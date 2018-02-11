₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|APC Torn Into Four Camps by agwom(m): 6:08am
Chief John Odigie Oyegun, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), had maintained an impressive record of being punctual at the party’s national secretariat located at plot number 40 Blantyre Street, Wuse II Abuja. But soon after President Muhammadu Buhari announced the appointment of APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to lead the newly formed ‘Consultation, Reconciliation and Confidence Building Committee’, Oyegun’s punctuality which had attracted commendation from party faithful was said to have relaxed.
This, according to sources, is an indication that the party’s leadership was unhappy with the development as it considers the Tinubu panel as an indictment and manifestation of lack of confidence in the APC National Working Committee (NWC) by the presidency.
Although the National Secretary of the APC, Alhaji Maimala Buni described the appointment of Tinubu as a timely intervention by the president, analysts say the task before Asiwaju may not be a tea party considering the widening crack on the wall of the ruling party, especially ahead of the 2019 elections.
Interestingly, some pundits consider Tinubu himself as an aggrieved APC chieftain, describing his new reconciliatory role as tantamount to being a judge in his own case.
Against this background and being probably the first major assignment President Buhari has assigned to Tinubu since the 2015 general elections, his choice of leading the APC’s reconciliation committee ahead of the 2019 elections, is considered as a deliberate move by the president to secure Tinubu in his corner.
But to many analysts, the former Lagos State governor is not a stranger to mobilizing and even weathering the storm of party politics in Nigeria. He had played an unparalleled role of galvanizing support for then candidate Buhari to emerge as president under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), following the merger of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and a section of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).
This may have given credence to the general impression that Buhari would not have scaled through in 2015, if Tinubu had not collapsed his electoral fortune in the South West and his goodwill in other geo-political zones into the APC trail.
But many waters have passed under the bridge since Buhari’s emergence. At a time it was alleged that Tinubu had parted ways with Buhari on the grounds that he was not effectively ‘carried along’ during cabinet formation and other appointments even as his business empire and those of his close associate were allegedly grossly “undermined” under the watch of the very government he laboured to put in place.
Herculean task
Not a few observers consider the responsibility given to Tinubu.
While some believe that despite the fact that the ‘embargos’ placed on several of Tinubu’s interests have been relaxed of recent, he still has many reservations, even as most of the people he is asked to bring on board are believed to have their concerns over his selection.
It was gathered that the ‘blank cheque of freedom’ given to Tinubu to select members of his committee was also deliberate- to give him clear impression that he is trusted.
The announcement of his appointment by Buhari’s spokesman was silent on other committee members but when asked if the names would be released soon, he said: “Of course, he (Tinubu) cannot work alone. He will put the team together. When the time comes, he will assemble a team that will work with him.”
The APC as a party is deeply factionalized with many pundits expressing doubts as to whether it would withstand pressure from within and without ahead of next year’s general elections.
“With former heads of state including Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida already waging war against Buhari; coupled with pressure from many serving and former governors that have pending cases of corruption and other misdemeanours against them; Buhari cannot afford to allow Tinubu to join the bandwagon of the opposition. This is basically why he gave him this complicated assignment,” a chieftain of APC said.
The source who wouldn’t want to be named said Tinubu remains the biggest and most formidable force that might likely make headway in reconciliation.
Another source said Tinubu was chosen because he controls a big empire in the APC both at the national and regional level and President Muhammadu Buhari would not find it easy in the event the former Lagos governor revolts.
‘What Tinubu must do to succeed’
For Tinubu to succeed, those in the know said his first port of call should be the presidency where he should convince President Buhari to become a party man.
Another source said if anything, Buhari is the chief architect of the crisis in the APC because according to him, he does not treat it as a golden child; hence the apparent inactivity in the party with attendant acrimony, inconsistency about policy direction and poor financing.
Another port of call is the National Assembly, considered to be the root of the party’s woes. It is widely believed that the crises that enveloped the APC emanated from the National Assembly before spreading to states and even local government areas.
