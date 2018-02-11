Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Would PDP Governors Visit APC Benue But Ignore PDP Taraba? (2036 Views)

why? If not politics and shallow sightedness? 2 Likes 1 Share

Kudos to the PDP governors still better than their APC counterpart on this. Who stop the APC governors from going to Taraba.



May the souls of Benue genocide victims rest in peace. 23 Likes 2 Shares

The both party are guilty of politicising everything. They can both go any mile for political gain 2 Likes 1 Share

usba:

why? If not politics and shallow sightedness? Very correct... "shallow sightedness"...same reason that thingy in aso rock went to commiserate with dead cows in nassarawa ignoring benue where 72 human lives were taken by his peace making brothers. Very correct... "shallow sightedness"...same reason that thingy in aso rock went to commiserate with dead cows in nassarawa ignoring benue where 72 human lives were taken by his peace making brothers. 9 Likes 2 Shares

It's not that they love the people of Benue so much, they're only trying to woo Ortom into their fold. 2 Likes 2 Shares

they will do that later, perhaps they are giving access the chance to visit taraba and redeem themselves.



ambode do something about the refuse heaps in iyana ipaja and many parts of lagos before a disease outbreak occurs 3 Likes

madridguy:

Kudos to the PDP governors still better than their APC counterpart on this. Who stop the APC governors from going to Taraba.



May the souls of Benue genocide victims rest in peace. only ipob youths will make such statement- media cows and sai cowharians. only ipob youths will make such statement- media cows and sai cowharians. 1 Like

usba:

why? If not politics and shallow sightedness? sai babarian sai babarian 1 Like

usba:

why? If not politics and shallow sightedness? and wen did Fulani guys who have access to internet start caring about how many governors visit the families of people the killed? and wen did Fulani guys who have access to internet start caring about how many governors visit the families of people the killed? 6 Likes 1 Share

usba:

why? If not politics and shallow sightedness?

If only u can explain why buhari did not visit same benue If only u can explain why buhari did not visit same benue 8 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

Kudos to the PDP governors still better than their APC counterpart on this. Who stop the APC governors from going to Taraba.



May the souls of Benue genocide victims rest in peace.

Usba hope u saw dis sensible response Usba hope u saw dis sensible response 4 Likes





zionmde:



only ipob youths will make such statement- media cows and sai cowharians. We progressive Nigerians don't play politics card over everything. Only the pigs are idiots jubuilate over misfortune of others 3 Likes 1 Share

kings09:





Usba hope u saw dis sensible response usba only cares about nonsense.

usba does not want to have anything to do with SENSE. usba only cares about nonsense.usba does not want to have anything to do with SENSE. 1 Like

madridguy:

We progressive Nigerians don't play politics card over everything. Only the pigs are idiots jubuilate over misfortune of others



anybody who support pdp in anyway at all must be an ipob yoot according to u cowharian zombiquinic colleagues

. yeah the same pigs and idiots that jubilted wwn army invaded abia killed innocent people and tagged them terrorist anybody who support pdp in anyway at all must be an ipob yoot according to u cowharian zombiquinic colleagues. yeah the same pigs and idiots that jubilted wwn army invaded abia killed innocent people and tagged them terrorist 2 Likes

madridguy:

We progressive Nigerians don't play politics card over everything. Only the pigs are idiots jubuilate over misfortune of others



Which means you must be a senior pig for jubiliating over the murders committed by Python dancers Which means you must be a senior pig for jubiliating over the murders committed by Python dancers 2 Likes

madridguy:

Kudos to the PDP governors still better than their APC counterpart on this. Who stop the APC governors from going to Taraba.



May the souls of Benue genocide victims rest in peace. IQ = zero IQ = zero

Why did Buhari Ignore PAC Benue and chose to visit nearby Nassarawa instead

Why would Buhari and APC government refuse to visit Benue or provide needed support to affected communities, but instead chose to visit Nasarawa?



Is it because one has a Christian governor and the other a Moslem governor?



See how easy it is to also read religious meaning into these things since all your education could teach you is to read political meaning into what is first and foremost a humanitarian situation. 3 Likes 2 Shares

These guys are just playing politics with Benue lives.



When PDP was in power, many were killed in Benue but they never visited



APC and PDP keep playing politics and the youths keep falling for their gimmicks. 1 Like

Their choice!

because the blood shed and number of death people in Benue is more alarming to taraba own .... Party affiliation n politic aside Benue need to be consoled by we all regardless party or interest

madridguy:

Kudos to the PDP governors still better than their APC counterpart on this. Who stop the APC governors from going to Taraba.



May the souls of Benue genocide victims rest in peace.



May their blood be upon Mohomodu Buhary and APC gonment. May their blood be upon Mohomodu Buhary and APC gonment.





Because their militia is doing d work

madridguy:

We progressive Nigerians don't play politics card over everything. Only the pigs are idiots jubuilate over misfortune of others







You have the potential...





In no distant time, your name will be heard. Continue! You have the potential...In no distant time, your name will be heard. Continue!

The question should rather be: Why Didn't Buhari Visit A Bereaved Benue state (who voted massively for him), Instead Of Visiting Nasarawa State?

All these questions wouldn't be propping if Buhari had simply commiserated with the state. His body language is suggestive he isn't sympathetic of their loss.

Good one PDP