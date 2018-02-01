Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games (5484 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/nigeria-professional-football-league.html



Nigeria Professional Football League Table After Week 8 Sunday Games



So Warri wolves no dey again Na wa o

If elkanemi gets 3points, they will move from 20th to 8th 12 Likes

Rigged league...



So what happens during world cup?

God bless





Naija league must grow

Mfmfc will soon bounce back..

In other news:

In NPFL. Na straight home win or draw.....shush

Looks very competitive!

to to

The clubs representing us in the Caf champions league should please bring the trophy home



it's been a while a club from the Npfl won it







Naija league must blow Lets report and hype our league more.

No team should field more than 7 out of their state players list





There is match fixing in football..



National league base on region

i dont see any epitom of transparency in the nfl.

Home str8 win na in sure pass for NPFL... bt use ur head o

It only referees that I feel for the most, the way they maltreat them is quite alarming... We still have a long way to go even if we want to get to south african league.













Home team must always win...if not if the fans handle he ref officiating lasa

akwaibom ado OK.... it's time for us to dakkada come 2018/2019. 4 Likes

jupiterx:

Na wa o

warri wolves wen never screen players finish?





one club can at top of the ladder this week, the next week the same club would be the relegation zone





one club can at top of the ladder this week, the next week the same club would be the relegation zone

let me know when Enyimba get to the summit

SONofnezzar:

The clubs representing us in the Caf champions league should please bring the trophy home



Plateau United will deliver. We defeated Edin Sport of Cameroon 3:0 today in Jos.. You can count on us to make the nation proud.

OrangeDream:

Plateau United will deliver. We defeated Edin Sport of Cameroon 3:0 today in Jos.. You can count on us to make the nation proud. Would love 2 see the cup back in our home



Would love 2 see the cup back in our home

Enugu rangers were the last club to win it right??

obaataaokpaewu:

...na so una take dey count for ur side.? Haba...how abt other teams...meanwhile,they have played their 8th match...

Mfm for life,i rep olukoya boiz

hugoboss36:

Trying to point out how small the points between the last and the 8th placed team

Allylic:

In NPFL. Na straight home win or draw.....shush

are you also a member?

SONofnezzar:



Would love 2 see the cup back in our home



Enugu rangers were the last club to win it right??

Enyimba remains the only Nigerian clubside to have won it,and they set a record of winning it back to back: 2003 and 2004. Rangers, Leventis, Shooting Stars and Iwuanyanwu Nationale all had close shaves but could not win it.



Enyimba remains the only Nigerian clubside to have won it,and they set a record of winning it back to back: 2003 and 2004. Rangers, Leventis, Shooting Stars and Iwuanyanwu Nationale all had close shaves but could not win it.

Rangers and Shooting Stars won the Cup Winners Cup (Mandela cup) in the 70s. Shooting stars also won the inaugural Abiola Cup, before it was merged with the Mandela Cup to form the Confederations Cup.

But wait o... Is this Nigerian professional league or Northern Nigeria Professional league??