|2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by Princewilla(m): 8:33pm On Feb 10
As posted by Lere Olayinka
2019 loading...
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10211221662362299&id=1380833650
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by Princewilla(m): 8:34pm On Feb 10
Kwakwanso welcome back to the PDP
#BackToDaura2019
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by eagleu: 8:44pm On Feb 10
Kwankwaso in Rivers to bail Fulani criminals in prison for killing innocent civilians?
We no go forget his atrocities to Igbo businessmen in Kano, and how he thought that pushing Hausa/Fulani agenda will send him to heaven
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by EASY39(m): 8:49pm On Feb 10
Wellcnme Back Home
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by ubongokon(m): 8:55pm On Feb 10
Kwankwaso moving back to pdp. To secure their ticket
But where is his strength to defeat buhari? With all this rigging plans perfected
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by jerryunit48: 8:59pm On Feb 10
Looks like Wike is now the man to be with if you want to succeed in PDP at least in the south
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by ZICO111(m): 8:59pm On Feb 10
Welcome back
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by Okwyjesus(m): 9:24pm On Feb 10
Wike is a grass root politician there is no doubt about that. He single handedly hijacked power from Amaechi even though Amaechi was a sitting governor. It's obvious he want to go for last fight to control the national force bcs of what he must suffered in the past three years. Trust me he will not spare anything. Just watch.
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by yarimo(m): 9:27pm On Feb 10
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by Agbaletu: 9:27pm On Feb 10
Princewilla:Yes o!
One by one, they will all come back. We are ready for APC.
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by clefstone(m): 9:35pm On Feb 10
Wike fast becoming Don Corloene of Niger politics
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by pode(m): 9:39pm On Feb 10
You guys should wait for the outcome of this meeting before jumping from one place to another
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by ChangetheChange: 9:48pm On Feb 10
Bye bye Buhari
Bye bye Recession
Amaechi is already secretly seeking soft landing to defect back to PDP after 2019 election
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by Xeedorf: 9:57pm On Feb 10
Kwankwaso should not miscalculation like atiku abubakar..
Fayose,Wike& co. are serial betray
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by ALOWONLE419(m): 10:04pm On Feb 10
SAI BUHARI !
SAI MAI GASKIYA!
WE YORUBA MUSLIMS ARE SOLIDLY BEHIND YOU
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by omowolewa: 10:06pm On Feb 10
Very soon Tinubu's reconciliation team would catch up with events.
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by ChangetheChange: 10:06pm On Feb 10
ALOWONLE419:
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by valentineuwakwe(m): 10:07pm On Feb 10
this visit is to ask if there is still room for me to return back to the PDP..make my words tonite, kwakwanso will be returning back to the party soonest......the president has used the present governor of kano state to cut him to size but the man is a staunch politician.....he still control kano state. ....my won be say, let the north bring a formidable and young candidates to dethrone buhari....the baboons and hyenas should take over, the lion king has lost it roar....simbad is dead!
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by bonechamberlain(m): 10:09pm On Feb 10
no human from the south should support this man called kwankwaso, I rather prefer buhari continue than have a more intelligent and stealth ethnic mafian jingoist. .
we must not make the same mistake we made in 2015 where it was anybody but Jonathan.
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by ChangetheChange: 10:10pm On Feb 10
valentineuwakwe:
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by Hargbo(m): 10:12pm On Feb 10
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by Hargbo(m): 10:14pm On Feb 10
ALOWONLE419:
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by ChangetheChange: 10:15pm On Feb 10
[quote author=Hargbo post=64958235][/quote]
zombie oya Receive sense
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by Hargbo(m): 10:24pm On Feb 10
ChangetheChange:
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by ogbeniolola: 10:25pm On Feb 10
No big deal!....Kwakwanso cannot enter Kano nau! So where is his electoral value?
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by obrakaneey(m): 11:20pm On Feb 10
I just dey imagine if to say Nyesom wike be ex president Goodluck Jonathan ha things for be I just like Wike. ..
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by DeKen: 12:55am
Interesting.
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by awakeupcall4all(m): 1:05am
From one blood sucking Jihadist to another fanatically bigoted jihadist??...Jokes everywhere.
What exactly is the credential of Kwankwaso and what has he got to offer?
This is sickening to say the least!
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by Ratello: 2:06am
Kwankwanso is free to come back but God forbids that hard liner to be PDP's Presidential flagbearer I would rather keep away then. Atiku is 100 times better than Kwankwanso.
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by Lipscomb: 2:29am
Okay
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by NaijaElba(m): 3:00am
to be honest 2019 election will be interesting! let the game begins..what will happen to Atiku if PDP dumps him? will he move back to APC or shame won't allow him? ...just curious though! anybody wanna help?
|Re: 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House by Grundig: 3:37am
If i had to choose between kwankwaso and buhari, I will happily stick with buhari.
See what buhari is? That's exactly what kwankwaso is and more. The only difference is that he is educated.
Kwankwaso was in Lagos to bail his Hausa/Fulani brothers 2 years ago after the brawl at mile 12. Kwankwaso did same in either anambra or Enugu.
Kwankwaso threw a subtle jibe at SE when the biko haram and herdsmen were running amok.
When kwankwaso was governor of kano state, he made no bones of destroying the means and livelihood of South Easterners.
Guys, kwankwaso's sins abound. This guy is more pernicious than buhari. He walks around with a chip on his shoulder. Again, I will happily have buhari rule over me than this guy.
