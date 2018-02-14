₦airaland Forum

Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by BolajiBanwo: 1:51am On Feb 11
why do girls have these holes in their back?

Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by FromZeroToHero(m): 4:16am On Feb 11
ask Google

Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by seunlayi(m): 4:54am On Feb 11
At is a double full stop meaning life starts here and ends here

Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by oliidell(m): 5:10am On Feb 11
The dimples of Venus. One female anatomical feature that trips my arse.

Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by itzMizELo(f): 7:10am On Feb 11
Hmm
Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by XhosaNostra(f): 7:24am On Feb 11
They're extra eyes to see what men are doing behind your back.

Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by Pubichairs(m): 7:29am On Feb 11
not all girls

Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by OneCorner: 7:35am On Feb 11
Reverse camera cool

Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by IamAirforce1: 7:39am On Feb 11
Beautiful
Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by Jayk1(m): 7:41am On Feb 11
I have it as a guy

Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by OgahBohz(m): 7:45am On Feb 11
fat girls don't

Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by Efostick(m): 7:52am On Feb 11
I have it as a guy and I was told my grandma did it by placing her fingers on those spots and pressing it daily when I was a baby.


Still don't know the reason why?

Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by quinSonia(f): 8:15am On Feb 11
XhosaNostra:
They're extra eyes to see what men are doing behind your back.






epiccheesy

Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by OboOlora(f): 8:16am On Feb 11
seunlayi:
At is a double full stop meaning life starts here and ends here

Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by dan9ice(m): 8:18am On Feb 11
The hole look like this emoji shocked

Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by johnaruson(m): 8:21am On Feb 11
the girls maker was test running the hole in the front, just like writing at the back of papers before writing at the front.
Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by RadicallyBlunt: 8:28am On Feb 11
Not all females have it though

Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by ololadeimmanuel: 8:30am On Feb 11
BolajiBanwo:
why do girls have these holes in their back?

its called butt dimples boy %-)

Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by gbosaa(m): 8:44am On Feb 11
I think it’s regarded as the anatomical landmark of the sacroiliac joint...where the sacrum which is like a curved V meets the iliac bones.

Just like the dimples on the cheeks of some people. It might be caused by how a person’s bones are genetically arranged and the structure and definition of muscles either originating or inserting in those bones.

It’s genetic in some people like your cheek, chin dimples, some people might not have it but gaining body fats or getting rid of it can make those dimples to manifest.

It’s all to do with bones and muscles structure arrangement and the joints deep in those skins.

Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by goldeneny(f): 8:46am On Feb 11
Prostitute girls dont do
Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by modelmike7(m): 8:57am On Feb 11
goldeneny:
Prostitute girls dont do
Tuale ooo!!

Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by Kobicove(m): 8:58am On Feb 11
It's a birth defect...same as the type some people have on their cheeks

Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by Michelle55(f): 9:15am On Feb 11
Op not all girls
Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by Raintaker(m): 9:16am On Feb 11
I think it can be induced by whoever is incharge of the baby just like pressing the baby's head

Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by centboy123456(m): 9:18am On Feb 11
seunlayi:
At is a double full stop meaning life starts here and ends here



abi oh my brother happy Sunday
Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by centboy123456(m): 9:19am On Feb 11
itzMizELo:
Hmm


pls say something what the meaning of himm
Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by centboy123456(m): 9:23am On Feb 11
XhosaNostra:
They're extra eyes to see what men are doing behind your back.



is that really you

Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by XhosaNostra(f): 9:24am On Feb 11
centboy123456:




is that really you

In my DP? NO.
Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by centboy123456(m): 9:25am On Feb 11
XhosaNostra:

In my DP? NO.

really ok who is that
Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by XhosaNostra(f): 9:25am On Feb 11
centboy123456:



really ok who is that

I have no idea.
Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by jerflakes(m): 9:36am On Feb 11
centboy123456:



really ok who is that

One girl like that

Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by oluwasegun007(m): 9:36am On Feb 11
seunlayi:
At is a double full stop meaning life starts here and ends here

funny u

