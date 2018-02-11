Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: Kwankwaso, Wike, Secondus, Others Meet In Rivers State Government House (7581 Views)

2019 loading...



Wike, Secondus, Kwankwaso and others inside Rivers State government house.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10211221662362299&id=1380833650 As posted by Lere Olayinka 2 Likes

Kwakwanso welcome back to the PDP

#BackToDaura2019 21 Likes 2 Shares

Kwankwaso in Rivers to bail Fulani criminals in prison for killing innocent civilians?

We no go forget his atrocities to Igbo businessmen in Kano, and how he thought that pushing Hausa/Fulani agenda will send him to heaven 17 Likes

Wellcnme Back Home 1 Like

Kwankwaso moving back to pdp. To secure their ticket



But where is his strength to defeat buhari? With all this rigging plans perfected 3 Likes

Looks like Wike is now the man to be with if you want to succeed in PDP at least in the south 11 Likes

Welcome back 2 Likes

Wike is a grass root politician there is no doubt about that. He single handedly hijacked power from Amaechi even though Amaechi was a sitting governor. It's obvious he want to go for last fight to control the national force bcs of what he must suffered in the past three years. Trust me he will not spare anything. Just watch. 10 Likes 3 Shares

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

Princewilla:

Kwakwanso welcome back to the PDP

#BackToDaura2019 Yes o!

One by one, they will all come back. We are ready for APC. Yes o!One by one, they will all come back. We are ready for APC. 8 Likes

Wike fast becoming Don Corloene of Niger politics 8 Likes 1 Share

You guys should wait for the outcome of this meeting before jumping from one place to another 1 Like

Bye bye Buhari

Bye bye Recession

Amaechi is already secretly seeking soft landing to defect back to PDP after 2019 election

6 Likes 1 Share

Kwankwaso should not miscalculation like atiku abubakar..

Fayose,Wike& co. are serial betray 1 Like

SAI BUHARI !



SAI MAI GASKIYA!



WE YORUBA MUSLIMS ARE SOLIDLY BEHIND YOU 2 Likes

Very soon Tinubu's reconciliation team would catch up with events.

ALOWONLE419:

SAI BUHARI !



SAI MAI GASKIYA!



WE YORUBA MUSLIMS ARE SOLIDLY BEHIND YOU

7 Likes 1 Share

this visit is to ask if there is still room for me to return back to the PDP..make my words tonite, kwakwanso will be returning back to the party soonest......the president has used the present governor of kano state to cut him to size but the man is a staunch politician.....he still control kano state. ....my won be say, let the north bring a formidable and young candidates to dethrone buhari....the baboons and hyenas should take over, the lion king has lost it roar....simbad is dead! 11 Likes

we must not make the same mistake we made in 2015 where it was anybody but Jonathan. no human from the south should support this man called kwankwaso, I rather prefer buhari continue than have a more intelligent and stealth ethnic mafian jingoist.we must not make the same mistake we made in 2015 where it was anybody but Jonathan. 12 Likes 2 Shares

valentineuwakwe:

this visit is to ask if there is still room for me to return back to the PDP..make my words tonite, kwakwanso will be returning back to the party soonest......the president has used the present governor of kano state to cut him to size but the man is a staunch politician.....he still control kano state. ....my won be say, let the north bring a formidable and young candidates to dethrone buhari....the baboons and hyenas should take over, the lion king has lost it roar....simbad is dead!

1 Like

ALOWONLE419:

SAI BUHARI !



SAI MAI GASKIYA!



WE YORUBA MUSLIMS ARE SOLIDLY BEHIND YOU 1 Like











zombie oya Receive sense [quote author=Hargbo post=64958235][/quote] 1 Like

zombie oya Receive sense

No big deal!....Kwakwanso cannot enter Kano nau! So where is his electoral value? 1 Like

I just like Wike. .. I just dey imagine if to say Nyesom wike be ex president Goodluck Jonathan ha things for beI just like Wike. ..

Interesting.

From one blood sucking Jihadist to another fanatically bigoted jihadist??...Jokes everywhere.

What exactly is the credential of Kwankwaso and what has he got to offer?

This is sickening to say the least! 7 Likes

Kwankwanso is free to come back but God forbids that hard liner to be PDP's Presidential flagbearer I would rather keep away then. Atiku is 100 times better than Kwankwanso. 9 Likes

to be honest 2019 election will be interesting! let the game begins..what will happen to Atiku if PDP dumps him? will he move back to APC or shame won't allow him? ...just curious though! anybody wanna help?