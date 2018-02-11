



The death of Ebony Reigns was actually predicted by a prophet in 2017 and it came to pass. Another prophet identified as Prophet Agyei Fredua Agyeman has comeout to ak for prayers for the singer as he sees a another national mourning and a tragic end for popular act, Shatta Wale.



Prophet-Cosmos Walker Affran wrote on his Facebook page;



“Ghana should pray, I see a national mourning again the whole nation was in tears and this time is Ghanaian singer “Shatta wale”, and it is very close “death” . ” Thou saith the Lord ” prophecy by Prophet-Cosmos Walker Affran.”



A Man of God known as Agyei Agyeman Fredua predicted the death of Ebony Reigns in 2017.

A post of the prophet on Facebook talked bold about the singer and ho he would be truck by God in a very short time.



According to the pastor



“Ebony Reigns has no future in the music industry. God will soon strike her down”.



Another pastor, Prophet Badu Kobi, leader of Glorious Wave Church International has also come out to declare that he predicted her death.



In a radio interview in Ghana, the the Prophet stated that, he told another presenter, Kwabena Marfo, also of Despite Group, in a personal conversation that Ebony had a short life.



“I prophesized to Kwabena Marfo of Okay FM that Ebony had a short life. God revealed to me that Ebony had a short life. I would have called her in Church openly like I did SP Kofi Sarpong, after which he heard and came for prayers. I could not do same with Ebony because of the way Ghanaians react when I prophesy on such news,” he said.