Similarly, the National Assembly also hosts all the key political gladiators including the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Senator Shehu Sani and many others.
The foundation of the APC’s crisis was believed to have been laid when Saraki and Dogara defied the party’s directive to emerge as Senate President and Speaker, respectively, in June 2015, when the National Assembly was inaugurated.
It was after the emergence of Saraki and Dogara that other crises in the party became pronounced at many levels.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/apc-torn-into-four-camps.html
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by Rotentina(m): 6:17am
agwom:
.........and this exactly is why Nigerian are suffering.
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by divinehand2003(m): 6:32am
APC is for nobody and for somebody.
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by aolawale025: 6:36am
More camps are needed. Ac should keep splitting
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by Lipscomb: 6:41am
Mischievous I don't even know his point.
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by samwhite18(m): 6:41am
that is why bubu must go back 2 daura
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by FreddyKruger: 6:42am
I don't give a hoot if the Apc is torn and shredded into 40 camps, all i need is the dullard back to daura come 2019.
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by GMBuhari: 7:32am
APC is one
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by BeardedMeat: 7:49am
The association of strange bedfellows led by a herdsman should first of all go to convention and then come back to reconcile whatever may be left of their carcass.
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by Omeokachie: 7:51am
Tinubu will keep busy trying to 'fill a basket with water' until after 2019 elections.
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by BeardedMeat: 7:54am
But like someone said in the other thread, Tifnubu will be used to wipe arse and dumped again but what people don't also realize is that there's a budget for this committee and Tifnubu is all about the *papers* and food for the boys.
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by BeardedMeat: 7:55am
Omeokachie:SAVAGE
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by BeardedMeat: 7:56am
GMBuhari:Delusion! APC is a four headed monster.
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by Newbiee: 9:10am
And PDP is united abi?
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by imhotep: 9:11am
agwom:good. More camps needed
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by musa234(m): 10:02am
What do you expect from a party which was built on lies, falsehood and propaganda
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by imhotep: 10:03am
musa234:
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by toluxa1(m): 11:17am
If they like, they should scatter into Camp Fire! The more camps, the better. Their time is up.
Bunch of Angry People's Congress (APC).
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by okerekeikpo: 11:18am
Anything to scatter the Evil party is welcomed
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by modelmike7(m): 11:18am
Their wahala too....
I believe in my President alone
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by dlondonbadboy: 11:19am
..this is goodnews. Nigeria is winning..
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by dlondonbadboy: 11:19am
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by dollarcoolcat(m): 11:20am
Trouble in paradise.. Wike said and I quote "APC isn't a parry they are just a group that doesn't want GEJ in power".. His words are becoming justifiable!
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by AccessME(m): 11:20am
Una never see anything
Una go soon turn to 0 camp
Buhari that instigated ur successes in 2015 will still b the one to cause ur downfall, woes and failure come 2019!
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by luvprince4real(m): 11:22am
Because the gathering is not of God they shall surely scatter.
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by lordsharks(m): 11:23am
Naija Politricks av tire me o
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by AccessME(m): 11:27am
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by Beremx(f): 11:27am
imhotep:why did you quote the whole post? Pity us that are not using android phones to browse. It is not easy to scroll na! Haba!
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by imhotep: 11:29am
Beremx:ok sweetie LOL..
Next time I will delete some portions.
We need AP-Cheat to split into 3,000 mutually antagonistic factions.
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by MrMystrO(m): 11:33am
Only Ignorant minds Who don't know how the Nigerian Political system works would Come here And swallow this Junk piece of Propaganda.
|Re: APC Torn Into Four Camps by blacknp(m): 11:34am
FreddyKruger:A dead request on arrival President Buharii is not going anywhere,you want to trade an Hausa Fulani for another Hausa Fulani?playing smart but not been clever. Wise Up and see the light. Zombie.
