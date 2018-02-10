Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran (12870 Views)

They have stepped on the tail of a tiger and that Tiger is the dancehall king Charles nii Armah Mensah Popularly as Shatta Wales by predicting his death following sensational singer Ebony Reigns death.



Shatta Wale in a live video on facebook make it clear that, if by December he is alive, him and his Shatta Movement will break some churches in Ghana and he is not going joke with that at all.



he wrote;



”Don’t think you are a pastor so you are anointed ..GOD HAS A PURPOSE FOR HIS CHILDREN AND AM ONE OF THEM..Don’t dare me Mr pastor .. Don’t try my God”



”Ghana pastors won’t see you winning a lottery in their visions they claim..but always they see death or your family is after you ..God show yourself this year ..LET ALL SEE WHY YOU NAMED ME SHATTA WALE ..����������������������”



watch the video below…



https://www.facebook.com/rasta.flex/videos/10215094351902517/



How come no prophet is talking about the welfare of the people!



Na only death dem go dey see? 16 Likes 2 Shares

Please do o start with those liars adebole and oledepos churches 14 Likes 1 Share

scaramenga:

Please do o start with those liars adebole and oledepos churches

Ur stupidity is unrivalled. Ur stupidity is unrivalled. 44 Likes 1 Share

Flexherbal:

How come no prophet is talking about the welfare of the people!



Na only death dem go dey see?





Me self tire for them Me self tire for them 4 Likes 1 Share

Shattawale you no dey die jare.







I see BUHARI winning 2019 elections.

Kastor Fuckerstard prophecy 2018

Those pastors own sef don too much,

He'll live by the Grace of God almighty.



Everywhere na just problems, I don tire. 2 Likes

scaramenga:

Please do o start with those liars adebole and oledepos churches only people like me understand the name of the two pastors in this comment ..but bros,this one wey you no mention there name clearly... is it fear of there members?.. only people like me understand the name of the two pastors in this comment..but bros,this one wey you no mention there name clearly... is it fear of there members?.. 2 Likes

Nice comeback.

Mr Pastor you are not God OK.

I will check the ODD of this very prophecy in Bet9ja. 1 Like 1 Share

but this guy tooo ugly

opomulero101:





My fathers stupidity is unrivalled. 3 Likes 1 Share

God ways is not ways of man.





Who will help Buhari find hs way back 2 daura come 2019? 3 Likes

5 Likes

O boy, you better be careful. Those churches can send an assassin after you just to prove to the world that their imaginary sky-daddy is still alive & kicking 1 Like

Rip scatter wale 4 Likes

U no go die



U go dey alive see Buhari return back to Daura





Thank me later 3 Likes

Damaging contractor... Well done.. The lord is your strength 1 Like

.

I expected you to repent and amend your ways. What if he was being warned.



I could remember Jonah and the city of Nineveh . When they heard the prophecy they repented and did what is right.



Plz Mr man just try to do good. God loves you 6 Likes 2 Shares





Thunder or Amadioha or both I don't blame him. They will not see all the problems facing us but people who are going to die or live.Thunder or Amadioha or both

Some pastors self.. I don't like anything about shatta wale buh shatta wale, you shall not die in jesus mighty name but live. Do those pastors think it's really easy? My colleague at work was shedding tears days ago when he was telling me about ebonys death and my heart was so damn heavy, i only know ebony sings well that's all buh the mourning by virtually everyone around me (at work and at home) changed my own mood and ruin d day self. Maybe these pastors should try and go find some better vision abeg, anywhere they can get it.

Who be this? Is like you want to enter prison

abeg na when that pastor go predict buhari death??

Deathly prophets of baal

wale. wale.. wale... how many times I call you? hold your ears and hear me, if by November this pastors see say nothing they happen Dem fit send hired killers to come mud u ooo 1 Like

...And that was how he died