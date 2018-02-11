₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by usba: 8:50am
why? If not politics and shallow sightedness?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by madridguy(m): 8:52am
Kudos to the PDP governors still better than their APC counterpart on this. Who stop the APC governors from going to Taraba.
May the souls of Benue genocide victims rest in peace.
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by musa234(m): 8:53am
The both party are guilty of politicising everything. They can both go any mile for political gain
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by kattytamer: 8:59am
usba:Very correct... "shallow sightedness"...same reason that thingy in aso rock went to commiserate with dead cows in nassarawa ignoring benue where 72 human lives were taken by his peace making brothers.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by desgiezd(m): 9:06am
It's not that they love the people of Benue so much, they're only trying to woo Ortom into their fold.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by nzeobi(m): 9:26am
they will do that later, perhaps they are giving access the chance to visit taraba and redeem themselves.
ambode do something about the refuse heaps in iyana ipaja and many parts of lagos before a disease outbreak occurs
3 Likes
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by zionmde: 9:29am
madridguy:only ipob youths will make such statement- media cows and sai cowharians.
1 Like
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by imhotep: 9:29am
usba:sai babarian
1 Like
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by zionmde: 9:31am
usba:and wen did Fulani guys who have access to internet start caring about how many governors visit the families of people the killed?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by kings09(m): 9:31am
usba:
If only u can explain why buhari did not visit same benue
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by kings09(m): 9:32am
madridguy:
Usba hope u saw dis sensible response
4 Likes
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by madridguy(m): 9:33am
We progressive Nigerians don't play politics card over everything. Only the pigs are idiots jubuilate over misfortune of others
zionmde:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by imhotep: 9:33am
kings09:usba only cares about nonsense.
usba does not want to have anything to do with SENSE.
1 Like
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by zionmde: 9:38am
madridguy:anybody who support pdp in anyway at all must be an ipob yoot according to u cowharian zombiquinic colleagues
. yeah the same pigs and idiots that jubilted wwn army invaded abia killed innocent people and tagged them terrorist
2 Likes
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by imhotep: 9:45am
madridguy:Which means you must be a senior pig for jubiliating over the murders committed by Python dancers
2 Likes
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by OneCorner: 10:02am
madridguy:IQ = zero
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by FarahAideed: 11:45am
Why did Buhari Ignore PAC Benue and chose to visit nearby Nassarawa instead
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by Omeokachie: 11:48am
Why would Buhari and APC government refuse to visit Benue or provide needed support to affected communities, but instead chose to visit Nasarawa?
Is it because one has a Christian governor and the other a Moslem governor?
See how easy it is to also read religious meaning into these things since all your education could teach you is to read political meaning into what is first and foremost a humanitarian situation.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by NaijasonEzeiru: 12:00pm
These guys are just playing politics with Benue lives.
When PDP was in power, many were killed in Benue but they never visited
APC and PDP keep playing politics and the youths keep falling for their gimmicks.
1 Like
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by Firefire(m): 12:02pm
Their choice!
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by Rexnegro(m): 12:02pm
because the blood shed and number of death people in Benue is more alarming to taraba own .... Party affiliation n politic aside Benue need to be consoled by we all regardless party or interest
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by Firefire(m): 12:03pm
madridguy:
May their blood be upon Mohomodu Buhary and APC gonment.
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by yesloaded: 12:03pm
Politicians sha
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by Philinho(m): 12:04pm
Because their militia is doing d work
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by Firefire(m): 12:05pm
madridguy:
You have the potential...
In no distant time, your name will be heard. Continue!
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by Karlman: 12:05pm
Ok
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by Hemanwel(m): 12:05pm
The question should rather be: Why Didn't Buhari Visit A Bereaved Benue state (who voted massively for him), Instead Of Visiting Nasarawa State?
All these questions wouldn't be propping if Buhari had simply commiserated with the state. His body language is suggestive he isn't sympathetic of their loss.
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by tesppidd: 12:06pm
Lol
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by debossng: 12:06pm
Good one PDP
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by microzues1: 12:06pm
|Re: Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? by EsotericMonk: 12:07pm
M0rons wouldn't cease to amaze us. So natural disaster should be viewed along party lines. Pathetic how we have reduced human lives to pawns in a political chess game.
What then would you say about Buhari who visited Nasarawa to commission repainted projects while he couldn't spare a 10-15mins helicopter flight to visit war ravaged Benue.
