My data just expired and sms alert was sent from Glo network. I'm glad to inform you that I was happy it was finally over with the frustration of the highest order. For the past one or more week, I couldn't open a website page with it.

It was badly timed for glo: reduction of data volume by half combined with the dead network. Bye bye to rubbish.

Please, don't tell me that it was due to my area. 139 Likes 6 Shares

The thing self Don tire me. Mine will expire on the 25th of this month. I am even praying for it to expire. Believe I will never buy any data from glo again through out this year. I have been frustrated so much by it. I can only buy credit to make calls but as for data, am done with it. 40 Likes 1 Share

Mine remains 700mb

Mine remains 304mb, once it finishes, I'm moving the glo SIM to my small Fero torchlight phone,just for call bonus.

Very frustrating network. In the same house, network will be in room A and not in room B. Or in a room, the network in the bathroom will be stronger than the one in the room 95 Likes

All those using glo for calls, e be like say glo never give you bald head?



Make calls with glo at your peril 52 Likes 2 Shares

Mine remains 304mb, once it finishes, I'm moving the glo SIM to my small Fero torchlight phone,just for call bonus.

Shebi that one good na. In my own case, there will be network on the floor of my bedroom but not on my bed. If I really want to browse, I will move to my parlour on top of my 3 seater couch, that's where I will get good network reception. I will still subscribe to glo sha not withstanding. I just don't trust those Indian Airtel people. 4Gb is normal 800mb.

If I can't go outside to stream any video, I go to the bathroom

Are you sure the data is reduced? because my data expire tomorrow before I subscribe again.

Glo is like buhari govt to me. After buying data, the 3g will just be playing me hide and seek game. I no fit cry. Thank God I am delivered. Now using MTN data.

Glo did not know they do us good by reducing their data. 14 Likes

You better don't try it again.

I am dumping my Sim too. Going to get new Airtel Sim.

Since I am replying this thread with Glo data right after downloading a 200MB Cowbellpedia video in minutes, I think I'll recharge early enough so my Unfair advantage continues 9 Likes 1 Share

Shebi that one good na. In my own case, there will be network on the floor of my bedroom but not on my bed. If I really want to browse, I will move to my parlour on top of my 3 seater couch, that's where I will get good network reception. I will still subscribe to glo sha not withstanding. I just don't trust those Indian Airtel people. 4Gb is normal 800mb. Network no dey my sitting room but on top my bed beside the window.

Network no dey my sitting room but on top my bed beside the window.My neighbours always wonder why am always on the bed lying down.

Network no dey my sitting room but on top my bed beside the window.

Glo matter strange pass Benin witch own.

Am done with glo, very slow.... Just imagune H+ will be downloading at 58kb per sec at night then 20 to 38kb per sec during the day, my uncle bicycle for village fast pass glo, i dont know if ntel is in benin.... But i switched to smilr 4g 27 Likes 1 Share

Just use Glo 4G and all this frustration will be over. Their 4G is on par with others' 3.5G speed, but sometimes much faster. The only thing I'm unhappy about is the increase in data prices. 1 Like 1 Share

Guys, what's the best plan now? On Glo or Airtel. Finished these glo new plan twice within 5 days. Seems they are now into zapping too. Suggestions please. 1 Like

Glo 4G uses band 28, (700MHz). Only few phones in Nigeria market use that band. You're lucky.

Just use Glo 4G and all this frustration will be over. Their 4G is on par with others' 3.5G speed, but sometimes much faster. The only thing I'm unhappy about is the increase in data prices.



Even their 4G has dropped, I am posting my sim. They have disappointed again.

My data just expired and sms alert was sent from Glo network. I'm glad to inform you that I was happy it was finally over with the frustration of the highest order. For the past one or more week, I couldn't open a website page with it.

It was badly timed for glo: reduction of data volume by half combined with the dead network. Bye bye to rubbish.

Please, don't tell me that it was due to my area. You know the category of those with that "it's your area" syndrome.



Yeye people. 21 Likes 1 Share

All those using glo for calls, e be like say glo never give you bald head?



Make calls with glo at your peril Glo is thrash for call and browsing. I have dumped their sim a long time ago.



Be like say their network dey make phone hot sef. When network go dey slow like idiot. 20 Likes 1 Share

One guy sub 3gig for my area,wahalai after one week,the 3gig was still intact .....they only deducted d 30mb extra data......



How on earth will H+ b showing 1.5kb per second...



Am sure d EDGE wont load nairaland homepage in 5days....



I remember when i dey use glo back then...e go b like say na everyday seun dey change nairaland template. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Shebi that one good na. In my own case, there will be network on the floor of my bedroom but not on my bed. If I really want to browse, I will move to my parlour on top of my 3 seater couch, that's where I will get good network reception. I will still subscribe to glo sha not withstanding. I just don't trust those Indian Airtel people. 4Gb is normal 800mb. aswear that Airtel are another set of thieves

aswear that Airtel are another set of thievesI was having 520mb left and all a sudden with flew away could you imagine .

Airtel dey suck mb with straw oo..no joy for their mb at all..glo has very bad network but their mb dey last..but the recent slash in data is a very big no...and when my sub expires I'll quietly keep the sim in a cool dry place 8 Likes

Frustrated fools !I dumped their sim last week after it took me 3 days to update my whatsapp.



The sim was jyst 3 weeks old.the first week it was good(4G).By the 2nd week 2G,the remaining week was the most frustrating week of my life.



Back to MTN biko 13 Likes

Exactly. Thought I was the only person that observed this. My 2gig just breeze out under how many days. I'm done with them.

God forbid Glo 2 Likes

You people are still lamenting..ive burnt my own sim danu danu..i kuku told them on twitter that theyre mad 8 Likes 1 Share

Exactly. Thought was the only person that observed this. 2gig for breeze out under how many days. I'm done with them.

wait so airtel too isnt good? where will man run to now

I tried downloading with d data at midnight d highest i got was 78kb i had to angrily pause the download 1 Like