arasi insisted on having EOD squad check Flight APK 7138 before takeoff to be doubly sure nothing was deposited in the cargo hold by the suspected thieves to endanger the lives of our guests and crew.



“Our guests, who were fully briefed of the development by the pilot-in-command, were advised to disembark from the aircraft and board an Air Peace bus while the joint security operation by EOD, FAAN AVSEC and our security team lasted. The Lagos-Abuja flight was cleared by the security experts after an exhaustive screening of the aircraft lasting about 30 minutes.



“The flight eventually took off at 9.30pm and safely landed in Abuja at about 10.23pm. Our satisfied guests commended the professionalism of Capt. Arasi and his team as well as the high safety standards of Air Peace.”



Iwarah assured that the airline would continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its guests, crew and equipment.



He recalled that such incident was not the time it would be happening at the runway as there was a recent incident involving a private jet where luggage belonging to a Nigerian musician was alleged to be stolen by the airport runway thieves as the private jet was taxiing at the tarmac after landing.



Saharareporters revealed two incidents involving private jets at the airport in December 2017. One was an attack on a private jet arriving Nigeria from Turkey leading to the theft of a bag belonging to a flight attendant, and a second incident involved two popular Nigerian musicians, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid while arriving from a musical show in held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.



Nigerian federal aviation authorities covered up the incidents



http://saharareporters.com/2018/02/09/robbers-attack-air-peace-aircraft-while-taxiing-take-lagos-airport

Too bad for the passengers, the delay and all that, naija self

Nawao for airport too

Nothing wet we know go see for Nigeria 33 Likes 2 Shares

Airport thieves kwa. How did they gain access into the airport in the first place to the extent of reaching the runway.





Anyway, e no concern me.. I never enter plane before.. 18 Likes

God will take you on eagles wing



You Will go places bro



Work hard and keep the spirit high God will take you on eagles wingYou Will go places broWork hard and keep the spirit high 37 Likes 2 Shares

I may be wrong but i believe this has some insider dealings undertone.



Do they just rob randomly or the ground guys must have informed them of luggages that might contain valuables? 14 Likes

Wish to know how they got to the conclusion that the cargo hold was tampered with by robbers?



CCTV?





Eye witness, or did they apprehend anyone?



Perhaps I rushed reading the news but I could have sworn I didn't find how they reached the conclusion. 9 Likes 1 Share

Same thing here boss Same thing here boss 4 Likes







ǝʌıʇɔǝdsɹǝd ʇuǝɹǝɟɟıp ɐ ɯoɹɟ ǝɟıl ʇɐ ʞool oʇ ǝʌɐɥ noʎ sǝɯıʇǝɯos .. Which day i go enta plane sef...ǝʌıʇɔǝdsɹǝd ʇuǝɹǝɟɟıp ɐ ɯoɹɟ ǝɟıl ʇɐ ʞool oʇ ǝʌɐɥ noʎ sǝɯıʇǝɯos .. 1 Like

Walahi, Nigeria is a joke

Too much american movie

Sarki are those guys patriots? 1 Like

This is serious, but what is cockpit and cargo, how do they look like.. I Neva enter plane before... Hoping one kindhearted nairalander could sponsor me on a cruise from Lagos to Ibadan. 2 Likes

lol..we don good reach this level?...on a flip side..any transportation means that has "peace" in its name is just full of wahala...e.g peace mass transit 1 Like

The pilot gets alerted in The cockpit should anything or anybody tamper with the aircraft while in motion/Taxying The pilot gets alerted in The cockpit should anything or anybody tamper with the aircraft while in motion/Taxying 3 Likes

It means an airplane can be blown out of the skies any time.



If they can carry weapon to the runway.



I honestly pray this is false.



Na wa oo.

The airport officials are the thieves

Tiwa Savage vindicated. A couple of months back, she said the plane in which she was to travel along with Wizkid was burgled as it was taxing in preparation to takeoff and the Airport authorities debunked her claim. 4 Likes

AIR WAHALA!

..and when u think u have heard d worst in Nigeria.baaaam, another surprise springs up..just imagine this..

Pilot-in-Command, Capt. Adesola Arasi had to contact control tower when he was alerted by the light that came on in the cockpit suggesting that the cargo hold was opened for about 15 seconds and immediately shut.





So armu roba dey waylay aeroplane inside airport for the country these days.



Just when you think you've heard it all. Ah ah!So armu roba dey waylay aeroplane inside airport for the country these days.Just when you think you've heard it all.

Yeah he got the alert but how did he know precisely that the alarm was due to thieves tampering with the doors or simple a mere malfunction. That's his question Yeah he got the alert but how did he know precisely that the alarm was due to thieves tampering with the doors or simple a mere malfunction. That's his question 1 Like 1 Share

Fake news

I don't really believe this.

I feel the cargo end was either opened by those staff incharge of loading in attempt to steal or in error forgot to close it properly.

There is no way one can sneak to the plane via the runway. The distance is much to hide unnoticed.

Only airportstaff gets close to plane during loading.... 3 Likes 1 Share