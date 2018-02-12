₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by PurplePatch(m): 10:04pm On Feb 12
Real Madrid bound Hazard had scored for a team managed by an Azzurie bound Conte.
Not to mention that Courtois' heart is already in the capital of Spain. You can add it up yourself.
And who else thinks David Luis would love to return to PSG?
Hehehe!
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by Oladeleeleniyan(f): 10:06pm On Feb 12
[quote author=Ashley86400 post=65014849] Which Val? The game is on the 20th. [/quote don't mind d Olodo,na hang over they worry am.
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by Willexmania: 10:06pm On Feb 12
Well,
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by Himmler: 10:07pm On Feb 12
Giroud is fully fit, up and running in the 2nd half. Shame to bad belle people
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by adelaju(m): 10:11pm On Feb 12
Himmler:eyah sorry o mr chel-poo fan
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by nnajude: 10:11pm On Feb 12
ht/ft correct score 1-0/0-2 congratulation to those that play the game
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by Himmler: 10:17pm On Feb 12
Christensen kilode?
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by adelaju(m): 10:19pm On Feb 12
Himmler:in what year maybe 2014
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by Culin(f): 10:19pm On Feb 12
C'mon Chelsea, another goal will be really helpful now.
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by Himmler: 10:19pm On Feb 12
I don't like the way they are allowing this WestBrom guys back into the game. They should score the 2nd goal and kill off this game. I don't want any last minute drama o
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by aluma(m): 10:20pm On Feb 12
giroud doing what ê knws hw to do best chelsea fan don't complain if not
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by Himmler: 10:20pm On Feb 12
Substitution
Morata in, Giroud out
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by iluvpomo(m): 10:23pm On Feb 12
PurplePatch:Let me guess, you are a Gunner??
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by Himmler: 10:23pm On Feb 12
Goal by Moses!!!
Chelsea 2:0 W/brom
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by mukina2: 10:23pm On Feb 12
GOal
moses
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by iluvpomo(m): 10:24pm On Feb 12
aluma:It will take humble sometime to “unlearn” the bad things he learned before ....
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by justiniyke29(m): 10:24pm On Feb 12
Goal!!! Moses
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by iluvpomo(m): 10:25pm On Feb 12
adelaju:Another Chelsea voyèur spotted and tagged ...
3 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by abimbawealth(f): 10:25pm On Feb 12
Finally
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by xynerise(m): 10:25pm On Feb 12
Moses
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by LesbianBoy(m): 10:26pm On Feb 12
mukina2:
Fine girl
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by rasazee(m): 10:26pm On Feb 12
I think Conte can see the gr8 difference btw fabregas n bakayoko
5 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by abimbawealth(f): 10:27pm On Feb 12
Morata, if na tap-in or even hand, abeg score
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by xynerise(m): 10:29pm On Feb 12
So Giroud didnt deliver?
Westbrom is shitty...no wonder they are last on the table
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by Himmler: 10:29pm On Feb 12
Moses dey find second goal o, this is getting more delicious
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by LesbianBoy(m): 10:30pm On Feb 12
Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal
Hazard makes it 3 - 0
Mukina2 i love youuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by xynerise(m): 10:30pm On Feb 12
Hazard...it is done and dusted
3 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by rasazee(m): 10:31pm On Feb 12
Olu mose abeg dey in form from now till d end of season o
4 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by mikool007(m): 10:31pm On Feb 12
Mosayy!
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by ABJDOT(m): 10:31pm On Feb 12
goal Hazard again
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by mukina2: 10:32pm On Feb 12
LesbianBoy:
i dont love you
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs West Brom (3 - 0) On 12th February 2018 by Himmler: 10:32pm On Feb 12
4:0 loading, one more goal by morata to make it four
