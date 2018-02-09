Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War (3190 Views)

Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-Corruption War

Channels Television

Updated February 9, 2018









The Secretary-General of Interpol, Jurgen Stock, has recommended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a model for the African continent in the fight against corruption.



He said this on Friday when he led a delegation of the Interpol to the EFCC Headquarters in Abuja.



Stock, who was received by the Acting EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu, was delighted at the efforts of the anti-graft agency and assured them of the global organisation’s support at the international level.



He also commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for its efforts in fighting corruption in Nigeria.







“I am delighted to be here and it’s mainly an opportunity to thank the Government and the EFCC for its cooperation,” he said in a statement signed by the Commission’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren.











The Interpol boss further stressed the need to understand the global directions of organised crimes, noting that “the world is taking advantage of globalisation to commit crime and it’s a threat to all nations”.



“Interpol is committed to supporting the EFCC, and indeed, other agencies to build global security architecture and ensure that adequate information is made available amongst other infrastructure to support the Commission.



“We understand your needs and we will see where we can come in and unite forces to fight against the Global phenomenon of crime,” he added.



On his part, Magu commended the delegation for the visit and thanked Stock for finding time out of his busy schedule as the Secretary General of Interpol.



He said, “The EFCC has always had a good rapport with the Interpol and has always enjoyed collaboration with the organisation, especially in the area of information sharing.”



The anti-graft agency boss advocated for a borderless platform to further support efficiency in information sharing culture with the global organisation.



He also called for more collaboration with the Interpol which has 192 member states, saying it was essential for the effective operation of the EFCC.



Other members on the Interpol entourage include the Head of Interpol Nigeria, Olusola Subair; Head of Interpol – Regional Bureau for West Africa, Kedji Abbe; and Deputy Head of Interpol Nigeria, Bankola Lanre, among others.



Bad News for PigDiots and the Wailing Wailers. 27 Likes 4 Shares

ItsMeAboki:

Bad News for PigDiots and the Wailing Wailers.

Diaris God o.. Diaris God o..

Then the senate should be ashamed of themselves



Magi really worked or than any Efcc boss

. 15 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

Then the senate should be ashamed of themselves



Magi really worked or than any Efcc boss

. EFCC isn't Magu. Read and Comprehend Mr. Petty Patriot. EFCC isn't Magu. Read and Comprehend Mr. Petty Patriot. 3 Likes

Desyner:

EFCC isn't Magu. Read and Comprehend Mr. Petty Patriot.

Shut up once again



Efcc as an institution has never been objective like during pmb time



So now its about magu Shut up once againEfcc as an institution has never been objective like during pmb timeSo now its about magu 24 Likes 3 Shares





Another dagger pierced through the heart of the frustrated wailing zombies. 17 Likes 3 Shares

Sai Baba



Sai Magu



Nigeria senate make una come see ooooo 16 Likes 3 Shares

Bad news for wailers and the like





It is indeed true a preist is never appreciated in his town 16 Likes 3 Shares

Haaa this early morning. What a bad news to start the day for wailing zombies and IPOBS 10 Likes 3 Shares

Sai Baba is working! He has been projecting Nigeria in good image since his assumption of office.



STATE OF THE NATION



I have been following closely the activities of this government and whenever I have the opportunity, I try to find out the opinions of people as regards the performance of this government.



I just realized that the hardship faced by many Nigerians is simply as a result of the fact that almost everyone of us benefited from the cycle of corruption.



The bricklayer, plumber, laborers, tiler are all complaining because building construction has slowed down massively cause the thieves no longer have money to spend on real estate.



The car dealers are grumbling because their cars are begging for buyers. Thieves can no longer spend wastefully.



The private school owners are shouting because parents can no longer pay outrageous sums and are withdrawing their wards.



I was shocked when I learn that in a popular private University in Abuja, parents are writing undertaking at the account section for their children to be allowed to write exams... and it goes on and on.



The fact is, a lot of people are returning to what someone referred to as ''default mode''.



We mostly have been living above our REAL MEANS.



We have been staying in houses that ordinarily our incomes can't afford.



Our children going to schools we can't afford. Driving cars we ordinarily can't maintain.



We have been living a FAKE LIFE all along. Now the reality is before us and we don't want to accept it.



This shows how morally bankrupt we are.



You can't eat your Cake and have it. Take Note..."GOD HELP AND BLESS NIGERIA"



You got billions from bank without collateral using your political influence. You put half into your business and spent the other half on exotic cars, jeweleries, etc.



Your business employs 100 people normally. You get illegal waivers and concessions to import raw materials at rock bottom prices, you get over-inflated contract to supply government some goods your company produce....in short your company is kept afloat by corruption.



