Big snake killed a while ago, just close to Attah Ibrahim Hall(BUK Old Site). Pls everyone should be vigilant and careful. Hoping the school management will do something about the bushy areas around some Halls of Residence. Source: Imran Abdullahi

Hmmm.. Looks like the snake that ate 36million.. 31 Likes 3 Shares

Lalasticlala, Snake Na Snake 22 Likes

Lala other animals in the animal kingdom are envious oh



Even lion wey be king u no dey talk of am or push im matter go fp.



Well, snakes, their food shall remain dust, they are cursed forever by their Creator Who has power to do so



They add nothing, not even the snake bags or reduction of rat population can make me like them.



I wish them all extinct, amen. 2 Likes

Lala no dey disappoint.

FP finz 1 Like

Looks like a cobra.

dingbang:

Hmmm.. Looks like the snake that ate 36million..



E come miss road enter where hungry students dey camp This one think say VC dey keep money inside office like JAMB sha..E come miss road enter where hungry students dey camp 12 Likes

Please check the stomach... We're looking for 36m Naira 19 Likes

Lala lala lala



Food is ready 1 Like 1 Share

Food is ready







abi e won use ham do campaign for 2019 ni?? Abeg check maybe it never spend the 36 million finishabi e won use ham do campaign for 2019 ni?? 3 Likes





Dat feeling you comment is on fp

Lalasticlala food e yaf done See as I rush bookspaceDat feeling you comment is on fpLalasticlala food e yaf done

Nairaland breakinfmg news

Na lala brother u kill so

dingbang:

Hmmm.. Looks like the snake that ate 36million..

No. That one get tattoo No. That one get tattoo 2 Likes

Looks like a cobra 1 Like

Which kind nonsense be this na? Where is the big snake?

Is this the snake that swallowed 36 million naira from jamb office in benue? 2 Likes

Snake,



Where is our Jamb money ?

Lolll

see this one... your mates dey chop 36m Naira for benue. you dey here dey stroll for Kano up and down till Dem kill you. what a shame, I'm sure lalasticlala won't be happy with you tonight when one is about to go deposit into his akant tonight. 4 Likes

I guess the snake was going to the bursar's office To swallow ... You know the rest.... 2 Likes

Someone should please tell lalasticlala that one of his comrades has been assured a place in the stew pot tonight.

while dey neva capture the demon snake dat swallow money only. Somewhere while dey neva capture the demon snake dat swallow money only. Somewhere 1 Like

ImranDlaw:

Let's all contribute our effort in making Nigeria a better place to live in.Together we shall make Nigeria great again.

So..na that snake dey cause all Nigeria problem So..na that snake dey cause all Nigeria problem

ImranDlaw:

Let's all contribute our effort in making Nigeria a better place to live in.Together we shall make Nigeria great again. you and who? U better respect ur self o you and who? U better respect ur self o 1 Like

This snake hear say the broda carry 36M. nigga sharpaly sef wan go carry the remnant. 1 Like