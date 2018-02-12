₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,960,017 members, 4,080,519 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 February 2018 at 12:16 AM

Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) (3) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 (11242 Views)

West Brom Vs Manchester United (1 - 2) oN 17th December 2017 / Rare Pics From Chelsea Dressing Room After Beating West Brom To Clinch EPL Title / West Brom Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) On 12th May 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by PurplePatch(m): 10:04pm On Feb 12
Real Madrid bound Hazard had scored for a team managed by an Azzurie bound Conte.

Not to mention that Courtois' heart is already in the capital of Spain. grin You can add it up yourself. lipsrsealed

And who else thinks David Luis would love to return to PSG?

Hehehe!
Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by Oladeleeleniyan(f): 10:06pm On Feb 12
[quote author=Ashley86400 post=65014849] Which Val? The game is on the 20th. [/quote don't mind d Olodo,na hang over they worry am.
Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by Willexmania: 10:06pm On Feb 12
Well,


































































































Are You Tired Of Scrolling?
Oya Lets Scroll A Little Bit More....
























































smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley
























smiley




grin grin grin







tongue tongue tongue tongue tongue tongue







tongue grin






Epic Comment,..




NOW, YOU CAN COMMENT..... smiley

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by Himmler: 10:07pm On Feb 12
Giroud is fully fit, up and running in the 2nd half. Shame to bad belle people
Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by adelaju(m): 10:11pm On Feb 12
Himmler:
Bad belle fc fans, una well done o
eyah sorry o mr chel-poo fan
Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by nnajude: 10:11pm On Feb 12
ht/ft correct score 1-0/0-2 congratulation to those that play the game
Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by Himmler: 10:17pm On Feb 12
Christensen kilode?

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by adelaju(m): 10:19pm On Feb 12
Himmler:

Chelsea will surprise all of you. We will beat barca!! Una go see am with una two eyes
in what year maybe 2014

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by Culin(f): 10:19pm On Feb 12
C'mon Chelsea, another goal will be really helpful now.

2 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by Himmler: 10:19pm On Feb 12
I don't like the way they are allowing this WestBrom guys back into the game. They should score the 2nd goal and kill off this game. I don't want any last minute drama o

2 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by aluma(m): 10:20pm On Feb 12
giroud doing what ê knws hw to do best grin grin grin grin grin chelsea fan don't complain if not
Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by Himmler: 10:20pm On Feb 12
Substitution
Morata in, Giroud out

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by iluvpomo(m): 10:23pm On Feb 12
PurplePatch:
Real Madrid bound Hazard had scored for a team managed by an Azzurie bound Conte.

Not to mention that Courtois' heart is already in the capital of Spain. grin You can add it up yourself. lipsrsealed

And who else thinks David Luis would love to return to PSG?

Hehehe!
Let me guess, you are a Gunner??
Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by Himmler: 10:23pm On Feb 12
Goal by Moses!!!
Chelsea 2:0 W/brom

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by mukina2: 10:23pm On Feb 12
GOal

moses

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by iluvpomo(m): 10:24pm On Feb 12
aluma:
giroud doing what ê knws hw to do best ... chelsea fan don't complain if not
It will take humble sometime to “unlearn” the bad things he learned before .... grin
Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by justiniyke29(m): 10:24pm On Feb 12
Goal!!! Moses

2 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by iluvpomo(m): 10:25pm On Feb 12
adelaju:
ah.....! chelsea first goal and lose 1-4 winkah.....! chelsea first goal and lose 1-4
Another Chelsea voyèur spotted and tagged ...

3 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by abimbawealth(f): 10:25pm On Feb 12
Finally
Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by xynerise(m): 10:25pm On Feb 12
Moses

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by LesbianBoy(m): 10:26pm On Feb 12
mukina2:
GOal

moses

Fine girl angry angry angry angry
Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by rasazee(m): 10:26pm On Feb 12
I think Conte can see the gr8 difference btw fabregas n bakayoko tongue

5 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by abimbawealth(f): 10:27pm On Feb 12
Morata, if na tap-in or even hand, abeg score

2 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by xynerise(m): 10:29pm On Feb 12
So Giroud didnt deliver? grin


Westbrom is shitty...no wonder they are last on the table sad

2 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by Himmler: 10:29pm On Feb 12
Moses dey find second goal o, this is getting more delicious
Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by LesbianBoy(m): 10:30pm On Feb 12
Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal

Hazard makes it 3 - 0

Mukina2 i love youuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu

grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by xynerise(m): 10:30pm On Feb 12
Hazard...it is done and dusted

3 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by rasazee(m): 10:31pm On Feb 12
Olu mose grin abeg dey in form from now till d end of season o

4 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by mikool007(m): 10:31pm On Feb 12
Mosayy!

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by ABJDOT(m): 10:31pm On Feb 12
goal Hazard again

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by mukina2: 10:32pm On Feb 12
LesbianBoy:
Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal

Hazard makes it 3 - 0

Mukina2 i love youuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu

grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

i dont love you angry

grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by Himmler: 10:32pm On Feb 12
4:0 loading, one more goal by morata to make it four

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)

Manchester City Vs Borussia Moechengladbach: UCL (4 - 2) On 8th December 2015 / Rafa Benitez Appointed As Chelsea Manager / CapitalOne Cup: Arsenal Vs Coventry City (6 - 1) On 26th Sept 2012

Viewing this topic: IBBG(m), Choicep04, holaconley, jaygee1, pyyxxaro, AceRoyal, ademola1333(m), Lilkini(m), mubrix(m), HolyTitus(m), swagagolic01(m), OVA200(m), samchild(m), Ukaivbemiles, wisdomsnr(m), jonsnow12(m), holutee(m), elvictorus, Papoose269(m), Jerryjabani(m) and 33 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.