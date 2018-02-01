Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information (2642 Views)

The federal government has filed a two-count charge against Senator Dino Melaye for allegedly giving false information to the police in relation to claim in April 17 of an attempt on his life.



The charge marked: CR/106/18 was filed on January 31 this year before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Maitama by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).



Melaye is, in the charge, accused of falsely incriminating the Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Edward Onoja David, in his assassination attempt claim.



Melaye, who is the Senator representing Kogi East Senatorial District, was accused, in count one, of deliberately giving false information to the police to frame Governor Bello’s Chief of Staff as the mastermind of the assassination attempt on him at his hometown in Ayetoro-Gbede in Kogi State in April last year.



According to the charge, the police discovered the alleged falsehood in Melaye’s claim while investigating the Senator’s allegation that some individuals attempted to assassinate him.



In the second count, Melaye was accused of making false statement of facts in a phone conversation with Mr. Mohammed Abudu Abubakar, a son of the late former governor of Kogi State Abubakar Audu, with the intention of harming the reputation of David.



In the charge, Melaye’s alleged offences are said to be punishable under sections 140 and 393 of the Peal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.



The first of the two counts read, “That you, Senator Dino Melaye, male, of the Senate, National Assembly, Three Arms Zone, Abuja, on or about the month of April 2017 at the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court in the cause of an investigation into the alleged assassination attempt on you, sometimes in April 2017, you gave information to the police stating that one Mr. Edward Onoja David (Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kogi State) did mastermind the attack with intent to convict him for the offence which statement you either knew or believe to be false and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.”



Melaye was said to have told Abubakar, son of a former Kogi State Governor, in a telephone conversation how he framed Edward Onoja David in the assassination attempt.





ok

Mai Lying... the actions should be swift and the slowpoke be locked up. 2 Likes

We are not interested in this Nonsense case?

Will this return Dollar to 190?



Mtchewwww 4 Likes

usba:

Mai Lying... the actions should be swift and the slowpoke be locked up. Hate speech spotted! Hate speech spotted! 2 Likes

ok

Who authorized the tap on his line? 2 Likes

Is federal government now part of Kogi state government.

FG will never cease to amaze me. 9 Likes 1 Share

and the recall is in its final steps







Imagine this asswipe



I have always know some mindless people , generationally daft and incurably stupid people are on this forum



I argued last year that nobody attempted Dino's life , it was a ploy / strategy



He claimed someone tried to assasinate him, but they didn't enter his compound , the truck outside his home was not even bullet ridden it was just vandalized , but the ediots i described earlier said it's Buhari's people trying to silence him



Do you remember it was about the same time that his Forged graduation certificate was being discussed , about the same time that his constituency filed for his recall





Dino Melaye staged all these things, even bought Judgement where he sent about 5 persons to jail for attempted assasination







Like i have always said , in time , the brainless people who think they know all will always eventually see how wrong they have been



Another Dino stunt busted by court 4 Likes 4 Shares

Fight to death! 1 Like





The same tap that revealed that clueless conceded the defeat to Buhari , you didn't complain



The same tap revealed that Wike was congratulated by Fayose , they both hailed each other for being strongly able to rig elections, you didn't question the tap



The same tap that revealed the voice of Wike negotiating and threatening INEC officials , You didn't question the tap



Now you are asking who authorized , Will the family of Victims framed keep quiet when they know the victim was framed ? Does the Police need your permission to authorize or even inform you of any tap ?







End justifies the means even if it's illegal





Respect yourself and your ancestors , stop posting nonsense questions



bmxshop:

Who authorized the tap on his line? Who authorized the tap ? That's very rhetoric don't you think ? We have EFCC, DSS, SSS and all of that but you are asking who authorized his tap ??The same tap that revealed that clueless conceded the defeat to Buhari , you didn't complainThe same tap revealed that Wike was congratulated by Fayose , they both hailed each other for being strongly able to rig elections, you didn't question the tapThe same tap that revealed the voice of Wike negotiating and threatening INEC officials , You didn't question the tapNow you are asking who authorized , Will the family of Victims framed keep quiet when they know the victim was framed ? Does the Police need your permission to authorize or even inform you of any tap ?End justifies the means even if it's illegalRespect yourself and your ancestors , stop posting nonsense questions 5 Likes 3 Shares

Ajekun iya ni o je...



