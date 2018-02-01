₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by Faithway10: 8:48pm On Feb 12
Voting has officially commenced for nominated housemates, and celebrities have already started to campaign for their faves.
Actress Lizzy Anjorin took to her Instagram page to campaign for housemate, Tobi and also revealed how his mum helped her business.
She also said his parent is rich and he doesn't need money. She shared a photo collage with Tobi's mom and wrote;
"Hey. Egbami ke!!! Allow me to expose Tobi Bakre of BBNG.
He is a banker,he acquired Bsc @ age 19. When am talking, he hardly raise his head to look into my eyes,Very humble and respectful. I swear, Tobi will be the last person I could ever imagine to see on screen. Pardon me, hustle neva gree me enjoy most of the nice screened programs. I was scrolling through my IG handle and I saw my own Tobi Bakre in BBNG HOUSE. The most evil thing you can do is to be praising the good deed of your Godsent,after they have died. Allow me to tell you who Tobi is. Tobi's mum was my account manager years back, she entrusted millions in my hand for business and she also introduce me to nice customers that would purchase it. Tobi's daddy gave me his multimillion naira mansion for film shooting for good 4months to shoot without collecting a dime instead he gave me more money. Apart from that,Anytime i visit Agò-ìwoye tobi will vacate is room and stay downstairs.During my Owo Nairabet movie premiere, I swear to God, Tobi's mum came with 30 powerful dignitaries that blessed me with �..it is only Tobi's dad that celebrate my birthday twice in a year. Dad yaff double stored my BD date. There is no way I will write my success story without mentioning Mrs Bakre, she treat me like her 1st child and her husband will call and say "Lizzy, its been long I settle you. Check your account and manage that token for the weekend".
Funny enough, Mr & Mrs Bakre always treat me like a diamond in the sky. I am saying it boldly that what I have become today in business is through the help of God and Mrs Bakre. Irony of life, when Tobi's parents met me. They fell in love with all they have with me. Who would have thought any of their children would be on screen? Mr & Mrs Bakre each time you put smile on my face, I say to you...your children will be celebrated all over the world. Tobi win, win or the other way round. I know one day you will rule this country cos you are born to rule. For the sake of thousands of people your parents feeds every week in AGO -IWOYE, your parents good deeds will always pave ways for you where ever you go. please, let's make Tobi Bakre win on BBNG.
This is my reaction when people accused tobi for being too weak towards women....Can't you guyz recognise (YORUBA ANGEL FROM YORUBA DEMON)..Tobi Bakre is a complete undiluted yoruba angel .
People have being complaining about tobi and cee cee ...trust me "tobi" cannot hurt,i think we should all appreciate tobi for being a Yoruba Angel not Yoruba demon ...Tobi emulate a wonderful caring spirit from his father..people saying Tobi's parent are rich he doesn't need money .i think we should not allow hate and jealousy to ruin our life...we are to love people that deserve love ..we should embrace people that render help to the society..Tobi's parent good deed has paved way for him already so lets support the right person for the right price, let him win so that tobi can emulate spirit of giving from his parent....when we talk about bad economy ..our hate towards successful people ruin our economy all over the world not govt ...we should learn to Appreciate Good deed,to serve as a lesson to others...if i can swallow my Pride and do dis ...you too can quench hate and support the successful ones so that you can be one ...We all should understand that the poor ones will definatly climb success ladder through successful people in the society ..#Tobi Win...#TeamTobi# #ParentgoodwillpavesWaysFor theirChildren#"
http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/02/bbnaija-tobis-parent-are-rich-he-doesnt.html
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by biacan(f): 8:49pm On Feb 12
Laughing in spiritual powers all men are been control by pu**y.....
I'm having headache please don't quote me
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by friendlyadvice: 8:50pm On Feb 12
afonja bleashy bleashy
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by Flexherbal(m): 8:51pm On Feb 12
Money nor set too much !
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by Cherrycandy: 9:48pm On Feb 12
See who's talking
Tobi should win right? As if other housemates don't need the money too....Nonsense
Tobi is a very weak boy...Strong outside but weak deep down...
I just love the way Cee-Cee is manipulating him
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by GreatOlu1: 10:48pm On Feb 12
Cool Tobi's Dad is generous and rich but let Tobi work for his own winning... #BasedOnLogistics
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by Olateef(m): 10:49pm On Feb 12
Who cares
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by 2O17: 10:50pm On Feb 12
Nice comprehension passage
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by Narldon(f): 10:50pm On Feb 12
How does Tobi's Parents' Wealth affect Buhari's Journey back to Daura in 2019?
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by Pubichairs(m): 10:50pm On Feb 12
he doesn't need the money? I think he's there for moonlight dance(egwu onwa)
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by myettiallah: 10:50pm On Feb 12
.
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by King990: 10:51pm On Feb 12
Buhari it shall not be well with you o, just know that
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by modelmike7(m): 10:51pm On Feb 12
Okay now
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by bodyonchecheche(f): 10:52pm On Feb 12
He looks so sexy in that picture
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by profjustine458(m): 10:52pm On Feb 12
Chose your wing.....monkey post
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by bobokeshington: 10:52pm On Feb 12
Thank goodness, Chelsea won today!
BLUE is my COLOUR!!
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by kkkp: 10:52pm On Feb 12
Chelsea on fire tonight
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by bobokeshington: 10:53pm On Feb 12
biacan:
I will quote you
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by BIXYBABE(f): 10:53pm On Feb 12
Noted
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by Yewandequeen(f): 10:53pm On Feb 12
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by ekensi01(m): 10:53pm On Feb 12
Only God knows how greedy some ASS are.
Make I pass the go he will go back like that girl last year with private jets.
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by femo86(m): 10:54pm On Feb 12
Abeg, who go follow me chop?
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by lenghtinny(m): 10:55pm On Feb 12
Who ask the aunty for the unnecessary autobiography ....
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by Follygunners: 10:56pm On Feb 12
Isn't this the same lady that said she can NEVER struggle with any man cuz, she's from a poor family? Just imagine this slowpoke of a lady speaking on behalf of a good dude from a nice family... (according to her). How such a nice family could associate with a lady of her caliber is beyond my comprehension. Who knows sef? The guys dad might be nacking her joor. Such a disgrace of a lady!
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by schoolingtip: 10:57pm On Feb 12
WOW
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by bobokeshington: 10:57pm On Feb 12
friendlyadvice:you no get money to bleach na so e dey pain you
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by mekonglobal(m): 10:57pm On Feb 12
biacan:And the gays?
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by SamuelTurner(m): 10:58pm On Feb 12
So in one word. The guy is an orphan
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by bobokeshington: 10:59pm On Feb 12
Cherrycandy:
Did you see today's game? Thank God Chelsea won
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by bobokeshington: 11:00pm On Feb 12
Narldon:
Ask my yansh
|Re: #BBNaija: Lizzy Anjorin Exposes Tobi Bakre, Canvasses For Support by BigBrother9ja: 11:01pm On Feb 12
biacan:I just deleted your comment since you don't want anyone to quote you
And more so, I hate attention whorẹs
