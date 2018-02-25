₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by iwaeda: 11:02am On Feb 10
Match preview
Team news to follow.
Did you know?
Manchester United have won only one of their last 14 matches in all competitions against Chelsea (D5 L8), which was this fixture last season in the Premier League (2-0).
Chelsea are aiming to do the double over Man Utd for the fourth time in the Premier League and the first time since 2009/10 (also 2004/05 and 1993/94).
As Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has won three of his four meetings in all competitions against Jose Mourinho (W3 L1).
Romelu Lukaku is still looking for his first goal in matches against the "Big Six" this season, managing only four shots on target in six such appearances.
Referee: Martin Atkinson
Assistants: Lee Betts, Simon Bennett
Fourth official: Andre Marriner
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by abimbawealth(f): 8:08pm On Feb 22
If we no beat this team Ehn...
My first game after a loooooooonnnnnggggg time, God sparing my life
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by DivinelyBlessed: 12:24pm
Goal - Goal.... Stake #20,000
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by nogasimplicity: 12:24pm
pulsating match i predict
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by Skepticus: 12:25pm
Same boring draw from there attritional style of physical football
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by Shukusheka(m): 12:25pm
Chelsea has only lost one of our last 14 meetings against Man united.
We are surely triumphing over them today.
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by NwaChibuzor13: 12:25pm
what an insult. How can you put hazard and lukuluku lukaku side by side in that photo.
18 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by egorov(m): 12:25pm
Man utd win or draw.
GGMU
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by mysteriousman(m): 12:25pm
Man Utd 1 Chelsea 3
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by basingstoke: 12:25pm
Bring it on
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by sexyking1: 12:26pm
War
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by somteez: 12:26pm
Draw as usual . Stake and win
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by sexyking1: 12:27pm
The war will start in verious Nigerian viewing center
3 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by Burnavick(m): 12:27pm
Chelsea would win... (man utd fan)
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by mysteriousman(m): 12:27pm
Even De dea won't be able to save them today
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by modelmike7(m): 12:29pm
This is gonna be interesting....
BLUES FOR LIFE!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by modelmike7(m): 12:29pm
Burnavick:Osheey|
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by IkpuNnu(f): 12:29pm
Abeg Mourinho should be sacked, if United lost to Chelski today.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by madapcmod: 12:29pm
Don't insult Hazard, remove that fat romelu pics there now!
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by saint4larin(m): 12:29pm
[b][/b] straight win for MAN U..... Thank me later
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by drdrei09: 12:30pm
Chelsea are winning this
3 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by fakoo1: 12:31pm
Chelsea is in trouble. I am willing to stake my car for this match
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by Forceup(f): 12:31pm
Easy win for Chelsea
1 3
Hazard, Willian Morata
#Blues
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by RoyalBlak007: 12:31pm
ManUtd-1
Chelsea-2
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by fakoo1: 12:32pm
modelmike7:olodo. Fake man utd fan
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by YOUNGrapha(m): 12:32pm
REDS TILL ETERNITY!!!!
buh blue's got this game
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by Odunharry(m): 12:32pm
Glory Glory Manchester United
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by focus1256: 12:32pm
I saw a narrow win by Chelsea. .....either 0 1 or 1 2 in favour of Chelsea
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by RexTramadol1(m): 12:33pm
Man United are the worst team of the century
Mou knows that.
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by freestylebony(m): 12:33pm
I accept any outcome of d game cuz Mou will make it boring with his outdated tactics
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by seenga(m): 12:34pm
Drawchester United will try and do what they know best
But ktbffh
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Chelsea. Today At 3:05pm by BeeBeeOoh(m): 12:34pm
