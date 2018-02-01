₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by Logosclose(m): 1:41am
The federal government has filed a two-count charge against Senator Dino Melaye for allegedly giving false information to the police in relation to claim in April 17 of an attempt on his life.
The charge marked: CR/106/18 was filed on January 31 this year before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Maitama by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).
Melaye is, in the charge, accused of falsely incriminating the Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Edward Onoja David, in his assassination attempt claim.
Melaye, who is the Senator representing Kogi East Senatorial District, was accused, in count one, of deliberately giving false information to the police to frame Governor Bello’s Chief of Staff as the mastermind of the assassination attempt on him at his hometown in Ayetoro-Gbede in Kogi State in April last year.
According to the charge, the police discovered the alleged falsehood in Melaye’s claim while investigating the Senator’s allegation that some individuals attempted to assassinate him.
In the second count, Melaye was accused of making false statement of facts in a phone conversation with Mr. Mohammed Abudu Abubakar, a son of the late former governor of Kogi State Abubakar Audu, with the intention of harming the reputation of David.
In the charge, Melaye’s alleged offences are said to be punishable under sections 140 and 393 of the Peal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.
The first of the two counts read, “That you, Senator Dino Melaye, male, of the Senate, National Assembly, Three Arms Zone, Abuja, on or about the month of April 2017 at the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court in the cause of an investigation into the alleged assassination attempt on you, sometimes in April 2017, you gave information to the police stating that one Mr. Edward Onoja David (Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kogi State) did mastermind the attack with intent to convict him for the offence which statement you either knew or believe to be false and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.”
Melaye was said to have told Abubakar, son of a former Kogi State Governor, in a telephone conversation how he framed Edward Onoja David in the assassination attempt.
1 Like
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by afbstrategies: 1:45am
ok
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by usba: 6:43am
Mai Lying... the actions should be swift and the slowpoke be locked up.
2 Likes
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by SOFTENGR: 6:44am
We are not interested in this Nonsense case?
Will this return Dollar to 190?
Mtchewwww
4 Likes
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by SOFTENGR: 6:45am
usba:Hate speech spotted!
2 Likes
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by zakim(m): 6:46am
ok
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by bmxshop: 6:46am
Who authorized the tap on his line?
2 Likes
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by lwise(m): 6:49am
Is federal government now part of Kogi state government.
FG will never cease to amaze me.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by GMBuhari: 6:58am
and the recall is in its final steps
Imagine this asswipe
I have always know some mindless people , generationally daft and incurably stupid people are on this forum
I argued last year that nobody attempted Dino's life , it was a ploy / strategy
He claimed someone tried to assasinate him, but they didn't enter his compound , the truck outside his home was not even bullet ridden it was just vandalized , but the ediots i described earlier said it's Buhari's people trying to silence him
Do you remember it was about the same time that his Forged graduation certificate was being discussed , about the same time that his constituency filed for his recall
Dino Melaye staged all these things, even bought Judgement where he sent about 5 persons to jail for attempted assasination
Like i have always said , in time , the brainless people who think they know all will always eventually see how wrong they have been
Another Dino stunt busted by court
4 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by Firefire(m): 7:03am
Fight to death!
1 Like
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by GMBuhari: 7:07am
Who authorized the tap ? That's very rhetoric don't you think ? We have EFCC, DSS, SSS and all of that but you are asking who authorized his tap ??
The same tap that revealed that clueless conceded the defeat to Buhari , you didn't complain
The same tap revealed that Wike was congratulated by Fayose , they both hailed each other for being strongly able to rig elections, you didn't question the tap
The same tap that revealed the voice of Wike negotiating and threatening INEC officials , You didn't question the tap
Now you are asking who authorized , Will the family of Victims framed keep quiet when they know the victim was framed ? Does the Police need your permission to authorize or even inform you of any tap ?
End justifies the means even if it's illegal
Respect yourself and your ancestors , stop posting nonsense questions
bmxshop:
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by Omeokachie: 8:37am
Ajekun iya ni o je...
Dino keeps giving them sleepless nights. From failed recall attempt, to Sahara reporters bruising, and now this!
