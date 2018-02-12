₦airaland Forum

Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Mrop(m): 9:45am
Meet the beautiful daughters of singer Timaya.

Part of Daddy’s Duties.


Gist from Praizeupdates


News Source :: http://www.praizeupdates.com/singer-timaya-show-off-his-beautiful-daughters/

Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Mrop(m): 9:46am
Cute kids
Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by biacan(f): 9:48am
Mrop:
Cute kids
You're so greedy undecided
Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by eTECTIVe(m): 9:49am
I'm sure a whole lot of guys are patiently waiting for dem to b all grown so dey can sing and dance to "Hold me now" , "Sanko" and "Ukwu" with dem

2 Likes

Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Kimy97(f): 12:10pm
Dem pa cool coolpa
Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by BaeMercy(f): 12:10pm
Cute
Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by 007author(m): 12:10pm
Fat girls
Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by rocknation62(m): 12:11pm
eTECTIVe:
I'm sure a whole lot of guys are patiently waiting for dem to b all grown so dey can sing and dance to "Hold me now" , "Sanko" and "Ukwu" with dem
Naso na...make dem use am patronize am...lol
Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by NonFarmPayrol: 12:11pm
daddy duties cool
Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Onyinye15(f): 12:11pm
Money is good

Cute kids
Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by chigoizie7(m): 12:11pm
Ogbasara m?
Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Mrbolt555(m): 12:12pm
Must everything be brought on social media? angry
Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Akinlekanwr(m): 12:12pm
Nothing cuter than having beautiful daughters
Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by izzy4shizzy(m): 12:12pm
Egberi papa 1 of bayelsa

I respect this guy so much

Him and tuface dey on another level

Nice family
Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by philo04(m): 12:12pm
lol...dauters or ....
Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Treasure1919(f): 12:12pm
Lovely kids he has there
Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by BIGTinfotech: 12:13pm
Cool. Being a responsible father is much more than stepping out with your daughters and telling the whole world.



Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Hyinkar97(m): 12:13pm
Queen's abi queens?

Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by timwudz(m): 12:13pm
I wonder what he'll tell them happen why their momma isn't staying with them


bab Baby daddy
Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by marvin904(m): 12:14pm
dont know why i love girl child grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Nizguy(m): 12:14pm
nothing gives children joy than staying with their dad. cute family


God pick my calls cos my children are tired of being in a liquid form
Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by kmaster007: 12:15pm
dis timaya self Ehn. .
Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by hezy4real01(m): 12:15pm
You get Queens and u still no get sense u still de follow woman..... receive sense
Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by buskie13(m): 12:16pm
007author:
Fat girls
show us your children if you have any
Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Nizguy(m): 12:16pm
nothing gives children joy than staying with their dad. cute family
God abeg pick my calls cos my children are tired of being in a liquid form
Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by ugbarreta(m): 12:18pm
marvin904:
dont know why i love girl child grin grin
. I feel same too.[color=#006600][/color]
Re: Timaya And His Daughters, Emma And Grace, Step Out Together by Jaytecq(m): 12:19pm
fresh guy

