I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by mespusinglez(m): 7:46am On Feb 11
my girl always complain that i don't PET her..and that its affecting her badly.i asked her how do she want me to pet her she was MUTE.
That I Don't Know How To Pet Her And It's Not Helping matters...
i called her this morning ...after greeting her and was engaged in a convo she still brought up the talk of "i don't pet her and she don't like it." i then ask her again how do she want me to pet her she replied it's OK and i angrily end the call....
abeg make wunna help me o
coz i think i'm losing her

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by dingbang(m): 7:55am On Feb 11
Just watch how humans pet dogs and do same to her..

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by ObaKlaz(m): 7:56am On Feb 11
Stop dating kids.

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by Nwodosis(m): 8:02am On Feb 11
Engage an English teacher to improve you communication in English language, it will pay you more than seeking on how to pet a lady!

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by ENDTIMEISNEAR: 8:03am On Feb 11
Op by you petting her means :

1) always be telling her sweet words.
2) always be taking her to fast foods joints, bars, beach and buying her sweet things like chocolate, ice cream, shawama and more sweet things girls love eating.
3) always be keeping her company and be there for her gisting, cuddling, kissing, saying sweet words and love making.
4)always be telling her sweet words on phone.

Op most especially Forget girls and focus on your Education.

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by cummando(m): 8:07am On Feb 11
Nwodosis:
Engage an English teacher to improve you communication in English language, it will pay you more than seeking on how to pet a lady!
Gbam!!!!!

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by mespusinglez(m): 8:19am On Feb 11
dingbang:
Just watch how humans pet dogs and do same to her..
ARE YOU COMPARING HUMANS WITH DOGS?

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by mespusinglez(m): 8:21am On Feb 11
ObaKlaz:
Stop dating kids.
22yrs a KID?

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by mespusinglez(m): 8:22am On Feb 11
Nwodosis:
Engage an English teacher to improve you communication in English language, it will pay you more than seeking on how to pet a lady!
O

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by dingbang(m): 8:25am On Feb 11
mespusinglez:
ARE YOU COMPARING HUMANS WITH DOGS?
nope.. Just comparing your girlfriend with how she wants to be petted.. If there is any word like that.

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by mespusinglez(m): 8:27am On Feb 11
dingbang:
nope.. Just comparing your girlfriend with how she wants to be petted.. If there is any word like that.
BUT SERIOUSLY THE THING DON TIRE ME O

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by konkonbilo(m): 8:27am On Feb 11
Nwodosis:
Engage an English teacher to improve you communication in English language, it will pay you more than seeking on how to pet a lady!
undecided lipsrsealed
Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by dingbang(m): 8:27am On Feb 11
mespusinglez:
BUT SERIOUSLY THE THING DON TIRE ME O
then ditch her.. Simple...

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by ikbnice(m): 8:28am On Feb 11
She obviously needs sweet romantic lies. Trust me, girls love lies more than truth. Just make sure it is sweet and perfect.
Your girl has watched alot of telemundo.

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by mespusinglez(m): 8:30am On Feb 11
dingbang:
then ditch her.. Simple...
I LOVE HER

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by Flamezzz: 8:30am On Feb 11
Throw that liability out and buy a dog. Thank me later...and errmmm don't forget your GST101 class, very important something.

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by Flamezzz: 8:32am On Feb 11
mespusinglez:
I LOVE HER
Love don't exist in this part of the world young man, its only attraction. When ya two are fed up with whatever that brought you together...its "Au reviour" wink

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by mespusinglez(m): 8:33am On Feb 11
ikbnice:
She obviously needs sweet romantic lies. Trust me, girls love lies more than truth. Just make sure it is sweet and perfect.
Your girl has watched alot of telemundo.
I DON'T LIE...I'M A STRAIGHT FORWARD PERSON WHICH SHE ALREADY KNOW

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by mespusinglez(m): 8:35am On Feb 11
Flamezzz:

Love don't exist in this part of the world young man, its only attraction. When ya two are fed up with whatever that brought you together...its "Au reviour" wink
WELL TILL THEN

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by dingbang(m): 8:35am On Feb 11
mespusinglez:
I LOVE HER
see this one.. Be free in Jesus name.

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by mespusinglez(m): 8:37am On Feb 11
dingbang:
see this one.. Be free in Jesus name.
I DODGE AM!

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by Flamezzz: 8:38am On Feb 11
mespusinglez:
WELL TILL THEN
Your time starts now hommie

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by ikbnice(m): 8:41am On Feb 11
mespusinglez:
I DON'T LIE...I'M A STRAIGHT FORWARD PERSON WHICH SHE ALREADY KNOW
u gonna learn the hard way.

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by mespusinglez(m): 8:46am On Feb 11
ikbnice:
u gonna learn the hard way.
I WON'T

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by ObaKlaz(m): 8:55am On Feb 11
mespusinglez:
22yrs a KID?
Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by Michelle55(f): 9:26am On Feb 11
dingbang:
Just watch how humans pet dogs and do same to her..
Op take note of this advice

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by Jman06(m): 9:41am On Feb 11
Ditch her and move on to the next!
No time!

Losing one girl is an opportunity to meet a prettier one!

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by eezeribe(m): 10:25am On Feb 11
mespusinglez:
my girl always complain that i don't PET her..and that its affecting her badly.i asked her how do she want me to pet her she was MUTE.
That I Don't Know How To Pet Her And It's Not Helping matters...
i called her this morning ...after greeting her and was engaged in a convo she still brought up the talk of "i don't pet her and she don't like it." i then ask her again how do she want me to pet her she replied it's OK and i angrily end the call....
abeg make wunna help me o
coz i think i'm losing her
She wants monthly allowance... Pet is euphemism for 'give me more money' ...

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by mespusinglez(m): 10:28am On Feb 11
Jman06:
Ditch her and move on to the next!

No time!


Losing one girl is an opportunity to meet a prettier one!
Hmm ain't easy as you think
Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:29am On Feb 11
eezeribe:

She wants monthly allowance... Pet is euphemism for 'give me more money' ...
You could be right o.... Lollzzz.. Op your gf wants more money and maybe she has seen another ready to spend

Re: I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her by TheOliveSeed(f): 10:30am On Feb 11
grin

