Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by BrainnewsNg(f): 8:40pm On Feb 10
Barely 3 months after losing two people close to her, actress Caroline Ekanem, has again been bereaved.

The stunning actress took to IG to reveal that her mother just passed.

Sharing a photo of the both of them together she wrote;

You taught me to be strong when I am going through the storm . You were my mother/ grandmother/ father / teacher/ mentor .. I was your little angel . You taught me how to write, read , cook , pray .. taught me how to be neat and you emphasised on it. Constantly giving me words of advice since I was a child. When I go astray you scolded me then pulled me back with love .. I grew up meeting new faces because you believed in education , any girl that is an orphan you will bring her home and train her to university level not minding the cost and asking for nothing in return , you were a cheerful giver , an amazing artist and a super prayer warrior. The best part of me is credited to you mummy .. I grew up being content with whatever I had because you taught me so .for 6 yrs I watched you go through pain even till the last day ..paralysis came to play..the agile mother, active and hardworking woman I knew was gone but then you never allowed it to bring your ever happy mood down . You were always full of life and still giving us advise when you had the strength to . When I went through my storms it tore you apart , my pains were your pain and when I was happy you were the happiest . I was your “miss world “ most beautiful c’girl ( ur nickname for me). I am glad I made you proud to an extent . You were always there to listen to my pain .. I am happy you are in a better place .. I will miss the way you shower me with praise when I do something good and to cheer me up , I will also miss how you scold me without pity when I am wrong . You are the BEST. Forever the BEST . Thank you for giving your best to raise me, for your discipline , constant prayers and endless love . My inem, eka mi, imami.. please guide me from Haven .. I love you so much dearest love . RIP 8/2/18… as I walk through the valley of death, I fear no evil for the lord is with me �����#sometimesasmilehidesalotofpain #haventooktheirangel #4months3deaths

Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by OkpaAkuEriEri: 9:16pm On Feb 10
Rip MA.
We luv u bt God luvs u best

Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by BrainnewsNg(f): 9:22pm On Feb 10
OkpaAkuEriEri:
Rip MA.
We luv u bt God luvs u best
cry cry cry

Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by swiz123(m): 10:00pm On Feb 10
Why is her mother looking so unkempt?

Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by Tzed: 10:00pm On Feb 10
rip
Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by solasoulmusic(f): 10:01pm On Feb 10
May her Soul Rest In Peace
Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by survivor1986(m): 10:01pm On Feb 10
E be like say many people go die this year o. Two of my guys already gone & we’re still in February. Sometimes e go be me like say na me be next. But I know say who him time don reach, e don reach.

Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by Masama: 10:03pm On Feb 10
RIP mama Caroline
Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by survivor1986(m): 10:04pm On Feb 10
swiz123:
Why is her mother looking so unkept?
Oya show us your mama picture, make we compare.

Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by dyze: 10:04pm On Feb 10
swiz123:
Why is her mother looking so unkept?
Hmmm. Just type RIP.

Lobatan

Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by DAMMYORES: 10:05pm On Feb 10
Orisa bii iya kosi. May your mum find eternal rest.

Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by goslowgoslow: 10:06pm On Feb 10
survivor1986:
E be like say many people go die this year o. Two of my guys already gone & we’re still in February.
Pray not to be one of them.

Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by Gangster1ms: 10:06pm On Feb 10
U sure say na her mama? Why she ugly and her daughter come fine? Something is wrong somewhere.. or maybe it's her foster mum. embarassed
Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by BIGTinfotech: 10:06pm On Feb 10
RIP
Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by femi4: 10:06pm On Feb 10
Caroline save your drama....
Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by lilkudos(m): 10:08pm On Feb 10


This death death smelling people everywhere!!!


Abeg!!

Death is not gonna be our portion this year!!!!

Success and progress all the way... "Like" if you pray with me!!! "share" to reach your family members!!!! cool cool cool smiley smiley

#RIP dear mama sad sad

Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by Alariiwo: 10:08pm On Feb 10
Too many deaths in the News nowadays..
The storm will pass by His grace.
Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by softprick: 10:09pm On Feb 10
She said haven
Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 10:10pm On Feb 10
Gangster1ms:
U sure say na her mama? Why she ugly and her daughter come fine? Something is wrong somewhere.. or maybe it's her foster mum. embarassed
swiz123:
Why is her mother looking so unkept?

Na wa for some people sha!!

RIP MAMA
Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by softprick: 10:10pm On Feb 10
survivor1986:
E be like say many people go die this year o. Two of my guys already gone & we’re still in February. Sometimes e go be me like say na me be next. But I know say who him time don reach, e don reach.
Dem be armed robbers?
Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by BerryAnny(m): 10:11pm On Feb 10
Sorry Aunty Caroline. Take heart sis.
Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by Akshow: 10:11pm On Feb 10
not funny
swiz123:
Why is her mother looking so unkept?

Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by survivor1986(m): 10:12pm On Feb 10
goslowgoslow:

Pray not to be one of them.
Just like people dey pray before them enter journey and the bus go still get accident and them go die. There are some prayers that will not alter anything, my brother. Just live your life like it’s your last day.
Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by adonishaywhy: 10:12pm On Feb 10
Ahhhh mama don drop davido head don dey catch you!!!
Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by survivor1986(m): 10:13pm On Feb 10
softprick:

Dem be armed robbers?
One, armed robber shoot am. The other one get accident.
Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by ihitenansa: 10:13pm On Feb 10
swiz123:
Why is her mother looking so unkept?
unkempt is the word
Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by Elagancy: 10:14pm On Feb 10
davido right now
Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by superlanny(m): 10:14pm On Feb 10
swiz123:
Why is her mother looking so unkept?
your stupidity has a Phd.

Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by superlanny(m): 10:16pm On Feb 10
Gangster1ms:
U sure say na her mama? Why she ugly and her daughter come fine? Something is wrong somewhere.. or maybe it's her foster mum. embarassed
wasted sperm...chai
Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by anibirelawal(m): 10:16pm On Feb 10
RIP.

I hope say Carolina no go call out or blame Davido for her loss o.?

Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 10:16pm On Feb 10
RIP

