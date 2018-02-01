Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / #PrayForNigeria Trends On Twitter After "Mysterious Snake Swallowed N36m In JAMB (3556 Views)

And the Pray for Nigeria Tweets is currently trending..

see some i grabbed below!





News From Ebiwali-- There was a Minute of Silence in the whole country after shock overwhelmed Nigerians following the outbreak Of Mystery snake that appeared in JAMB office and Swallowed N36million, then disappeared, Right now Thousands of Well Meaning Nigerians has started a prayer session on Twitter, to cast out every snake in JAMB office..And the Pray for Nigeria Tweets is currently trending..see some i grabbed below!News From Ebiwali-- https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/02/nigerians-on-twitter-begins.html

More









Those moderators always banning us , volcano n thunder wud plaster their left intestine



That the moderator always pushing big brother to front page, olumo rock wud fall on his hand



That Seun wud find his missing rib this year



That the pictures of the moderators wud be revealed to us , so that we can pursue them n bite them when we see them









Pray for the downfall of the Fulani killers too 2 Likes

na only for naija wey snake dey get money pass me na only for naija wey snake dey get money pass me 1 Like

Me I no dey pray again.





The snake will be a good valentine gift for lalasticlala I beg I dey look for the snake in case you help me find am,I don't need the money I just want to rear itThe snake will be a good valentine gift for lalasticlala

Time to buy my own snake so that I can send it to central bank

Every snake wey wan swallow my jamb result die by fire

How long should the good people of Nigeria keep praying? Have they not prayed enough? What are the benefits of the unceasing night vigils in this country?



Did china and Dubai developed through prayer?



Shall we pray ourselves to destruction?



Abeg prayer time is over. Now is time to act and call the leaders to accountability.

chai...this snake matter no go end at all ... it is just amazing

Them say Pray for Nigeria, I Agree

Buh where person go start the prayer from....

when will Russia bomb Nigeria please?

I pray make the snake come my side

Pray Pray Pray. .

The truth is we can't just pray away our problems

we must take deliberate actions to stop destroying our country.

Everyone at all levels must come back to their senses and stop all this corrupt acts and cover-ups...

This is the must ludicrous reason to cover up

Stolen money.

Only a fool prays for a shithole governed by an old certificateless cattle rearer...







Such land is doomed already... 1 Like 1 Share

We should physically do the praying also.

Prayer will not save Nigeria. The problem is not NIGERIA as an enclave but the PEOPLE. God has already given us the grace to do anything.





Reforming our orientation and mindset with uncompromising love for country instead of ethnicity, religion and person are sure way to change Nigeria. 1 Like 1 Share

I can't just believe this one

But when politiance swallow 3bellions we diffent them base on religion, region or tribe I will like to own such a blessed snake.

So they are telling us that there's no cctv camera for A Whole Jamb office? And I learned the same mystery snake is on rampage, it also went to Supreme court and swallowed Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's case files! We are bo longer safe in this country oh.







Who knows whether na Lala's snake sef?