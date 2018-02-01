₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,958,519 members, 4,075,255 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 February 2018 at 12:09 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe (10931 Views)
|Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by Bhelamblog: 9:41pm On Feb 09
A Lady who was attacked by armed robbers yesterday in Lagos traffic, has cried out on the appropriate authorities to ensure maximum security in the state..
The Lady with IG name Zzini white shared the photos on her page revealing that she was attacked by robbers, during a traffic jam which was actually caused by Policemen, who were collecting their normal N100 bribe from Taxis..
Although she's recovering, but she sustained lots of injuries, and the thieves carted away with her valuables, the worst part is that, the police did nothing about it, they were even dazed and lost at the scene.
read her post below!
News From Ebiwali--
http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/02/lady-brutally-attacked-by-robbers-in.html
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by divinehand2003(m): 9:43pm On Feb 09
The attack was indeed brutal. Thank God she is alive and well.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by scaramenga: 9:45pm On Feb 09
Pepper spray N2500
Taser gun N5000
Stay safe ladiez
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by Blakjewelry(m): 9:57pm On Feb 09
Nowadays nobody is safe
1 Like
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by wahles(m): 9:59pm On Feb 09
Mehn! Nawa o
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by Zico5(m): 10:17pm On Feb 09
Those stupid mofos. That's why people don't pity then when armed robbers butcher them like animals. The real naija thieves are those animals in uniform.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by emeijeh(m): 10:17pm On Feb 09
She carried FEAR in her vehicle and didn't expect this to happen?!
Brutal Kó, Buratai nï
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by ipobarecriminals: 10:17pm On Feb 09
no amount of HYSSOP or. hypo can make Niagra police clean.what do u expect from those lunatics set of people when their IGP the chief spokesman of Myetti Allah terrorists dey sample female cops puna up/down. It shall not be well with dem
1 Like
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by meant4all: 10:17pm On Feb 09
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by loomer: 10:17pm On Feb 09
scaramenga:
Pepper spray robbers.
I beg no try am o
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by okonja(m): 10:18pm On Feb 09
scaramenga:
At Knife or gun point abi?
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by toluxa1(m): 10:18pm On Feb 09
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by Follygunners: 10:18pm On Feb 09
Wetin brutal for dis one, abeg? Brutal ko, Buratai ni
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by franciskaine(m): 10:20pm On Feb 09
scaramenga:worst advise ever
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by Himmler: 10:21pm On Feb 09
scaramenga:In an armed robbery situation, this would be the most foolish advice to follow, it could cost u your life
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by bewla(m): 10:21pm On Feb 09
i
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by ekensi01(m): 10:22pm On Feb 09
What has happened has happened.
Move on.
The police where just doing their job
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by lexy2014: 10:23pm On Feb 09
scaramenga:that's only 4 taxify passengers
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by biggy26: 10:23pm On Feb 09
Sometimes you wonder whether the police and these thieves have an arrangement.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by IME1: 10:23pm On Feb 09
scaramenga:
Taser 5k for where
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by DeKen: 10:29pm On Feb 09
scaramenga:
Bros in a traffic jam? Haba are you advising them to go on a suicide mission?
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by Sanchase: 10:31pm On Feb 09
Why are you carrying a handout with fear in front?
The people that attacked you are the colleagues of the police collecting N50 in front.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by pointstores(m): 10:33pm On Feb 09
15-20hours powerbank available for rechargeablefans works with any fan also can charge phone and laptop dc / ac brand new fans available in stock 08166117634 2years warranty whatsup for pictures easy to use Repair discount sales of ups inverter battery rechargeable fans tired of fake battery try (Modify) (Quote) (Report) (Shar
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by juwoonn(m): 10:34pm On Feb 09
too bad
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by EgunMogaji: 10:35pm On Feb 09
scaramenga:
Yeah sure but only if Nigeria will pass a concealed weapon bill. A single bullet to the skull cost less than a dollar.
I recommend Walther PPS. It's a great conceal weapon, available in 9mm it packs a needed punch to stop the most decisive attacker.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by mexxmoney: 10:35pm On Feb 09
scaramenga:So if you are confronted by armed robbers, you will pepper spray them? Mtcheeew
1 Like
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by rubyjan: 10:35pm On Feb 09
ekensi01:And what exactly is their job?
Collecting and extorting bribe from motorists?
Most stupid comment ever made.
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by money121(m): 10:45pm On Feb 09
Ok
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by bossrillboss: 10:48pm On Feb 09
EgunMogaji:..pls ao can o get it
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by TechPanda(m): 10:50pm On Feb 09
biggy26:
Most likely.
Btw, here are 7 Things You Can Relate To If You Were Given FREE 100GB By Your Network Provider Just For 3 Days
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by favourmic(m): 10:50pm On Feb 09
scaramenga:
dont try this when you witness robbery you obey and surrender other wise they can waste ur life
1 Like
|Re: Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe by Luukasz(m): 10:54pm On Feb 09
scaramenga:This is who yorubas call "Sugomu"
1 Like
Nigerian Fraudster Caught With 128 Identities in the UK / Son of new Ambassador to the US,Prof Tunde Adeniran charged wit rape in Maryland / Ndlea Arrests Man With Drugs Stuffed Inside Tin Tomato
Viewing this topic: augustine, Skywalker5(m), gabinogem(m), Fxwarrior, itzprezy, Jreserved(m), miredia(m), quomo, demoBaba, Joshuamilarge, keypha1, agba1900, Dosax01, TechGod(m), TWEETFELLA, platinum131, groundforce(m), Larasisi(f), Epoxyworld, maneasy, dtc2k(m), siralexis(m), hurricanesgrace, Smooth278(m), align360, Mozzy59, Dacronym(m), Berlyn1(f), goodoo, machuks45(m) and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11