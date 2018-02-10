₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,958,740 members, 4,076,013 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 February 2018 at 12:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? (2776 Views)
5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League / Share Your Experience Yesterday Night When Watching The UCL Final / Leicester City Football Club: (champions Of England Official Fans Thread). (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by Miremoses1(m): 11:10pm On Feb 09
Just for fun.
Me:I love watching Liverpool's matches, but I'm not a fan
7 Likes
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by MichaelBukamzy(m): 11:13pm On Feb 09
Barcelona (messilona)
12 Likes
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by Luizkid(m): 12:19am
If am not watching Chelsea Fc just know I've seen result on livescore before coming
2 Likes
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by skillful01(m): 12:30am
Arsenal. I just love their way of play(ing).
BTW, I'm a fan of Liverpool f.c. #YNWA.
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by Miremoses1(m): 7:21am
Luizkid:lol. So you are addicted to Chelsea
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by bercarray(m): 11:42am
any team I can watch free, or u expect me to pay money to watch Chelsea when I'm a utd fan, na waste of money and time. except :
1) big champ. league matches e.g as barca will rape Chelsea, PSG vs Madrid
2) all champions league finals
3) el classico.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by Coitus(f): 11:42am
I'm a Rosonerri, I love watching Arsenal, mancity, Liverpool, Barcelona, bayern Munich, Napoli and PSG. They all play beautiful football
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by Nutase(f): 11:42am
Dundee united.
1 Like
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by Hemanwel(m): 11:43am
FC Barcelona.
I love to see this team's style of play produce good results.
Whenever they came victorious against a Madrid, it would make my day!
5 Likes
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by CorGier: 11:43am
S. S. C. Napoli.
The 3-4-3 formation spear-headed by the Pandev - Cavani - Hamsik era under Walter Mazzari was just a joy to watch.
And hey who doesn't love the color blue? sky blue for that matter!
13 Likes
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by TIKAMBABA1(m): 11:43am
I love watching Manchester united but am a liverpool fan.
4 Likes
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by vinkod007: 11:43am
I just love watching Man U but am a Chelsea Fan
3 Likes
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by stephenmorris(m): 11:43am
Real Madrid,Psg,Bayernmunich Jare but..........barcelona,man.u games..... are too boring
1 Like
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by 9PBLIVE(m): 11:44am
Real Madrid
1 Like
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by millionboi2: 11:44am
Hazard in chelsea.
but since bakaryako came ,watching Chelsea game has always be a nightmare as I hate seeing Hazard struggle in vain.
Man Utd4life.. .....if to say I get football team, I 4buy Hazard.
8 Likes
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by femi4: 11:44am
Barcelona.....you just hate to love them
3 Likes
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by 1shortblackboy: 11:44am
an Arsenal fan but love to watch Chelsea, real madrid. Also watch ManUnited matches in solidarity with my father
1 Like
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by chimerase2: 11:44am
I luv watching baca win
While i luv watching madrid lose
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by Spade07: 11:44am
Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man utd
I'm a Chelsea Fan tho
KTBFFH
2 Likes
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by nerodenero: 11:44am
.
I 'rep' Barcelona any day, any time because I love beautiful football. Play beautiful football and I'd watch from start to finish.
I watch Arsenal, recently Manchester City and Real Madrid because it gladdens my heart anytime they lose .
1 Like
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by jaymezzz(m): 11:45am
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1 Like
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by dogstyle007(m): 11:45am
Hmmm well, I love watching manchester United and Liverpool but I'm an Arsenal & Barcelona fan
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by Odunsco01(m): 11:45am
like someone said
Barcelona (messilona)
but I'm a Chelsea fan
Chelsea (main chick)
Barça (side chick)
Now, I don't know who to support on the 20th
2 Likes
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by Oluwaseyi00(m): 11:45am
Of recent, viewing centers have been showing man city matches.
Their game is always thrilling, l love watching them buh do not support them.
#A Chelsea fan.
1 Like
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by cutedharmee(f): 11:45am
Arsenal match...
2 Likes
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by aytech360: 11:45am
the catalans giant
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by Niceman4u(m): 11:45am
so much enjoy watching Barca but support Man utd
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by kingsaif(m): 11:46am
Aba United
3 Likes
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by phetto(m): 11:46am
Arsenal
Because dey can disappoint
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by Richkid97(m): 11:46am
Liverpool
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by pat077: 11:46am
City and spurs
|Re: Which Football Club You Love Watching But Do Not Support? by BabaO2: 11:46am
Love watching arsenal being spanked
Newcastle United vs Manchester United Feb. 11, 15:15 / VIDEO: Stoke City 1 – 1 Chelsea Capital One Cup Highlights / Complete Champions League Scores. Liverpool 7:0 Spartak Moscow
Viewing this topic: koice(m), lustychima, noniandrew, Veetee(m), akom0908(m), christprisoner, lukfame(m), Jidoski2000, Warlord3000(m), Predivine(m), solazo, Dc4life(m), Davidlekkzy(m), martowskin1(m), habbyy03, ibijoh(m), alade112(m), TribesNG, kixo(m), donmatin(m), sikan(m), Mrbeee(m), AGManuel, simon98(m), tripleaa, DWJOBScom(m), Damfostopper(m), Emaxwell(m), emwyy(m), Larryomooba(m), Olifiz(m), Housing(m), Mikeshine(m), segunoz(m), lablonclacla, Benjaniblinks(m), AyencoH2O(m), kinzodigital, brownciga, Lildoks(m), zionwinn, iykepromotions, Tripleanthony(m), ponti93(m), vicardino(m), LikeCool(m), bentwain, LordKO(m), oluwasheun94(m), Arthurwinner(m), gurunlocker, shankara7, Whotman, kezy58, faruz, veil, rash47(m), reesemachh(m), Deapexboy(m), Emmyjah50, highburygonner, aboyaji(m), mickykhe(m), sunnykalu125, velai(m), Yusfunoble(m), DaddyKross, jahboy, xynerise(m), bidak(m), xpac01(m), campbell118(m), Xzbit91, cleverbe(m), abioila(m), emekaRaj(m), konkonbilo(m), teebaxy(m), Built2last, Lastanza, Beejayzee8(m), digoster(m), baiaon, chuxyfranklin(m), emnployer2018, Elcemento(m), ruggedtimi(m), COOL10(m), oluboom(m), SlimCupid(m), Simiano, ipobarecriminals, fahohzhy(m), Wisedove(m) and 70 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26