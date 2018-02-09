₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,958,739 members, 4,076,012 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 February 2018 at 12:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War (3190 Views)
Fayose Defeats EFCC As Court Says EFCC Lacks Power To Probe State Finances / Falae Links Jonathan To N100m Election Funds Scam. Email To EFCC As Evidence / Abubakar Sidiq Usman Arrested By EFCC As #freeabusidiq Trends (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by deji17: 1:59am
Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-Corruption War
Channels Television
Updated February 9, 2018
The Secretary-General of Interpol, Jurgen Stock, has recommended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a model for the African continent in the fight against corruption.
He said this on Friday when he led a delegation of the Interpol to the EFCC Headquarters in Abuja.
Stock, who was received by the Acting EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu, was delighted at the efforts of the anti-graft agency and assured them of the global organisation’s support at the international level.
He also commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for its efforts in fighting corruption in Nigeria.
“I am delighted to be here and it’s mainly an opportunity to thank the Government and the EFCC for its cooperation,” he said in a statement signed by the Commission’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren.
The Interpol boss further stressed the need to understand the global directions of organised crimes, noting that “the world is taking advantage of globalisation to commit crime and it’s a threat to all nations”.
“Interpol is committed to supporting the EFCC, and indeed, other agencies to build global security architecture and ensure that adequate information is made available amongst other infrastructure to support the Commission.
“We understand your needs and we will see where we can come in and unite forces to fight against the Global phenomenon of crime,” he added.
On his part, Magu commended the delegation for the visit and thanked Stock for finding time out of his busy schedule as the Secretary General of Interpol.
He said, “The EFCC has always had a good rapport with the Interpol and has always enjoyed collaboration with the organisation, especially in the area of information sharing.”
The anti-graft agency boss advocated for a borderless platform to further support efficiency in information sharing culture with the global organisation.
He also called for more collaboration with the Interpol which has 192 member states, saying it was essential for the effective operation of the EFCC.
Other members on the Interpol entourage include the Head of Interpol Nigeria, Olusola Subair; Head of Interpol – Regional Bureau for West Africa, Kedji Abbe; and Deputy Head of Interpol Nigeria, Bankola Lanre, among others.
https://www.channelstv.com/2018/02/09/interpol-recommends-efcc-as-africas-model-in-anti-corruption-war/
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by ItsMeAboki(m): 2:27am
Bad News for PigDiots and the Wailing Wailers.
27 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by deji17: 2:29am
ItsMeAboki:
Diaris God o..
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by sarrki(m): 2:44am
Then the senate should be ashamed of themselves
Magi really worked or than any Efcc boss
.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by Desyner: 3:05am
sarrki:EFCC isn't Magu. Read and Comprehend Mr. Petty Patriot.
3 Likes
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by sarrki(m): 3:20am
Desyner:
Shut up once again
Efcc as an institution has never been objective like during pmb time
So now its about magu
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by SillyMods: 5:10am
Another dagger pierced through the heart of the frustrated wailing zombies.
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by madridguy(m): 5:15am
Sai Baba
Sai Magu
Nigeria senate make una come see ooooo
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by GMBuhari: 5:55am
Bad news for wailers and the like
It is indeed true a preist is never appreciated in his town
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by kolaaderin: 6:29am
Haaa this early morning. What a bad news to start the day for wailing zombies and IPOBS
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by rxmusa(m): 6:42am
Sai Baba is working! He has been projecting Nigeria in good image since his assumption of office.
STATE OF THE NATION
I have been following closely the activities of this government and whenever I have the opportunity, I try to find out the opinions of people as regards the performance of this government.
I just realized that the hardship faced by many Nigerians is simply as a result of the fact that almost everyone of us benefited from the cycle of corruption.
The bricklayer, plumber, laborers, tiler are all complaining because building construction has slowed down massively cause the thieves no longer have money to spend on real estate.
The car dealers are grumbling because their cars are begging for buyers. Thieves can no longer spend wastefully.
The private school owners are shouting because parents can no longer pay outrageous sums and are withdrawing their wards.
I was shocked when I learn that in a popular private University in Abuja, parents are writing undertaking at the account section for their children to be allowed to write exams... and it goes on and on.
The fact is, a lot of people are returning to what someone referred to as ''default mode''.
We mostly have been living above our REAL MEANS.
We have been staying in houses that ordinarily our incomes can't afford.
Our children going to schools we can't afford. Driving cars we ordinarily can't maintain.
We have been living a FAKE LIFE all along. Now the reality is before us and we don't want to accept it.
This shows how morally bankrupt we are.
You can't eat your Cake and have it. Take Note..."GOD HELP AND BLESS NIGERIA"
You got billions from bank without collateral using your political influence. You put half into your business and spent the other half on exotic cars, jeweleries, etc.
Your business employs 100 people normally. You get illegal waivers and concessions to import raw materials at rock bottom prices, you get over-inflated contract to supply government some goods your company produce....in short your company is kept afloat by corruption.
Now the new SHERIFF in town says:
no more ridiculous waivers,
no more inflated contracts, no more bank loans without collateral, in fact its time you or your company pay off the billions of debt owed.....
AMCON takes over your company, staff are laid off......And you go on air and say the new sheriff is killing business and causing unemployment..
The truth is....you and your company were never in business, you were only feeding off the system.
Too many companies and banks are funded by corruption. Remove corruption from the system and they collapse.......and we end up blaming the person that removes corruption for the collapse of the corruptly run fake company.
Its like our system and corruption are so interwoven and inseparable that removing one will kill the other.
Maybe we should tolerate and learn to live with corruption so that Nigeria can survive?
