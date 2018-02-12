₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Mrop(m): 9:45am
Meet the beautiful daughters of singer Timaya.
Part of Daddy’s Duties.
Gist from Praizeupdates
News Source :: http://www.praizeupdates.com/singer-timaya-show-off-his-beautiful-daughters/
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Mrop(m): 9:46am
Cute kids
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by biacan(f): 9:48am
Mrop:You're so greedy
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by eTECTIVe(m): 9:49am
I'm sure a whole lot of guys are patiently waiting for dem to b all grown so dey can sing and dance to "Hold me now" , "Sanko" and "Ukwu" with dem
2 Likes
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Kimy97(f): 12:10pm
Dem pa pa
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by BaeMercy(f): 12:10pm
Cute
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by 007author(m): 12:10pm
Fat girls
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by rocknation62(m): 12:11pm
eTECTIVe:Naso na...make dem use am patronize am...lol
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by NonFarmPayrol: 12:11pm
daddy duties
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Onyinye15(f): 12:11pm
Money is good
Cute kids
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by chigoizie7(m): 12:11pm
Ogbasara m?
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Mrbolt555(m): 12:12pm
Must everything be brought on social media?
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Akinlekanwr(m): 12:12pm
Nothing cuter than having beautiful daughters
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by izzy4shizzy(m): 12:12pm
Egberi papa 1 of bayelsa
I respect this guy so much
Him and tuface dey on another level
Nice family
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by philo04(m): 12:12pm
lol...dauters or ....
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Treasure1919(f): 12:12pm
Lovely kids he has there
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by BIGTinfotech: 12:13pm
Cool. Being a responsible father is much more than stepping out with your daughters and telling the whole world.
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Hyinkar97(m): 12:13pm
Queen's abi queens?
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by timwudz(m): 12:13pm
I wonder what he'll tell them happen why their momma isn't staying with them
bab Baby daddy
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by marvin904(m): 12:14pm
dont know why i love girl child
2 Likes
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Nizguy(m): 12:14pm
nothing gives children joy than staying with their dad. cute family
God pick my calls cos my children are tired of being in a liquid form
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Nizguy(m): 12:14pm
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Nizguy(m): 12:14pm
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by kmaster007: 12:15pm
dis timaya self Ehn. .
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by hezy4real01(m): 12:15pm
You get Queens and u still no get sense u still de follow woman..... receive sense
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by buskie13(m): 12:16pm
007author:show us your children if you have any
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Nizguy(m): 12:16pm
nothing gives children joy than staying with their dad. cute family
God abeg pick my calls cos my children are tired of being in a liquid form
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Nizguy(m): 12:16pm
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by ugbarreta(m): 12:18pm
marvin904:. I feel same too.[color=#006600][/color]
|Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Jaytecq(m): 12:19pm
fresh guy
