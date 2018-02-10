Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Stephen Kiprotich Wins Lagos City Marathon 3028 (Photo, Video) (13593 Views)

Details later



Source:





Stephen Kiprotich of Uganda has won the 2018 Lagos City Marathon. He arrived the finishing line at the time of 2hrs 8mins.

Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/10/stephen-kiprotich-wins-2018-access-bank-lagos-city-marathon/



FTC after how many years

I think say nah cake them dey share for FTC seff

FTC after how many years

I think say nah cake them dey share for FTC seff

Rubbish



Wey I still dey ontop bed

Sharp sharp.

Wehdone

cc lalasticlala Md44

At least they will open the roads now make our Uber and taxify partners start work. Congratulations to the winner. 1 Like 1 Share

Na dem again

Has this name not won it before ...

CONGRATULATIONS

Uganda? But after winning he said he runs for France.

Congratulations Mr Steven .. Lagosians and Ugandans are proud of you..





Someone help with the conversion of Naira to Ugandan currency pls ...

Congratulations to him !

Next year na me go win am. Doing training already 3 Likes

If this was done in secret, I am sure Nigeria would have rigged the race result.



By now we will read " group heads to court over race result".



" Dont rejoice yet, group tells race winner" .



" Court strikes out opposition race application".



" Supreme court orders re-run of the race in 30 days".



" Race winner cries, My life is in danger".



" Group protest in Abuja over race result".



" Group drums support for race winner".



" Re-run or die, Nigerian prophet warns race winner".



" 10 dead and many injured,as race winner group and opposition groups clash in Abuja" 149 Likes 16 Shares





why did they not invite me nau

congratulations...

I thought this marathon was only meant for Nigeria citizens,why do we allow citizens of other countries to participate,just been curious to know.

I also wonder if they conduct drug test for this people?







I think we need marathon for Nigerians separately

Big congratulations to him...















This Buhari sef,... He must leave in 2019.

I though this was done in Nigeria. How come foreigners have been winning for some years now?

Then Nairaland will have " 10 things you did not know about Stephen kiprotic" . 35 Likes

omg somebody has finished the race already ni.

CONGRATS 2 HIM. I WONDER WAT DOSE EAST AFRICANS EAT DAT MAKES DEM RUN 4 HOURS 4 Likes

Nice one, At least not a Kenyatta this time.

This guy is really good. This is nice. Please what prize goes to the winner?

Lol. Your head day there

Good luck

Dis nr be news

So Uganda man come Nigeria come win marathon wey my guy Don dey train for months now.... Smh 4 Likes

I don laff tire... Chai!!

Nigeria my country.

Uganda!! Like we know it was for the Eastern Africans for the taking..











These Ethiopians and Ugandans sef.. who send them come? Do marathon for ur own country and allow naija guy to win na. Na too much fufu akpu and eba dey slow us down o 4 Likes 1 Share