Dino keeps giving them sleepless nights. From failed recall attempt, to Sahara reporters bruising, and now this! 1 Like

GMBuhari:

Who authorized the tap ? That's very rhetoric don't you think ? We have EFCC, DSS, SSS and all of that but you are asking who authorized his tap ??



The same tap that revealed that clueless conceded the defeat to Buhari , you didn't complain



The same tap revealed that Wike was congratulated by Fayose , they both hailed each other for being strongly able to rig elections, you didn't question the tap



The same tap that revealed the voice of Wike negotiating and threatening INEC officials , You didn't question the tap



Now you are asking who authorized , Will the family of Victims framed keep quiet when they know the victim was framed ? Does the Police need your permission to authorize or even inform you of any tap ?







End justifies the means even if it's illegal





Respect yourself and your ancestors , stop posting nonsense questions





He doesn't know in Nigerian courts it doesn't matter how you got the evidence.... Least we forget Sahara Reporters first reported Mai lying recorded phone , the police only need to ask MTN or whatever to provide call records to verify the news. He doesn't know in Nigerian courts it doesn't matter how you got the evidence.... Least we forget Sahara Reporters first reported Mai lying recorded phone , the police only need to ask MTN or whatever to provide call records to verify the news. 1 Like 1 Share





In reality , i am certain someone had a warrant to wire tap the idiot and even if there was no warrant , it's a feat that should be appreciated world over usba:





He doesn't know in Nigerian courts it doesn't matter how you got the evidence.... Least we forget Sahara Reporters first reported Mai lying recorded phone , the police only need to ask MTN or whatever to provide call records to verify the news. god bless you jareIn reality , i am certain someone had a warrant to wire tap the idiot and even if there was no warrant , it's a feat that should be appreciated world over 2 Likes 2 Shares

The Buhari govt is clearly now a drowning government who is clutching straws up and down but it must still be drowned by the Nigerian people 1 Like

GMBuhari:

Who authorized the tap ? That's very rhetoric don't you think ? We have EFCC, DSS, SSS and all of that but you are asking who authorized his tap ??



The same tap that revealed that clueless conceded the defeat to Buhari , you didn't complain



The same tap revealed that Wike was congratulated by Fayose , they both hailed each other for being strongly able to rig elections, you didn't question the tap



The same tap that revealed the voice of Wike negotiating and threatening INEC officials , You didn't question the tap



Now you are asking who authorized , Will the family of Victims framed keep quiet when they know the victim was framed ? Does the Police need your permission to authorize or even inform you of any tap ?







End justifies the means even if it's illegal





Respect yourself and your ancestors , stop posting nonsense questions





Once again you shallowness comes to the fore , so you don't know that to tap a person line Nigerian Security services need to get a valid court approval or such and evidence can't be tendered as evidence but rather a crime against the tapped. I am not surprised because I know no smart person currently supports the Dullard Once again you shallowness comes to the fore , so you don't know that to tap a person line Nigerian Security services need to get a valid court approval or such and evidence can't be tendered as evidence but rather a crime against the tapped. I am not surprised because I know no smart person currently supports the Dullard 1 Like

FarahAideed:





Once again you shallowness comes to the fore , so you don't know that to tap a person line Nigerian Security services need to get a valid court approval or such and evidence can't be tendered as evidence but rather a crime against the tapped. I am not surprised because I know no smart person currently supports the Dullard

And your big brain tells you the tap isn't authorized? And your big brain tells you the tap isn't authorized? 2 Likes 1 Share

usba:

Mai Lying... the actions should be swift and the slowpoke be locked up.

