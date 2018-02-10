₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by Wesporting: 10:11pm On Feb 10
It seems, this Pastors and prophets have just touched the wrong meet.
They have stepped on the tail of a tiger and that Tiger is the dancehall king Charles nii Armah Mensah Popularly as Shatta Wales by predicting his death following sensational singer Ebony Reigns death.
Shatta Wale in a live video on facebook make it clear that, if by December he is alive, him and his Shatta Movement will break some churches in Ghana and he is not going joke with that at all.
he wrote;
”Don’t think you are a pastor so you are anointed ..GOD HAS A PURPOSE FOR HIS CHILDREN AND AM ONE OF THEM..Don’t dare me Mr pastor .. Don’t try my God”
”Ghana pastors won’t see you winning a lottery in their visions they claim..but always they see death or your family is after you ..God show yourself this year ..LET ALL SEE WHY YOU NAMED ME SHATTA WALE ..����������������������”
watch the video below…
https://www.facebook.com/rasta.flex/videos/10215094351902517/
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/10/if-by-december-am-alive-i-will-break-churches-shatta-wale-reacts-to-prophecy/
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by Flexherbal(m): 10:12pm On Feb 10
How come no prophet is talking about the welfare of the people!
Na only death dem go dey see?
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by scaramenga: 10:13pm On Feb 10
Please do o start with those liars adebole and oledepos churches
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by opomulero101(m): 10:21pm On Feb 10
scaramenga:
Ur stupidity is unrivalled.
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by Kingwizzy16(m): 10:22pm On Feb 10
Flexherbal:
Me self tire for them
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by fuckerstard: 10:24pm On Feb 10
Shattawale you no dey die jare.
I see BUHARI winning 2019 elections.
Kastor Fuckerstard prophecy 2018
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by Ekiseme(m): 10:25pm On Feb 10
Those pastors own sef don too much,
He'll live by the Grace of God almighty.
Everywhere na just problems, I don tire.
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by Ever8054: 10:26pm On Feb 10
scaramenga:only people like me understand the name of the two pastors in this comment ..but bros,this one wey you no mention there name clearly... is it fear of there members?..
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by BleSSedMee(f): 10:26pm On Feb 10
Nice comeback.
Mr Pastor you are not God OK.
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by mikezuruki(m): 10:28pm On Feb 10
I will check the ODD of this very prophecy in Bet9ja.
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by ejikemeuwa(m): 10:29pm On Feb 10
but this guy tooo ugly
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by scaramenga: 10:41pm On Feb 10
opomulero101:
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by OkpaAkuEriEri: 10:42pm On Feb 10
God ways is not ways of man.
Who will help Buhari find hs way back 2 daura come 2019?
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by Etihadstore: 10:57pm On Feb 10
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by Zoharariel(m): 10:57pm On Feb 10
O boy, you better be careful. Those churches can send an assassin after you just to prove to the world that their imaginary sky-daddy is still alive & kicking
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by EweduAfonja(f): 10:58pm On Feb 10
Rip scatter wale
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by Onyinye15(f): 10:58pm On Feb 10
U no go die
U go dey alive see Buhari return back to Daura
Thank me later
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by raysleem09(m): 10:58pm On Feb 10
Damaging contractor... Well done.. The lord is your strength
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by Offpoint: 10:58pm On Feb 10
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by iyke926(m): 10:59pm On Feb 10
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by federal9: 11:00pm On Feb 10
I expected you to repent and amend your ways. What if he was being warned.
I could remember Jonah and the city of Nineveh . When they heard the prophecy they repented and did what is right.
Plz Mr man just try to do good. God loves you
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by afbstrategies: 11:01pm On Feb 10
I don't blame him. They will not see all the problems facing us but people who are going to die or live.
Thunder or Amadioha or both
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by Luxuryconsult(m): 11:01pm On Feb 10
Some pastors self.. I don't like anything about shatta wale buh shatta wale, you shall not die in jesus mighty name but live. Do those pastors think it's really easy? My colleague at work was shedding tears days ago when he was telling me about ebonys death and my heart was so damn heavy, i only know ebony sings well that's all buh the mourning by virtually everyone around me (at work and at home) changed my own mood and ruin d day self. Maybe these pastors should try and go find some better vision abeg, anywhere they can get it.
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by NothingDoMe: 11:01pm On Feb 10
Who be this? Is like you want to enter prison
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by Mcfiltermouth: 11:02pm On Feb 10
abeg na when that pastor go predict buhari death??
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by Kennitrust: 11:02pm On Feb 10
Deathly prophets of baal
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by pweshboi(m): 11:02pm On Feb 10
wale. wale.. wale... how many times I call you? hold your ears and hear me, if by November this pastors see say nothing they happen Dem fit send hired killers to come mud u ooo
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by ourfather: 11:05pm On Feb 10
...And that was how he died
|Re: Shatta Wale Reacts To Death Prophecy By Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran by publicenemy(m): 11:06pm On Feb 10
Stupid pastors[b][/b]
