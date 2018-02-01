Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Jay Jay Okocha Shows Off His Ball Joggling Skills As Ladies Look On. Photos (10793 Views)

Source; Former Super Eagles captain, Austin "Jay Jay" Okocha thrilling participants and spectators with his ball joggling skills at the 2018 Lagos City Marathon held on Saturday, 10th of February 2018. The Nigerian football legend specially caught the attention of two ladies who were on stage with him as they watched him show his skills. See pictures below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/jay-jay-okocha-shows-off-ball-joggling-skills-ladies-look-photos.html

This baba no suppose retire quick. 15 Likes 1 Share

This guy is still very fit ! 3 Likes

we must joggle the dullard back to daura 14 Likes

Jay jay is an absolute legend, his genius & touch of class has been greatly missed in the super eagles......Buhar! Must go! 19 Likes 5 Shares

Newage charger and power bank money 1 Like

Confam player.. messi for be nothing if u played at barca 3 Likes 1 Share

So good they named him twice. Jay Jay!! LEGEND 5 Likes

Legend. Buhari is a dullard.

girls ehh... them go ginger your moral.. 1 Like

But Ronaldinho played at barca and messi still outshined him na. Baba Wetin Go Be Go Be But Ronaldinho played at barca and messi still outshined him na. Baba Wetin Go Be Go Be 3 Likes

This may sound really uncalled for, but I apologise in advance.

I think Jayjay is a failure as far has Nigeria is concerned and I think almost all the super eagles guys are.

Why cant they bring someone up while they were on top of there career to take over from them.



Each time I see Jayjay I only which he actually brought someone up to fit into his position.



It's really pathetic. Legendary JayJay 2 Likes

we must joggle the dullard back to daura I think we need to joggle you back into your senses first.. Must everything be related to Buhari and Daura .. You people sef, chai!!!! I think we need to joggle you back into your senses first.. Must everything be related to Buhari and Daura.. You people sef, chai!!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

This is what happened when Africa Evil spirit is after you





You be baba na... Even Eyin omo Ronaldinho sef bow.

Old bones shall rise again

He can still help Nigeria in d worldcup

He can still help Nigeria in d worldcup are you nuttttzzz? are you nuttttzzz?

Lol. Are they football coach? That is the job of NFF and club academies. If people with the right talent did not come through at the right time, JJ or Yekini had nothing to do with it.



Maradona did not bring up Messi nor did Romario bring up Neymar. Lothar Matthaeus did not bring up Phillip Lahm either. Lol. Are they football coach? That is the job of NFF and club academies. If people with the right talent did not come through at the right time, JJ or Yekini had nothing to do with it.Maradona did not bring up Messi nor did Romario bring up Neymar. Lothar Matthaeus did not bring up Phillip Lahm either.

are you nuttttzzz? maybe maybe

we must joggle the dullard back to daura

Lol.... Bros abeg make una forgive this man na he will not do it again abegi Lol.... Bros abeg make una forgive this man na he will not do it again abegi