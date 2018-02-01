Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Akanimo Udofia 'AK47' Chills With Bassey Albert In His Luxury Private Jet (16962 Views)

Akanimo Asuquo Udofia (born 18 June 1969), also known as “Akan Udofia” is a Nigerian business magnate and philanthropist based in Toronto, Canada. His chain of businesses spans various sectors of Nigerian economy, with interests in engineering, construction, oil and gas, and maritime.



Akanimo Udofia is currently the Group Managing Director of Desicon Group, “which provides detailed engineering design and installation services for leading organisations in the Nigerian Oil & Gas Sector.



Source; Nigerian billionaire Akanimo Udofia popularly known as 'AK47' posed in his luxury private jet with senator Bassey Albert representing Akwa Ibom North-East. The Canada based billionaire who owns a company (Desicon Group) which is one of the major servicers of Nigeria's oil and gas industry - was all smiles as he hung out with the senator today.

what a name. meanwhile a failed country under a failed leader back2daura 2019 14 Likes 1 Share

Some of the "snakes" swallowing Nigeria money. 18 Likes 1 Share





So How the chilling take add to our lives now? OkSo How the chilling take add to our lives now?

They might be gay 1 Like 1 Share

This is the kind of success I can admire 6 Likes

I must make it big with OPM 1 Like

samwhite18:

what a name. meanwhile a failed country under a failed leader

back2daura 2019 Receive sense na Receive sense na 2 Likes 2 Shares

Why always Igbos?

A tribe worthy of envy (especially from guys from the dirt republic of Yoruba) 6 Likes

The way ignorant people throw around the word "Billionaire" pisses me off 6 Likes

I no this guy here in Canada... He is stinkinly rich like rich, wealthy, but u hardly know 5 Likes 1 Share

Absuchat:

Why always Igbos?



A tribe worthy of envy (especially from guys from the dirt republic of Yoruba) Use your brain

There's still enough space in there Use your brainThere's still enough space in there 5 Likes

So which one come be the senator

Naija things, na padi padi stuff. Once you know follow, u are on ur own. That claw hmmmmm.

Which Nigerian billionaire made money without ripping off Nigeria? 5 Likes

Absuchat:

Why always Igbos?



A tribe worthy of envy (especially from guys from the dirt republic of Yoruba) what is this one saying?? what is this one saying??

Something I'm thinking right now is that they wouldn't deliberate on something progressive as they catch the fun... I hope they do anyway.

lenghtinny:



Use your brain

There's still enough space in there

Really? For saying the truth abi?

Ndi Ara, why are you people not flooding this thread like you will if it portrays Igbos in the negative side?



Kitikpa racha gi anya there. Really? For saying the truth abi?Ndi Ara, why are you people not flooding this thread like you will if it portrays Igbos in the negative side?Kitikpa racha gi anya there. 4 Likes 1 Share

His father was former Deputy Managing Director of Shell Nigeria. 2 Likes

manchester1:

what is this one saying?? Which language do you want it translated to for you to understand? Which language do you want it translated to for you to understand?

Absuchat:





Really? For saying the truth abi?

Ndi Ara, why are you people not flooding this thread like you will if it portrays Igbos in the negative side?



Kitikpa racha gi anya there.

Guy, since when is Akanimo an ibo name? Guy, since when is Akanimo an ibo name? 7 Likes

Empress2014:

Some of the "snakes" swallowing Nigeria money.

He owns an oil servicing firm..he is working for his money not swallowing it He owns an oil servicing firm..he is working for his money not swallowing it 4 Likes

Badboiz:





Guy, since when is Akanimo an ibo name?

Oh I forgot it's Yoruba name... Because it's a positive news,but let the headline be "Akanimo caught with drugs in Canada, then the name will be disowned by you" Oh I forgot it's Yoruba name... Because it's a positive news,but let the headline be "Akanimo caught with drugs in Canada, then the name will be disowned by you" 3 Likes

Absuchat:





Really? For saying the truth abi?

Ndi Ara, why are you people not flooding this thread like you will if it portrays Igbos in the negative side?



Kitikpa racha gi anya there.

The advice I gave you is the truth, you need to make use of the empty spaces in your brain You call that truthThe advice I gave you is the truth, you need to make use of the empty spaces in your brain