₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,958,519 members, 4,075,255 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 February 2018 at 12:08 AM

Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp - Travel - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp (16675 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by sarrki(m): 7:31pm On Feb 09
A security scare occurred at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) in Lagos on Thursday night as burglars attacked Air Peace aircraft at the airport while it was taxiing to take off to Abuja.


The aircraft, a Boeing 737 was attacked at 7:35 pm by unknown bandits on the domestic runway of the airport.

A source close to the scene told our correspondent that suspected burglars opened cargo hold of Air Peace Flight 7138 taxiing for departure on Runway 18R (A1) of the Lagos Airport.

The Communications Manager, Air Peace, Mr. Chris Iwarah confirmed the incident and a passenger aboard the aircraft also tweeted about the incident.

The forced opening of the cargo of the aircraft led to delay in the departure of the aircraft for close to 2hours as security operatives attached to the airport carried out a comprehensive search on the airplane before being allowed to depart the airport.

Corporate Communications Manager of Air Peace, Iwarah said: “We are sincerely grateful to all our wonderful guests on board Flight 7138 for their support, patience and cooperation throughout the precautionary security checks conducted by Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) squad, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Aviation Security (AVSEC) and our security team after suspected thieves opened the cargo hold of our aircraft holding for departure on Runway 18R (A1) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at about 7.35pm on Thursday, February 08, 2018.

“Pilot-in-Command, Capt. Adesola Arasi had to contact control tower when he was alerted by the light that came on in the cockpit suggesting that the cargo hold was opened for about 15 seconds and immediately shut.

“In line with our high security standards and the huge value we place on the lives of our guests and crew, Capt. Arasi insisted on having EOD squad check Flight APK 7138 before takeoff to be doubly sure nothing was deposited in the cargo hold by the suspected thieves to endanger the lives of our guests and crew.

Air peace jet
“Our guests, who were fully briefed of the development by the pilot-in-command, were advised to disembark from the aircraft and board an Air Peace bus while the joint security operation by EOD, FAAN AVSEC and our security team lasted. The Lagos-Abuja flight was cleared by the security experts after an exhaustive screening of the aircraft lasting about 30 minutes.

“The flight eventually took off at 9.30pm and safely landed in Abuja at about 10.23pm. Our satisfied guests commended the professionalism of Capt. Arasi and his team as well as the high safety standards of Air Peace.”

Iwarah assured that the airline would continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its guests, crew and equipment.

He recalled that such incident was not the time it would be happening at the runway as there was a recent incident involving a private jet where luggage belonging to a Nigerian musician was alleged to be stolen by the airport runway thieves as the private jet was taxiing at the tarmac after landing.

Saharareporters revealed two incidents involving private jets at the airport in December 2017. One was an attack on a private jet arriving Nigeria from Turkey leading to the theft of a bag belonging to a flight attendant, and a second incident involved two popular Nigerian musicians, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid while arriving from a musical show in held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

Nigerian federal aviation authorities covered up the incidents

http://saharareporters.com/2018/02/09/robbers-attack-air-peace-aircraft-while-taxiing-take-lagos-airport

2 Shares

Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by midehi2(f): 7:34pm On Feb 09
Too bad for the passengers, the delay and all that, naija self undecided
Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by Blakjewelry(m): 7:34pm On Feb 09
Nawao for airport too
Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by sarrki(m): 7:35pm On Feb 09
Nothing wet we know go see for Nigeria

33 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by sarrki(m): 7:36pm On Feb 09
Cc lalasticlala

Cc myndd44
Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by Paschal001: 7:38pm On Feb 09
Airport thieves kwa. How did they gain access into the airport in the first place to the extent of reaching the runway.


Anyway, e no concern me.. I never enter plane before..

18 Likes

Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by sarrki(m): 7:47pm On Feb 09
Paschal001:
Airport thieves kwa. How did they gain access into the airport in the first place to the extent of reaching the runway.


Anyway, e no concern me.. I never enter plane before..

God will take you on eagles wing

You Will go places bro

Work hard and keep the spirit high

37 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by iyatrustee(f): 8:16pm On Feb 09
I may be wrong but i believe this has some insider dealings undertone.

Do they just rob randomly or the ground guys must have informed them of luggages that might contain valuables?

14 Likes

Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by GavelSlam: 8:22pm On Feb 09
Wish to know how they got to the conclusion that the cargo hold was tampered with by robbers?

CCTV?


Eye witness, or did they apprehend anyone?

Perhaps I rushed reading the news but I could have sworn I didn't find how they reached the conclusion.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by sarrki(m): 8:32pm On Feb 09
GavelSlam:
Wish to know how they got to the conclusion that the cargo hold was tampered with by robbers?

CCTV?


Eye witness, or did they apprehend anyone?

Perhaps I rushed reading the news but I could have sworn I didn't find how they reached the conclusion.

Same thing here boss

4 Likes

Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by grayht(m): 10:00pm On Feb 09
Which day i go enta plane sef... cry


ǝʌıʇɔǝdsɹǝd ʇuǝɹǝɟɟıp ɐ ɯoɹɟ ǝɟıl ʇɐ ʞool oʇ ǝʌɐɥ noʎ sǝɯıʇǝɯos ..

