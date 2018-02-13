₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by pzphoto(m): 4:42am
So so adorable…. Proudly Rivers
Gist from Praizeupdates
News source :: http://www.praizeupdates.com/see-this-adorable-photo-of-monalisa-chinda-and-ibinabo-fiberesima-in-igbo-attire/
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by pzphoto(m): 4:42am
Beautiful women
See more beautiful photos of them rocking native outfit here http://www.praizeupdates.com/see-this-adorable-photo-of-monalisa-chinda-and-ibinabo-fiberesima-in-igbo-attire/
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by pyyxxaro: 5:01am
See monalisa ukwu
Na wa
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by Kenzico(m): 5:46am
pyyxxaro:
Broda mi....You see am!!!
The ukwu is fat AF....Chei!!
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by pyyxxaro: 5:48am
Kenzico:
The ukwu be like all those 200 litres drum
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by femi4: 6:22am
Is that killer not suppose to be in jail
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by 007author(m): 6:41am
Send that hoe to jail asap
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by NaijasonEzeiru: 10:23am
Nigeria shitty justice system.
Celebrities and politicians are always above the law.
BurnaBoy's case has been swept under the carpet.
Here is a murderer moving freely.
But an average man
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by Authoreety: 10:24am
Dem are fyn
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by biacan(f): 10:24am
Lefulefu your attention is needed here
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by martineverest(m): 10:24am
murderer..he conscience will kūeep haunting u
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by BaeMercy(f): 10:26am
She killed.
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by modelmike7(m): 10:26am
NIGERIA: A COUNTRY WITH BEAUTIFUL CULTURE ALL AROUND!
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by TheKingIsHere: 10:26am
God bless Rivers state
God bless the people of nigerdelta.
Beautiful people, beautiful culture
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by modelmike7(m): 10:26am
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by deeone10: 10:28am
yemoja
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by Ugoeze2016: 10:28am
Beautiful women in beautiful traditional attires
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by Yinxies(f): 10:28am
Beautiful old women
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by jaymejate(m): 10:28am
It Is Fine To D Extent Dat Ur Men De Folo U Share Wrapper. Just Saying O
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by Pavore9: 10:29am
Love their attires.
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by chigoziem10: 10:29am
femi4:Who kill who among the two abeg?
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by jaymejate(m): 10:31am
Let Them Try Yoruba Own And U Wil See How Nice It Would Be On Them. With Gele, We Rock Mehn
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by joystickextend1(m): 10:31am
seen
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by nairalanduseles: 10:32am
Yinxies:
you wey dey find 20k for website at ur age dey call ppl old
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by BlaqCoffee109(f): 10:37am
nairalanduseles:
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by Customer80: 10:50am
What monalisa is wearing is a common dress among the Igbos .its not an everyday dress . i too have it. as for figberesima attire it riverine attire in rivers state, anyway both of them look beautiful
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by Bantam(m): 10:59am
Will never forgive ibinabo fibressima for DUI,she should be in jail getting raped by those Con-lesbians but no..Naija
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by Yinxies(f): 11:09am
nairalanduseles:
What has working for money got to do with age
|Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by Obierika: 11:12am
Two lovely ladies