Ur overrated buhari has not jailed a fly since he came into power n u still tink he has d will to do so now?



I laff in fulfude Ur overrated buhari has not jailed a fly since he came into power n u still tink he has d will to do so now?I laff in fulfude 1 Like

..why are nigerian youths so daft?



in all of this write up, people are picking stupid points without looking at the important things. no wonder we are where we are presently as a nation.



so nobody noticed this line here :



In the charge, Melaye’s alleged offences are said to be punishable under sections 140 and 393 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.

I have a video which ipob and the Nigerian army needs if I release it on social Media it maybe disastrous ,many lives will lost cos there will be reprisals still I will release it but towards election time.someone must pay DSS you can come looking for me if I'm not seen or heard from 24hrs the video will be released ,I don't think the dying man in aso rock will be pleased

So how is it the business of the FG to file the suit against Melaye? Is this to reward Yahaya Bello for accepting cattle colony against his people's wishes to please the fulani terrorists? I no understand o!

Federal government? How?? Oh yahaya bello na sai baba adopted son, so they're supporting their own. ths govt and misplaced priorities is tiring















Dino the attention seeking cry baby lolz

No be who call police 1st dey win case.



#staywoke 1 Like

.

Just because he's against your archic style of Ruling Nigerians..

You people should not kill him for us ooo remember bold people that can criticise this government are very few

Dino

Fayose

Ben Bruce

Aisha Buhari

Sheu sani

Bala Mohammed

FFK

They rest are impotent Nigerians including BMCs who never sees anything wrong in how Nigeria is Plunging.

Dino is for real but what do you expect from FG,when Yahyah was licking Buhari ass

you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.” Isn't this rubbish



The moderator that pushed this rubbish to the FrontPage needs to be flogged.



Is he blind or what? Do we now operates under northern Nigeria laws? Isn't this rubbishThe moderator that pushed this rubbish to the FrontPage needs to be flogged.Is he blind or what? Do we now operates under northern Nigeria laws?





Just because this man raised a question on in the house this past week saying ‘do we have a president’ because Fulanu herdsmen killed people again this past week the FG has found it pertinent to keep shut with this?



In the charge, Melaye’s alleged offences are said to be punishable under sections 140 and 393 of the Peal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.

Caliphate Law





It seems the north has gone back to regionalism o LOL.Just because this man raised a question on in the house this past week saying ‘do we have a president’ because Fulanu herdsmen killed people again this past week the FG has found it pertinent to keep shut with this?Caliphate LawIt seems the north has gone back to regionalism o

GMBuhari:

Who authorized the tap ? That's very rhetoric don't you think ? We have EFCC, DSS, SSS and all of that but you are asking who authorized his tap ??



The same tap that revealed that clueless conceded the defeat to Buhari , you didn't complain



The same tap revealed that Wike was congratulated by Fayose , they both hailed each other for being strongly able to rig elections, you didn't question the tap



The same tap that revealed the voice of Wike negotiating and threatening INEC officials , You didn't question the tap



Now you are asking who authorized , Will the family of Victims framed keep quiet when they know the victim was framed ? Does the Police need your permission to authorize or even inform you of any tap ?







End justifies the means even if it's illegal

[b][/b]



Respect yourself and your ancestors , stop posting nonsense questions



The Bolded is the simple reason the likes of you will continue to suffer and smile at same time! I dont care howmany moniker you come up with, the truth sticks and the silliness stinks! The Bolded is the simple reason the likes of you will continue to suffer and smile at same time! I dont care howmany moniker you come up with, the truth sticks and the silliness stinks!

judgedredd22:

..why are nigerian youths so daft?



in all of this write up, people are picking stupid points without looking at the important things. no wonder we are where we are presently as a nation.



so nobody noticed this line here :



In the charge, Melaye’s alleged offences are said to be punishable under sections 140 and 393 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.





FG now use Nothern Laws... Thanks for pointing it out. FG now use Nothern Laws... Thanks for pointing it out.