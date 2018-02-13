Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kerry Washington Wishes Uzo Aduba 'happy Birthday' In Igbo (7912 Views)

Kerry Washington who sent down the birthday wish through her Twitter handle, tweeted;



@UzoAduba Ncheta ubochi omumu gi. Ekele diri Chineke.



Replying her, excited Uzo Aduba tweeted;



Heh! Nwannem nwanyi, i na asu Igbo??!? Maka o di mma! Nwanne, daalu maka ubochi omumu m.



Her husband or one of her in-laws go don tell her Wetin to type 6 Likes

Sorry Op, I didn't mean to book two spaces, it was network 12 Likes

Uzo AKA Crazy eyes should get a new stylist.



Happy birthday Uzo, keep making the country proud. 4 Likes

God Bless the Igbo language. 27 Likes

However na the husband help am write am..She no fit saabi Igbo reach that level lailai. 2 Likes













Igbo kwenu! 18 Likes 1 Share

She too like Igbos, as she looks Igbo too, I can easily mistake her as "Nkechi"....beautiful people. Isn't her husband also Igbo? Her DNA genealogical test showed she of Igbo descent.



Nice one even though I don't know either of them



Happy birthday 2 d celebrant many more years to come

chai her kpekus go taste like crayfish i Decree Sense In Your Life Before Month End i Decree Sense In Your Life Before Month End 4 Likes

Igbo amaka. 3 Likes

obaataaokpaewu:

Her husband or one of her in-laws go don tell her Wetin to type Who ask you amebo even if someone typed it for her the bottom line is she simply want to impress her friend with the igbo language. I'm proud to be an igbo person. Who ask you ameboeven if someone typed it for her the bottom line is she simply want to impress her friend with the igbo language. I'm proud to be an igbo person. 13 Likes

tollytexy:

I'm surprised uzo even understands and write igbo too.. both ladies were born and brought up in America. 1 Like

Kerrys husband is a Nigerian, I'm sure she is learning the language 1 Like

nwata nwanyi a bu Washington Mara Ihe nke ukwuu. o bu ezigbo nwa afo. nna nna ya si ala Igbo wee jee America. biko unu fuu ya si ya 'udo dili ya' na anam ekele ya nke ukwu. Ya gazie. 6 Likes

Igbo amaka 1 Like

Wow!!!! Never knew she's an Igbo woman

paddyofboss:

So will that make d snake regurgitate the 36 million EFCC and SARS are currently interrogating that snake EFCC and SARS are currently interrogating that snake

All the best wishes to her on her birthday.