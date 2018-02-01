Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Brutally Attacked by Robbers in Traffic Caused by Police Collecting Bribe (10931 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Lady with IG name Zzini white shared the photos on her page revealing that she was attacked by robbers, during a traffic jam which was actually caused by Policemen, who were collecting their normal N100 bribe from Taxis..





Although she's recovering, but she sustained lots of injuries, and the thieves carted away with her valuables, the worst part is that, the police did nothing about it, they were even dazed and lost at the scene.



read her post below!





News From Ebiwali--

http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/02/lady-brutally-attacked-by-robbers-in.html A Lady who was attacked by armed robbers yesterday in Lagos traffic, has cried out on the appropriate authorities to ensure maximum security in the state..The Lady with IG name Zzini white shared the photos on her page revealing that she was attacked by robbers, during a traffic jam which was actually caused by Policemen, who were collecting their normal N100 bribe from Taxis..Although she's recovering, but she sustained lots of injuries, and the thieves carted away with her valuables, the worst part is that, the police did nothing about it, they were even dazed and lost at the scene.read her post below!News From Ebiwali--

The attack was indeed brutal. Thank God she is alive and well. 1 Like

Pepper spray N2500

Taser gun N5000



Stay safe ladiez 7 Likes 1 Share

Nowadays nobody is safe 1 Like

Mehn! Nawa o

Those stupid mofos. That's why people don't pity then when armed robbers butcher them like animals. The real naija thieves are those animals in uniform. 4 Likes 1 Share

She carried FEAR in her vehicle and didn't expect this to happen?!







Brutal Kó, Buratai nï 4 Likes

no amount of HYSSOP or. hypo can make Niagra police clean.what do u expect from those lunatics set of people when their IGP the chief spokesman of Myetti Allah terrorists dey sample female cops puna up/down. It shall not be well with dem no amount of HYSSOP or. hypo can make Niagra police clean.what do u expect from those lunatics set of people when their IGP the chief spokesman of Myetti Allah terrorists dey sample female cops puna up/down. It shall not be well with dem 1 Like

scaramenga:

Pepper spray N2500

Taser gun N5000



Stay safe ladiez

Pepper spray robbers.

I beg no try am o Pepper spray robbers.I beg no try am o 6 Likes

scaramenga:

Pepper spray N2500

Taser gun N5000



Stay safe ladiez

At Knife or gun point abi? At Knife or gun point abi? 3 Likes













http://www.nairaland.com/4279532/mint-like-new-samsung-galaxy Eko o ni baje

Buratai ni Wetin brutal for dis one, abeg? Brutal ko,ni 2 Likes

scaramenga:

Pepper spray N2500

Taser gun N5000



Stay safe ladiez worst advise ever worst advise ever 4 Likes

scaramenga:

Pepper spray N2500

Taser gun N5000



Stay safe ladiez In an armed robbery situation, this would be the most foolish advice to follow, it could cost u your life In an armed robbery situation, this would be the most foolish advice to follow, it could cost u your life 6 Likes

i





What has happened has happened.



Move on.



The police where just doing their job What has happened has happened.Move on.The police where just doing their job

scaramenga:

Pepper spray N2500

Taser gun N5000



Stay safe ladiez that's only 4 taxify passengers that's only 4 taxify passengers 2 Likes

Sometimes you wonder whether the police and these thieves have an arrangement. 1 Like

scaramenga:

Pepper spray N2500

Taser gun N5000



Stay safe ladiez

Taser 5k for where Taser 5k for where

scaramenga:

Pepper spray N2500

Taser gun N5000



Stay safe ladiez

Bros in a traffic jam? Haba are you advising them to go on a suicide mission? Bros in a traffic jam? Haba are you advising them to go on a suicide mission? 2 Likes

Why are you carrying a handout with fear in front?



The people that attacked you are the colleagues of the police collecting N50 in front. 1 Like

15-20hours powerbank available for rechargeablefans works with any fan also can charge phone and laptop dc / ac brand new fans available in stock 08166117634 2years warranty whatsup for pictures easy to use Repair discount sales of ups inverter battery rechargeable fans tired of fake battery try (Modify) (Quote) (Report) (Shar

too bad

scaramenga:

Pepper spray N2500

Taser gun N5000



Stay safe ladiez

Yeah sure but only if Nigeria will pass a concealed weapon bill. A single bullet to the skull cost less than a dollar.



I recommend Walther PPS. It's a great conceal weapon, available in 9mm it packs a needed punch to stop the most decisive attacker. Yeah sure but only if Nigeria will pass a concealed weapon bill. A single bullet to the skull cost less than a dollar.I recommend Walther PPS. It's a great conceal weapon, available in 9mm it packs a needed punch to stop the most decisive attacker. 1 Like

scaramenga:

Pepper spray N2500

Taser gun N5000



Stay safe ladiez So if you are confronted by armed robbers, you will pepper spray them? Mtcheeew So if you are confronted by armed robbers, you will pepper spray them? Mtcheeew 1 Like

ekensi01:





What has happened has happened.



Move on.



The police where just doing their job And what exactly is their job?

Collecting and extorting bribe from motorists?

Most stupid comment ever made. And what exactly is their job?Collecting and extorting bribe from motorists?Most stupid comment ever made.

Ok

EgunMogaji:





Yeah sure but only if Nigeria will pass a concealed weapon bill. A single bullet to the skull cost less than a dollar.



I recommend Walther PPS. It's a great conceal weapon, available in 9mm it packs a needed punch to stop the most decisive attacker. ..pls ao can o get it ..pls ao can o get it

scaramenga:

Pepper spray N2500

Taser gun N5000



Stay safe ladiez

dont try this when you witness robbery you obey and surrender other wise they can waste ur life dont try this when you witness robbery you obey and surrender other wise they can waste ur life 1 Like