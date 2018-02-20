₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by CastedDude: 6:15am
200 youths of Ikorodu, Lagos who belonged to different cult groups such as , Buccaneers, Aiye and Eiye confraternities have renounced their membership. The renunciation brings the number of youths who had so far dumped cult groups in Lagos State to 860 youths.
In a statement signed and released by the Lagos State Command PPRO, SP Chike Oti, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal thanked the traditional ruler of Ikorodu land, Oba Kabiru Shotobi and members his cabinet for convincing the youths of the area to quit cultism.
He further thanked the Chairman of the Local Government, Hon. Wasiu for agreeing to provide vocational training for the 200 youths to enable them reintegrate fully into the society.
The CP directed the Area Commander of Ikorodu, ACP Mohammdu Amodu to document, profile and obtain the biometrics of all the 200 repented youths and reach out to them from to time.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/200-youth-renounce-cult-membership-in-ikorodu.html
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by CastedDude: 6:16am
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by biacan(f): 6:24am
All for the media
7 Likes
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by efepro(m): 6:24am
good decision, na money sure pass. to time to fight, cos this life sweet.
3 Likes
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by michiyke2003(m): 6:57am
So, people still de do cultism in this buhari administration abi regime,hardship never wire them.
10 Likes
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 7:01am
Nowadays. yweet
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by joeaz58(m): 7:23am
they don't want to die...
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by holluwai(m): 11:08am
Hmmmm
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by mayskit4luv(m): 11:09am
Ok
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by modelmike7(m): 11:09am
TO GOD BE THE GLORY, GREAT THINGS HE HATH DONE.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by pinnket: 11:10am
Eye service...
Give them till evening and see them go back to their vomits at the mention of just one OT.
If I'm lying, ask Don Wanny and Ateke Tom.
3 Likes
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by Homeboiy: 11:10am
And then they fight dirty Herr in Benin
Sunday was tough
1 Like
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by amani63(m): 11:10am
Money dey call me eh m'ego na po,m'ego na po (×3)
Patoranking ft amani63
Story for the gods
1 Like
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by Drienzia: 11:10am
Heavy 48 nai them be. Jew men
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by ZombieBuster: 11:11am
Who cares?
4 Likes
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by terrezo2002(m): 11:11am
This is more of spiritual stuff. Your body has renounced, but your soul is still there. They need spiritual cleansing otherwise they will find themselves back in it and this time around will be disastrous than when you were there before
2 Likes
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by jerryunit48: 11:12am
They should crush those weapons immediately before they find ways back in the society
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by ZombieBuster: 11:12am
arowstev2000:
Head hunters everywhere
3 Likes
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by Giddiebabalaw(m): 11:12am
Ikorodu and Cultism.....
1 Like
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by fiercehillz(m): 11:12am
leave frat matter, make clean money...enjoy life and thank God
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by BuhariKingdom(m): 11:14am
Who are they Deceiving? They all need to go for rehabilitation. Fact
2 Likes
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by zezia: 11:14am
biacan:
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by HawkToBar: 11:15am
arowstev2000:
|Re: Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneers Cult Groups Renounce Membership In Lagos. Photos by Reelmii: 11:15am
hmmmmm, 200 youths, this is a failed country... a leopard never looses its spot, I hope they hav full renounced it
