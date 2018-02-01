₦airaland Forum

"I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by HeWrites(m): 8:05am
A Nigerian Man Muhammad Salame @mas611 has just taken to twitter to cry out after he bought a Fake fish which refused to boil after many hours of cooking.

He tweeted;
Bought a frozen fish but it’s been cooking forever and still not ready… Just then realised it’s a fake fish
The bone is plastic and the flesh is form….
Lesson: Always buy fresh from local market



See some reactions below;
Chika Adaobi Anumudu: It is not plastic fish please…. Sometimes when you catch a mammy water that turned to a fish, It’s usually very difficult for it to cook fast. Except you pray and add a little anointing oil. Stop accusing supermarkets abeg. It’s not their fault.

Ikechukwu Ebubeogu: that is the main reason why Nigeria will lock their car wit remote and still check it with their hands to know if its truly locked. any tin can

Jeremiah Ike: What is this world becoming into we have fake everything including human beings as dull but well in blood igbos are linked to Israel while in business I think igbos are related to China.

Shofowora Olamilekan Micheal: Just thank God u didn’t eat it or else u would have become Male Sex Doll full with rubber ��. But this country self ehn,we have seen it all.

https://torimill.com/2018/02/man-cries-out-after-buying-plastic-fake-fish-that-refused-to-cook.html
Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by friendlyadvice: 8:07am
grin the flat heads are at it again

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by SenorFax(m): 8:08am
If e dey resist boiling why not try frying it, fry it and lets see the result na

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by pyyxxaro: 8:10am
grin so very soon we would start buying plastic meat

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by lilyheaven: 11:56am
Been hearing about this, but haven't seen it before.
Rubber fish? Where are they selling it? I want to get one.
Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by Donald3d(m): 11:57am
grin
And you didnt notice it was plastic when you were cutting it abi .
You no know how fresh fish dey be for hand abi ?
My brother you have bought a shild of the marine spirits from your village grin grin

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by Esomchi44(m): 11:57am
#Pray4 Nigeria
Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by Gidimann: 11:57am
Roast it you will see the outcome

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by amani63(m): 11:57am
See me see wahala

Which one be plastic fish
Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by TarOrfeek: 11:58am
We will not buy meat!!!
Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by Kingluqman89(m): 11:58am
Buhari sef!


Which kain wahala be this now?
Na plastic rice I don hear before, which one be plastic Fish.

Nothing we no go see since we don get plastic human wey be sex doll and plastic Bubu for Aso villa.

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by rawpadgin(m): 11:58am
friendlyadvice:
grin the flat heads are at it again
mumu

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by GoodMuyis(m): 11:58am
One chance fish.
God save you, na Iyemoja daughter you dey cook so, better return it back to supermarket before 7 days grin grin grin

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by uyams: 11:58am
Is not plastic fish, is a kind of fish known as scratramus, is usually found in shallow deep fresh salty strmsea of grocotorus, in sahara desert, is frnd to snake that swallowed 36million

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by smokedfish: 11:58am
Abeg make una leave me grin

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by Pepsi101: 11:59am
Everything now don get fake.I just tire.

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by Checked86: 11:59am
big lie! no one in his right senses will take his time to build plastic fish. how much is fish that one would take that trouble. come on.

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by Timoleon(m): 11:59am
Nigerian bloggers are so lazy....spits on them;

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by Pascal181: 11:59am
fake things everywhere, even fake people now

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by hidhrhis(m): 12:00pm
I can't laugh again
plastic fish I don't even know how to laugh

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by mania92(m): 12:00pm
ion know what this country is turning to... sigh.!





Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by histemple: 12:00pm
But is it not more expensive to manufacture plastic fish?

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by kinibigdeal(m): 12:00pm
Is not a plastic fish, any fish that has expired in the ice safe will not cook. Is an expired fish that has used up to a year in the ice. No longer good for human consumption

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by chidynks: 12:01pm
U lucky u discovered it early enough....if not, how u for wan explain give ur babe tomorrow


ba..babe no worry; its a fish from d future....helps fight again cancer nd tumor.....very expensive!!...don't mind it's texture

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by Confor(m): 12:01pm
Yeeepa!!

Eyin omode yii sha!! Go and use firewood stove to cook the sturbon fish and you will LAUGH LAST cheesy
Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by fury(m): 12:02pm
I don't believe this story. The man may just be looking for cheap popularity

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by TheOliveSeed(f): 12:02pm
Sorry
Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by greygoblings: 12:02pm
I think it will actually cost more to make a plastic fish of that size and sell as a normal fish. I don't see how cheating happened here. Maybe there was a mix up somewhere.

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by melvinjames: 12:03pm
That one na fish?

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by depezee(m): 12:03pm
I read this same fake news on Facebook last year.

Bloggers can fabricate fake news.

People should open their senses and reason well before concluding.

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by BruncleZuma: 12:03pm
Mumu Bloggers

Re: "I Buying Plastic Fake Fish That Refused To Cook" - Man by Confor(m): 12:04pm
HeWrites:
A Nigerian Man Muhammad Salame @mas611 has just taken to twitter to cry out after he bought a Fake fish which refused to boil after many hours of cooking.

He tweeted;
Bought a frozen fish but it’s been cooking forever and still not ready… Just then realised it’s a fake fish
The bone is plastic and the flesh is form….
Lesson: Always buy fresh from local market



See some reactions below;


https://torimill.com/2018/02/man-cries-out-after-buying-plastic-fake-fish-that-refused-to-cook.html


Haaaaa!! Abi mammy water lo ra loja ni men?

