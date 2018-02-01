₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,960,281 members, 4,081,440 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 February 2018 at 12:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man (6596 Views)
|"I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by HeWrites(m): 8:05am
A Nigerian Man Muhammad Salame @mas611 has just taken to twitter to cry out after he bought a Fake fish which refused to boil after many hours of cooking.
He tweeted;
Bought a frozen fish but it’s been cooking forever and still not ready… Just then realised it’s a fake fish
The bone is plastic and the flesh is form….
Lesson: Always buy fresh from local market
See some reactions below;
Chika Adaobi Anumudu: It is not plastic fish please…. Sometimes when you catch a mammy water that turned to a fish, It’s usually very difficult for it to cook fast. Except you pray and add a little anointing oil. Stop accusing supermarkets abeg. It’s not their fault.
https://torimill.com/2018/02/man-cries-out-after-buying-plastic-fake-fish-that-refused-to-cook.html
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by friendlyadvice: 8:07am
the flat heads are at it again
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by SenorFax(m): 8:08am
If e dey resist boiling why not try frying it, fry it and lets see the result na
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by pyyxxaro: 8:10am
so very soon we would start buying plastic meat
2 Likes
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by lilyheaven: 11:56am
Been hearing about this, but haven't seen it before.
Rubber fish? Where are they selling it? I want to get one.
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by Donald3d(m): 11:57am
And you didnt notice it was plastic when you were cutting it abi .
You no know how fresh fish dey be for hand abi ?
My brother you have bought a shild of the marine spirits from your village
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by Esomchi44(m): 11:57am
#Pray4 Nigeria
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by Gidimann: 11:57am
Roast it you will see the outcome
1 Like
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by amani63(m): 11:57am
See me see wahala
Which one be plastic fish
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by TarOrfeek: 11:58am
We will not buy meat!!!
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by Kingluqman89(m): 11:58am
Buhari sef!
Which kain wahala be this now?
Na plastic rice I don hear before, which one be plastic Fish.
Nothing we no go see since we don get plastic human wey be sex doll and plastic Bubu for Aso villa.
1 Like
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by rawpadgin(m): 11:58am
friendlyadvice:mumu
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by GoodMuyis(m): 11:58am
One chance fish.
God save you, na Iyemoja daughter you dey cook so, better return it back to supermarket before 7 days
1 Like
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by uyams: 11:58am
Is not plastic fish, is a kind of fish known as scratramus, is usually found in shallow deep fresh salty strmsea of grocotorus, in sahara desert, is frnd to snake that swallowed 36million
1 Like
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by smokedfish: 11:58am
Abeg make una leave me
2 Likes
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by Pepsi101: 11:59am
Everything now don get fake.I just tire.
1 Like
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by Checked86: 11:59am
big lie! no one in his right senses will take his time to build plastic fish. how much is fish that one would take that trouble. come on.
4 Likes
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by Timoleon(m): 11:59am
Nigerian bloggers are so lazy....spits on them;
4 Likes
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by Pascal181: 11:59am
fake things everywhere, even fake people now
1 Like
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by hidhrhis(m): 12:00pm
I can't laugh again
plastic fish I don't even know how to laugh
1 Like
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by mania92(m): 12:00pm
ion know what this country is turning to... sigh.!
check my signature for Data subscription plan of all network
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by histemple: 12:00pm
But is it not more expensive to manufacture plastic fish?
3 Likes
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by kinibigdeal(m): 12:00pm
Is not a plastic fish, any fish that has expired in the ice safe will not cook. Is an expired fish that has used up to a year in the ice. No longer good for human consumption
5 Likes
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by chidynks: 12:01pm
U lucky u discovered it early enough....if not, how u for wan explain give ur babe tomorrow
ba..babe no worry; its a fish from d future....helps fight again cancer nd tumor.....very expensive!!...don't mind it's texture
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by Confor(m): 12:01pm
Yeeepa!!
Eyin omode yii sha!! Go and use firewood stove to cook the sturbon fish and you will LAUGH LAST
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by fury(m): 12:02pm
I don't believe this story. The man may just be looking for cheap popularity
2 Likes
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by TheOliveSeed(f): 12:02pm
Sorry
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by greygoblings: 12:02pm
I think it will actually cost more to make a plastic fish of that size and sell as a normal fish. I don't see how cheating happened here. Maybe there was a mix up somewhere.
2 Likes
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by melvinjames: 12:03pm
That one na fish?
1 Like
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by depezee(m): 12:03pm
I read this same fake news on Facebook last year.
Bloggers can fabricate fake news.
People should open their senses and reason well before concluding.
3 Likes
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by BruncleZuma: 12:03pm
Mumu Bloggers
1 Like
|Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by Confor(m): 12:04pm
HeWrites:
Haaaaa!! Abi mammy water lo ra loja ni men?
Fried Meat Recipe Help Please! / what to do to regain lost of blood. / Nigerian Swallow And Diabetes.
Viewing this topic: oride(m), Clue147, Greenbullet(m), jaibang(m), Reference(m), Obidon042, solozo72(m), dmbb, Satansadvocate(m), Awoo88, congo4ka, maysoft, liz4eno(f), joeaz58(m), becksdinho, clefsantos(m), Lasky2000, uzomba(m), mikegeo(m), olasha1(m), eezeribe(m), jahlove4jah(m), slimiyke(m), Dezz143(m), Matdaniel(m), sunlawphy(m), frankdaholy, earnvest, javalove(m), tobiit(m), njideoby(f), Negro1986(m), pappilo(m), lanrecious(m), depezee(m), geefivez(m), positivelord, 2ru9jaman, watertech, onasky6327(m), lorenzos1, ares245(m), tamzy123(m), careertalks, REB3L(m), potbelly(m), nuttybyorigin(m), phreakabit(m), maduxs, Blackfire(m), Maltaleeza(f), bigboyk(m), alushkimo(m), sammydee517(m), Hardayrawgbar(m), BonPatrick, Kaabiyesinasir, saeedbc(m), jarrot(m), frank317, Dannjay(m), rozay12345, yankison(m), oshemus, Jehitalahun, Humble360, BanevsJoker(m), fixmykey(m), walybouy(m), EOOJ(m), gabriplane(m), Maj196(m), indomitable234, felibass, joromi36(f), prestigiouslady, Gbajabiamila1, reliableme, majjiit, tabontabon, ChocolateBunny, chumz11, Twitt13, 4homeland(m), Mamajasmine, whyeray, ShadowFighter, femsuper, koolbe(m), mosimo, Rex123(m), oladefirst2(m), Catty94(f), ladychioma, Ever8054, LadySarah(f), AdemolaA2, Wenner, AishaBuhari, uncleiykeman, BigBrother9ja, ddestiny20(m), adebowale77, Ajumafaith01(f), phatnelly(f), 2021, Mickey7(m), plusfield, FreshGuy2(m), DonVikings, Oritna94(m), kk4real, chiblaze18(m), c12112, Nonychinonso(m), aklaw1000, henryfayoul1(m), Makuos, Emanodimo(m), nocosomia, Bold11, SamJed(m) and 216 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3