1 Like

Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by brenister10: 10:03pm On Feb 09
Walahi, Nigeria is a joke
Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by jbreezy: 10:03pm On Feb 09
Too much american movie
Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by Grafixnuel(m): 10:04pm On Feb 09
angry
Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by Grafixnuel(m): 10:04pm On Feb 09
shocked
Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by legendte(m): 10:05pm On Feb 09
Sarki are those guys patriots? grin

1 Like

Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by Dotman23(m): 10:06pm On Feb 09
This is serious, but what is cockpit and cargo, how do they look like.. I Neva enter plane before... Hoping one kindhearted nairalander could sponsor me on a cruise from Lagos to Ibadan.

2 Likes

Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by DONADAMS(m): 10:06pm On Feb 09
lol..we don good reach this level?...on a flip side..any transportation means that has "peace" in its name is just full of wahala...e.g peace mass transit

1 Like

Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by IamAirforce1: 10:06pm On Feb 09
GavelSlam:
Wish to know how they got to the conclusion that the cargo hold was tampered with by robbers?

CCTV?


Eye witness, or did they apprehend anyone?

Perhaps I rushed reading the news but I could have sworn I didn't find how they reached the conclusion.

The pilot gets alerted in The cockpit should anything or anybody tamper with the aircraft while in motion/Taxying

3 Likes

Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by AntiWailer: 10:06pm On Feb 09
It means an airplane can be blown out of the skies any time.

If they can carry weapon to the runway.

I honestly pray this is false.

Na wa oo.
Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by Florblu(f): 10:07pm On Feb 09
The airport officials are the thieves
Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by desgiezd(m): 10:07pm On Feb 09
Tiwa Savage vindicated. A couple of months back, she said the plane in which she was to travel along with Wizkid was burgled as it was taxing in preparation to takeoff and the Airport authorities debunked her claim.

4 Likes

Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by modelmike7(m): 10:07pm On Feb 09
AIR WAHALA!
Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by bigerboy200: 10:07pm On Feb 09
..and when u think u have heard d worst in Nigeria.baaaam, another surprise springs up..just imagine this..
Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by aewhydot: 10:07pm On Feb 09
GavelSlam:
Wish to know how they got to the conclusion that the cargo hold was tampered with by robbers?

CCTV?


Eye witness, or did they apprehend anyone?

Perhaps I rushed reading the news but I could have sworn I didn't find how they reached the conclusion.

Pilot-in-Command, Capt. Adesola Arasi had to contact control tower when he was alerted by the light that came on in the cockpit suggesting that the cargo hold was opened for about 15 seconds and immediately shut.
Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by AreaFada2: 10:08pm On Feb 09
Ah ah!

So armu roba dey waylay aeroplane inside airport for the country these days. shocked shocked shocked

Just when you think you've heard it all.
Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by Iceberg3: 10:08pm On Feb 09
sarrki:
Nothing wet we know go see for Nigeria

All thanks to your clueless president
Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by publicenemy(m): 10:09pm On Feb 09
embarassed embarassed lipsrsealed
Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by manny4life(m): 10:09pm On Feb 09
IamAirforce1:


The pilot gets alerted in The cockpit should anything or anybody tamper with the aircraft while in motion/Taxying

Yeah he got the alert but how did he know precisely that the alarm was due to thieves tampering with the doors or simple a mere malfunction. That's his question

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by publicenemy(m): 10:09pm On Feb 09
Fake news
Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by kenonze(f): 10:10pm On Feb 09
I don't really believe this.
I feel the cargo end was either opened by those staff incharge of loading in attempt to steal or in error forgot to close it properly.
There is no way one can sneak to the plane via the runway. The distance is much to hide unnoticed.
Only airportstaff gets close to plane during loading....

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by madridguy(m): 10:10pm On Feb 09
No be only robbers na rubber So anyone can now gain entrance into the aircraft? Did the robbers have ODC? The airline should check his boys " loader " and stop raising unnecessary awareness.

1 Like 1 Share

(0) (1) (Reply)

Nigerians Travelling And Living In Malaysia. How Do U Feel? / 7 Crazy Things Ongoing Road Constructions In Lagos Are Causing / Nigerian Couple In £3.8m UK Benefits Scam

Viewing this topic: LordKO(m), fellory, ifeanyi83(m), chiblaze18(m), drogba(m), perp(f), Damoche10, baranzy(m), exousiaman, akilo1, zonax(m), hontimmy(m), Delaw135, adebayogates(m), ubox, Prinxx(m), contactikenna(m), abiodunbright(m), fleetfeet, octoroon, obainoflash, ptaller(m), bularvz, arafone(m), Russellval(m), UcGadaz, uzohrome(m), Apostle1617, billgatexp(m), lovingyouhun, smdays(m), nairalandfreak(m), akereconfi, Tumtumboy, erusiafe123, FBLJ(m), Cantona25(m), mesoprogress(m), bikaka17, Periwinkle(m), jaygorgon(m), PatMcAdam(m), seunfunmie03, nzman, BHARYOR(m), Ejiod(m), Mido77, bishop47, sweetrie(f), luvola(m), darlington15(m), Gaebi, Ayemileto(m) and 93 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.