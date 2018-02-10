₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by EmagNig(m): 6:42am
Burial photos of a man and his daughter have surfaced on the internet. They were reported to have both died of electrocution in their home on the same day in Port Harcourt.
This is quite a painful time for their manner to have lost two members of the family in a day.
The man identified as Emmanuel Azubuike Madu, 59 and his daughter, Chikaosoro Blessing Madu, 24 – who died after they were electrocuted in Port Harcourt were laid to rest on Friday 9th February, 2018 in Isiochi, Abia state.
According to the report hared by one Chidera Chukwudi on social media, the sad incident took place on the 27th of January, 2018 and it was reported that the duo was burnt beyond recognition.
Facebook friends of the lady were in disbelief at the time the report emerged on social media. A lot of her friends claimed it could not be true as Blessing was a jovial lady that was loved by all. And some people said it shouldn't be that kind of lady that should die on the same day with her father.
Some commentators even tried to debunk the news saying it was all fake and Nigerians should stop this, but the burial photos of the man and his daughter prove the story to be true.
In another photos, the coffins of the duo were laid side by side during the wake keep service and friends and families were there present in a painful and sorrowful mood.
Tragedies befall families, but it is quite more saddening if more than one member of a family had to die on a single day. In a similar incident that happened in December 2017.
Just a day to her birthday, a young Nigerian doctor, Ijeoma Onwubualili, was killed in a ghastly motor accident along the Enugu-Abor road. She reportedly died alongside her parents and her younger sister.
Her dad had hired a driver to take the family from Jos, Plateau State, to the Eastern part of Nigeria, for the traditional marriage of one of his daughters, in January, 2018. They had an accident along the way and lot their lives.
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by superdols(f): 6:42am
Sad news everywhere
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by LUGBE: 6:53am
May God have mercy
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 7:10am
So sad
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by OneCorner: 8:31am
Why do igbos like dying with one or two of dere family member?
They don't die alone... Either husband and their kids or the whole family member
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by Asowari(m): 9:30am
So sad rip to them
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by bobokeshington: 10:56am
rip
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by Mynightmare: 10:57am
OneCorner:u Don dey craze abi
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:57am
OneCorner:
Just step forward, tortoise
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by Kingzy4pep(m): 10:57am
OneCorner:Can you just listen to yourself?
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by Talklesss(m): 10:58am
I am sure the man got electrocuted first and the daughter be like daddy daddy na so she self gan pa
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by lakesider(m): 11:00am
I am waiting for the paid e-warrior to mention buhari s name
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by kollinpowel(m): 11:03am
OneCorner:Oga wetin you type no funny at all , we need to stop all this tribal nonsense we usually do on nairaland .
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by amosyanyan(m): 11:04am
Omo
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by gusaua(m): 11:04am
journey well
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by Dronedude(m): 11:04am
Sad
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by TruthG: 11:05am
SO Sad
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by menix(m): 11:13am
OneCorner:
U were either conceived without a brain or it has been used for ritual purpose...
Just an Observation sha....
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by mcemmy0z: 11:13am
OneCorner:
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by konniey(f): 11:13am
OneCorner:......I just dey look u
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by ignis(f): 11:15am
What is life?
May their soul rest in peace.
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 11:17am
Make God dey kip us ooooooooo...
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by Bensonjayjay: 11:21am
kollinpowel:
We don't have to stop it because the moderators are useless and doing nothing apart from banning those that are not to be banned.
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by Benjaniblinks(m): 11:22am
.
OneCorner:. straight ur nyrsh
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by Bensonjayjay: 11:22am
OneCorner:
Nice one there guy...
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by agukayode(f): 11:24am
So Sad
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by visax: 11:26am
meezynetwork:
|Re: Burial Of Father And Daughter Electrocuted In Port Harcourt (Photos) by shallysgirl: 11:27am
OneCorner:Refer your question to your yoruba ritualist brethren. Nansense.