Recession: What recession? If you think Nigeria is broke, then you are living in another planet. Now, please read the information below and tell me why Nigerians crying of hardship are comfortable with the bold looting of their collective wealth by the politicians.
-Anonymous
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by wakaman: 6:43am
All thanks to baba.
Sai Mai gaskiya.
10 Likes
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by IkpuNnu(f): 7:13am
IPOB elders now on their laptop like..
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by IkpuNnu(f): 7:13am
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by dlondonbadboy: 7:17am
No light in Nigeria..
No security..
No Single school built.
No Single road constructed.
Unemployment tripled.
Recession.
Hunger.
Crime.
Evil.
.....all we hear is so and so billion dollars have been recovered. Yet, we dey borrow everyday.
So and so billion dollars was found under sombodys bed, yet we keep borrowing.. Audio money for Buahri administration. We deyhear but we no fit see!
Mtcheeeew. I was born at night, but I was not born last night. SaiBaba, you must go home!!
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by valentineuwakwe(m): 7:25am
we all know the EFCC is doing well, just that some well meaning nigerian who have stolen from us still want to frustrates the effort of the gov't as well as the agency..one own case now is, what is the matter behind the current chairman of EFCC and the Senate? time will tell....
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by IkpuNnu(f): 8:41am
IkpuNnu:
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by kabrud: 9:15am
dlondonbadboy:Stale. Try harder or return their money to them.
9 Likes
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by dlondonbadboy: 9:19am
kabrud:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by kabrud: 9:24am
dlondonbadboy:Yes. Tell them this job of defending looters is not working out again. Nigerians are wise.
5 Likes
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by kabrud: 9:27am
valentineuwakwe:Pls they are not well meaning Nigerians. They are thieves in high places. That is why they hate Buhari and Magu. Dolts who are even impoverished by these thieves constitute the bulk of idiots casting vitriols at Magu and Buhari.
5 Likes
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by dlondonbadboy: 9:29am
kabrud:
But the job is working na...imagine being paid to speak the truth..
Unlike the Buhari Media Cows....who are paid to defend cows.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by kabrud: 9:38am
dlondonbadboy:Which truth? The truth that there was no wicked looting in GEJ administration? Go and say that to cockroaches. Buhari and Magu must get your paymasters. They looted us dry and your efforts at defending them is getting Stale. Is interpol controlled by Buhari media cows? Return their money, you are already failing as Nigerians are getting wiser.
5 Likes
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by Desyner: 9:39am
sarrki:EFCC set up has little to do with Magu. Think.
1 Like
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by kabrud: 9:44am
rxmusa:They want Buhari and Magu out of the way in order to continue looting the already saved funds and recovered loots. That is why they pay dolts to constitute nuisance in electronic interactive fora. They will fail woefully, useless turds.
7 Likes
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by dlondonbadboy: 9:44am
kabrud:
Cry cry baby...So only memebers of PDP are looters abi...while ppl cutting grass with billions of naira are saints. Those moving block of money daily are angels...oh no no...those ones are sacred COWS that Buhari Media Cows are defending..So much cows in this administration.
Nigerians are indeed wiser now...Fool me once (2015), same on you. Fool me twice (2019), shame on me!!
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by kabrud: 9:46am
Desyner:But when efcc goof, everything is Magu and Buhari. Pls how much are you guys paid to always go against facts and logic?
4 Likes
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by kabrud: 9:51am
dlondonbadboy:This is why I say you are failing woefully. From millions, it is now billions, it will soon be billions of dollars or trillions sef. Blocks of money being moved daily? Is this the truth you are paid to say? Go and say this truth to cockroaches. Interpol is not controlled by Buhari media cows, you and your paymasters are already failing.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by dlondonbadboy: 9:59am
kabrud:
Let's meet at the polls oga...you talk too much.
2 Likes
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by jnfoage: 9:59am
dlondonbadboy:This is the truth, those criminals actually paid you to lie.
rxmusa:
2 Likes
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by dlondonbadboy: 10:02am
jnfoage:
Define Audio Money for me?
Money wey you dey only hear about...He recovered this, he discovered that..yet, we dey borrow everyday..lol.
My guy I was born in the night o, but I wasn't born last night. I know my age...
2 Likes
|Re: Interpol Recommends EFCC As Africa’s Model In Anti-corruption War by kabrud: 10:03am
dlondonbadboy:Will you not do the job you are paid for again? I thought you were paid to speak the truth. Talking about polls, that is where you and your paymasters will be more disgraced. I just hope they come after you for refund for a poorly executed job.
1 Like
The Death Penalty Is The Only Way Out For Nigeria / What Is Deregulation? / Bode George, Others To Remain In Prison - As Court Dismisses Bail Applications
Viewing this topic: BigNija, Akinwerndey, Aigbochie, Sirventor01(m), Softhands(m), holarkunle(m), Thunderbird007, chuksLetting, Ahmed4002(m), ikukuhero, cmt1(m), kadree(m), rexx07(m), skyface00(m), axglide(m), Johnrake69, Baroque, Ibrocalculus(m), olasha1(m), msquarewld(m), scondab(m), rottennaija(m), Foxykevo(m), ADEYHEMI, sonofluc1fer, konoplyanka, Luukasz(m), Sirjamo, xponet007(m), Cutex01(m), ZirdoRoray(m), dipsin999(m), Millz404(m), Kockane(m), justuschi50, ojesymsym, Donpre(m), gafsal, Donsammi(m), BruncleZuma, maverickdude(m), Egein(m), yns4real, beejayphako(m), holloowersheun(m), maggdon(m) and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20