Now the new SHERIFF in town says:



no more ridiculous waivers,

no more inflated contracts, no more bank loans without collateral, in fact its time you or your company pay off the billions of debt owed.....



AMCON takes over your company, staff are laid off......And you go on air and say the new sheriff is killing business and causing unemployment..



The truth is....you and your company were never in business, you were only feeding off the system.



Too many companies and banks are funded by corruption. Remove corruption from the system and they collapse.......and we end up blaming the person that removes corruption for the collapse of the corruptly run fake company.



Its like our system and corruption are so interwoven and inseparable that removing one will kill the other.



Maybe we should tolerate and learn to live with corruption so that Nigeria can survive?



Recession: What recession? If you think Nigeria is broke, then you are living in another planet. Now, please read the information below and tell me why Nigerians crying of hardship are comfortable with the bold looting of their collective wealth by the politicians.



-Anonymous 21 Likes 2 Shares

All thanks to baba.

Sai Mai gaskiya. 10 Likes

IPOB elders now on their laptop like.. 14 Likes 3 Shares

lalasticlala 1 Like

No light in Nigeria..

No security..

No Single school built.

No Single road constructed.

Unemployment tripled.

Recession.

Hunger.

Crime.

Evil.

.....all we hear is so and so billion dollars have been recovered. Yet, we dey borrow everyday.

So and so billion dollars was found under sombodys bed, yet we keep borrowing.. Audio money for Buahri administration. We deyhear but we no fit see!



Mtcheeeew. I was born at night, but I was not born last night. SaiBaba, you must go home!! 5 Likes 3 Shares

we all know the EFCC is doing well, just that some well meaning nigerian who have stolen from us still want to frustrates the effort of the gov't as well as the agency..one own case now is, what is the matter behind the current chairman of EFCC and the Senate? time will tell.... 6 Likes 1 Share

IkpuNnu:

lalasticlala

dlondonbadboy:

No light in Nigeria..

No security..

No Single school built.

No Single road constructed.

Unemployment tripled.

Recession.

Hunger.

Crime.

Evil.

.....all we hear is so and so billion dollars have been recovered. Yet, we dey borrow everyday.

So and so billion dollars was found under sombodys bed, yet we keep borrowing.. Audio money for Buahri administration. We deyhear but we no fit see!



Mtcheeeew. I was born at night, but I was not born last night. SaiBaba, you must go home!! Stale. Try harder or return their money to them. Stale. Try harder or return their money to them. 9 Likes

kabrud:



Stale. Try harder or return their money to them. 2 Likes 1 Share

dlondonbadboy:





Yes. Tell them this job of defending looters is not working out again. Nigerians are wise. Yes. Tell them this job of defending looters is not working out again. Nigerians are wise. 5 Likes

valentineuwakwe:

we all know the EFCC is doing well, just that some well meaning nigerian who have stolen from us still want to frustrates the effort of the gov't as well as the agency..one own case now is, what is the matter behind the current chairman of EFCC and the Senate? time will tell.... Pls they are not well meaning Nigerians. They are thieves in high places. That is why they hate Buhari and Magu. Dolts who are even impoverished by these thieves constitute the bulk of idiots casting vitriols at Magu and Buhari. Pls they are not well meaning Nigerians. They are thieves in high places. That is why they hate Buhari and Magu. Dolts who are even impoverished by these thieves constitute the bulk of idiots casting vitriols at Magu and Buhari. 5 Likes

kabrud:



Yes. Tell them this job of defending looters is not working out again. Nigerians are wise.

But the job is working na...imagine being paid to speak the truth..

Unlike the Buhari Media Cows....who are paid to defend cows. But the job is working na...imagine being paid to speak the truth..Unlike the Buhari Media Cows....who are paid to defend cows. 2 Likes 1 Share

dlondonbadboy:





But the job is working na...imagine being paid to speak the truth..

Unlike the Buhari Media Cows....who are paid to defend cows. Which truth? The truth that there was no wicked looting in GEJ administration? Go and say that to cockroaches. Buhari and Magu must get your paymasters. They looted us dry and your efforts at defending them is getting Stale. Is interpol controlled by Buhari media cows? Return their money, you are already failing as Nigerians are getting wiser. Which truth? The truth that there was no wicked looting in GEJ administration? Go and say that to cockroaches. Buhari and Magu must get your paymasters. They looted us dry and your efforts at defending them is getting Stale. Is interpol controlled by Buhari media cows? Return their money, you are already failing as Nigerians are getting wiser. 5 Likes

sarrki:



Shut up once again

Efcc as an institution has never been objective like during pmb time

So now its about magu EFCC set up has little to do with Magu. Think. EFCC set up has little to do with Magu. Think. 1 Like

rxmusa:

Sai Baba is working! He has been projecting Nigeria in good image since his assumption of office.



