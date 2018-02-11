₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by EmagNig(m): 8:08pm
The entire entertainment industry in Ghana is still mourning the death of a popular singer in the country. Ebony Reigns. And now another prophet has come out to declare that dancehall singer, Shatta Wale is also close to death.
The death of Ebony Reigns was actually predicted by a prophet in 2017 and it came to pass. Another prophet identified as Prophet Agyei Fredua Agyeman has comeout to ak for prayers for the singer as he sees a another national mourning and a tragic end for popular act, Shatta Wale.
Prophet-Cosmos Walker Affran wrote on his Facebook page;
“Ghana should pray, I see a national mourning again the whole nation was in tears and this time is Ghanaian singer “Shatta wale”, and it is very close “death” . ” Thou saith the Lord ” prophecy by Prophet-Cosmos Walker Affran.”
A Man of God known as Agyei Agyeman Fredua predicted the death of Ebony Reigns in 2017.
A post of the prophet on Facebook talked bold about the singer and ho he would be truck by God in a very short time.
According to the pastor
“Ebony Reigns has no future in the music industry. God will soon strike her down”.
Another pastor, Prophet Badu Kobi, leader of Glorious Wave Church International has also come out to declare that he predicted her death.
In a radio interview in Ghana, the the Prophet stated that, he told another presenter, Kwabena Marfo, also of Despite Group, in a personal conversation that Ebony had a short life.
“I prophesized to Kwabena Marfo of Okay FM that Ebony had a short life. God revealed to me that Ebony had a short life. I would have called her in Church openly like I did SP Kofi Sarpong, after which he heard and came for prayers. I could not do same with Ebony because of the way Ghanaians react when I prophesy on such news,” he said.
http://lailasnews.com/death-closing-shatta-wale-ghanaian-prophet-declares/
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by HausaOverlord: 8:10pm
All these stewpid prophets sef dia matter just tire ne
5 Likes
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by Haggui: 9:21pm
Choi!!! Make leave Shatta wale abeg. The guy still gat lots to offer
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by toluxa1(m): 9:22pm
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by Epositive(m): 9:22pm
All these stupid pastors sef, always predicting bad news.
Common 50 sure odds booking, they cannot drop for boys. Useless mofos
42 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by Orpe7(m): 9:22pm
Make shatta go blow him head with ak47 now with his misyarning
1 Like
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by dyze: 9:23pm
Rubbish. I wonder if these people serve the same God I pray to everyday.
Prophet ko! Propeller ni
13 Likes
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by veacea: 9:23pm
Which kind news be this
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by Evergreen4(m): 9:23pm
When will these prophets start prophesying something positive and not always prophesying doom.
6 Likes
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by BMCSlayer: 9:23pm
"Thou saith the lord"?
The only thing I hear the lord saying is "you don't know the bleeping difference between thus and thou".
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by DREAMZZZ(m): 9:23pm
Mr eazi right now
18 Likes
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by benuejosh(m): 9:23pm
What is Shatta Wale? Sounds like something in Yoruba?
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by RjaysonG: 9:24pm
Ghanian artist(s) be on the next flight to Nigeria. You know what I mean. Eni oriyo odile
3 Likes
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by Edopesin(m): 9:24pm
Clarence Shot It!!
Btw When Did Clarence Start Shooting Ghollywood Movies
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by braine: 9:24pm
Why Andi people think dying is a bad thing? Why are people scared of death? It's going to happen anyway, sooner or later, so what TF?
1 Like
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by modelmike7(m): 9:24pm
Prophet of doom!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by FreddyKruger: 9:24pm
Prophets of doom. They never prophesy anything of human benefit, only death, calamity and destruction.
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by emmanuel596(m): 9:25pm
I swear I just hated this shatta wale guy since he slapped his bouncer in public
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by TDEMONEW: 9:25pm
how this story take concerned nairaland..... Abi Ghanaland ni MO wa nii?
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by EmmaLege: 9:25pm
Dey AV started again
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by RjaysonG: 9:25pm
Ghanian prophets are the new serial killer
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by afbstrategies: 9:25pm
Pastors and all these prophets are among the luckiest people on earth. They wake up and predict someones death and walk away without getting their asss whipped. The season of death prediction has started in Ghana. So sad.
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by demsid(m): 9:25pm
HausaOverlord:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by TribesNG: 9:26pm
Booked
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by Curdlebug(m): 9:26pm
shatta wale,,,, deal with this guy
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by Tunks2017(m): 9:26pm
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by bobokeshington: 9:27pm
that prophet must be a celestial prophet.
na dem dey always see death.
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by ManFromJos: 9:27pm
So this 'prophets' cannot help us and predict sure 72 bet9ja odds wey go gv boys joy.. na to dy tell us when a gee go die..
ok o.. fake prophets.. make una continue.. una hear ba
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by Himmler: 9:29pm
Why all these pastors dey see only death death death everywhere?
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by kmaster007: 9:29pm
all dis prophet Ehn nah only God go judge una.. y can't dey see prophecy to deir self to no maybe Dem go enter heaven or hell fire. Dem no go mind deir business
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by Alariiwo: 9:30pm
Prophets of doom.
Shatta wale go dey sh.it for body now. I think the so called celebs should be careful.
Eni ori yo di ile
1 Like
|Re: Death Is Closing Up On Shatta Wale - Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by DavidEsq(m): 9:30pm
BMCSlayer:
1 Share
