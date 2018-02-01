Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man (6596 Views)

He tweeted;

Bought a frozen fish but it’s been cooking forever and still not ready… Just then realised it’s a fake fish

The bone is plastic and the flesh is form….

Lesson: Always buy fresh from local market







See some reactions below;

Chika Adaobi Anumudu: It is not plastic fish please…. Sometimes when you catch a mammy water that turned to a fish, It’s usually very difficult for it to cook fast. Except you pray and add a little anointing oil. Stop accusing supermarkets abeg. It’s not their fault.



Ikechukwu Ebubeogu: that is the main reason why Nigeria will lock their car wit remote and still check it with their hands to know if its truly locked. any tin can



Jeremiah Ike: What is this world becoming into we have fake everything including human beings as dull but well in blood igbos are linked to Israel while in business I think igbos are related to China.



Shofowora Olamilekan Micheal: Just thank God u didn’t eat it or else u would have become Male Sex Doll full with rubber ��. But this country self ehn,we have seen it all.

the flat heads are at it again

If e dey resist boiling why not try frying it, fry it and lets see the result na 8 Likes 1 Share

so very soon we would start buying plastic meat so very soon we would start buying plastic meat 2 Likes

Been hearing about this, but haven't seen it before.

Rubber fish? Where are they selling it? I want to get one.



And you didnt notice it was plastic when you were cutting it abi .

You no know how fresh fish dey be for hand abi ?

And you didnt notice it was plastic when you were cutting it abi .

You no know how fresh fish dey be for hand abi ?

My brother you have bought a shild of the marine spirits from your village

#Pray4 Nigeria

Roast it you will see the outcome 1 Like

See me see wahala



Which one be plastic fish

We will not buy meat!!!

Buhari sef!





Which kain wahala be this now?

Na plastic rice I don hear before, which one be plastic Fish.



Nothing we no go see since we don get plastic human wey be sex doll and plastic Bubu for Aso villa. 1 Like

friendlyadvice:

friendlyadvice:

the flat heads are at it again



God save you, na Iyemoja daughter you dey cook so, better return it back to supermarket before 7 days One chance fish.God save you, na Iyemoja daughter you dey cook so, better return it back to supermarket before 7 days 1 Like

Is not plastic fish, is a kind of fish known as scratramus, is usually found in shallow deep fresh salty strmsea of grocotorus, in sahara desert, is frnd to snake that swallowed 36million 1 Like

Abeg make una leave me 2 Likes

Everything now don get fake.I just tire. 1 Like

big lie! no one in his right senses will take his time to build plastic fish. how much is fish that one would take that trouble. come on. 4 Likes

Nigerian bloggers are so lazy....spits on them; 4 Likes

fake things everywhere, even fake people now 1 Like

I can't laugh again

plastic fish I don't even know how to laugh 1 Like

ion know what this country is turning to... sigh.!











But is it not more expensive to manufacture plastic fish? 3 Likes

Is not a plastic fish, any fish that has expired in the ice safe will not cook. Is an expired fish that has used up to a year in the ice. No longer good for human consumption 5 Likes

U lucky u discovered it early enough....if not, how u for wan explain give ur babe tomorrow





ba..babe no worry; its a fish from d future....helps fight again cancer nd tumor.....very expensive!!...don't mind it's texture





Eyin omode yii sha!! Go and use firewood stove to cook the sturbon fish and you will LAUGH LAST Yeeepa!!Eyin omode yii sha!! Go and use firewood stove to cook the sturbon fish and you will LAUGH LAST

I don't believe this story. The man may just be looking for cheap popularity 2 Likes

Sorry

I think it will actually cost more to make a plastic fish of that size and sell as a normal fish. I don't see how cheating happened here. Maybe there was a mix up somewhere. 2 Likes

That one na fish? 1 Like

I read this same fake news on Facebook last year.



Bloggers can fabricate fake news.



People should open their senses and reason well before concluding. 3 Likes

Mumu Bloggers 1 Like