STATE OF THE NATION



I have been following closely the activities of this government and whenever I have the opportunity, I try to find out the opinions of people as regards the performance of this government.



I just realized that the hardship faced by many Nigerians is simply as a result of the fact that almost everyone of us benefited from the cycle of corruption.



The bricklayer, plumber, laborers, tiler are all complaining because building construction has slowed down massively cause the thieves no longer have money to spend on real estate.



The car dealers are grumbling because their cars are begging for buyers. Thieves can no longer spend wastefully.



The private school owners are shouting because parents can no longer pay outrageous sums and are withdrawing their wards.



I was shocked when I learn that in a popular private University in Abuja, parents are writing undertaking at the account section for their children to be allowed to write exams... and it goes on and on.



The fact is, a lot of people are returning to what someone referred to as ''default mode''.



We mostly have been living above our REAL MEANS.



We have been staying in houses that ordinarily our incomes can't afford.



Our children going to schools we can't afford. Driving cars we ordinarily can't maintain.



We have been living a FAKE LIFE all along. Now the reality is before us and we don't want to accept it.



This shows how morally bankrupt we are.



You can't eat your Cake and have it. Take Note..."GOD HELP AND BLESS NIGERIA"



You got billions from bank without collateral using your political influence. You put half into your business and spent the other half on exotic cars, jeweleries, etc.



Your business employs 100 people normally. You get illegal waivers and concessions to import raw materials at rock bottom prices, you get over-inflated contract to supply government some goods your company produce....in short your company is kept afloat by corruption.



Now the new SHERIFF in town says:



no more ridiculous waivers,

no more inflated contracts, no more bank loans without collateral, in fact its time you or your company pay off the billions of debt owed.....



AMCON takes over your company, staff are laid off......And you go on air and say the new sheriff is killing business and causing unemployment..



The truth is....you and your company were never in business, you were only feeding off the system.



Too many companies and banks are funded by corruption. Remove corruption from the system and they collapse.......and we end up blaming the person that removes corruption for the collapse of the corruptly run fake company.



Its like our system and corruption are so interwoven and inseparable that removing one will kill the other.



Maybe we should tolerate and learn to live with corruption so that Nigeria can survive?



Recession: What recession? If you think Nigeria is broke, then you are living in another planet. Now, please read the information below and tell me why Nigerians crying of hardship are comfortable with the bold looting of their collective wealth by the politicians.



-Anonymous

They want Buhari and Magu out of the way in order to continue looting the already saved funds and recovered loots. That is why they pay dolts to constitute nuisance in electronic interactive fora. They will fail woefully, useless turds. They want Buhari and Magu out of the way in order to continue looting the already saved funds and recovered loots. That is why they pay dolts to constitute nuisance in electronic interactive fora. They will fail woefully, useless turds. 7 Likes

kabrud:



Which truth? The truth that there was no wicked looting in GEJ administration? Go and say that to cockroaches. Buhari and Magu must get your paymasters. They looted us dry and your efforts at defending them is getting Stale. Is interpol controlled by Buhari media cows? Return their money, you are already failing as Nigerians are getting wiser.

Cry cry baby...So only memebers of PDP are looters abi...while ppl cutting grass with billions of naira are saints. Those moving block of money daily are angels...oh no no...those ones are sacred COWS that Buhari Media Cows are defending..So much cows in this administration.



Nigerians are indeed wiser now...Fool me once (2015), same on you. Fool me twice (2019), shame on me!! Cry cry baby...So only memebers of PDP are looters abi...while ppl cutting grass with billions of naira are saints. Those moving block of money daily are angels...oh no no...those ones are sacred COWS that Buhari Media Cows are defending..So much cows in this administration.Nigerians are indeed wiser now...Fool me once (2015), same on you. Fool me twice (2019), shame on me!! 2 Likes 2 Shares

Desyner:

EFCC set up has little to do with Magu. Think. But when efcc goof, everything is Magu and Buhari. Pls how much are you guys paid to always go against facts and logic? But when efcc goof, everything is Magu and Buhari. Pls how much are you guys paid to always go against facts and logic? 4 Likes

dlondonbadboy:





Cry cry baby...So only memebers of PDP are looters abi...while ppl cutting grass with billions of naira are saints. Those moving block of money daily are angels...oh no no...those ones are sacred COWS that Buhari Media Cows are defending..So much cows in this administration.



