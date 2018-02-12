₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,959,694 members, 4,079,387 topics. Date: Monday, 12 February 2018 at 12:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together (3862 Views)
|Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by Whogoblog: 9:38am
@VIVIANGIST
Shared with caption ...
#africatotheworld
BY VIVIAN GIST : https://viviangist.com/featured/flavour-pictured-american-beninese-actor-djimon-hounsou/
cc; lalasticlala
3 Likes
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by wilsonreuben(m): 9:43am
This is just to add to his brag list of celebrities he has taken a photo with
Na joke I dey oh!
3 Likes
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by Asowari(m): 9:46am
So we should do wat
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by Partnerbiz: 10:03am
Flavout my guy.
Grass to grace..
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by KrystosCJ(m): 11:56am
Good pic, nice memoir.
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by Xcelinteriors(f): 11:57am
Cute
Check my signature for affordable and durable window blind
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by philo04(m): 11:57am
that guy ugly....he no good to act romantic film!!!!! nah epic film fit am
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by toluxa1(m): 11:57am
Celebs and show offs sha! Na dem invest showing off!
Congrats to him anyway.
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by davidif: 11:58am
He needs to come back.
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by Ifebaby16(m): 11:58am
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by TribesNG: 11:58am
Booked
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by machuks45(m): 11:58am
Stop hating for once and appreciate other people success, so that urs might come
Asowari:
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by hubtiva: 11:59am
cool pix
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by BEENUEL: 11:59am
Check Any Hollywood movie with Nigeria Location on it.
The Boss representing Nigeria is this man
And location does not pass Lagis .
His name is always a Yoruba given name.
Check the stats.....dude is Talented.
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by ffome(m): 12:00pm
Fast and furious 8
May I know the person who has been given me problem? �
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by BigBrother9ja: 12:00pm
That actor hug Lee no be small.
Na joke o
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by Truckpusher(m): 12:02pm
wilsonreuben:
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by concacid: 12:02pm
like 300
philo04:
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by kachasi: 12:03pm
FLAVOUR IBU ONYE NKEANYI....SURE
1 Like
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by ngwababe(f): 12:04pm
So flavour tall pass this guy? nice pics though
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by einsteine(m): 12:04pm
philo04:
Ugly or not, he was a Calvin Klein model.
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by nathan77(m): 12:05pm
my own day is coming when ill take a snaps with Abubakar Shekahu and Clifford Oji
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by philo04(m): 12:08pm
einsteine:wetin com b ya own nah bros...nah your father?
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by Luukasz(m): 12:08pm
toluxa1:Youre congratulating him for taking a selfie with a fellow human being, when did that become an achievement. Most Nigerians got a whole lot of inferiority complex, lack of self worth & respect
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by hezy4real01(m): 12:09pm
Yes and so what! As the picture improve electricity in Nigeria
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by einsteine(m): 12:09pm
philo04:
Just letting you know that your perception of his looks has not affected his career.
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by Luukasz(m): 12:09pm
machuks45:How is that a success?
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by philo04(m): 12:09pm
concacid:gladiator
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by philo04(m): 12:10pm
einsteine:never mentioned his career just the looks okay? pay attention next time
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by Kingluqman89(m): 12:11pm
Blood diamond himself with Nabania.
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by Luukasz(m): 12:11pm
BEENUEL:Apparently you know nothin about Djimon hounsou perhaps you meant Hakeem Kae-kazim
|Re: Flavour And Djimon Hounsou Pictured Together by Mrbolt555(m): 12:13pm
This guy dey bleach skin. Yuck
See Dbanj's Birthday Wish To Don Jazzy. / I Have Dumped D’banj, He’s A Womanizer –jennifer Obayuwana / Chloe Moretz Has Convinced Us To Finally Use Our Ceramic Brushes
Viewing this topic: Zizicardo(f), SirClad, tswaggs10, watchindelta(m), Akerekoroabijawara(m), effoi, brookz, idaniel, Khalifa44, igbsam(m), PrettyCrystal, jose4shizzle, Priapus007, Opoki(m), AlexCk, martin22, shurlar50(m), BARONDEMONTE(m), Anikriz, TGreat7(m), Johnny008, dchem(m), aro1(m), Ojujumboliko, dasparrow, femixyz(m), uyplus(m), AishyWemsy(f), felo812000(m), descrisom(m), whodeyhere, Sundouglas, dami2boi(m), ScreenDiva, PasNina(m), WaleOsu(m), olumario(m), vicardino(m), Unclezacky, Horlartunes, bidoublegie(m), raphealolami(m), heffem(m), martinseo, Donpuffy(m), Ammie2K17, Lanca, frankchina(m), dangote7510(m), RENTS, olajide21, iconize, fries07(m), MamaCass, Boluyong1 and 91 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4