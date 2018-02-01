₦airaland Forum

Gbenro Ajibade Backs His Daughter, Azariah While Cooking In Kitchen by Amagite: 8:22am
Actor and model, Gbenro Ajibade shared this adorable photo with his daughter, Azariah, tied to his back as he prepared food.

Re: Gbenro Ajibade Backs His Daughter, Azariah While Cooking In Kitchen by Mariangeles: 9:13am
Simply Cute!
Re: Gbenro Ajibade Backs His Daughter, Azariah While Cooking In Kitchen by debssycharles(f): 10:09am
Lol at dat reply
Re: Gbenro Ajibade Backs His Daughter, Azariah While Cooking In Kitchen by Thatnawtichick(f): 10:15am
Lemme nor say anything lipsrsealed
Re: Gbenro Ajibade Backs His Daughter, Azariah While Cooking In Kitchen by Teewhy2: 12:08pm
cute family. I love the way Gbenro and Osas have quietly take their marriage away from social media.

GOD bless the family.
Re: Gbenro Ajibade Backs His Daughter, Azariah While Cooking In Kitchen by DWJOBScom(m): 12:08pm
These two never fail to show me how fun marriage can be
Re: Gbenro Ajibade Backs His Daughter, Azariah While Cooking In Kitchen by AishaBuhari: 12:08pm
Publicity stunts

Re: Gbenro Ajibade Backs His Daughter, Azariah While Cooking In Kitchen by mickykhe(m): 12:09pm
Re: Gbenro Ajibade Backs His Daughter, Azariah While Cooking In Kitchen by Hemanwel(m): 12:09pm
Re: Gbenro Ajibade Backs His Daughter, Azariah While Cooking In Kitchen by beejayphako(m): 12:09pm
So we should fry babies now undecided undecided undecided
Re: Gbenro Ajibade Backs His Daughter, Azariah While Cooking In Kitchen by Benjaniblinks(m): 12:09pm
Wetin Dey There? Just For D Camera.
Re: Gbenro Ajibade Backs His Daughter, Azariah While Cooking In Kitchen by ZirdoRoray(m): 12:09pm
Re: Gbenro Ajibade Backs His Daughter, Azariah While Cooking In Kitchen by tee59(f): 12:10pm
That kitchen though, not well furnished enough for a celebrity.
Re: Gbenro Ajibade Backs His Daughter, Azariah While Cooking In Kitchen by gunners160(m): 12:11pm
Re: Gbenro Ajibade Backs His Daughter, Azariah While Cooking In Kitchen by Fukafuka: 12:12pm
Re: Gbenro Ajibade Backs His Daughter, Azariah While Cooking In Kitchen by Fukafuka: 12:12pm
Re: Gbenro Ajibade Backs His Daughter, Azariah While Cooking In Kitchen by Fukafuka: 12:12pm
Re: Gbenro Ajibade Backs His Daughter, Azariah While Cooking In Kitchen by atobatele171: 12:12pm

