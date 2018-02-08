Barely 3 months after losing two people close to her, actress Caroline Ekanem, has again been bereaved.



The stunning actress took to IG to reveal that her mother just passed.



Sharing a photo of the both of them together she wrote;



You taught me to be strong when I am going through the storm . You were my mother/ grandmother/ father / teacher/ mentor .. I was your little angel . You taught me how to write, read , cook , pray .. taught me how to be neat and you emphasised on it. Constantly giving me words of advice since I was a child. When I go astray you scolded me then pulled me back with love .. I grew up meeting new faces because you believed in education , any girl that is an orphan you will bring her home and train her to university level not minding the cost and asking for nothing in return , you were a cheerful giver , an amazing artist and a super prayer warrior. The best part of me is credited to you mummy .. I grew up being content with whatever I had because you taught me so .for 6 yrs I watched you go through pain even till the last day ..paralysis came to play..the agile mother, active and hardworking woman I knew was gone but then you never allowed it to bring your ever happy mood down . You were always full of life and still giving us advise when you had the strength to . When I went through my storms it tore you apart , my pains were your pain and when I was happy you were the happiest . I was your “miss world “ most beautiful c’girl ( ur nickname for me). I am glad I made you proud to an extent . You were always there to listen to my pain .. I am happy you are in a better place .. I will miss the way you shower me with praise when I do something good and to cheer me up , I will also miss how you scold me without pity when I am wrong . You are the BEST. Forever the BEST . Thank you for giving your best to raise me, for your discipline , constant prayers and endless love . My inem, eka mi, imami.. please guide me from Haven .. I love you so much dearest love . RIP 8/2/18… as I walk through the valley of death, I fear no evil for the lord is with me �����#sometimesasmilehidesalotofpain #haventooktheirangel #4months3deaths

