₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,958,740 members, 4,076,013 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 February 2018 at 12:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend (7967 Views)
Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend At A Fast Food Restaurant / Man Buys A Car For His Wife For Not Giving Up On Him. Photos / Lady Rejects Scholarship To UK For Her Boyfriend, Only For Him To Dump Her Later (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by CastedAyo: 3:28am
A 22-year-old lady took to a popular Kenyan Facebook page yesterday, to seek advice from other women.
According to her, she got a scholarship to study abroad but her boyfriend of three years doesn't want her to go, claiming that he is too old and wants them to get married soon.
See her post and advice dished out by some women;
"Hello mums, I recently got a 4year scholarship to study abroad.So the problem is that I have this man I have been dating for 3 years now he's so good and stuff. He's 26 and I'm 22. He doesn't approve of my going outcountry claiming he's too old and wants we get married asap.Im confused what do I do? I don't want to loose this chance and also I don't want to loose this man. He's been everything to me for the last three years.
https://torimill.com/2018/02/i-dont-want-to-lose-him-lady-contemplates-giving-up-scholarship-to-study-abroad-because-her-boyfriend-doesnt-approve.html
1 Share
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by Innobee99(m): 3:34am
A boy friend that doesn't want your progress, Is that one a boy friend?
End time boy friend
Second Time on FTC
Dedicated to this shithole!
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by NothingDoMe: 5:05am
Shey she can do both na
16 Likes
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by SweetyZinta(f): 7:32am
Since the news is from Kenya, I give up!
You can not hear Nigerian girl spewing such especially if she's from Benin Kingdom
Oba atokpey!!!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by quinSonia(f): 7:40am
Kenya pipo self
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by modelmike7(m): 10:44am
FOOLISHNESS OF THE HIGHEST ORDER.
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by Empress2014(f): 10:44am
Arindi omo
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by HoLEEsinner: 10:44am
Her village people's network is on 4G
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by juanjo2: 10:44am
abeg if aubameyang can score 3 goals against Tottenham, then Dis kind of new go make sense small
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by megrimor(m): 10:44am
Village people at work
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by Olamyyde(m): 10:44am
If you don't design your own life plan, chances are you'll fall into someone else's plan. And guess what they have planned for you? Not much.
Jim Rohn
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by Armourtank: 10:45am
k
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by TruthG: 10:45am
brain is needed
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by careytommy7(m): 10:45am
Lol.
The power of preek!
BTW: where are her parents or elders, cant she seek for their advise?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by Fanatique: 10:45am
Lols it's not like that. Let him wait for you. Or live abroad with you. Your education and usefulness to society is greater than any marriage, that is what you were born for. A girl nearly lost her admission for me back in the days but today we are not together, she have a baby for one soldier captain now and she is serving. Thank God I didn't allow her then.
Please visit https://runmyresearch.com/hire-a-researcher/ to get a professional researcher to handle your Bsc, Msc, PhD projects. We write plagiarism free papers
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by Naturalobserver(m): 10:45am
Eya ....What a wicked world! Her village people are even following her on social media....Look at the 237 reactions.Some like what she said,some are happy about it why the ones with conscience are angry.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by BruncleZuma: 10:45am
How to Identify an Idiot 101
1 Like
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by madridguy(m): 10:45am
Are you from Benin Kingdom?
SweetyZinta:
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by smith666999(m): 10:45am
I like this kind of lady, contact me if u are one.
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by Emirate23(f): 10:46am
No no no no... It shouldn't be u now(lady) more or else disgrace to ladies hood... I trust myself sha...
You already have someone you are trading with, but wanna taste another delicacy, this is an opportunity for you, just tap the link http://rebrand.ly/chat-up-to-trade-your-ecards to trade all type of *ecards* you possess be it, #amazon#, #Walmart#, #iTunes# and the likes..a trial will tempt and convince you.. I'll be waiting...
#Femalehustler
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by Talklesss(m): 10:46am
Abroad could be Venezuela na
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by Evidence1000(m): 10:46am
Wow
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by Ammyluv2003(f): 10:47am
This isn't new! It happened to one of my friends....I was so mad that I stopped talking to her for almost 2years.
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by ednut1(m): 10:47am
Radarada. Alot of women give up their dreams cos they wanna be mrs. Rabbish. D one i see d guy say make she no move to lag after she got a job paying over 350k
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by kadreeG7(m): 10:47am
hmmm!!
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by Small080(m): 10:47am
Olorun this girl need senselline and parnasharp oh..... boyfriend bawo ? she need deliverance
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by GLOBALINF(m): 10:47am
So funny
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by dollarcoolcat(m): 10:49am
Eh they will not learn, tomorrow now they will come here (NL) to share stories that touch.. Shior dis one head need factory reset
Meanwhile if you're confronting any health issues low sperm count, fibroid, ulcer, weak erection, typhoid, eye pain, tuberculosis etc. There's different herb cure for any of this 08173463630 call or whatsap. Ur privacy is guarantee
1 Like
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by reality17(m): 10:50am
SweetyZinta:
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by dingbang(m): 10:51am
SweetyZinta:I dey tell you.. Even a Nigerian girl cannot be asking such question
|Re: Lady Intends Giving Up Scholarship To Study Abroad Because Of Her Boyfriend by sisisioge: 10:52am
Ode omo...I had a bf I thought the world of at 22yrs too...but now I wonder what I ever saw in him. I wouldn't have perched my tent with him knowing what I know now. Biko go and study.
1 Like
My 4yrs Old Son Is Not Mine / My Boyfrnd And My Salary!! / She Couldn't Cum Easily In Her Previous Relationship But Now She Can
Viewing this topic: Ucheosefoh(m), fassy29(m), Ayconq(m), Berrydude, Maycher(m), djfiifi(m), GCFR696(m), despeakableme, baldwin84(m), chalsixtus(m), asi2013, Maj196(m), Jamesboola, zynellsmum(f), Bimb007(m), ladycn, ikechizoba(f), messiah(m), Pinkblue(m), Naaseer01(m), Jeromejnr(m), ffl07join14, dantyboy, battleaxe, josephevergreen, sonofthunder, Oluwolex2000(m), movaze89(m), Namdouz, YouthsPC0, Pussitto, Trending101, Toreddo3679, detagabriel(m), Johnn02(m), Gbotun(m), DrTims(m), leocobis, sisisioge, covenantchildd, yunken, mostHandsome01, Xzandy(f), paulsibility(m), Pilapyne231(m), marqueetim(m), timijoseph01(m), ebico013, Henyorlah111, uremski(m), adams345, Staru1(m), FroshJaynex(m), Helewud(m), ogb5(m), Vado(m), MISTAICEY02288(m), Priscy01(f), TrumpedL, lollytk, drasob and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16