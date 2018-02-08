₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by BrainnewsNg(f): 8:40pm On Feb 10
Barely 3 months after losing two people close to her, actress Caroline Ekanem, has again been bereaved.
See more at http://brainnewsradio.com/nollywood-actress-caroline-ekanem-loses-mum
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by BrainnewsNg(f): 8:40pm On Feb 10
See more photos of her beautiful mother at http://brainnewsradio.com/nollywood-actress-caroline-ekanem-loses-mum
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by OkpaAkuEriEri: 9:16pm On Feb 10
Rip MA.
We luv u bt God luvs u best
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by BrainnewsNg(f): 9:22pm On Feb 10
OkpaAkuEriEri:
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by swiz123(m): 10:00pm On Feb 10
Why is her mother looking so unkempt?
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by Tzed: 10:00pm On Feb 10
rip
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by solasoulmusic(f): 10:01pm On Feb 10
May her Soul Rest In Peace
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by survivor1986(m): 10:01pm On Feb 10
E be like say many people go die this year o. Two of my guys already gone & we’re still in February. Sometimes e go be me like say na me be next. But I know say who him time don reach, e don reach.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by Masama: 10:03pm On Feb 10
RIP mama Caroline
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by survivor1986(m): 10:04pm On Feb 10
swiz123:Oya show us your mama picture, make we compare.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by dyze: 10:04pm On Feb 10
swiz123:Hmmm. Just type RIP.
Lobatan
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by DAMMYORES: 10:05pm On Feb 10
Orisa bii iya kosi. May your mum find eternal rest.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by goslowgoslow: 10:06pm On Feb 10
survivor1986:Pray not to be one of them.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by Gangster1ms: 10:06pm On Feb 10
U sure say na her mama? Why she ugly and her daughter come fine? Something is wrong somewhere.. or maybe it's her foster mum.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by BIGTinfotech: 10:06pm On Feb 10
RIP
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by femi4: 10:06pm On Feb 10
Caroline save your drama....
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by lilkudos(m): 10:08pm On Feb 10
This death death smelling people everywhere!!!
Abeg!!
Death is not gonna be our portion this year!!!!
Success and progress all the way... "Like" if you pray with me!!! "share" to reach your family members!!!!
#RIP dear mama
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by Alariiwo: 10:08pm On Feb 10
Too many deaths in the News nowadays..
The storm will pass by His grace.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by softprick: 10:09pm On Feb 10
She said haven
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 10:10pm On Feb 10
Gangster1ms:
swiz123:
Na wa for some people sha!!
RIP MAMA
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by softprick: 10:10pm On Feb 10
survivor1986:Dem be armed robbers?
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by BerryAnny(m): 10:11pm On Feb 10
Sorry Aunty Caroline. Take heart sis.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by Akshow: 10:11pm On Feb 10
not funny
swiz123:
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by survivor1986(m): 10:12pm On Feb 10
goslowgoslow:Just like people dey pray before them enter journey and the bus go still get accident and them go die. There are some prayers that will not alter anything, my brother. Just live your life like it’s your last day.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by adonishaywhy: 10:12pm On Feb 10
Ahhhh mama don drop davido head don dey catch you!!!
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by survivor1986(m): 10:13pm On Feb 10
softprick:One, armed robber shoot am. The other one get accident.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by ihitenansa: 10:13pm On Feb 10
swiz123:unkempt is the word
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by Elagancy: 10:14pm On Feb 10
davido right now
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by superlanny(m): 10:14pm On Feb 10
swiz123:your stupidity has a Phd.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by superlanny(m): 10:16pm On Feb 10
Gangster1ms:wasted sperm...chai
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by anibirelawal(m): 10:16pm On Feb 10
RIP.
I hope say Carolina no go call out or blame Davido for her loss o.?
|Re: Caroline Danjuma's Mother Is Dead (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 10:16pm On Feb 10
RIP