Nigerians are indeed wiser now...Fool me once (2015), same on you. Fool me twice (2019), shame on me!! This is why I say you are failing woefully. From millions, it is now billions, it will soon be billions of dollars or trillions sef. Blocks of money being moved daily? Is this the truth you are paid to say? Go and say this truth to cockroaches. Interpol is not controlled by Buhari media cows, you and your paymasters are already failing. This is why I say you are failing woefully. From millions, it is now billions, it will soon be billions of dollars or trillions sef. Blocks of money being moved daily? Is this the truth you are paid to say? Go and say this truth to cockroaches. Interpol is not controlled by Buhari media cows, you and your paymasters are already failing. 2 Likes 1 Share

kabrud:



This is why I say you are failing woefully. From millions, it is now billions, it will soon be billions of dollars or trillions sef. Blocks of money being moved daily? Is this the truth you are paid to say? Go and say this truth to cockroaches. Interpol is not controlled by Buhari media cows, you and your paymasters are already failing.

Let's meet at the polls oga...you talk too much. Let's meet at the polls oga...you talk too much. 2 Likes

dlondonbadboy:





But the job is working na...imagine being paid to speak the truth..

Unlike the Buhari Media Cows....who are paid to defend cows. This is the truth, those criminals actually paid you to lie.

rxmusa:

THE UNDISPUTED FACTS



His Offence.



PMB stopped over N2trillion subsidy payments to the almighty cabals.



He stopped the payment of over N30billion monthly salaries to 50,000 national ghost workers.



He withdrew the license of rice, salt, sugar etc from one individual and spread the license to various interested group of people so as to stop the issue of monopoly.



He ordered the enforcement of BVN in the banking industry which stopped the illicit fraud perpetrated by private and public officials.



He ordered the enforcement of TSA where a single government parastatal operated over 43 accounts siphoning funds without remittance to the Federation Account.



He ordered the enforcement of payment and salaries of National Assembly members to be done through TSA.



He stopped the importation of rice from Thailand which our leaders used to siphon billions of naira yearly.



He blocked all the loop holes in the public sectors even though some avaricious Nigerians still cut their ways through sometimes.



He exposed the corrupt practices in the judiciary

He did same in the national assembly.



He exposed them all in the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Army, Navy, Air force and prosecuted the corrupt officials involved.



He exposed Patience Jonathan N13b looted fund, N15b, N11b worth of hotel in Bayelsa, N2.5b laundered funds to her housemaids

He exposed Ikoyi's gate N13b NIA funds.



He exposed N4.7b Ekiti election fraud given to Fayose by Obanikoro.



He exposed the $2.1b insurgency funds shared among Femi Fani Kayode, Olisah metuh, Bafarawa, Nduka Obaigbena, Raymond Dokpesi and others.



He exposed the illicit dealings in the legislative house.



He stopped the padding of our national budget by the National Assembly members.



He enforced the law to retrieve the N11b loan granted to Ben Murray Bruce which he refused to pay for 10years.



He exposed our Christian community where N7b was shared to them for election campaign by Jonathan.



He Enforced the EFCC to go after Ifeanyi Ubah who sold N11b worth of crude oil and pocketed same without the knowledge of NNPC



He Exposed Saraki undeclared assets/looted funds.



He stopped Intel(Atiku's Company) where trillions of Nigeria money was not remitted to the federation account over the years



He exposed our unscrupulous leaders both in APC and PDP even if the law could not prosecute them because of the lacuna in our laws.



Through Nigeria Customs, FIRS, JAMB, NIMASSA, Nigeria was able to realize over trillions of Naira remitted to the federation account,the first in Nigeria history.



PMB refused to die.



He refused to be paralysed.



He refused to give up on Nigeria and Nigerians.



They spread false reports against him, God exposed their lies.



They did everything, they found nothing to pin him down with especially on corruption.



Why would they not hate him?



Why would they not wish him dead?



Why would they not spread false reports against him?



Those who never benefitted anything from the national looters are always right behind defending those who put them in their sorry states.



Curse him, wail, cry, shout, grumble, fumble, hate and even jump into the biggest ocean...he who God has blessed, no man can curse.

You prefer the devil and I prefer PMB, the God sent, the choice is mine.

.

As for the right thinking individuals, we shall eat from the fruits of our labour and as for you town cryers, may it be permanent in your life This is the truth, those criminals actually paid you to lie. 2 Likes

jnfoage:



This is the truth, those criminals actually paid you to lie.



Define Audio Money for me?



Money wey you dey only hear about...He recovered this, he discovered that..yet, we dey borrow everyday..lol.

My guy I was born in the night o, but I wasn't born last night. I know my age... Define Audio Money for me?Money wey you dey only hear about...He recovered this, he discovered that..yet, we dey borrow everyday..lol.My guy I was born in the night o, but I wasn't born last night. I know my age... 2 Likes