I have it as a guy and I was told my grandma did it by placing her fingers on those spots and pressing it daily when I was a baby. Still don't know the reason why?

I think it’s regarded as the anatomical landmark of the sacroiliac joint...where the sacrum which is like a curved V meets the iliac bones.



Just like the dimples on the cheeks of some people. It might be caused by how a person’s bones are genetically arranged and the structure and definition of muscles either originating or inserting in those bones.



It’s genetic in some people like your cheek, chin dimples, some people might not have it but gaining body fats or getting rid of it can make those dimples to manifest.



It's all to do with bones and muscles structure arrangement and the joints deep in those skins.