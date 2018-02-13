₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by FlirtyKaren(f): 9:35pm On Feb 12
American Actress, Kerry Washington, who is married to Nnamdi Asomugha ; an American actor, producer and former American football cornerback who played college football for the University of California, Berkeley, before getting drafted drafted in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders, wished 'Orange is the new black' star actress, Uzo Aduba, a happy birthday in Igbo.
Kerry Washington who sent down the birthday wish through her Twitter handle, tweeted;
@UzoAduba Ncheta ubochi omumu gi. Ekele diri Chineke.
Replying her, excited Uzo Aduba tweeted;
Heh! Nwannem nwanyi, i na asu Igbo??!? Maka o di mma! Nwanne, daalu maka ubochi omumu m.
http://lailasnews.com/kerry-washington-wishes-actress-uzo-aduba-happy-birthday-igbo/
Lalasticlala
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by obaataaokpaewu: 9:56pm On Feb 12
Her husband or one of her in-laws go don tell her Wetin to type
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by obaataaokpaewu: 9:56pm On Feb 12
Sorry Op, I didn't mean to book two spaces, it was network
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by kennygee(f): 10:07pm On Feb 12
Uzo AKA Crazy eyes should get a new stylist.
Happy birthday Uzo, keep making the country proud.
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by Pubichairs(m): 10:53pm On Feb 12
chai her kpekus go taste like crayfish
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by tollytexy(m): 10:54pm On Feb 12
Ipobs will be happy about this meanwhile it’s gonna be much easier for the developers to communicate with her
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by Afam4eva(m): 10:54pm On Feb 12
God Bless the Igbo language.
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by paddyofboss(m): 10:54pm On Feb 12
So will that make d snake regurgitate the 36 million
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by Narldon(f): 10:54pm On Feb 12
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by happney65: 10:54pm On Feb 12
That kerry sef..Breasts she no get..Yansh she no get .Everything is just flat..My Igbo brother is missing ohh..Akpuramubem.Lol
However na the husband help am write am..She no fit saabi Igbo reach that level lailai.
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by maxiuc(m): 10:55pm On Feb 12
And this is News I guess
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by ClumsyFlimsy: 10:55pm On Feb 12
Igbo kwenu!
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by benben1000: 10:55pm On Feb 12
She too like Igbos, as she looks Igbo too, I can easily mistake her as "Nkechi"....beautiful people. Isn't her husband also Igbo? Her DNA genealogical test showed she of Igbo descent.
Afonjas will be foaming and looking at my post with bad eyes...YOU WILL DIE ON TOP OF IGBO MATTERS....WICKED ENVIOUS THINGS!
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by Meklex(m): 10:56pm On Feb 12
Crazy eyes
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by ideologies(m): 10:56pm On Feb 12
Uzoamaka the comedienne
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by Tonymegabush1(m): 10:57pm On Feb 12
Nice one even though I don't know either of them
Happy birthday 2 d celebrant many more years to come
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by PureWaterNylon(m): 10:57pm On Feb 12
Pubichairs:i Decree Sense In Your Life Before Month End
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by ngwababe(f): 10:57pm On Feb 12
Igbo amaka.
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by brightalo17: 10:57pm On Feb 12
obaataaokpaewu:Who ask you amebo even if someone typed it for her the bottom line is she simply want to impress her friend with the igbo language. I'm proud to be an igbo person.
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by Narldon(f): 10:57pm On Feb 12
tollytexy:
Some Clowns like this one would still turn this thread into a Tribal issue.
Why not appreciate the Language?
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by Gangster1ms: 10:58pm On Feb 12
I'm surprised uzo even understands and write igbo too.. both ladies were born and brought up in America.
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by Monaco2(m): 10:58pm On Feb 12
Kerrys husband is a Nigerian, I'm sure she is learning the language
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by mathew247: 10:59pm On Feb 12
nwata nwanyi a bu Washington Mara Ihe nke ukwuu. o bu ezigbo nwa afo. nna nna ya si ala Igbo wee jee America. biko unu fuu ya si ya 'udo dili ya' na anam ekele ya nke ukwu. Ya gazie.
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by bobnatlo(m): 11:00pm On Feb 12
Waoo
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by machuks45(m): 11:02pm On Feb 12
Igbo amaka
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by Follygunners: 11:02pm On Feb 12
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by kprez: 11:03pm On Feb 12
space booked, make i go fry beans
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by maxwell767(m): 11:04pm On Feb 12
Wow!!!! Never knew she's an Igbo woman
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by giftq: 11:06pm On Feb 12
paddyofboss:EFCC and SARS are currently interrogating that snake
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by mekonglobal(m): 11:07pm On Feb 12
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by Lanre4uonly(m): 11:09pm On Feb 12
All the best wishes to her on her birthday.
|Re: Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo by stano2(m): 11:09pm On Feb 12
So crazy eyes is an Igbo... Wow nice but role in the series was something else
