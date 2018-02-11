Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Monalisa Chinda: My Daughter Saw Tiwa Savage And Abandoned Me At Lagos Marathon (32188 Views)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BfBBeBrFNxr/?hl=en Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda has recounted how her daughter who came to cheer her up at the Lagos City Marathon finishing line abandoned her on sighting singer, Tiwa Savage. 4 Likes

There is Tiwa,a beautiful young girl,a guy with a plate of Rice and a Lady blowing her Cigarette in the picture.



Is this not suppose to be at the Marathon?Is that Chinda smoking?has she heard the term Passive Smoker before?if you want to destroy your lungs by yourself,no problem.



But smokers should stop smoking around kids. 30 Likes 2 Shares

Lol...that's children for you. To her you're just her mum and here is aunty Tiwa, her celebrity crush 24 Likes

Lol.�, mama Monalisa, but she sees you everyday nah!





Wait o, on a closer look, zooming tins,

no be cigarette that babe wey wear cap & hold phone, hold for hand so?!



Under this hot sun?

I'm sure she wasn't part of the race.



I stand to be corrected tho, maybe na sweet she dey lick o, hmmmm!!



And , that is not Monalisa, @FTC. 11 Likes 1 Share

Hope she doesn't teach the small girl oloshoism 8 Likes











Lol...that's children for you. To her you're just her mum and here is aunty Tiwa, her celebrity crush

You've said it all Olasaad! You've said it all Olasaad! 12 Likes 1 Share

Abeg,who own those hands below d little girl's hands? 21 Likes 1 Share

Monalisa, your daughter is your replica. Pure photocopy.



Blood is indeed thicker than water 5 Likes

Of everything in that picture , all u can see is a lady holding cigarettes, and where is dat law in the Constitution, that says smoking around kids is Illegal.. Of everything in that picture , all u can see is a lady holding cigarettes, and where is dat law in the Constitution, that says smoking around kids is Illegal..

yh, i can totally relate. same way i saw this thread and abandoned it 2 Likes

God bless aunty tiwa 4 cheern d small girl 2 Likes

Mother and Daughter..



Just like a Clone 1 Like

Certainly smoking. Certainly smoking.

Lol, your daughter saw a bigger celebrity than you are and she ported sharp sharp 5 Likes

B4 nko. You na everyday face. Tiwa na once in a while 2 Likes

