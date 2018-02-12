Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / I'm Losing My Girlfriend For Not Petting Her (9256 Views)

my girl always complain that i don't PET her..and that its affecting her badly.i asked her how do she want me to pet her she was MUTE.

That I Don't Know How To Pet Her And It's Not Helping matters...

i called her this morning ...after greeting her and was engaged in a convo she still brought up the talk of "i don't pet her and she don't like it." i then ask her again how do she want me to pet her she replied it's OK and i angrily end the call....

abeg make wunna help me o

coz i think i'm losing her 2 Likes 2 Shares

Just watch how humans pet dogs and do same to her.. 60 Likes 2 Shares

Stop dating kids. 139 Likes 4 Shares

Engage an English teacher to improve you communication in English language, it will pay you more than seeking on how to pet a lady! 40 Likes 2 Shares

1) always be telling her sweet words.

2) always be taking her to fast foods joints, bars, beach and buying her sweet things like chocolate, ice cream, shawama and more sweet things girls love eating.

3) always be keeping her company and be there for her gisting, cuddling, kissing, saying sweet words and love making.

4)always be telling her sweet words on phone.



Op by you petting her means :1) always be telling her sweet words.2) always be taking her to fast foods joints, bars, beach and buying her sweet things like chocolate, ice cream, shawama and more sweet things girls love eating.3) always be keeping her company and be there for her gisting, cuddling, kissing, saying sweet words and love making.4)always be telling her sweet words on phone.Op most especially Forget girls and focus on your Education.

dingbang:

Just watch how humans pet dogs and do same to her.. ARE YOU COMPARING HUMANS WITH DOGS? ARE YOU COMPARING HUMANS WITH DOGS? 3 Likes

ObaKlaz:

Stop dating kids. 22yrs a KID? 22yrs a KID? 9 Likes

mespusinglez:

ARE YOU COMPARING HUMANS WITH DOGS? nope.. Just comparing your girlfriend with how she wants to be petted.. If there is any word like that. nope.. Just comparing your girlfriend with how she wants to be petted.. If there is any word like that. 5 Likes 1 Share

dingbang:

nope.. Just comparing your girlfriend with how she wants to be petted.. If there is any word like that. BUT SERIOUSLY THE THING DON TIRE ME O BUT SERIOUSLY THE THING DON TIRE ME O 2 Likes

mespusinglez:

BUT SERIOUSLY THE THING DON TIRE ME O then ditch her.. Simple... then ditch her.. Simple... 3 Likes

She obviously needs sweet romantic lies. Trust me, girls love lies more than truth. Just make sure it is sweet and perfect.

Your girl has watched alot of telemundo. 13 Likes

dingbang:

then ditch her.. Simple... I LOVE HER I LOVE HER 4 Likes 3 Shares

Throw that liability out and buy a dog. Thank me later...and errmmm don't forget your GST101 class, very important something. 7 Likes

mespusinglez:

I LOVE HER Love don't exist in this part of the world young man, its only attraction. When ya two are fed up with whatever that brought you together...its "Au reviour" Love don't exist in this part of the world young man, its only attraction. When ya two are fed up with whatever that brought you together...its "Au reviour" 25 Likes

ikbnice:

She obviously needs sweet romantic lies. Trust me, girls love lies more than truth. Just make sure it is sweet and perfect.

Your girl has watched alot of telemundo. I DON'T LIE...I'M A STRAIGHT FORWARD PERSON WHICH SHE ALREADY KNOW I DON'T LIE...I'M A STRAIGHT FORWARD PERSON WHICH SHE ALREADY KNOW 1 Like

Flamezzz:



Love don't exist in this part of the world young man, its only attraction. When ya two are fed up with whatever that brought you together...its "Au reviour" WELL TILL THEN WELL TILL THEN 2 Likes

mespusinglez:

I LOVE HER see this one.. Be free in Jesus name. see this one.. Be free in Jesus name. 10 Likes 1 Share

dingbang:

see this one.. Be free in Jesus name. I DODGE AM! I DODGE AM! 3 Likes 1 Share

mespusinglez:

WELL TILL THEN Your time starts now hommie Your time starts now hommie 2 Likes

mespusinglez:

I DON'T LIE...I'M A STRAIGHT FORWARD PERSON WHICH SHE ALREADY KNOW u gonna learn the hard way. u gonna learn the hard way. 10 Likes

ikbnice:

u gonna learn the hard way. I WON'T I WON'T 2 Likes

mespusinglez:

22yrs a KID?

mespusinglez:

22yrs a KID? Yes, mentally. Yes, mentally. 3 Likes

dingbang:

Just watch how humans pet dogs and do same to her.. Op take note of this advice Op take note of this advice 1 Like

Ditch her and move on to the next!

No time!



Losing one girl is an opportunity to meet a prettier one! 5 Likes

mespusinglez:

Jman06:

Ditch her and move on to the next!



No time!





Losing one girl is an opportunity to meet a prettier one! Hmm ain't easy as you think Hmm ain't easy as you think

eezeribe:



She wants monthly allowance... Pet is euphemism for 'give me more money' ... You could be right o.... Lollzzz.. Op your gf wants more money and maybe she has seen another ready to spend You could be right o.... Lollzzz.. Op your gf wants more money and maybe she has seen another ready to spend 4 Likes