₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,959,410 members, 4,078,475 topics. Date: Monday, 12 February 2018 at 12:13 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show (11664 Views)
|Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by metronaija2: 8:19pm On Feb 11
Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has been announced as the winner of 2018 Celebrity Housemate TV Show.
The new reality TV show, Celebrity Housemates hit the screens in the New Year.
Themed “Convergence of Culture, Lifestyle & Entertainment”, the show, which is geared towards promoting peace and unity in the country ran from January 12 to February 11, 2018.
According to the producer, Kemi Otegbade, the celebrity contestants are drawn from all the six geographical zones of the country. They include Emmanuel Ikubese, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Funky Mallam, Doris Simeon, Ruggedman, Muma Gee, Ade Ameh, Peggy Ovire, Eniola Badmus, Bolanle Ninalowo, Ogenna Ekwubiri and Fredrick Leonard.
http://www.metronaija.ng/eniola-badmus-wins-2018-celebrity-housemates-tv-show/
2 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by Evablizin(f): 8:28pm On Feb 11
Congrats.
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by SeniorZato(m): 10:07pm On Feb 11
Do you know any graduate with 1st Class, 2.1 or 2.2
in any of the following fields -Geography,Geology,n Geophysics,Medicine,Health Sciences,/Computer science,Engineering Sciences, Agriculture Sciences,
Geography Education, Law,chemistry,Mass Communication, Political Science or any Arts course Can the person speak English fluently? Can they write well? Do they have computer skills?OK please greet them for me.. it's not easy�����
57 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by lafuria1(m): 10:07pm On Feb 11
lol, indeed
never heard of it untill now
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by Kelklein(m): 10:07pm On Feb 11
Which one be 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show again..
4 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by Sleekbabx(m): 10:07pm On Feb 11
Congratulations Enny Bam Bam
1 Like
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by Nicolars(m): 10:07pm On Feb 11
I thought she was up for eviction as posted here yesterday
17 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by simplemach(m): 10:07pm On Feb 11
No kain show wen we no go see for Nigeria again
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by phantonce(m): 10:08pm On Feb 11
From Almost Eviction to Champion.
Who would have imagined.
That's inspirational
2 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by Useless9jagirls: 10:08pm On Feb 11
Manure na cow
Spoil ticket
Over 1.5 casted
GG casted
Away wins casted
Very useless club
6 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by Dronedude(m): 10:08pm On Feb 11
Chai...
Wollup...Wollup, Congrats to me, i won " My Personal House Competition" beside it is the real reality show because i even get Landlord though we spoke today sha...
Give it up to me guys, im a winner.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by Daslim180(m): 10:08pm On Feb 11
Congratulations
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by jhydebaba(m): 10:08pm On Feb 11
Congrats
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by maxwell767(m): 10:09pm On Feb 11
Mehn she's denm ug...
2 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by mayowascholar: 10:09pm On Feb 11
congratulations
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by iSage: 10:09pm On Feb 11
A supposed celebrity reality show that no one knows the channel it aired . Congratulations though.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by Etihadstore: 10:10pm On Feb 11
Both Eniola, the show organizers o, bbnaija housemates, their organizers o, Buhari o, lala o.....All of them are mad from China....
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by talk2percy(m): 10:10pm On Feb 11
I never knew...congrats. Chelsea should beat Westbrom for me tomorrow.
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by akanbiebenezer(m): 10:10pm On Feb 11
dis her makeup na helele...congrats anyway
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by Donwash: 10:10pm On Feb 11
really
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by damosky12(m): 10:10pm On Feb 11
gbogbo big girls. She is good.
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by Venice789(f): 10:11pm On Feb 11
.
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by Lordgatt46(m): 10:11pm On Feb 11
congrat
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by Mcweber(m): 10:12pm On Feb 11
SeniorZato:they should stop taking drugs, they won't hear.... Now see what drugs has done to the son of man.. Wonderful!!!! Get well soon bro!!
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by Ariel20(m): 10:12pm On Feb 11
I love the lady
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by ugolinze123: 10:12pm On Feb 11
SeniorZato:ewu... Goat... Ewure... Aturu
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by SeniorZato(m): 10:14pm On Feb 11
Mcweber:This malo guy doesn't have any sense of humor.
1 Like
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by Donwash: 10:15pm On Feb 11
But this woman make ups go paint my two rooms apartment ;DBut this woman make ups go paint my two rooms apartment
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by Wizywiz(m): 10:17pm On Feb 11
Hmm congrats to her.. But imagine peggy and her boyfriend Frederick leonard on d house still none of them could win it.. Nawa for both of dem oooo. Anyway manu for lossing
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by engrjacuzzi: 10:18pm On Feb 11
we need to wake up in this country. a lot of things are decaying.
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by Mcweber(m): 10:21pm On Feb 11
SeniorZato:Say that to the gods
|Re: Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show by AiiVee(m): 10:40pm On Feb 11
Nicolars:my thoughts exactly
Breaking News: Justin Bieber Dies In An Auto Crash / Denrele Gay Story: Charley Boy Reacts: I Released The Photos To Spite Them / Top Ten Hottest And Best Artists In Nigeria 2016
Viewing this topic: 9jaPublisher110, kcspeaks(m), hcupid(m), freshtestimony, Immanueladebol(m), joeyztime(m), Nurry, Danycrusoe(m), Dammylois(f), ubebong(m), Afflalo(m), kingwonder, gweniva22, quadraheem, OpssonD1 and 46 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12