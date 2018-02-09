₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by sarrki(m): 7:31pm On Feb 09
A security scare occurred at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) in Lagos on Thursday night as burglars attacked Air Peace aircraft at the airport while it was taxiing to take off to Abuja.
http://saharareporters.com/2018/02/09/robbers-attack-air-peace-aircraft-while-taxiing-take-lagos-airport
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by midehi2(f): 7:34pm On Feb 09
Too bad for the passengers, the delay and all that, naija self
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by Blakjewelry(m): 7:34pm On Feb 09
Nawao for airport too
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by sarrki(m): 7:35pm On Feb 09
Nothing wet we know go see for Nigeria
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by sarrki(m): 7:36pm On Feb 09
Cc lalasticlala
Cc myndd44
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by Paschal001: 7:38pm On Feb 09
Airport thieves kwa. How did they gain access into the airport in the first place to the extent of reaching the runway.
Anyway, e no concern me.. I never enter plane before..
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by sarrki(m): 7:47pm On Feb 09
Paschal001:
God will take you on eagles wing
You Will go places bro
Work hard and keep the spirit high
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by iyatrustee(f): 8:16pm On Feb 09
I may be wrong but i believe this has some insider dealings undertone.
Do they just rob randomly or the ground guys must have informed them of luggages that might contain valuables?
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by GavelSlam: 8:22pm On Feb 09
Wish to know how they got to the conclusion that the cargo hold was tampered with by robbers?
CCTV?
Eye witness, or did they apprehend anyone?
Perhaps I rushed reading the news but I could have sworn I didn't find how they reached the conclusion.
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by sarrki(m): 8:32pm On Feb 09
GavelSlam:
Same thing here boss
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by grayht(m): 10:00pm On Feb 09
Which day i go enta plane sef...
ǝʌıʇɔǝdsɹǝd ʇuǝɹǝɟɟıp ɐ ɯoɹɟ ǝɟıl ʇɐ ʞool oʇ ǝʌɐɥ noʎ sǝɯıʇǝɯos ..
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by brenister10: 10:03pm On Feb 09
Walahi, Nigeria is a joke
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by jbreezy: 10:03pm On Feb 09
Too much american movie
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by Grafixnuel(m): 10:04pm On Feb 09
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by Grafixnuel(m): 10:04pm On Feb 09
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by legendte(m): 10:05pm On Feb 09
Sarki are those guys patriots?
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by Dotman23(m): 10:06pm On Feb 09
This is serious, but what is cockpit and cargo, how do they look like.. I Neva enter plane before... Hoping one kindhearted nairalander could sponsor me on a cruise from Lagos to Ibadan.
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by DONADAMS(m): 10:06pm On Feb 09
lol..we don good reach this level?...on a flip side..any transportation means that has "peace" in its name is just full of wahala...e.g peace mass transit
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by IamAirforce1: 10:06pm On Feb 09
GavelSlam:
The pilot gets alerted in The cockpit should anything or anybody tamper with the aircraft while in motion/Taxying
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by AntiWailer: 10:06pm On Feb 09
It means an airplane can be blown out of the skies any time.
If they can carry weapon to the runway.
I honestly pray this is false.
Na wa oo.
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by Florblu(f): 10:07pm On Feb 09
The airport officials are the thieves
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by desgiezd(m): 10:07pm On Feb 09
Tiwa Savage vindicated. A couple of months back, she said the plane in which she was to travel along with Wizkid was burgled as it was taxing in preparation to takeoff and the Airport authorities debunked her claim.
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by modelmike7(m): 10:07pm On Feb 09
AIR WAHALA!
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by bigerboy200: 10:07pm On Feb 09
..and when u think u have heard d worst in Nigeria.baaaam, another surprise springs up..just imagine this..
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by aewhydot: 10:07pm On Feb 09
GavelSlam:
Pilot-in-Command, Capt. Adesola Arasi had to contact control tower when he was alerted by the light that came on in the cockpit suggesting that the cargo hold was opened for about 15 seconds and immediately shut.
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by AreaFada2: 10:08pm On Feb 09
Ah ah!
So armu roba dey waylay aeroplane inside airport for the country these days.
Just when you think you've heard it all.
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by Iceberg3: 10:08pm On Feb 09
sarrki:
All thanks to your clueless president
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by publicenemy(m): 10:09pm On Feb 09
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by manny4life(m): 10:09pm On Feb 09
IamAirforce1:
Yeah he got the alert but how did he know precisely that the alarm was due to thieves tampering with the doors or simple a mere malfunction. That's his question
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by publicenemy(m): 10:09pm On Feb 09
Fake news
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by kenonze(f): 10:10pm On Feb 09
I don't really believe this.
I feel the cargo end was either opened by those staff incharge of loading in attempt to steal or in error forgot to close it properly.
There is no way one can sneak to the plane via the runway. The distance is much to hide unnoticed.
Only airportstaff gets close to plane during loading....
|Re: Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airp by madridguy(m): 10:10pm On Feb 09
No be only robbers na rubber So anyone can now gain entrance into the aircraft? Did the robbers have ODC? The airline should check his boys " loader " and stop raising unnecessary awareness.
