|Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by 360frolic(m): 6:54pm
Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/nigeria-professional-football-league.html
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by jupiterx(m): 6:57pm
Na wa o
So Warri wolves no dey again
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by obaataaokpaewu: 7:41pm
If elkanemi gets 3points, they will move from 20th to 8th
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by NwaNimo1(m): 10:03pm
Rigged league...
So what happens during world cup?
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by simplemach(m): 10:03pm
God bless
Naija league must grow
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by conquerorsegun(m): 10:04pm
Mfmfc will soon bounce back..
In other news:
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by Allylic(f): 10:05pm
In NPFL. Na straight home win or draw.....shush
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by vincent561(m): 10:06pm
Looks very competitive!
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by neveryou: 10:06pm
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by SONofnezzar: 10:06pm
The clubs representing us in the Caf champions league should please bring the trophy home
it's been a while a club from the Npfl won it
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by jhydebaba(m): 10:07pm
Lets report and hype our league more.
Naija league must blow
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by ademusiwa3r: 10:07pm
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by ademusiwa3r: 10:08pm
No team should field more than 7 out of their state players list
There is match fixing in football..
You were expected to to have what is call
National league base on region
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by Makaveli1166(m): 10:08pm
i dont see any epitom of transparency in the nfl.
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by Stevengerd(m): 10:09pm
Home str8 win na in sure pass for NPFL... bt use ur head o
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by dollarcoolcat(m): 10:11pm
It only referees that I feel for the most, the way they maltreat them is quite alarming... We still have a long way to go even if we want to get to south african league.
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by OGsteven(m): 10:17pm
Home team must always win...if not if the fans handle he ref officiating lasa
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by engrjacuzzi: 10:20pm
akwaibom ado OK.... it's time for us to dakkada come 2018/2019.
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by rawpadgin(m): 10:21pm
jupiterx:warri wolves wen never screen players finish?
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by fairheven: 10:21pm
Nigeria league and intrigue .
one club can at top of the ladder this week, the next week the same club would be the relegation zone
let me know when Enyimba get to the summit
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by OrangeDream(m): 10:22pm
SONofnezzar:Plateau United will deliver. We defeated Edin Sport of Cameroon 3:0 today in Jos.. You can count on us to make the nation proud.
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by SONofnezzar: 10:24pm
OrangeDream:Would love 2 see the cup back in our home
Enugu rangers were the last club to win it right??
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by hugoboss36(m): 10:33pm
obaataaokpaewu:...na so una take dey count for ur side.? Haba...how abt other teams...meanwhile,they have played their 8th match...
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by Iseoluwani: 10:34pm
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by Topmaike007(m): 10:38pm
Mfm for life,i rep olukoya boiz
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by obaataaokpaewu: 11:01pm
hugoboss36:Trying to point out how small the points between the last and the 8th placed team
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by peaceway(m): 11:03pm
Allylic:
are you also a member?
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by stagger: 11:06pm
SONofnezzar:
Enyimba remains the only Nigerian clubside to have won it,and they set a record of winning it back to back: 2003 and 2004. Rangers, Leventis, Shooting Stars and Iwuanyanwu Nationale all had close shaves but could not win it.
Rangers and Shooting Stars won the Cup Winners Cup (Mandela cup) in the 70s. Shooting stars also won the inaugural Abiola Cup, before it was merged with the Mandela Cup to form the Confederations Cup.
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by Bakrabas: 11:08pm
But wait o... Is this Nigerian professional league or Northern Nigeria Professional league??
|Re: Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games by Allylic(f): 11:14pm
peaceway:member of where or what biko