1 Like
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by usba: 8:42am
GMBuhari:
He doesn't know in Nigerian courts it doesn't matter how you got the evidence.... Least we forget Sahara Reporters first reported Mai lying recorded phone , the police only need to ask MTN or whatever to provide call records to verify the news.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by GMBuhari: 8:46am
god bless you jare
In reality , i am certain someone had a warrant to wire tap the idiot and even if there was no warrant , it's a feat that should be appreciated world over
usba:
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by FarahAideed: 8:49am
The Buhari govt is clearly now a drowning government who is clutching straws up and down but it must still be drowned by the Nigerian people
1 Like
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by FarahAideed: 8:53am
GMBuhari:
Once again you shallowness comes to the fore , so you don't know that to tap a person line Nigerian Security services need to get a valid court approval or such and evidence can't be tendered as evidence but rather a crime against the tapped. I am not surprised because I know no smart person currently supports the Dullard
1 Like
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by GMBuhari: 9:12am
FarahAideed:
And your big brain tells you the tap isn't authorized?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by kings09(m): 9:51am
usba:
Ur overrated buhari has not jailed a fly since he came into power n u still tink he has d will to do so now?
I laff in fulfude
1 Like
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by judgedredd22(m): 10:46am
..why are nigerian youths so daft?
in all of this write up, people are picking stupid points without looking at the important things. no wonder we are where we are presently as a nation.
so nobody noticed this line here :
In the charge, Melaye’s alleged offences are said to be punishable under sections 140 and 393 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by adeolakemi: 11:11am
I have a video which ipob and the Nigerian army needs if I release it on social Media it maybe disastrous ,many lives will lost cos there will be reprisals still I will release it but towards election time.someone must pay DSS you can come looking for me if I'm not seen or heard from 24hrs the video will be released ,I don't think the dying man in aso rock will be pleased
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by Beremx(f): 11:51am
So how is it the business of the FG to file the suit against Melaye? Is this to reward Yahaya Bello for accepting cattle colony against his people's wishes to please the fulani terrorists? I no understand o!
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by dollarcoolcat(m): 11:54am
Federal government? How?? Oh yahaya bello na sai baba adopted son, so they're supporting their own. ths govt and misplaced priorities is tiring
Federal government? How?? Oh yahaya bello na sai baba adopted son, so they're supporting their own. ths govt and misplaced priorities is tiring
1 Like
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by desreek9(f): 11:57am
Dino the attention seeking cry baby lolz
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by stefanweeks: 11:57am
No be who call police 1st dey win case.
#staywoke
1 Like
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by Y0ruba: 11:58am
.
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by Nackzy: 11:59am
Just because he's against your archic style of Ruling Nigerians..
You people should not kill him for us ooo remember bold people that can criticise this government are very few
Dino
Fayose
Ben Bruce
Aisha Buhari
Sheu sani
Bala Mohammed
FFK
They rest are impotent Nigerians including BMCs who never sees anything wrong in how Nigeria is Plunging.
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by Pharaoh001(f): 11:59am
Dino is for real but what do you expect from FG,when Yahyah was licking Buhari ass
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by TheFreeOne: 11:59am
you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.”Isn't this rubbish
The moderator that pushed this rubbish to the FrontPage needs to be flogged.
Is he blind or what? Do we now operates under northern Nigeria laws?
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by Y0ruba: 12:00pm
LOL.
Just because this man raised a question on in the house this past week saying ‘do we have a president’ because Fulanu herdsmen killed people again this past week the FG has found it pertinent to keep shut with this?
In the charge, Melaye’s alleged offences are said to be punishable under sections 140 and 393 of the Peal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.
Caliphate Law
It seems the north has gone back to regionalism o
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by erico2k2(m): 12:02pm
GMBuhari:The Bolded is the simple reason the likes of you will continue to suffer and smile at same time! I dont care howmany moniker you come up with, the truth sticks and the silliness stinks!
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by sapientia(m): 12:03pm
judgedredd22:
FG now use Nothern Laws... Thanks for pointing it out.
|Re: Assassination Attempt: FG Charges Melaye For False Information by 12submarine(m): 12:04pm
GMBuhari:Buhari will go back to his cows in 2019, fact. But ignore the dude you just quoted. It seems he is on a payroll to cast senseless vitriols in Nairaland. I used to think he is intelligent, but recent comments from him betrays him.
