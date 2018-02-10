Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) (3848 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-gov-amosun-commissions-85-kwp-solar-hybrid-mini-grid/ Ogun state Governor Ibikunle Amosun commissioned a 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid at Gbamugbamu village, in the Ijebu-East Central Local Council Development Area of the state, saying it will supply power to 487 households. 2 Likes

Good development

How can 85kW supply over 400 properties? Even with a diversified load this well off the mark. 6 Likes 1 Share

, where's even the 65 storey you promise us? AmoSleep it's lie that'll kill you, where's even the 65 storey you promise us?

south west always moving forward 2 Likes

Shallow minded man. Developing other places but neglecting people living around sango-ijoko-agbado-lambe-berger route. God will purnish you for deceiving us into voting you for second term



I have my PVC 10 Likes 3 Shares

Ok

olokeded:

Ogun state Governor Ibikunle Amosun commissioned a 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid at Gbamugbamu village, in the Ijebu-East Central Local Council Development Area of the state, saying it will supply power to 487 households.



http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-gov-amosun-commissions-85-kwp-solar-hybrid-mini-grid/



wey the grid na?

Na only ribbon dey the picshure wey the grid na?Na only ribbon dey the picshure 1 Like

Where is the picture of the solar panels? 1 Like

nice one

After a year, someone should get back to me on the project.. No be naija we dey.

if you understand you understand

Where is the picture of the solar panels? [color=#770077][/color]



Very soon they will commission their birthday cakes! Very soon they will commission their birthday cakes!

Even though its free energy, What Is 85 Kw Power that is worth CELEBRATING? There are even Cummins generators that generates more power than this.

Abeg, this should not be a state project

Dollyak:

How can 85kW supply over 400 properties? Even with a diversified load this well off the mark. Just researched wella

1MW will supply between 400 and 600 homes Just researched wella1MW will supply between 400 and 600 homes





It is another Dry Season, a Season for construction works.

Need a Roof Parapet to bring out the beauty in your Building?

Check out details of our polystyrene parapet installation, it is light, fast to install and durable.

Prefect for land which doesn't much loads and renovation works.

Click below

http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/6 I can only see only sockets, lamps and bulbs. is that the new way solar system are constructed. why didn't they show us pictures of solar panels, batteries system e.t.c.It is another Dry Season, a Season for construction works.Need a Roof Parapet to bring out the beauty in your Building?Check out details of our polystyrene parapet installation, it is light, fast to install and durable.Prefect for land which doesn't much loads and renovation works.Click below

85KW for over 400 homes. Is it for only light bulbs?

If oyibo, asian, or arab man or woman no dey there, you know it is not a problem that requires thinking. We keep on disgracing ourselves morally and technically. 1 Like

ok na

buffalowings:





I join you in calling bullshit



Maybe he meant 85MW 85MW is the kind of power i would expect a Nigerian governor to celebrate as it can successfully supply 10s of thousands of properties. 85MW is the kind of power i would expect a Nigerian governor to celebrate as it can successfully supply 10s of thousands of properties. 1 Like

God bless the Southwest, God bless Nigeria

Dollyak:

How can 85kW supply over 400 properties? Even with a diversified load this well off the mark.

It depends on the consumption rates of the 400 properties. 85kW could be typo too. It depends on the consumption rates of the 400 properties. 85kW could be typo too.

DerideGull:





It depends on the consumption rates of the 400 properties. Irrespective of the consumption rate the load is ridiculous for 400 odd properties. Irrespective of the consumption rate the load is ridiculous for 400 odd properties.

Dollyak:

How can 85kW supply over 400 properties? Even with a diversified load this well off the mark.

85kwP for 487 households means each house can only get an average of 174 watts of electric power. Enough to power a 32inch led TV , 1 ceiling fan , led bulbs, mobile fone charging.



I wonder how many billions they quoted for this project. 85kwP for 487 households means each house can only get an average of 174 watts of electric power. Enough to power a 32inch led TV , 1 ceiling fan , led bulbs, mobile fone charging.I wonder how many billions they quoted for this project. 2 Likes

Good news from south west all time ,



best region ever liveth





In oda news , u can make more money every day in Bitclub advantage , for more details watsap me on 0.8.0.6.2.5.1.8.2.1.4 1 Like

Dollyak:

How can 85kW supply over 400 properties? Even with a diversified load this well off the mark.

vioment:

If oyibo, asian, or arab man or woman no dey there, you know it is not a problem that requires thinking. We keep on disgracing ourselves morally and technically.

Nnamaka1:





85kwP for 487 households means each house can only get an average of 174 watts of electric power. Enough to power a 32inch led TV , 1 ceiling fan , led bulbs, mobile fone charging.



I wonder how many billions they quoted for this project. The voltage drop will be immense and it's simply not economical either way. Anyways, a good practice is to design your network for diversified load. Unless you're going to limit each house usages by installing smaller cut out than the typical 100A cut out, all it takes is some few houses to switch on fridges and Ac and then you'll be in trouble.



buffalowings:



Just researched wella

1MW will supply between 400 and 600 homes So how does 1MW equals 85kW?. The voltage drop will be immense and it's simply not economical either way. Anyways, a good practice is to design your network for diversified load. Unless you're going to limit each house usages by installing smaller cut out than the typical 100A cut out, all it takes is some few houses to switch on fridges and Ac and then you'll be in trouble.So how does 1MW equals 85kW?. 4 Likes

Dollyak:

How can 85kW supply over 400 properties? Even with a diversified load this well off the mark.

I hope they did not pad the 85kW like they did with the rice pyramid I hope they did not pad the 85kW like they did with the rice pyramid