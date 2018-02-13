Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / You Cannot Sell National Theatre, Reps Committee Tells FG (8508 Views)

They made their position known during an interactive session between the committee and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. Chairman House Committee on Culture and Tourism, Representative Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama said selling the national edifice is not in the best interest of the citizens of the country.



“There are two issues that are not budget-related that we require you and the Minister to look into as a matter of urgency. I am sure that you received the resolution of the House about the proposed plan to sell the National Theatre as part of our National Assets. We cannot sell National Theater. As the representative of the people, we will stand for Nigerians to any level within the powers of the law to ensure that it is not sold. I want you to please, look at it,” Ogbeide-Ihama said.



Modified :- If i was tinubu, i'd buy it right away Naso una go dey sell everything, make una kuku sell the country to china.Modified :- If i was tinubu, i'd buy it right away 25 Likes 2 Shares

It is not proper. 6 Likes 1 Share

This government has not delivered any of their promises, instead they want to sell everything we have. If they finish selling all the country's assest what will the future generation come and see?

Posterity will judge all of us that are taking Nigerians as fools. 24 Likes

FG will sell Nigeria soon. 14 Likes 1 Share

Buhari Wen did u get to this point?... 10 Likes

Their problem 1 Like

What income is it generating for the country??



What measures are put in place in terms of maintenance??



Since we don't value anything in this country, they should sell it to those who understand the value..



Also, it is certain that these redundant money gulping beings talking about speaking for the nation conceive a selfish and ulterior motive, so they are speaking for themselves indirectly. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Sell sell Naija 1 Like

Lagos govt go kuku buy all FG properties in Lagos finish. 7 Likes

A whole national theatre 6 Likes

That's what Yoruba call "Akotileta"

They will sell and still borrow to fund budget, where's the money going? 7 Likes

Q Ekemini I don't understand ur comment or is it related to FTC? Ekemini I don't understand ur comment or is it related to FTC?

Tell me one thing that can't be sold in this country self 1 Like

I Hope These Politicians Won't Start Selling You & I when There Is Nothing Left To Sell Anymore in Nigeria... 6 Likes

Yeye APC ...sell kor..Sellers klub nii..instead of going in to PPP and preserving our cultural heritage...

2019 Please come quickly...

PVC doing press ups.. 8 Likes

It is better they sell it and make it useful than what it is now.

Why do they want to sell it in the first place? Soon them go sell CBN, sell house of Rep, sell EFCC.. What a joke we call a nation.. Na so one mUmu open mouth say snake swallow 36million..rubbish..The whole world is laughing at us and we know it.. 6 Likes 2 Shares

anything can be sold joor. Where were they when others things were sold? 4 Likes

like if buhari dey go back to daura 4 Likes

Ado ke yak akod eyin mi ntom? Nso ke nñam?

They same APC that cried wolf when PDP wanted to sell the national theatre is now trying to do the same thing



APC is a rogue They same APC that cried wolf when PDP wanted to sell the national theatre is now trying to do the same thingAPC is a rogue 6 Likes

anything can be sold joor. Where were they when others things were sold? biibibii has already answered ur question biibibii has already answered ur question

Criminals

If the government will not take responsibility, it is better sold than leaving it decay. .



The national stadium in Lagos, Abuja have become Jungles. . Let govt contract these facilities out to maintainance firms, or sell them. That's the only way. 4 Likes 1 Share

Ado ke yak akod eyin mi ntom? Nso ke nñam?









Hahahahahaha Ku yad esid mbok... Daka nnoh