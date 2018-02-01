₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,960,278 members, 4,081,427 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 February 2018 at 12:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB (3556 Views)
|#PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by BloggersNG: 7:59am
There was a Minute of Silence in the whole country after shock overwhelmed Nigerians following the outbreak Of Mystery snake that appeared in JAMB office and Swallowed N36million, then disappeared, Right now Thousands of Well Meaning Nigerians has started a prayer session on Twitter, to cast out every snake in JAMB office..
And the Pray for Nigeria Tweets is currently trending..
see some i grabbed below!
News From Ebiwali-- https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/02/nigerians-on-twitter-begins.html
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by BloggersNG: 8:00am
More
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by pyyxxaro: 8:13am
#prayfornairaland#
Those moderators always banning us , volcano n thunder wud plaster their left intestine
That the moderator always pushing big brother to front page, olumo rock wud fall on his hand
That Seun wud find his missing rib this year
That the pictures of the moderators wud be revealed to us , so that we can pursue them n bite them when we see them
Seun if ur mod ban me today ehn , I go go on hunger strike
9 Likes
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by SenorFax(m): 8:16am
Pray for the downfall of the Fulani killers too
2 Likes
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by main5: 8:23am
twiter
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by friendlyadvice: 8:48am
na only for naija wey snake dey get money pass me
1 Like
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by Fukafuka: 11:49am
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by sandit: 11:49am
Op
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by Fukafuka: 11:49am
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by Fukafuka: 11:49am
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by Vivuch: 11:50am
Me I no dey pray again.
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by Officialakin: 11:50am
I beg I dey look for the snake in case you help me find am,I don't need the money I just want to rear it
The snake will be a good valentine gift for lalasticlala
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by Kingluqman89(m): 11:52am
g
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by nurez305(m): 11:52am
Time to buy my own snake so that I can send it to central bank
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by seun0225(m): 11:52am
Every snake wey wan swallow my jamb result die by fire
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by LoJ: 11:52am
How long should the good people of Nigeria keep praying? Have they not prayed enough? What are the benefits of the unceasing night vigils in this country?
Did china and Dubai developed through prayer?
Shall we pray ourselves to destruction?
Abeg prayer time is over. Now is time to act and call the leaders to accountability.
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by coalcoal1(m): 11:53am
chai...this snake matter no go end at all ... it is just amazing
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by talk2percy(m): 11:53am
pyyxxaro:lol..maddest nairalander! The moderator follow ban me cuz I said what was on ma mind oh, with my mb oh...that bigbrothernaija dey pain me die ehm
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by valdes00(m): 11:53am
Them say Pray for Nigeria, I Agree
Buh where person go start the prayer from....
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by EXLOVER(m): 11:54am
when will Russia bomb Nigeria please?
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by Mrdecent(m): 11:55am
I pray make the snake come my side
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by Solmax(m): 11:55am
Pray Pray Pray. .
The truth is we can't just pray away our problems
we must take deliberate actions to stop destroying our country.
Everyone at all levels must come back to their senses and stop all this corrupt acts and cover-ups...
This is the must ludicrous reason to cover up
Stolen money.
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by ZombieBuster: 11:55am
Only a fool prays for a shithole governed by an old certificateless cattle rearer...
Such land is doomed already...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by davodyguy: 11:55am
pyyxxaro:
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by givasawa: 11:56am
We should physically do the praying also.
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by Koolking(m): 11:56am
Prayer will not save Nigeria. The problem is not NIGERIA as an enclave but the PEOPLE. God has already given us the grace to do anything.
Reforming our orientation and mindset with uncompromising love for country instead of ethnicity, religion and person are sure way to change Nigeria.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by pennywys: 11:56am
I can't just believe this one
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by manci(m): 11:56am
But when politiance swallow 3bellions we diffent them base on religion, region or tribe I will like to own such a blessed snake.
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by talk2percy(m): 11:57am
So they are telling us that there's no cctv camera for A Whole Jamb office? And I learned the same mystery snake is on rampage, it also went to Supreme court and swallowed Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's case files! We are bo longer safe in this country oh.
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by Useless9jagirls: 11:57am
We plenty for nairaland
I take God beg una
I need una favour
Dis country don tire me i juz need 800k to add from d one wey i get travel out i nor go come bck to dis country again if una do me dis favour
Make una send me 800k into my account
I juz need 8000 ppl from dis nairaland each of una fit send #100 into my account :3065737250 first bank #nojoke
abeg help me
Eblyk say na me b d cause of d problem wey dey dis country so make una assist me so i fit leave d county for una to enjoy
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by Kingluqman89(m): 11:57am
Who knows whether na Lala's snake sef?
|Re: #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB by fecta: 11:58am
we need serious prayer in this country ooo
How can GLO that their network is as slow as Nigeria development cut their data?, i swear i am buying airtel next.
Housewife Holds Down Teenage Maid So Husband Can Rape Her / Ihejirika Wrote On His Facebook Wall :foolish Is Not Igbo!!! / Boko Haram: Fg Considers New Law On Explosives
Viewing this topic: mylifeisagift(m), ALPsLagos(f), muhammadmuqtada(m), SmartByki(m), Koolking(m), Alhkerimu(m), sainttwist1(m), Nakuza(m), harmless011, Chikebrain, sirfemoz(m), petluva, LUCKIE2014(m), idrisolaide(m), FACTUALLYE(m), sylva1, shankara7, NGZSPARKS01(f), magnumhomes, calyto, flakkybaby, FarahAideed, Openreach, Fraemcy, awesomesossy(f), fakuta(f), BMCSlayer, dmbb, straight123, temitopepeter, mekstaniac(m), sholaeco(m), prinzmenzir(m), Chaiman007, BrainnewsNg(f), Benite, chykmoni(m), OGHENAOGIE(m), buffalowings, Intelligentdude, ifeanyibxt, Kingdanitez97(m), Engrghidazuka, olumideanifowo, Molake94(m), Lummy20(m), LesbianBoy(m), tessbadmos(m), honeyprec02(f), emijo(m), KoseweKosegbo, supsybaby(f), ChrisDiaz, valdes00(m), gleaf, TIKAMBABA1(m), Maj196(m), G007(m), juzzie(f), tit(f), gidado14(m), SEHHYTEX(m), Seenyo, Twitt13, adekennis(m), congo4ka, latexxbro(m), phetto(m), abbertee(m) and 97 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3