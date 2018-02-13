₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by Gangster1ms: 7:14pm On Feb 13
Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Culture and Tourism have opposed the proposed plan by the Federal Government to sell the National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos State. The lawmakers on Monday insisted that the national asset cannot be sold as it remains a national monument.
They made their position known during an interactive session between the committee and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. Chairman House Committee on Culture and Tourism, Representative Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama said selling the national edifice is not in the best interest of the citizens of the country.
“There are two issues that are not budget-related that we require you and the Minister to look into as a matter of urgency. I am sure that you received the resolution of the House about the proposed plan to sell the National Theatre as part of our National Assets. We cannot sell National Theater. As the representative of the people, we will stand for Nigerians to any level within the powers of the law to ensure that it is not sold. I want you to please, look at it,” Ogbeide-Ihama said.
https://www.channelstv.com/2018/02/13/you-cannot-sell-national-theatre-reps-committee-tells-fg/?utm_source=TW&utm_medium=ChannelsTV-+AutoPoster&utm_campaign=SNAP%2Bfrom%2BChannels+Television
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by fuckerstard: 7:16pm On Feb 13
Naso una go dey sell everything, make una kuku sell the country to china.
Modified :- If i was tinubu, i'd buy it right away
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by airmirthd1(f): 7:31pm On Feb 13
It is not proper.
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by ekems2017(f): 8:50pm On Feb 13
This government has not delivered any of their promises, instead they want to sell everything we have. If they finish selling all the country's assest what will the future generation come and see?
Posterity will judge all of us that are taking Nigerians as fools.
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by olaolulazio(m): 8:51pm On Feb 13
FG will sell Nigeria soon.
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by Nackzy: 8:51pm On Feb 13
Buhari Wen did u get to this point?...
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by SeniorZato(m): 8:51pm On Feb 13
Their problem
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by Iruobean(m): 8:52pm On Feb 13
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by cana882(m): 8:52pm On Feb 13
What income is it generating for the country??
What measures are put in place in terms of maintenance??
Since we don't value anything in this country, they should sell it to those who understand the value..
Also, it is certain that these redundant money gulping beings talking about speaking for the nation conceive a selfish and ulterior motive, so they are speaking for themselves indirectly.
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by guruvick(m): 8:52pm On Feb 13
Sell sell Naija
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by akeentech(m): 8:52pm On Feb 13
Lagos govt go kuku buy all FG properties in Lagos finish.
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by Funkybabee(f): 8:53pm On Feb 13
A whole national theatre
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by gurunlocker: 8:53pm On Feb 13
That's what Yoruba call "Akotileta"
They will sell and still borrow to fund budget, where's the money going?
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by Nackzy: 8:53pm On Feb 13
ekems2017:Ekemini I don't understand ur comment or is it related to FTC?
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by thesettingz(m): 8:53pm On Feb 13
Tell me one thing that can't be sold in this country self
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by bobokeshington: 8:53pm On Feb 13
I Hope These Politicians Won't Start Selling You & I when There Is Nothing Left To Sell Anymore in Nigeria...
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by bobokeshington: 8:54pm On Feb 13
ekems2017:A
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by Bolaji25: 8:54pm On Feb 13
Yeye APC ...sell kor..Sellers klub nii..instead of going in to PPP and preserving our cultural heritage...
2019 Please come quickly...
PVC doing press ups..
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by Pray(m): 8:54pm On Feb 13
It is better they sell it and make it useful than what it is now.
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by Biibibii(m): 8:54pm On Feb 13
Why do they want to sell it in the first place? Soon them go sell CBN, sell house of Rep, sell EFCC.. What a joke we call a nation.. Na so one mUmu open mouth say snake swallow 36million..rubbish..The whole world is laughing at us and we know it..
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by oyetunder(m): 8:54pm On Feb 13
anything can be sold joor. Where were they when others things were sold?
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by ghostfacekillar(m): 8:55pm On Feb 13
like if buhari dey go back to daura
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by Ayoswit(f): 8:56pm On Feb 13
K
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by ekems2017(f): 8:56pm On Feb 13
Ado ke yak akod eyin mi ntom? Nso ke nñam?
Nackzy:
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by free2ryhme: 8:59pm On Feb 13
Gangster1ms:
They same APC that cried wolf when PDP wanted to sell the national theatre is now trying to do the same thing
APC is a rogue
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by Jamaticulus(m): 8:59pm On Feb 13
SELEBOBO NI
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by LZAA: 8:59pm On Feb 13
oyetunder:biibibii has already answered ur question
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by Nukilia: 8:59pm On Feb 13
Criminals
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by lloyds(m): 8:59pm On Feb 13
If the government will not take responsibility, it is better sold than leaving it decay. .
The national stadium in Lagos, Abuja have become Jungles. . Let govt contract these facilities out to maintainance firms, or sell them. That's the only way.
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by Nackzy: 9:00pm On Feb 13
ekems2017:Hahahahahaha Ku yad esid mbok... Daka nnoh
|Re: You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG by ewebiodun: 9:02pm On Feb 13
Useless reps.... What income is the place generating for the govt. Instead of grandstanding, there are many investors who will be will to transform that place through a good PPP arrangement.
