|Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 7:17pm On Feb 11
Former Super Eagles captain, Austin "Jay Jay" Okocha thrilling participants and spectators with his ball joggling skills at the 2018 Lagos City Marathon held on Saturday, 10th of February 2018. The Nigerian football legend specially caught the attention of two ladies who were on stage with him as they watched him show his skills. See pictures below;
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by DavSagacity(m): 7:19pm On Feb 11
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by duroc(m): 7:21pm On Feb 11
This baba no suppose retire quick.
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by Flexherbal(m): 7:27pm On Feb 11
This guy is still very fit !
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by Karlovich: 7:39pm On Feb 11
we must joggle the dullard back to daura
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by profjustine458(m): 10:19pm On Feb 11
Jay jay is an absolute legend, his genius & touch of class has been greatly missed in the super eagles......Buhar! Must go!
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by Narldon(f): 10:20pm On Feb 11
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by mayowascholar: 10:20pm On Feb 11
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by Taylordedon: 10:20pm On Feb 11
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by Etihadstore: 10:20pm On Feb 11
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by Gangster1ms: 10:21pm On Feb 11
Confam player.. messi for be nothing if u played at barca
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by DavSagacity(m): 10:21pm On Feb 11
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by orijintv(m): 10:21pm On Feb 11
So good they named him twice. Jay Jay!! LEGEND
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by Nempi(m): 10:21pm On Feb 11
Legend. Buhari is a dullard.
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by uzeba(m): 10:21pm On Feb 11
girls ehh... them go ginger your moral..
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by orijintv(m): 10:22pm On Feb 11
Gangster1ms:
But Ronaldinho played at barca and messi still outshined him na. Baba Wetin Go Be Go Be
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by Zamad(m): 10:22pm On Feb 11
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by raphealolami(m): 10:23pm On Feb 11
This may sound really uncalled for, but I apologise in advance.
I think Jayjay is a failure as far has Nigeria is concerned and I think almost all the super eagles guys are.
Why cant they bring someone up while they were on top of there career to take over from them.
Each time I see Jayjay I only which he actually brought someone up to fit into his position.
It's really pathetic. Legendary JayJay
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by Mcweber(m): 10:23pm On Feb 11
Karlovich:I think we need to joggle you back into your senses first.. Must everything be related to Buhari and Daura.. You people sef, chai!!!!
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by amani63(m): 10:24pm On Feb 11
This is what happened when Africa Evil spirit is after you
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by obafemee80(m): 10:24pm On Feb 11
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by earnyT(m): 10:24pm On Feb 11
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by Kingluqman89(m): 10:24pm On Feb 11
You be baba na... Even Eyin omo Ronaldinho sef bow.
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by zinaunreal(m): 10:26pm On Feb 11
Old bones shall rise again
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by EmekaBlue(m): 10:27pm On Feb 11
He can still help Nigeria in d worldcup
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by zinaunreal(m): 10:28pm On Feb 11
EmekaBlue:are you nuttttzzz?
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by AreaFada2: 10:28pm On Feb 11
raphealolami:
Lol. Are they football coach? That is the job of NFF and club academies. If people with the right talent did not come through at the right time, JJ or Yekini had nothing to do with it.
Maradona did not bring up Messi nor did Romario bring up Neymar. Lothar Matthaeus did not bring up Phillip Lahm either.
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by geostrata(m): 10:29pm On Feb 11
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by EmekaBlue(m): 10:31pm On Feb 11
zinaunreal:maybe
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by ugolinze123: 10:40pm On Feb 11
Karlovich:
Lol.... Bros abeg make una forgive this man na he will not do it again abegi
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos by meneski: 10:48pm On Feb 11
Baba God even if na ifeanyi ubah, i go play.
