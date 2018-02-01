Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend (7967 Views)

Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend At A Fast Food Restaurant / Man Buys A Car For His Wife For Not Giving Up On Him. Photos / Lady Rejects Scholarship To UK For Her Boyfriend, Only For Him To Dump Her Later (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to her, she got a scholarship to study abroad but her boyfriend of three years doesn't want her to go, claiming that he is too old and wants them to get married soon.



See her post and advice dished out by some women;

"Hello mums, I recently got a 4year scholarship to study abroad.So the problem is that I have this man I have been dating for 3 years now he's so good and stuff. He's 26 and I'm 22. He doesn't approve of my going outcountry claiming he's too old and wants we get married asap.Im confused what do I do? I don't want to loose this chance and also I don't want to loose this man. He's been everything to me for the last three years.

TIA."

https://torimill.com/2018/02/i-dont-want-to-lose-him-lady-contemplates-giving-up-scholarship-to-study-abroad-because-her-boyfriend-doesnt-approve.html A 22-year-old lady took to a popular Kenyan Facebook page yesterday, to seek advice from other women.According to her, she got a scholarship to study abroad but her boyfriend of three years doesn't want her to go, claiming that he is too old and wants them to get married soon.See her post and advice dished out by some women; 1 Share

A boy friend that doesn't want your progress, Is that one a boy friend?

















End time boy friend



Second Time on FTC

Dedicated to this shithole! 21 Likes 2 Shares

Shey she can do both na 16 Likes







You can not hear Nigerian girl spewing such especially if she's from Benin Kingdom











Oba atokpey!!! Since the news is from Kenya, I give up!You can not hear Nigerian girl spewing such especially if she's from Benin KingdomOba atokpey!!! 11 Likes 1 Share

Kenya pipo self

FOOLISHNESS OF THE HIGHEST ORDER.

Arindi omo 1 Like 2 Shares

Her village people's network is on 4G 5 Likes

abeg if aubameyang can score 3 goals against Tottenham, then Dis kind of new go make sense small

Village people at work 3 Likes

If you don't design your own life plan, chances are you'll fall into someone else's plan. And guess what they have planned for you? Not much.



Jim Rohn 3 Likes 2 Shares

k

brain is needed 7 Likes



The power of preek!



BTW: where are her parents or elders, cant she seek for their advise? Lol.The power of preek!BTW: where are her parents or elders, cant she seek for their advise? 1 Like







Please visit Lols it's not like that. Let him wait for you. Or live abroad with you. Your education and usefulness to society is greater than any marriage, that is what you were born for. A girl nearly lost her admission for me back in the days but today we are not together, she have a baby for one soldier captain now and she is serving. Thank God I didn't allow her then.Please visit https://runmyresearch.com/hire-a-researcher/ to get a professional researcher to handle your Bsc, Msc, PhD projects. We write plagiarism free papers

Eya ....What a wicked world! Her village people are even following her on social media....Look at the 237 reactions.Some like what she said,some are happy about it why the ones with conscience are angry. 1 Like

How to Identify an Idiot 101 1 Like





SweetyZinta:

Since the news is from Kenya, I give up!





You can not hear Nigerian girl spewing such especially if she's from Benin Kingdom











Oba atokpey!!! Are you from Benin Kingdom?

I like this kind of lady, contact me if u are one.







You already have someone you are trading with, but wanna taste another delicacy, this is an opportunity for you, just tap the link http://rebrand.ly/chat-up-to-trade-your-ecards to trade all type of *ecards* you possess be it, #amazon#, #Walmart#, #iTunes# and the likes..a trial will tempt and convince you.. I'll be waiting...

#Femalehustler No no no no... It shouldn't be u now(lady) more or else disgrace to ladies hood... I trust myself sha...

Abroad could be Venezuela na

Wow

This isn't new! It happened to one of my friends....I was so mad that I stopped talking to her for almost 2years.

Radarada. Alot of women give up their dreams cos they wanna be mrs. Rabbish. D one i see d guy say make she no move to lag after she got a job paying over 350k 2 Likes

hmmm!! 2 Likes

Olorun this girl need senselline and parnasharp oh..... boyfriend bawo ? she need deliverance

So funny

Eh they will not learn, tomorrow now they will come here (NL) to share stories that touch.. Shior dis one head need factory reset













Meanwhile if you're confronting any health issues low sperm count, fibroid, ulcer, weak erection, typhoid, eye pain, tuberculosis etc. There's different herb cure for any of this 08173463630 call or whatsap. Ur privacy is guarantee 1 Like

SweetyZinta:

Since the news is from Kenya, I give up!





You can not hear Nigerian girl spewing such especially if she's from Benin Kingdom



really?











Oba atokpey!!!

SweetyZinta:

Since the news is from Kenya, I give up!





You can not hear Nigerian girl spewing such especially if she's from Benin Kingdom











Oba atokpey!!! I dey tell you.. Even a Nigerian girl cannot be asking such question I dey tell you.. Even a Nigerian girl cannot be asking such question