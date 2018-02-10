₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by Mandynews(f): 9:07am
Stephen Kiprotich of Uganda has won the 2018 Lagos City Marathon. He arrived the finishing line at the time of 2hrs 8mins.
Details later
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/10/stephen-kiprotich-wins-2018-access-bank-lagos-city-marathon/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFLGB9IQBLA&feature=youtu.be
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by abdulyaro66(m): 9:16am
Farher lord
FTC after how many years
I think say nah cake them dey share for FTC seff
Rubbish
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by OneCorner: 9:19am
Sharp sharp.
Wey I still dey ontop bed
20 Likes
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by muhammed50(m): 9:27am
Wehdone
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by Mandynews(f): 9:34am
cc lalasticlala Md44
1 Like
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by Riversides2003(m): 9:50am
At least they will open the roads now make our Uber and taxify partners start work. Congratulations to the winner.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by madridguy(m): 9:50am
Na dem again
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by FarahAideed: 9:51am
Has this name not won it before ...
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by modelmike7(m): 9:51am
CONGRATULATIONS
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by philip0906: 9:51am
Uganda? But after winning he said he runs for France.
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by AdemolaA2: 9:51am
Congratulations Mr Steven .. Lagosians and Ugandans are proud of you..
Someone help with the conversion of Naira to Ugandan currency pls ...
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by Flexherbal(m): 9:51am
Congratulations to him !
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by ajilegend(m): 9:51am
Next year na me go win am. Doing training already
3 Likes
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by osile2012: 9:52am
If this was done in secret, I am sure Nigeria would have rigged the race result.
By now we will read " group heads to court over race result".
" Dont rejoice yet, group tells race winner" .
" Court strikes out opposition race application".
" Supreme court orders re-run of the race in 30 days".
" Race winner cries, My life is in danger".
" Group protest in Abuja over race result".
" Group drums support for race winner".
" Re-run or die, Nigerian prophet warns race winner".
" 10 dead and many injured,as race winner group and opposition groups clash in Abuja"
149 Likes 16 Shares
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by doctimonyeka(m): 9:52am
congratulations...
why did they not invite me nau
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by handsomeyinka(m): 9:53am
I thought this marathon was only meant for Nigeria citizens,why do we allow citizens of other countries to participate,just been curious to know.
I also wonder if they conduct drug test for this people?
5 Likes
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by AntiWailer: 9:53am
Lol.
I think we need marathon for Nigerians separately
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by genius43(m): 9:53am
Big congratulations to him...
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by pinnket: 9:53am
I though this was done in Nigeria. How come foreigners have been winning for some years now?
This Buhari sef,... He must leave in 2019.
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by osile2012: 9:54am
Then Nairaland will have " 10 things you did not know about Stephen kiprotic" .
35 Likes
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by Udochee(m): 9:54am
omg somebody has finished the race already ni.
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by buchilino(m): 9:54am
CONGRATS 2 HIM. I WONDER WAT DOSE EAST AFRICANS EAT DAT MAKES DEM RUN 4 HOURS
4 Likes
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by tobdee: 9:54am
Nice one, At least not a Kenyatta this time.
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by emfridam2002gm: 9:54am
This guy is really good. This is nice. Please what prize goes to the winner?
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by marvizzy(m): 9:54am
osile2012:
Lol. Your head day there
5 Likes
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by Omoleus(m): 9:55am
Good luck
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by onuwaje(m): 9:56am
Dis nr be news
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by Emmerich09(m): 9:56am
So Uganda man come Nigeria come win marathon wey my guy Don dey train for months now.... Smh
4 Likes
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by pinnket: 9:56am
osile2012:I don laff tire... Chai!!
Nigeria my country.
7 Likes
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by dollarcoolcat(m): 9:57am
Uganda!! Like we know it was for the Eastern Africans for the taking..
Uganda!! Like we know it was for the Eastern Africans for the taking..
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by Gangster1ms: 9:57am
These Ethiopians and Ugandans sef.. who send them come? Do marathon for ur own country and allow naija guy to win na. Na too much fufu akpu and eba dey slow us down o
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) by snadguy007(m): 9:57am
So fast
Did they run overnight ni
4 Likes
