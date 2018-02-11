₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by maasoap(m): 5:10pm On Feb 10
My data just expired and sms alert was sent from Glo network. I'm glad to inform you that I was happy it was finally over with the frustration of the highest order. For the past one or more week, I couldn't open a website page with it.
It was badly timed for glo: reduction of data volume by half combined with the dead network. Bye bye to rubbish.
Please, don't tell me that it was due to my area.
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by peteregwu(m): 5:40pm On Feb 10
The thing self Don tire me. Mine will expire on the 25th of this month. I am even praying for it to expire. Believe I will never buy any data from glo again through out this year. I have been frustrated so much by it. I can only buy credit to make calls but as for data, am done with it.
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by Sunkyphil: 5:44pm On Feb 10
Mine remains 700mb
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by obaataaokpaewu: 6:27pm On Feb 10
Mine remains 304mb, once it finishes, I'm moving the glo SIM to my small Fero torchlight phone,just for call bonus.
Very frustrating network. In the same house, network will be in room A and not in room B. Or in a room, the network in the bathroom will be stronger than the one in the room
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by jerflakes(m): 6:40pm On Feb 10
All those using glo for calls, e be like say glo never give you bald head?
Make calls with glo at your peril
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by jaymichael(m): 6:55pm On Feb 10
obaataaokpaewu:Shebi that one good na. In my own case, there will be network on the floor of my bedroom but not on my bed. If I really want to browse, I will move to my parlour on top of my 3 seater couch, that's where I will get good network reception. I will still subscribe to glo sha not withstanding. I just don't trust those Indian Airtel people. 4Gb is normal 800mb.
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by obaataaokpaewu: 6:59pm On Feb 10
jaymichael:If I can't go outside to stream any video, I go to the bathroom
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by Adeyemi0(m): 6:59pm On Feb 10
Are you sure the data is reduced? because my data expire tomorrow before I subscribe again.
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by imam07: 7:02pm On Feb 10
Glo is like buhari govt to me. After buying data, the 3g will just be playing me hide and seek game. I no fit cry. Thank God I am delivered. Now using MTN data.
Glo did not know they do us good by reducing their data.
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by imam07: 7:04pm On Feb 10
Adeyemi0:You better don't try it again.
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by sanandreas(m): 7:04pm On Feb 10
I am dumping my Sim too. Going to get new Airtel Sim.
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by ObservantFellow: 7:07pm On Feb 10
Since I am replying this thread with Glo data right after downloading a 200MB Cowbellpedia video in minutes, I think I'll recharge early enough so my Unfair advantage continues
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by imam07: 7:08pm On Feb 10
jaymichael:Network no dey my sitting room but on top my bed beside the window.
My neighbours always wonder why am always on the bed lying down.
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by jaymichael(m): 7:53pm On Feb 10
imam07:Glo matter strange pass Benin witch own.
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by CirocBoi(m): 8:00pm On Feb 10
Am done with glo, very slow.... Just imagune H+ will be downloading at 58kb per sec at night then 20 to 38kb per sec during the day, my uncle bicycle for village fast pass glo, i dont know if ntel is in benin.... But i switched to smilr 4g
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by AnonyNymous(m): 8:36pm On Feb 10
Just use Glo 4G and all this frustration will be over. Their 4G is on par with others' 3.5G speed, but sometimes much faster. The only thing I'm unhappy about is the increase in data prices.
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by Sapiosexuality(m): 9:07pm On Feb 10
Guys, what's the best plan now? On Glo or Airtel. Finished these glo new plan twice within 5 days. Seems they are now into zapping too. Suggestions please.
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by maasoap(m): 9:29pm On Feb 10
AnonyNymous:Glo 4G uses band 28, (700MHz). Only few phones in Nigeria market use that band. You're lucky.
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by Chrysaetos: 10:24pm On Feb 10
AnonyNymous:
Even their 4G has dropped, I am posting my sim. They have disappointed again.
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by ThisIsFlashh: 10:39pm On Feb 10
maasoap:You know the category of those with that "it's your area" syndrome.
Yeye people.
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by ThisIsFlashh: 10:42pm On Feb 10
jerflakes:Glo is thrash for call and browsing. I have dumped their sim a long time ago.
Be like say their network dey make phone hot sef. When network go dey slow like idiot.
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by Emily22(m): 11:03pm On Feb 10
One guy sub 3gig for my area,wahalai after one week,the 3gig was still intact .....they only deducted d 30mb extra data......
How on earth will H+ b showing 1.5kb per second...
Am sure d EDGE wont load nairaland homepage in 5days....
I remember when i dey use glo back then...e go b like say na everyday seun dey change nairaland template.
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by Kvngbarnabee09(m): 1:14am
jaymichael:aswear that Airtel are another set of thieves
I was having 520mb left and all a sudden with flew away could you imagine .
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by Patrick33(m): 4:17am
Airtel dey suck mb with straw oo..no joy for their mb at all..glo has very bad network but their mb dey last..but the recent slash in data is a very big no...and when my sub expires I'll quietly keep the sim in a cool dry place
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by LadySarah(f): 5:14am
Frustrated fools !I dumped their sim last week after it took me 3 days to update my whatsapp.
The sim was jyst 3 weeks old.the first week it was good(4G).By the 2nd week 2G,the remaining week was the most frustrating week of my life.
Back to MTN biko
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by Kingzy4pep(m): 7:59am
Sapiosexuality:Exactly. Thought I was the only person that observed this. My 2gig just breeze out under how many days. I'm done with them.
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by johnaruson(m): 8:22am
God forbid Glo
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by ololadeimmanuel: 8:44am
You people are still lamenting..ive burnt my own sim danu danu..i kuku told them on twitter that theyre mad
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by ololadeimmanuel: 8:46am
Kingzy4pep:
wait so airtel too isnt good? where will man run to now
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by Sunkyphil: 9:07am
I tried downloading with d data at midnight d highest i got was 78kb i had to angrily pause the download
|Re: Bye Bye To Glo Data Subscription by united4men: 9:11am
the speed depends on your area. In my area, the speed is very OK though it is poor when I get to some other areas
