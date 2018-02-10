₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,958,739 members, 4,076,013 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 February 2018 at 12:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) (3848 Views)
|Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by olokeded: 7:55am
Ogun state Governor Ibikunle Amosun commissioned a 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid at Gbamugbamu village, in the Ijebu-East Central Local Council Development Area of the state, saying it will supply power to 487 households.
http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-gov-amosun-commissions-85-kwp-solar-hybrid-mini-grid/
2 Likes
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by Kingwizzy16(m): 7:58am
Good development
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by Dollyak(f): 11:25am
How can 85kW supply over 400 properties? Even with a diversified load this well off the mark.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by Raydos(m): 11:25am
AmoSleep it's lie that'll kill you , where's even the 65 storey you promise us?
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by drips8(m): 11:26am
south west always moving forward
2 Likes
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by holytribe(m): 11:26am
Shallow minded man. Developing other places but neglecting people living around sango-ijoko-agbado-lambe-berger route. God will purnish you for deceiving us into voting you for second term
I have my PVC
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by omotommy84(m): 11:26am
Ok
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by imhotep: 11:26am
olokeded:wey the grid na?
Na only ribbon dey the picshure
1 Like
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by ajealadick(m): 11:27am
Where is the picture of the solar panels?
1 Like
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by agukayode(f): 11:27am
nice one
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by unilagfreshest(m): 11:27am
After a year, someone should get back to me on the project.. No be naija we dey.
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by TruthG: 11:27am
if you understand you understand
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by ajealadick(m): 11:27am
Where is the picture of the solar panels? [color=#770077][/color]
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by VcStunner(m): 11:27am
Very soon they will commission their birthday cakes!
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by princefunmmy(m): 11:29am
Even though its free energy, What Is 85 Kw Power that is worth CELEBRATING? There are even Cummins generators that generates more power than this.
Abeg, this should not be a state project
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by buffalowings: 11:29am
Dollyak:Just researched wella
1MW will supply between 400 and 600 homes
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by Teewhy2: 11:30am
I can only see only sockets, lamps and bulbs. is that the new way solar system are constructed. why didn't they show us pictures of solar panels, batteries system e.t.c.
It is another Dry Season, a Season for construction works.
Need a Roof Parapet to bring out the beauty in your Building?
Check out details of our polystyrene parapet installation, it is light, fast to install and durable.
Prefect for land which doesn't much loads and renovation works.
Click below
http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/6
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by genius43(m): 11:31am
85KW for over 400 homes. Is it for only light bulbs?
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by vioment: 11:32am
If oyibo, asian, or arab man or woman no dey there, you know it is not a problem that requires thinking. We keep on disgracing ourselves morally and technically.
1 Like
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by kiki20: 11:33am
ok na
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by Dollyak(f): 11:34am
buffalowings:85MW is the kind of power i would expect a Nigerian governor to celebrate as it can successfully supply 10s of thousands of properties.
1 Like
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by teemanbastos(m): 11:34am
God bless the Southwest, God bless Nigeria
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by DerideGull(m): 11:34am
Dollyak:
It depends on the consumption rates of the 400 properties. 85kW could be typo too.
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by Dollyak(f): 11:36am
DerideGull:Irrespective of the consumption rate the load is ridiculous for 400 odd properties.
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by Nnamaka1: 11:36am
Dollyak:
85kwP for 487 households means each house can only get an average of 174 watts of electric power. Enough to power a 32inch led TV , 1 ceiling fan , led bulbs, mobile fone charging.
I wonder how many billions they quoted for this project.
2 Likes
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by easyfem(m): 11:36am
Good news from south west all time ,
best region ever liveth
In oda news , u can make more money every day in Bitclub advantage , for more details watsap me on 0.8.0.6.2.5.1.8.2.1.4
1 Like
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by akigbemaru: 11:37am
Dollyak:
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by akigbemaru: 11:37am
vioment:
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by Dollyak(f): 11:38am
Nnamaka1:The voltage drop will be immense and it's simply not economical either way. Anyways, a good practice is to design your network for diversified load. Unless you're going to limit each house usages by installing smaller cut out than the typical 100A cut out, all it takes is some few houses to switch on fridges and Ac and then you'll be in trouble.
buffalowings:So how does 1MW equals 85kW?.
4 Likes
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by Coitus(f): 11:39am
Dollyak:
I hope they did not pad the 85kW like they did with the rice pyramid
|Re: Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid (Photos) by HIPROFILE(m): 11:40am
A good development but not worthy of the hype
We are talking about 85Kilowatts here..oo that is 85000 W now do the calculation and find the actual capacity of load this can carry and if this can serve the populace considering 10 lighting points of 50 watt each on every building in the state.
That is 500 watt per building so therefore 85000÷500= 170 that is to say that this can only light 170 buildings.
You can see that this can not even power the government house alone and few buildings.
It is a mushroom project Mr governor
3 Likes 1 Share
Niger Delta Youths Warn MEND / Edo State Kicks Off State Id Project; Oshiomhole Registers and Receives ID Card / Police Raise Alarm Over Arms Stockpile In Ekiti
Viewing this topic: SmartMugu, Jeezuzpick(m), emmyzworld(m), Macaustin24, Tbagwell1(m), sundaystar1, smsk, Jyah04, Proudlyngwa(m), biozy(m), magnetik(m), Dollyak(f), bbee(m), olaoni4real, BlueScholar(m), realalesh, BaEnki(m), SoulB6, kk4real, kayburner, akinboluwarin(m), AnonyNymous(m), lionshare, gabe15(m), SAMAYODELE(m), kayfuture, newfound2012, imhotep, Curiouscity(m), Samolove30(m), fadario(m), OyinO, Lastdon02(m), oneitalia, demola7, Samyd123(m), donklint86, SONIK11, frobeinus, uokocha70(m), seunseye(m), oyoman(m), eazykay(m), Teewhy2, felixzo1(m), olaboy1, Mercykayy(m), GeekBoi(m), alegekola(m), Olukat(m) and 70 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11