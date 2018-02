Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) (10730 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Barely 3 months after losing two people close to her, actress Caroline Ekanem, has again been bereaved.



The stunning actress took to IG to reveal that her mother just passed.



Sharing a photo of the both of them together she wrote;



You taught me to be strong when I am going through the storm . You were my mother/ grandmother/ father / teacher/ mentor .. I was your little angel . You taught me how to write, read , cook , pray .. taught me how to be neat and you emphasised on it. Constantly giving me words of advice since I was a child. When I go astray you scolded me then pulled me back with love .. I grew up meeting new faces because you believed in education , any girl that is an orphan you will bring her home and train her to university level not minding the cost and asking for nothing in return , you were a cheerful giver , an amazing artist and a super prayer warrior. The best part of me is credited to you mummy .. I grew up being content with whatever I had because you taught me so .for 6 yrs I watched you go through pain even till the last day ..paralysis came to play..the agile mother, active and hardworking woman I knew was gone but then you never allowed it to bring your ever happy mood down . You were always full of life and still giving us advise when you had the strength to . When I went through my storms it tore you apart , my pains were your pain and when I was happy you were the happiest . I was your “miss world “ most beautiful c’girl ( ur nickname for me). I am glad I made you proud to an extent . You were always there to listen to my pain .. I am happy you are in a better place .. I will miss the way you shower me with praise when I do something good and to cheer me up , I will also miss how you scold me without pity when I am wrong . You are the BEST. Forever the BEST . Thank you for giving your best to raise me, for your discipline , constant prayers and endless love . My inem, eka mi, imami.. please guide me from Haven .. I love you so much dearest love . RIP 8/2/18… as I walk through the valley of death, I fear no evil for the lord is with me �����#sometimesasmilehidesalotofpain #haventooktheirangel #4months3deaths

See more at See more at http://brainnewsradio.com/nollywood-actress-caroline-ekanem-loses-mum





See more photos of her beautiful mother at See more photos of her beautiful mother at http://brainnewsradio.com/nollywood-actress-caroline-ekanem-loses-mum

Rip MA.

We luv u bt God luvs u best 3 Likes 2 Shares

OkpaAkuEriEri:

Rip MA.

We luv u bt God luvs u best 1 Like

Why is her mother looking so unkempt? 1 Like

rip

May her Soul Rest In Peace

E be like say many people go die this year o. Two of my guys already gone & we’re still in February. Sometimes e go be me like say na me be next. But I know say who him time don reach, e don reach. 4 Likes 1 Share

RIP mama Caroline

swiz123:

Why is her mother looking so unkept? Oya show us your mama picture, make we compare. Oya show us your mama picture, make we compare. 12 Likes

swiz123:

Why is her mother looking so unkept? Hmmm. Just type RIP.



Lobatan Hmmm. Just type RIP.Lobatan 7 Likes

Orisa bii iya kosi. May your mum find eternal rest. 2 Likes

survivor1986:

E be like say many people go die this year o. Two of my guys already gone & we’re still in February. Pray not to be one of them. Pray not to be one of them. 3 Likes

U sure say na her mama? Why she ugly and her daughter come fine? Something is wrong somewhere.. or maybe it's her foster mum.

RIP

Caroline save your drama....





This death death smelling people everywhere!!!





Abeg!!



Death is not gonna be our portion this year!!!!



Success and progress all the way... "Like" if you pray with me!!! "share" to reach your family members!!!!



#RIP dear mama This death death smelling people everywhere!!!Abeg!!Death is not gonna be our portion this year!!!!Success and progress all the way... "Like" if you pray with me!!! "share" to reach your family members!!!!#RIP dear mama 8 Likes 1 Share

Too many deaths in the News nowadays..

The storm will pass by His grace.

She said haven

Gangster1ms:

U sure say na her mama? Why she ugly and her daughter come fine? Something is wrong somewhere.. or maybe it's her foster mum. swiz123:

Why is her mother looking so unkept?

Na wa for some people sha!!



RIP MAMA Na wa for some people sha!!RIP MAMA

survivor1986:

E be like say many people go die this year o. Two of my guys already gone & we’re still in February. Sometimes e go be me like say na me be next. But I know say who him time don reach, e don reach. Dem be armed robbers? Dem be armed robbers?

Sorry Aunty Caroline. Take heart sis.

swiz123:

Why is her mother looking so unkept? not funny 2 Likes

goslowgoslow:



Pray not to be one of them. Just like people dey pray before them enter journey and the bus go still get accident and them go die. There are some prayers that will not alter anything, my brother. Just live your life like it’s your last day. Just like people dey pray before them enter journey and the bus go still get accident and them go die. There are some prayers that will not alter anything, my brother. Just live your life like it’s your last day.

Ahhhh mama don drop davido head don dey catch you!!!

softprick:



Dem be armed robbers? One, armed robber shoot am. The other one get accident. One, armed robber shoot am. The other one get accident.

swiz123:

Why is her mother looking so unkept? unkempt is the word unkempt is the word

davido right now

swiz123:

Why is her mother looking so unkept? your stupidity has a Phd. your stupidity has a Phd. 2 Likes

Gangster1ms:

U sure say na her mama? Why she ugly and her daughter come fine? Something is wrong somewhere.. or maybe it's her foster mum. wasted sperm...chai wasted sperm...chai

RIP.



I hope say Carolina no go call out or blame Davido for her loss o.? 1 Like