|BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by BrainnewsNg(f): 9:55pm On Feb 10
After what seemed like a standstill between BB Naija 2018 housemates Bambam and Teddy A, they picked things when they shared a kiss this afternoon.
See the photo below;
Source: http://brainnewsradio.com/bb-naija-housemates-this-is-what-cameras-almost-missed-between-bambam-and-teddy-a
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by BrainnewsNg(f): 9:56pm On Feb 10
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by peddy007: 10:32pm On Feb 10
op Na you make post, still steal FTC and we dey call our politicians corrupt people
Nice one Aguero
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by yorke1: 10:32pm On Feb 10
Chelsea are out of Champions League. If you agree pls like
56 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by Chrysaetos: 10:32pm On Feb 10
No ban me oh
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by pirodoshit(m): 10:32pm On Feb 10
Abeg na so them they kiss?
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by afbstrategies: 10:33pm On Feb 10
Ewoooooooooo
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by Yewandequeen(f): 10:33pm On Feb 10
Really
They took long
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by OkpaAkuEriEri: 10:34pm On Feb 10
Kiss or no kiss
Buhari is goin bck 2 daura.
30 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by sweetum: 10:34pm On Feb 10
Wow. After a long time
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by toluxa1(m): 10:34pm On Feb 10
What does this teach us now?
http://www.nairaland.com/4340834/mint-iphone-7-plus-256gb
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by ogbolu0147(m): 10:34pm On Feb 10
Useless programme ....... Jobless viewers
7 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by Raphaelcarter: 10:34pm On Feb 10
So this is what i woke up from my beautiful sleep to read.?
No body should wake me up again
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by emmanuel596(m): 10:34pm On Feb 10
Next Wednesday is ash Wednesday
6 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by mayskit4luv(m): 10:35pm On Feb 10
Ok
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by eneojoedu(m): 10:35pm On Feb 10
OkpaAkuEriEri:seconded
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by jbreezy: 10:35pm On Feb 10
As if dat kiss costs 45milla
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by pweshboi(m): 10:36pm On Feb 10
ok
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by Oma307: 10:36pm On Feb 10
someone should give me ten reasons why I should be watching this event
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by pweshboi(m): 10:36pm On Feb 10
Raphaelcarter:bro no mind Dem jare... Rest in peace jor
8 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by macino1(m): 10:38pm On Feb 10
Good of them
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by ManFromJos: 10:38pm On Feb 10
Kiss abi krishna,.. i no wan know.. i just know that since common two goals cannot enter that match..all the players involved in the tottenham vs arsenal match today shall not reach 1 minute when they jangolova with woman this night.. Amen
#nonsense
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by mKc9ET(m): 10:39pm On Feb 10
Arsenal is such a loser
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by cummando(m): 10:39pm On Feb 10
I dey imagine say their mouth go smell
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by DivinelyBlessed: 10:39pm On Feb 10
This is just an act for the camera
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by Ufranklin92(m): 10:40pm On Feb 10
Nonsense
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by chijindu34(m): 10:40pm On Feb 10
Speechless
|Re: BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A by Techwriter: 10:40pm On Feb 10
Ghanaian singer-Ebony was warned but still died without giving her life to Christ. This programme together with its sponsors and promoters like Nairaland better prepare to meet their maker. it can happen anyday
1 Like
