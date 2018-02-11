₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by ImranDlaw: 9:28pm On Feb 10
Big snake killed a while ago, just close to Attah Ibrahim Hall(BUK Old Site). Pls everyone should be vigilant and careful. Hoping the school management will do something about the bushy areas around some Halls of Residence. Source: Imran Abdullahi
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by ImranDlaw: 9:29pm On Feb 10
Let's all contribute our effort in making Nigeria a better place to live in.Together we shall make Nigeria great again.
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by ImranDlaw: 9:29pm On Feb 10
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by tolugar: 9:29pm On Feb 10
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by dingbang(m): 9:30pm On Feb 10
Hmmm.. Looks like the snake that ate 36million..
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by MetroBaba1(m): 9:43pm On Feb 10
Lalasticlala, Snake Na Snake
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by IME1: 9:54pm On Feb 10
Lala other animals in the animal kingdom are envious oh
Even lion wey be king u no dey talk of am or push im matter go fp.
Well, snakes, their food shall remain dust, they are cursed forever by their Creator Who has power to do so
They add nothing, not even the snake bags or reduction of rat population can make me like them.
I wish them all extinct, amen.
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by SOFTENGR: 10:02pm On Feb 10
Lala no dey disappoint.
FP finz
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by thorpido(m): 10:05pm On Feb 10
Looks like a cobra.
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by Flexherbal(m): 10:09pm On Feb 10
dingbang:
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by ObservantFellow: 10:27pm On Feb 10
This one think say VC dey keep money inside office like JAMB sha..
E come miss road enter where hungry students dey camp
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by rotexteymie(f): 10:27pm On Feb 10
Please check the stomach... We're looking for 36m Naira
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by Iseoluwani: 10:28pm On Feb 10
Lala lala lala
Food is ready
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by datopaper(m): 10:28pm On Feb 10
Food is ready
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by ychris: 10:28pm On Feb 10
Abeg check maybe it never spend the 36 million finish
abi e won use ham do campaign for 2019 ni??
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by Benignasweety(f): 10:28pm On Feb 10
See as I rush bookspace
Dat feeling you comment is on fp
Lalasticlala food e yaf done
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by Haganah: 10:29pm On Feb 10
Nairaland breakinfmg news
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by tuna4servi(m): 10:29pm On Feb 10
Na lala brother u kill so
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by ObservantFellow: 10:29pm On Feb 10
dingbang:
No. That one get tattoo
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by Chrysaetos: 10:29pm On Feb 10
Looks like a cobra
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by okerekeikpo: 10:29pm On Feb 10
Which kind nonsense be this na? Where is the big snake?
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by Equiano: 10:29pm On Feb 10
Is this the snake that swallowed 36 million naira from jamb office in benue?
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by AntiWailer: 10:29pm On Feb 10
Snake,
Where is our Jamb money ?
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by WenysAD(f): 10:29pm On Feb 10
Lolll
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by pweshboi(m): 10:29pm On Feb 10
see this one... your mates dey chop 36m Naira for benue. you dey here dey stroll for Kano up and down till Dem kill you. what a shame, I'm sure lalasticlala won't be happy with you tonight when one is about to go deposit into his akant tonight.
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by spiritedtete: 10:30pm On Feb 10
I guess the snake was going to the bursar's office To swallow ... You know the rest....
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by superlanny(m): 10:30pm On Feb 10
Someone should please tell lalasticlala that one of his comrades has been assured a place in the stew pot tonight.
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by ipobarecriminals: 10:30pm On Feb 10
while dey neva capture the demon snake dat swallow money only. Somewhere
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by ObservantFellow: 10:30pm On Feb 10
ImranDlaw:
So..na that snake dey cause all Nigeria problem
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by okerekeikpo: 10:31pm On Feb 10
ImranDlaw:you and who? U better respect ur self o
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by Stevengerd(m): 10:34pm On Feb 10
This snake hear say the broda carry 36M. nigga sharpaly sef wan go carry the remnant.
|Re: Big Snake Killed In Bayero University Kano by slyfoxxjoe(m): 10:34pm On Feb 10
ImranDlaw:At what point was Nigeria great before? SMH.. useless country right from inception.
