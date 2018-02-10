Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? (2776 Views)

Just for fun.



Me:I love watching Liverpool's matches, but I'm not a fan 7 Likes

Barcelona (messilona) 12 Likes

If am not watching Chelsea Fc just know I've seen result on livescore before coming 2 Likes

Arsenal. I just love their way of play(ing).

BTW, I'm a fan of Liverpool f.c. #YNWA. 26 Likes 2 Shares

lol. So you are addicted to Chelsea

any team I can watch free, or u expect me to pay money to watch Chelsea when I'm a utd fan, na waste of money and time. except :

1) big champ. league matches e.g as barca will rape Chelsea, PSG vs Madrid



2) all champions league finals



3) el classico. 3 Likes 1 Share

I'm a Rosonerri, I love watching Arsenal, mancity, Liverpool, Barcelona, bayern Munich, Napoli and PSG. They all play beautiful football 10 Likes 2 Shares

Dundee united. 1 Like

FC Barcelona.

I love to see this team's style of play produce good results.

Whenever they came victorious against a Madrid, it would make my day! 5 Likes

S. S. C. Napoli.



The 3-4-3 formation spear-headed by the Pandev - Cavani - Hamsik era under Walter Mazzari was just a joy to watch.



And hey who doesn't love the color blue? sky blue for that matter! 13 Likes

I love watching Manchester united but am a liverpool fan. 4 Likes

I just love watching Man U but am a Chelsea Fan 3 Likes

Real Madrid,Psg,Bayernmunich Jare but..........barcelona,man.u games..... are too boring 1 Like

Real Madrid 1 Like

Hazard in chelsea.

but since bakaryako came ,watching Chelsea game has always be a nightmare as I hate seeing Hazard struggle in vain.









Man Utd4life.. .....if to say I get football team, I 4buy Hazard. 8 Likes

Barcelona.....you just hate to love them 3 Likes

an Arsenal fan but love to watch Chelsea, real madrid. Also watch ManUnited matches in solidarity with my father 1 Like



While i luv watching madrid lose I luv watching baca win

Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man utd



I'm a Chelsea Fan tho



KTBFFH 2 Likes

.



I 'rep' Barcelona any day, any time because I love beautiful football. Play beautiful football and I'd watch from start to finish.



I 'rep' Barcelona any day, any time because I love beautiful football. Play beautiful football and I'd watch from start to finish.

I watch Arsenal, recently Manchester City and Real Madrid because it gladdens my heart anytime they lose

Liverpool





Crystal Palace 1 Like

Hmmm well, I love watching manchester United and Liverpool but I'm an Arsenal & Barcelona fan

like someone said

Barcelona (messilona)





but I'm a Chelsea fan



Chelsea (main chick)



Barça (side chick)



Now, I don't know who to support on the 20th 2 Likes

Of recent, viewing centers have been showing man city matches.



Their game is always thrilling, l love watching them buh do not support them.



#A Chelsea fan. 1 Like

Arsenal match... 2 Likes

the catalans giant

so much enjoy watching Barca but support Man utd

Aba United 3 Likes

Arsenal

Because dey can disappoint

Liverpool

City and spurs