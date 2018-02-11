₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by GodOfAction: 2:23pm On Feb 10
Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda has recounted how her daughter who came to cheer her up at the Lagos City Marathon finishing line abandoned her on sighting singer, Tiwa Savage.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BfBBeBrFNxr/?hl=en
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by HungerBAD: 2:24pm On Feb 10
Interesting.
There is Tiwa,a beautiful young girl,a guy with a plate of Rice and a Lady blowing her Cigarette in the picture.
Is this not suppose to be at the Marathon?Is that Chinda smoking?has she heard the term Passive Smoker before?if you want to destroy your lungs by yourself,no problem.
But smokers should stop smoking around kids.
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by olasaad(f): 2:24pm On Feb 10
Lol...that's children for you. To her you're just her mum and here is aunty Tiwa, her celebrity crush
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by emirazy400(m): 2:24pm On Feb 10
lol u thank God say e nor giyhu slap.idiot
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by modelmike7(m): 2:26pm On Feb 10
Lol.�, mama Monalisa, but she sees you everyday nah!
MODIFIED:
Wait o, on a closer look, zooming tins,
no be cigarette that babe wey wear cap & hold phone, hold for hand so?!
Under this hot sun?
I'm sure she wasn't part of the race.
I stand to be corrected tho, maybe na sweet she dey lick o, hmmmm!!
And , that is not Monalisa, @FTC.
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by benzene00: 2:27pm On Feb 10
Hope she doesn't teach the small girl oloshoism
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by pyyxxaro: 2:28pm On Feb 10
Mmmmssssshheeeeewwwwwwww
Rubbish
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by Evablizin(f): 2:30pm On Feb 10
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by modelmike7(m): 2:30pm On Feb 10
olasaad:
You've said it all Olasaad!
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by Lisaflex(f): 2:45pm On Feb 10
Abeg,who own those hands below d little girl's hands?
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by Abbey2sam(m): 3:43pm On Feb 10
Seen
Next
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by Partnerbiz2: 4:33pm On Feb 10
Lagos is the capital of naija.
I dont stay there ooo and ayam not yoruba. But it's true.
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by oga70563: 6:04pm On Feb 10
Monalisa, your daughter is your replica. Pure photocopy.
Blood is indeed thicker than water
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by HORLADSTAR(m): 6:12pm On Feb 10
Hmmm
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by Joshmodest(m): 7:20pm On Feb 10
HungerBAD:
Of everything in that picture , all u can see is a lady holding cigarettes, and where is dat law in the Constitution, that says smoking around kids is Illegal..
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by Joelsblog(m): 7:45pm On Feb 10
Lalasticlala
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by yomibelle(f): 9:16pm On Feb 10
yh, i can totally relate. same way i saw this thread and abandoned it
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by nairavsdollars(f): 9:17pm On Feb 10
Monababy, i hear say na u carry last
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by OkpaAkuEriEri: 9:18pm On Feb 10
God bless aunty tiwa 4 cheern d small girl
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by Aldebaran(m): 9:19pm On Feb 10
Mother and Daughter..
Just like a Clone
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by Wikinaija(m): 9:19pm On Feb 10
Lol
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by Millz404(m): 9:19pm On Feb 10
Who you be at the helm of affairs
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by EmmaLege: 9:19pm On Feb 10
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by Pavore9: 9:20pm On Feb 10
modelmike7:
Certainly smoking.
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by okuneddie(m): 9:21pm On Feb 10
Hot weather no gree make person stay inside
NEPA no gree bring light
And one mumu lady dey smoke hit cigarette under hot sun for hot naija
This kind person go dey chill for hell fire o
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by Haggui: 9:21pm On Feb 10
Lol, your daughter saw a bigger celebrity than you are and she ported sharp sharp
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by demsid(m): 9:22pm On Feb 10
B4 nko. You na everyday face. Tiwa na once in a while
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by demsid(m): 9:22pm On Feb 10
Pavore9:poo. I just tire
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by modelmike7(m): 9:22pm On Feb 10
Pavore9:You got eyes too bro!
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by toluxa1(m): 9:22pm On Feb 10
Who is this lady one smoking near a child. Na wa oo
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by agukayode(f): 9:22pm On Feb 10
wetin concern me
|Re: Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon by Kisser34(m): 9:23pm On Feb 10
Those hands looks awful,, they are tiwas
