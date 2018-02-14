₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by BolajiBanwo: 1:51am On Feb 11
why do girls have these holes in their back?
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by FromZeroToHero(m): 4:16am On Feb 11
ask Google
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by seunlayi(m): 4:54am On Feb 11
At is a double full stop meaning life starts here and ends here
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by oliidell(m): 5:10am On Feb 11
The dimples of Venus. One female anatomical feature that trips my arse.
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by itzMizELo(f): 7:10am On Feb 11
Hmm
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by XhosaNostra(f): 7:24am On Feb 11
They're extra eyes to see what men are doing behind your back.
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by Pubichairs(m): 7:29am On Feb 11
not all girls
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by OneCorner: 7:35am On Feb 11
Reverse camera
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by IamAirforce1: 7:39am On Feb 11
Beautiful
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by Jayk1(m): 7:41am On Feb 11
I have it as a guy
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by OgahBohz(m): 7:45am On Feb 11
fat girls don't
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by Efostick(m): 7:52am On Feb 11
I have it as a guy and I was told my grandma did it by placing her fingers on those spots and pressing it daily when I was a baby.
Still don't know the reason why?
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by quinSonia(f): 8:15am On Feb 11
XhosaNostra:
epic
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by OboOlora(f): 8:16am On Feb 11
seunlayi:
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by dan9ice(m): 8:18am On Feb 11
The hole look like this emoji
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by johnaruson(m): 8:21am On Feb 11
the girls maker was test running the hole in the front, just like writing at the back of papers before writing at the front.
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by RadicallyBlunt: 8:28am On Feb 11
Not all females have it though
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by ololadeimmanuel: 8:30am On Feb 11
BolajiBanwo:
its called butt dimples boy %-)
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by gbosaa(m): 8:44am On Feb 11
I think it’s regarded as the anatomical landmark of the sacroiliac joint...where the sacrum which is like a curved V meets the iliac bones.
Just like the dimples on the cheeks of some people. It might be caused by how a person’s bones are genetically arranged and the structure and definition of muscles either originating or inserting in those bones.
It’s genetic in some people like your cheek, chin dimples, some people might not have it but gaining body fats or getting rid of it can make those dimples to manifest.
It’s all to do with bones and muscles structure arrangement and the joints deep in those skins.
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by goldeneny(f): 8:46am On Feb 11
Prostitute girls dont do
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by modelmike7(m): 8:57am On Feb 11
goldeneny:Tuale ooo!!
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by Kobicove(m): 8:58am On Feb 11
It's a birth defect...same as the type some people have on their cheeks
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by Michelle55(f): 9:15am On Feb 11
Op not all girls
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by Raintaker(m): 9:16am On Feb 11
I think it can be induced by whoever is incharge of the baby just like pressing the baby's head
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by centboy123456(m): 9:18am On Feb 11
seunlayi:
abi oh my brother happy Sunday
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by centboy123456(m): 9:19am On Feb 11
itzMizELo:
pls say something what the meaning of himm
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by centboy123456(m): 9:23am On Feb 11
XhosaNostra:
is that really you
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by XhosaNostra(f): 9:24am On Feb 11
centboy123456:
In my DP? NO.
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by centboy123456(m): 9:25am On Feb 11
XhosaNostra:
really ok who is that
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by XhosaNostra(f): 9:25am On Feb 11
centboy123456:
I have no idea.
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by jerflakes(m): 9:36am On Feb 11
centboy123456:
One girl like that
|Re: Why Do Girls Have These Holes At Their Back? by oluwasegun007(m): 9:36am On Feb 11
seunlayi:
funny u
