₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,960,017 members, 4,080,523 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 February 2018 at 12:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) (7308 Views)
|Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:20pm On Feb 12
This is yet another signal to criminals and their sponsors that Osun State is no longer a place for them.
The police in Osun under CP Fimihan Adeoye is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the entire citizens sleep with their two eyes closed.Below are photos below of some of the charms recovered from them
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/osun-stae-police-recover-charms-from.html?m=1
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by SOFTENGR: 7:30pm On Feb 12
Fire their ugly fetish oblong heads
1 Like
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by OneCorner: 10:22pm On Feb 12
Flat heads already in osun state.
In any criminal ring, you must meet at least 1
If you're a flat head and u don't believe me, ask ur daddy
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 10:22pm On Feb 12
Primitive beings....
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by OmoOshodi(m): 10:23pm On Feb 12
Boring
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by mayskit4luv(m): 10:23pm On Feb 12
Oga o
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by goingape1: 10:23pm On Feb 12
Val day
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by Ayodele1987(m): 10:24pm On Feb 12
kai see face
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by Robbin7(m): 10:24pm On Feb 12
What do I do now?
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by sirugos(m): 10:26pm On Feb 12
Brown roof so much believed in charms.
11 Likes
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by fergieboy(m): 10:31pm On Feb 12
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by nnol(m): 10:34pm On Feb 12
Nah dem skull miners.
1 Like
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by segzy17(m): 10:35pm On Feb 12
sogun laye ni?
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by GoodFaith: 10:37pm On Feb 12
sirugos:
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by benben1000: 10:39pm On Feb 12
Afonjas...all because they want to be as rich as Igbos; SMH!
3 Likes
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by MetroBaba1(m): 10:39pm On Feb 12
NCAN, Oya Do Your Work
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by eleko1: 10:42pm On Feb 12
Aminat508 .U help me sight vickyrotex?
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by fuckerstard: 10:44pm On Feb 12
Awon Criminal gang
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 10:55pm On Feb 12
Fl@theads must REP.
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by BIXYBABE(f): 10:57pm On Feb 12
Seen
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by Neyoor(m): 11:01pm On Feb 12
Aminat508... You hardly cover court and crime news these days. I was expecting you to be the reporter of this news as I was about opening the link. Hope no quarel between you and C. P.
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by SmartMugu: 11:01pm On Feb 12
NwaNimo1:Yup.
What would grown men like these be doing with these statues and ugly looking items in 2018? The world is advancing, even high-school students in sane countries are brainstorming on coming up with better technologies to improve on existing issues. These ones are still busy carrying stuff like these around, same thing their ancestors did many centuries ago. Is this a curse?
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by money121(m): 11:09pm On Feb 12
Awon Omo science student
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by KingSango(m): 11:10pm On Feb 12
SmartMugu:
Fetishes well charged up work wonders. You must not be praying everyday because prayers well charged up work wonder too!
Ase
Love Sango
www.undergroundriseup.blogspot.com
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by ugbede69(m): 11:17pm On Feb 12
branch office of skull miners association of nigeria
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by 2016easy2017: 11:20pm On Feb 12
dont mind them. how many herdsmen terrorists have they arrested
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by davillian(m): 11:32pm On Feb 12
The Skull.
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by nnajude: 11:33pm On Feb 12
crime late in naija is high,buhari must reschuffle his cabinet
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by davillian(m): 11:33pm On Feb 12
The Skull.
I dint say miners o
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by mozes01(m): 12:01am
This was taken 3 weeks ago. I was present there that day.
|Re: Criminals Arrested By Osun Police & Charms Recovered (Photos) by Ogurube: 12:02am
Your folks did a disservice to the world by making you. You might as well be bundled and executed with those barbarians to make the world safer.
OneCorner:
Son Butchered Mom Dump Inside Well / Police Inspector Arrested For Accidental Discharge / Prisoners Pay For Basic Necessities At Enugu Prison
Viewing this topic: Onaswu(f), donpiero27g, demjohn(m), kunzo, Etihadstore, dammytimmy(m), sk001, FUCKU and 24 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13