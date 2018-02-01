After what seemed like a standstill between BB Naija 2018 housemates Bambam and Teddy A, they picked things when they shared a kiss this afternoon.



The pair finally locked lips together when they were in their own world not paying attention to the other housemates.



The kiss was so quick that the cameras almost missed the sweet moment. The relationship between Bambam and Teddy A is getting closer and stronger as the day goes by, but what does this means for Teddy A’s ‘supposed’ girlfriend outside the house?

