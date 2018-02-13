₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,960,278 members, 4,081,428 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 February 2018 at 12:19 PM

Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires (8457 Views)

Monalisa Chinda And Daughter, Tamar, Work Out At The Gym (Photos) / Adorable Makeup Photos Of Monalisa Chinda / Monalisa Chinda And Husband Ride On Donkeys At Their Wedding In Greece (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by pzphoto(m): 4:42am
So so adorable…. Proudly Rivers


Gist from Praizeupdates


News source :: http://www.praizeupdates.com/see-this-adorable-photo-of-monalisa-chinda-and-ibinabo-fiberesima-in-igbo-attire/

3 Likes

Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by pzphoto(m): 4:42am
Beautiful women




See more beautiful photos of them rocking native outfit here http://www.praizeupdates.com/see-this-adorable-photo-of-monalisa-chinda-and-ibinabo-fiberesima-in-igbo-attire/

1 Like

Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by pyyxxaro: 5:01am
See monalisa ukwu


Na wa cool
Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by Kenzico(m): 5:46am
pyyxxaro:
See monalisa ukwu


Na wa cool


Broda mi....You see am!!! grin grin

The ukwu is fat AF....Chei!!

1 Like

Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by pyyxxaro: 5:48am
Kenzico:



Broda mi....You see am!!! grin grin

The ukwu is fat AF....Chei!!




The ukwu be like all those 200 litres drum cool

1 Like

Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by femi4: 6:22am
Is that killer not suppose to be in jail

2 Likes

Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by 007author(m): 6:41am
Send that hoe to jail asap

1 Like

Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by NaijasonEzeiru: 10:23am
Nigeria shitty justice system.

Celebrities and politicians are always above the law.

BurnaBoy's case has been swept under the carpet.

Here is a murderer moving freely.


But an average man

1 Like

Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by Authoreety: 10:24am
Dem are fyn
Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by biacan(f): 10:24am
Lefulefu your attention is needed here cool

1 Like

Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by martineverest(m): 10:24am
murderer..he conscience will kūeep haunting u
Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by BaeMercy(f): 10:26am
She killed.
Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by modelmike7(m): 10:26am
NIGERIA: A COUNTRY WITH BEAUTIFUL CULTURE ALL AROUND!

3 Likes

Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by TheKingIsHere: 10:26am
God bless Rivers state

God bless the people of nigerdelta.

Beautiful people, beautiful culture

2 Likes

Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by modelmike7(m): 10:26am
NIGERIA: A COUNTRY WITH BEAUTIFUL CULTURE ALL AROUND!

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by deeone10: 10:28am
yemoja
Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by Ugoeze2016: 10:28am
Beautiful women in beautiful traditional attires

2 Likes

Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by Yinxies(f): 10:28am
Beautiful old women
Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by jaymejate(m): 10:28am
It Is Fine To D Extent Dat Ur Men De Folo U Share Wrapper. Just Saying O
Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by Pavore9: 10:29am
Love their attires.
Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by chigoziem10: 10:29am
femi4:
Is that killer not suppose to be in jail
Who kill who among the two abeg?
Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by jaymejate(m): 10:31am
Let Them Try Yoruba Own And U Wil See How Nice It Would Be On Them. With Gele, We Rock Mehn
Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by joystickextend1(m): 10:31am
seen cool




Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by nairalanduseles: 10:32am
Yinxies:
Beautiful old women

you wey dey find 20k for website at ur age dey call ppl old

2 Likes

Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by BlaqCoffee109(f): 10:37am
nairalanduseles:


you wey dey find 20k for website at ur age dey call ppl old
cheesy
Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by Customer80: 10:50am
What monalisa is wearing is a common dress among the Igbos .its not an everyday dress . i too have it. as for figberesima attire it riverine attire in rivers state, anyway both of them look beautiful

1 Like

Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by Bantam(m): 10:59am
Will never forgive ibinabo fibressima for DUI,she should be in jail getting raped by those Con-lesbians but no..Naija
Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by Yinxies(f): 11:09am
nairalanduseles:


you wey dey find 20k for website at ur age dey call ppl old

What has working for money got to do with age undecided
Re: Monalisa Chinda And Ibinabo Fiberesima Wow In Rivers State Attires by Obierika: 11:12am
Two lovely ladies

(0) (1) (Reply)

See How A Mother Exposed Her Daughter's Status On Mother's Day PHOTO / Biko Does This Girl Have Any Ukwu, What Is She Showing (photos) / Who Rocks Better Hair Styles?

Viewing this topic: slimbowwow(m), SkyFallzz(m), debossng, oluwatooni(f), michony505(m), DidierDrogba, teresafaith(f), soamsii55, lalo128, OCHOdee(f), Toyyn, ody4mikky(f), Jaypher(m), ManagerUgo(m) and 38 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.