₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,959,410 members, 4,078,476 topics. Date: Monday, 12 February 2018 at 12:16 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet (16962 Views)
|Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by dainformant(m): 8:40pm On Feb 11
Nigerian billionaire Akanimo Udofia popularly known as 'AK47' posed in his luxury private jet with senator Bassey Albert representing Akwa Ibom North-East. The Canada based billionaire who owns a company (Desicon Group) which is one of the major servicers of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry - was all smiles as he hung out with the senator today.
Akanimo Asuquo Udofia (born 18 June 1969), also known as “Akan Udofia” is a Nigerian business magnate and philanthropist based in Toronto, Canada. His chain of businesses spans various sectors of Nigerian economy, with interests in engineering, construction, oil and gas, and maritime.
Akanimo Udofia is currently the Group Managing Director of Desicon Group, “which provides detailed engineering design and installation services for leading organisations in the Nigerian Oil & Gas Sector.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/akanimo-udofia-and-senator-bassey-albert-in-his-private-jet.html
1 Like
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by samwhite18(m): 8:45pm On Feb 11
what a name. meanwhile a failed country under a failed leader back2daura 2019
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by Empress2014(f): 10:18pm On Feb 11
Some of the "snakes" swallowing Nigeria money.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by Gangster1ms: 10:18pm On Feb 11
Ok
So How the chilling take add to our lives now?
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by ccollins(m): 10:19pm On Feb 11
L
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by mayskit4luv(m): 10:19pm On Feb 11
Ok
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by Wesporting: 10:19pm On Feb 11
They might be gay
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by Ryabcool(m): 10:19pm On Feb 11
This is the kind of success I can admire
6 Likes
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by amani63(m): 10:19pm On Feb 11
I must make it big with OPM
1 Like
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by nuesednutlofa: 10:19pm On Feb 11
AK47
Meanwhile, who will be my val
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by EmekaBlue(m): 10:19pm On Feb 11
Some hold dis so called money wella
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by bayocanny: 10:19pm On Feb 11
samwhite18:Receive sense na
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by Absuchat(m): 10:19pm On Feb 11
Why always Igbos?
A tribe worthy of envy (especially from guys from the dirt republic of Yoruba)
6 Likes
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by Kobicove(m): 10:20pm On Feb 11
The way ignorant people throw around the word "Billionaire" pisses me off
6 Likes
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by ugolinze123: 10:20pm On Feb 11
I no this guy here in Canada... He is stinkinly rich like rich, wealthy, but u hardly know
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by Grinch(m): 10:21pm On Feb 11
Ak47
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by lenghtinny(m): 10:21pm On Feb 11
Absuchat:Use your brain
There's still enough space in there
5 Likes
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by zamwazi(m): 10:21pm On Feb 11
So which one come be the senator
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by Halo22: 10:21pm On Feb 11
Naija things, na padi padi stuff. Once you know follow, u are on ur own. That claw hmmmmm.
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by millionaireman: 10:22pm On Feb 11
Which Nigerian billionaire made money without ripping off Nigeria?
5 Likes
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by manchester1: 10:23pm On Feb 11
Absuchat:what is this one saying??
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by Boyooosa(m): 10:24pm On Feb 11
Something I'm thinking right now is that they wouldn't deliberate on something progressive as they catch the fun... I hope they do anyway.
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by Absuchat(m): 10:25pm On Feb 11
lenghtinny:
Really? For saying the truth abi?
Ndi Ara, why are you people not flooding this thread like you will if it portrays Igbos in the negative side?
Kitikpa racha gi anya there.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by DUTCHDON: 10:25pm On Feb 11
His father was former Deputy Managing Director of Shell Nigeria.
2 Likes
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by Absuchat(m): 10:25pm On Feb 11
manchester1:Which language do you want it translated to for you to understand?
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by dollarcoolcat(m): 10:28pm On Feb 11
Okay
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by Badboiz(m): 10:28pm On Feb 11
Absuchat:
Guy, since when is Akanimo an ibo name?
7 Likes
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by FarahAideed: 10:30pm On Feb 11
Empress2014:
He owns an oil servicing firm..he is working for his money not swallowing it
4 Likes
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by Absuchat(m): 10:31pm On Feb 11
Badboiz:
Oh I forgot it's Yoruba name... Because it's a positive news,but let the headline be "Akanimo caught with drugs in Canada, then the name will be disowned by you"
3 Likes
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by lenghtinny(m): 10:32pm On Feb 11
Absuchat:You call that truth
The advice I gave you is the truth, you need to make use of the empty spaces in your brain
|Re: Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet by joebee1990(m): 10:32pm On Feb 11
We don see,wht else?
The Bad State Of Major Roads In Akwa Ibom And Abia State / RE-IPOB Names Jonathan Kurubo As Leader, Lists Soyinka, Gana For Talks With FG / Buhari Moves Against Ex-Governors, To Recover N57.2bn From Serving Senators
Viewing this topic: Bullet4U(m), playboy19(m), laddyboss, being(m), nictech, ShukuShaker, Nemma(m), donsteady(m), hanslem, slymmee2002, CalyMan2(m), blackkeyc, ireneony(f), bplenty(m), gomzy121, Thomdey, dasphinx1(m), morr66, Beta1, nwanna89(m), Klinee, kabarka(m), NoContract(m), EleazarE, HolyTitus(m), mager, mrsuccessful(m), abioye4, degreat11(m), streetshuttle(m), justinguru(m), Steemitlicensed(m), EZENWEGBU25, prinsbasy, okikiabdu, Zubi85, deloby123(m), GENERALCASHMIR(m), fash6, michaeadi(m), babylonjah and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16