Match preview

Team news to follow.

Did you know?

Manchester United have won only one of their last 14 matches in all competitions against Chelsea (D5 L8), which was this fixture last season in the Premier League (2-0).

Chelsea are aiming to do the double over Man Utd for the fourth time in the Premier League and the first time since 2009/10 (also 2004/05 and 1993/94).

As Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has won three of his four meetings in all competitions against Jose Mourinho (W3 L1).

Romelu Lukaku is still looking for his first goal in matches against the "Big Six" this season, managing only four shots on target in six such appearances.

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Assistants: Lee Betts, Simon Bennett

Fourth official: Andre Marriner 1 Like 1 Share