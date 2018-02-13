₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by Treas006(f): 6:46am
Daughter of Nigerian billionaire Dj Cuppy, In a chat with E-Daily has revealed that she doesn't exploit her father’s influence to get things done like Davido does.
The daughter of Femi Otedola said though she is the daughter of an oil magnate, her dad’s name rarely opens all doors for her.
Her words: “People have to understand that just because I was born into my family does not mean that it opens all doors, that is everyone’s outside perspective. My inside perspective is just being someone’s child; how can being someone’s child be used against you? .
I can walk into a room and before I even open my mouth, everyone has decided, and it’s like you are not giving a young woman a chance to even prove herself.” .
She added that unlike Davido, she is not the type who would exploit her father’s influence to get things done. “The only difference between Davido and I is that he decided to use the influence as an advantage from an early stage. .
So David was like I am ‘omo baba olowo’ (OBO), take it or leave it! I’m not that kind of person, he was smart though, because before you can even do anything, he has already told you he is the son of a millionaire. .
He did his brand thing well and he’s about that lush life, he lives large and he’s not apologising for who he is,” she said
www.wakawoman.com/davido-uses-dads-influence-advantage-dont-dj-cuppy/
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by rawpadgin(m): 6:58am
Shut up!
Emeka in my street is a better DJ than u but he never still blow because he doesn't have a femi otedola to push him to the top with money
If ur daddy was a nobody u would probably be teaching in a kindergarten class
90 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by medexico(m): 7:07am
You shouldn't have mentioned his name
14 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by medexico(m): 7:09am
So if I am rich I will not use my money to push my children to better places?
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by miracool946: 7:12am
W
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by LessNoise(m): 7:27am
See the hate on this thread.....it's not her fault our daddies' ain't billionaires .....Otedola with the money ooooooooo....NLs dey vex
21 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by judecares1: 11:20am
H
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by amani63(m): 11:21am
I don't blame you for saying this rubbish
Is it your father way lost his net worth from $1.8 billion to $200 million
What a bad Capitalist he is
You Must Be A shithole Daughter
Well I appreciate your dad net worth besides I respect him and he's one of my mentor.
So stop saying rubbish and face your DJ career
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by TEYA: 11:21am
Cuppy, so in your mind you believe you got this far because you are a good dj? Both you and Davido exploited your dads' status to get far. There is nothing wrong with that. Only difference is Davido does not deny it while you do. Dj Cuppy, there is nothing wrong with climbing the back of giants to attain greatness. We that hustle alone to get far do so because we do not have rich parents to fund our hustle. Guys like you and Davido should be proud of yourselves and I am sure your parents are proud of you. Many kids like you are silly brats that will never amount to anything worth emulation.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by Maleeq(m): 11:21am
Has she actually DJ'ed any show/event?
3 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by modelmike7(m): 11:22am
No crime in that....
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by BigBrother9ja: 11:22am
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by congo4ka: 11:22am
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by Jostico: 11:22am
loading from OBO
3 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by zezia: 11:22am
Senseless talk
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by valdes00(m): 11:23am
rawpadgin:Even at that, SHE never still blow...
Cos many of us knows her as Femi Otedola's daughter, from there we now knw that shes a DJ....
***
**
In other News, Tomorrow is super Wednesday
*Ash wednesday
*Valentine
*Real madrid vs PSG
*BBN (for ex porn addicts}
*My son's naming ceremony
Wao
14 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by kaluxy007(m): 11:23am
DJ cuppy this DJ cuppy that is she mad
Davido is not appealing for who he is but millions of people like him and his type of music
someone needs to silence this gal, maybe with a slap
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by naijahut: 11:24am
yeah @cuppy thats what make a real self, hustle with yah sweat and when you make it, you will know how to managed it not buy watch of 1.2m
dollar
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by oyb(m): 11:24am
Maleeq:
Does Ms cuppy have any occupation other than dilettante billionaire daughter?
Daft chick looking for team heiress
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by saydfact(m): 11:24am
poor lie
we knew Davido b4 his dad, unlike DJ Cuppy whose dad came first
11 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by Ayanko(m): 11:24am
N hmmmmmmmmm
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by TVTKOKO(m): 11:24am
i don't blame u.. If not for your dad, who for get ya time
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by Ekiseme(m): 11:24am
This girl dey kolo
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by Bullhari007(m): 11:25am
so nah him papa dey give him wetin he dey sing this girl is just trying to be relevant... typical Yoruba woman
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by naturefellow(m): 11:25am
Wait... how old be this girl sef
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by pamtapoise6: 11:26am
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by polite2(m): 11:26am
No Ma, I disagree.
Davido is a hard worker. No musician has released more hit songs than him lately.
6 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by joshing(m): 11:27am
how did she get to DJ at Buhari's inaugural party if it's not through her daddy?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by Handsomecole(m): 11:27am
This girl is just looking for attention . Davido's father is rich but his father's name or money never pushed him to the top , he is extraordinarily talented. He just had funds available to help him but we all know money is not everything in the music industry . She that is claiming Dj how many shows has she headlined as a Dj??
6 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by Femmedy: 11:27am
This cuppy of a lady is just talking out of context. Davido is talented and his talent speaks for him wherever he goes. Omo baba olowo is just a "mere chant". Call yourself omo baba olowo too and see how many people is ready to listen to you. Mtcheeewww
2 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Davido Uses His Father's Influence As An Advantage But I Don't" by acmilan1: 11:28am
I will make sweet love to this girl and pound her punny someday soon, Insha Allah
5 Likes
