Part of Daddy’s Duties.





Gist from Praizeupdates





Meet the beautiful daughters of singer Timaya. Part of Daddy's Duties.

Cute kids

Mrop:

Cute kids

I'm sure a whole lot of guys are patiently waiting for dem to b all grown so dey can sing and dance to "Hold me now" , "Sanko" and "Ukwu" with dem 2 Likes

pa Dem papa

Cute

Fat girls

eTECTIVe:

I'm sure a whole lot of guys are patiently waiting for dem to b all grown so dey can sing and dance to "Hold me now" , "Sanko" and "Ukwu" with dem

daddy duties

Money is good



Cute kids

Ogbasara m?

Must everything be brought on social media?

Nothing cuter than having beautiful daughters

Egberi papa 1 of bayelsa



I respect this guy so much



Him and tuface dey on another level



Nice family

lol...dauters or ....

Lovely kids he has there









Queen's abi queens?

I wonder what he'll tell them happen why their momma isn't staying with them





bab Baby daddy

dont know why i love girl child 2 Likes

nothing gives children joy than staying with their dad. cute family





God pick my calls cos my children are tired of being in a liquid form

dis timaya self Ehn. .

You get Queens and u still no get sense u still de follow woman..... receive sense

007author:

show us your children if you have any

nothing gives children joy than staying with their dad. cute family

God abeg pick my calls cos my children are tired of being in a liquid form

marvin904:

I feel same too.