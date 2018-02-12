Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eniola Badmus Wins 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show (11664 Views)

The new reality TV show, Celebrity Housemates hit the screens in the New Year.



Themed “Convergence of Culture, Lifestyle & Entertainment”, the show, which is geared towards promoting peace and unity in the country ran from January 12 to February 11, 2018.



According to the producer, Kemi Otegbade, the celebrity contestants are drawn from all the six geographical zones of the country. They include Emmanuel Ikubese, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Funky Mallam, Doris Simeon, Ruggedman, Muma Gee, Ade Ameh, Peggy Ovire, Eniola Badmus, Bolanle Ninalowo, Ogenna Ekwubiri and Fredrick Leonard.



never heard of it untill now

Which one be 2018 Celebrity Housemates TV Show again.. 4 Likes

Congratulations Enny Bam Bam 1 Like

I thought she was up for eviction as posted here yesterday 17 Likes

No kain show wen we no go see for Nigeria again

From Almost Eviction to Champion.



Who would have imagined.



That's inspirational 2 Likes

Mehn she's denm ug... Mehn she's denm ug... 2 Likes

. Congratulations though. A supposed celebrity reality show that no one knows the channel it aired. Congratulations though. 1 Like 1 Share

Both Eniola, the show organizers o, bbnaija housemates, their organizers o, Buhari o, lala o.....All of them are mad from China.... 3 Likes 1 Share

I never knew...congrats. Chelsea should beat Westbrom for me tomorrow.

dis her makeup na helele...congrats anyway

gbogbo big girls. She is good.

But this woman make ups go paint my two rooms apartment ;DBut this woman make ups go paint my two rooms apartment

Hmm congrats to her.. But imagine peggy and her boyfriend Frederick leonard on d house still none of them could win it.. Nawa for both of dem oooo. Anyway manu for lossing

we need to wake up in this country. a lot of things are decaying.

SeniorZato:



This malo guy doesn't have any sense of humor. Say that to the gods Say that to the gods